26 Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend

Denver has some great events lined up for the weekend. Kick it off by seeing some magic at An Evening of Dancing Horses and end it by getting crafty at a Ski Wax and Pole Building Party. Wherever the weekend leads you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, January 23

An Evening of Dancing Horses

When: January 22 – 23

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $29 – $50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Experience a magical night of live music, choreographed dances with performers and trained horses and more at An Evening of Dancing Horses. Riders and their horses will be dressed in themed costumes as they perform.

Beer & Macaron Pairing

When: January 23, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $16 at entry

The Lowdown: Great Divide Brewing Co. teams up with Poeme Macarons for a Beer & Macaron Pairing. You can delight in four macarons created by Poeme Maracrons paired perfectly with Great Divide brews. The event is first-come, first-serve so arrive early to snag your spot.

Little White Dress Fashion Show

When: January 23, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a peek at the new Monique Lhuillier Bridal Collection during the Little White Dress Fashion Show. You can experience an interactive 360-degree-view show in the Great Hall as models strut their stuff in gowns.

Artist in Residence: David Henning

When: January 23, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Oxford Hotel, 1600 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Oxford Hotel hosts Artist in Residence: David Henning for a night of music. Henning will perform live guitar in the lobby while you can enjoy sips from different bourbons from the Bourbon Bar.

Friday, January 24

75th Annual Steer at The Brown

When: January 24, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, Autograph Collection, 321 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free – $99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa holds its 75th Annual Steer at The Brown in honor of the National Western Stock Show. You can watch as the 2020 Grand Champion steer takes a walk through the atrium lobby while you enjoy afternoon tea.

Hogshead Days 2020

When: January 24 – 25

Where: Hogshead Brewery, 4460 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hogshead Brewery hosts Hogshead Days 2020. The two-day celebration honors big, dark and roasted brews. You can sample beer releases and guest tappings of porters, stouts, browns and more from breweries such as Wit’s End, Strange Craft and Westbound and Down.

RiNo Drafts & Laughs

When: January 24, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Odell Brewing RiNo Brewhouse, 2945 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Odell Brewing holds a night of jokes during RiNo Drafts & Laughs. You can hear from comedians Ben Bryant, Brandt Tobler and more with live music from Acuna Black and Selecta. C. Artist John Van Horn will also create art live.

Recipe: A Theatre Experience

When: January 24, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Theatre Artibus, 2700 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Theatre Artibus teams up with Grapefruit Lab and Emancipation Theater Company to present Recipe: A Theatre Experience. You can watch the traveling show that is inspired by food and the feeling of belonging in the Curtis Park and Five Points neighborhoods.

Kick the Sixtel Anniversary Party

When: January 24, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders celebrates six years of business during its Kick the Sixtel Anniversary Party. You can sip on five different $6 10-ounce pour sixtels of ciders including a Cranberry Cyser, a Whiskey Barrel Rosidae and a Farmhouse cider.

Black Sheep Friday

When: January 24, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $5 general admission at entry

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is back with Black Sheep Friday: Hibachi Mariachi. Black Sheep Friday will take over the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver. You can listen to music from the Colorado Youth Mariachi Program and get some grilled bites from a hibachi grill throughout the night.

Invisible Circus: Ramble On

When: January 24, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $25 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The Ramble Hotel teams up with Rainbow Militia for Invisible Circus: Ramble On. You can watch high-flying acts of aerial dancing, mind-boggling contortion, juggling and more during the evening of circus talent.

Andrew Overdahl

When: January 24, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Comedy Lounge, 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Comedy Lounge welcomes Andrew Overdahl for a night of hilarity. You can listen to stand-up from comedians such as Overdahl, Anthony Kapfer, Ben Kronberg and more throughout the evening.

Saturday, January 25

Bourbon & Bacon Fest

When: January 25, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into a festival of savory bites and rich libations during the Bourbon & Bacon Fest. You can partake in specialty bourbons, unique whiskeys and bacon delights throughout the fest. 1st Taste tickets are limited so make sure to grab your passes soon.

The Oregon Trail: IRL vs 3.0

When: January 25, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take yourself back to your childhood during The Oregon Trail: IRL vs 3.0. You can replay the game in a larger-than-life style while exploring the museum as well as play the original game in a throwback library computer lab.

Denver Winter Brew Fest

When: January 25, 1 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Winter Brew Fest is taking over Mile High Station this weekend. You can sip on over 100 beers, ciders and more throughout the festival. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go towards Swallow Hill Music.

Onesie Pub Crawl

When: January 25 – 26

Where: To be announced

Cost: $5 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get on your best onesie and walk it out at a Onesie Pub Crawl. Multiple different breweries participate in the crawl, letting you get the best samples possible. The ticket price includes drink specials, a costume contest and more.

Chinese New Year 2020

When: January 25 – 26

Where: Ace Eat Serve, 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ace Eat Serve hosts a Chinese New Year 2020 weekend. You can dine on hand-crafted dim sum bites and tasty savory snacks from Executive Chef Thach Tran and the Ace Eat Serve team. Dishes include Stir Fry Phat Belly Noodles, Brown Butter Lobster Sui Mai and Dragon’s Breath.

The Grawlix Return!

When: January 25, 10 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre hosts The Grawlix Return! You can experience a night of comedy with the comedic group The Grawlix that is comprised of Ben, Adam and Andrew. You can also hear some hilarious sets from comedians Hannah Jones, Steve Vanderploeg and Ahmed Bharoocha.

Queso Competition

When: January 25, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery – Blake Street Taproom, 3400 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your competitive side on with a Queso Competition. River North Brewery hosts a contest to see who has the best queso dip. You can enter your dips or purchase a pint to get a voting ticket. You can also indulge in bites from Surf to Slopes.

Year Of The Rat Lunar New Year Celebration

When: January 25 – 26

Where: Truong An Gifts, 333 S. Federal Blvd. #116, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your party on at the Year Of The Rat Lunar New Year Celebration. You can see traditional dragon and lion dances, martial arts and even have a chance at winning prizes from a raffle. You can also shop for Lunar New Year essentials while celebrating.

Makin’ Noise Collab Pale Ale Release

When: January 25, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Odyssey Beerwerks, 5535 W. 56th Ave., Suite 107, Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Odyssey Beerwerks presents a Makin’ Noise Collaboration Pale Ale Release. You can grab a glass of the ale that is brewed in collaboration with Goldspot Brewing Company with citrus notes and tropical hops. $1 from each pint sold will benefit Epic Experience.

Weird Touch

When: January 25, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Broadway Roxy, 554 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Let your freak flag fly during Weird Touch. You party on the Broadway Roxy dance floor until the moon is high to some funky house beats from DJs Fancy Matthew, Tyler Snow and Shannon von Kelly. Wear what makes you feel comfortable.

Indo Expo

When: January 25 – 26

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $49 – $159 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the amazing world of cannabis during the Indo Expo. The dope two-day expo holds more than 400 cannabis exhibitors and industry experts gathering together for networking, shopping and more. You can learn about the industry and take a taste.

Sunday, January 26

Technorado

When: January 26, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 – $20 at entry

The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery hosts Technorado – a night of bangin’ techno music and art. You can jam out to live music from artists such as Mental 69, Mike McCray and T-Rav while exploring the exhibitions in the gallery.

Boutique Warehouse Sale

When: January 26, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Find some killer local duds during a Boutique Warehouse Sale. You can get your hands on clothing from boutiques such as Melrose and Madison, Lady Jones Denver, Midnight Rambler Boutique and more for 50% to 75% off. Make sure to be dressed in leggings a slim top as there are no fitting rooms.

Ski Wax and Pole Building Party

When: January 26, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 at entry

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. partners with Evo and Grass Sticks for a Ski Wax and Pole Building Party. You can bring your skis and snowboards to get waxed while sipping on a brew. You can also try your hand at creating ski poles from bamboo with the help of Grass Sticks team members.

Mark Your Calendar

Rob Schneider

When: January 28, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $30 tickets available here

Winter Outdoor Retailer

When: January 29 – 31

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Go Save a Life Fashion Show

When: January 30, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The ART, a Hotel, 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $35 – $50 tickets available here

White Claw Winter Wonderland

When: January 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission