Just Announced – Kesha Heads To Mission Ballroom

The undeniably eclectic Kesha will return to The Mile High City this year. The “TiK ToK” singer will hit Mission Ballroom on May 11, a bottle of Jack Daniels not included, but spirited tourmate Big Freedia is more than enough. The forthcoming performance comes on the heels of her soon to be released follow-up to 2017’s comeback album Rainbow, this one titled The High Road. Her new music continues the departure from the electro-pop statement of her debut, decidedly as a result of her well-documented and tumultuous split with longtime producer Dr. Luke and long-running legal battle.

Her song “Praying” about the incident, launched Rainbow to the number one position on the Billboard 200, and revamped a career, that through the seemingly never-ending legal battle, seemed virtually over. Her Mission Ballroom performance is kind of a part two of her comeback, and will surely be a spectacle as only Kesha can conjure.

Tickets for the performance go on sale this Friday, January 10 at 10 a.m. here.