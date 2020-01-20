Chinese New Year and 18 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

The Mile High City has a delicious lineup of events this week. You can start the week testing your spicy tolerance at the Hot One’s Challenge at Crush Pizza and Tap or celebrate the Lunar New Year throughout the week. Whatever your plans may be, make sure to check out this list of food and drink events in Denver.

Monday, January 20

Hot One’s Challenge

When: Monday, January 20, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Crush Pizza and Tap Denver, 1200 W. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Always wanted to test your capsaicin capacity in the Hot One’s Challenge? Now you can put yourself to the test at Crush Pizza and Tap this Monday. For $20 challengers will receive 10 wings that are progressively hotter and one adult beverage.

Galicia: Coastal Cuisine, A Wine Experience

When: Monday, January 20, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Barcelona Wine Bar, 2900 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take your tastebuds on a tour of the northwestern coast of Spain at Barcelona Wine Bar this Monday. For $45 diners can indulge in a four-course meal featuring coastal cuisine paired with local Galician wines.

Tuesday, January 21

Cupcake & Cider with Mermaid Bakery

When: Tuesday, January 21, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $24 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders continue their Cider & Sides series with Mermaid Bakery this Tuesday. For $24 guests can savor in four cupcakes paired with a flight of four cider tasters. Pairings include a funfetti cupcake with strawberry frosting, a buttercream cone and Stem Cider’s Rosé.

JortSlam and Hopslam Release Party at Improper City

When: Tuesday, January 21, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Suite 101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Put on your best jorts and flannel and head to Improper City for a Hopslam Release Party. The Hopslam Ale hails from Michigan’s Bell’s Brewery and hosts a generous malt bill and notes of honey, fruit and floral. All attendees sporting their best jorts and flannel will also receive a prize.

Wednesday, January 22

Mocktail MasterClass 301

When: Wednesday, January 26, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Bar Helix, 3440 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bar Helix is hosting its third and final mocktail master class this Wednesday. The class will go over three specialty mocktails and the basics of using CBD bitters to enhance the zero-proof beverages. There will also be snacks, giveaways and more.

January Wine Tasting

When: Wednesday, January 22, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Humboldt:: Farm Fish Wine, 1700 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Learn about the legendary Orin Swift Cellars at Humboldt Farm Fish Wine this Wednesday. The tasting will feature bottles of Mannequin, 8 Years In The Desert and more. Guests will receive 20% off dinner the night of the event and 40% off all wines by the bottle.

Thursday, January 23

Beer & Macaron Pairing

When: Thursday, January 23, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $16

The Lowdown: Great Divide Brewing Co. welcomes Poeme Macarons for a Beer & Macaron Pairing. For $16 guests will delight in four macarons paired with Great Divide brews. The event is available for first-come, first-served so head early to ensure your spot.

New Year’s Cleanse – Vegan Dinner

When: Starts Thursday, January 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Que Bueno Suerte!, 1518 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: $25 the night of the event with a $10 reservation fee, reserve your spot here

The Lowdown: Enjoy a decadent four-course meal without breaking your New Year’s resolution at Que Bueno Suerte!. The dinner features four vegan courses paired with non-alcoholic drink pairings to spice up your dry Veganuary.

Improper Latte Art Throwdown

When: Thursday, January 23, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Suite 101, Denver

Cost: Free admission, $10 to enter

The Lowdown: Queen City Collective Coffee is taking over Improper City for a Latte Art Throwdown. It costs $10 to enter with the winner taking the pot and infinite glory. There will also be a fundraiser for Multiple Sclerosis Society, raffle prizes and a DJ set by CRL CRRLL.

Friday, January 24

Hogshead Days 2020

When: Starts Friday, January 24 at 12 p.m.

Where: Hogshead Brewery, 4460 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hogshead Brewery is paying homage to the big, dark and roasted brews this weekend. The event will feature beer releases and guest tappings of stouts, porters, browns and barley wines. Guest breweries include Strange Craft, Westbound and Down, Wit’s End and more.

Taste & Talk with Blanchard Family Wines

When: Friday, January 24, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., #120, Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Head to Blanchard Family Wines this Friday for a Taste & Talk. Attendees will sip and snack while learning about their individual wine preferences. The $40 ticket includes a four-wine flight, light bites and an educational experience.

Tmavé 13 Release

When: Friday, January 24, 5 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bierstadt Lagerhaus and Bagby Beer of California are releasing their Tmavé 13 Dark Czech Lager this Friday. The event will also feature Prague inspired food, live music from God Jammit and more.

Saturday, January 25

Bourbon & Bacon Fest

When: Saturday, January 25, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wet your whistle and satisfy your cravings at Bourbon & Bacon Fest this Saturday. The festival will host a plethora of specialty bourbons, unique whiskeys and bacon dishes for your enjoyment. There are only a handful of 1st Taste tickets still available so guests are encouraged to grab their passes soon.

Denver Winter Brew Fest

When: Saturday, January 25, 1 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mile High Station is being taken over by Denver Winter Brew Fest this Saturday. The event will feature over 100 beers, ciders and more for attendees to taste and toast. The festival will also benefit Swallow Hill Music, a nonprofit established in 1979 dedicated to musicians and music lovers.

Chinese New Year 2020 | Year of the Rat

When: Starts Saturday, January 25 at 2 p.m.

Where: Ace Eat Serve, 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head to Ace Eat Serve for a Chinese New Year fest this Saturday. The event will host hand-crafted dim sum bites and other savory snacks from Executive Chef Thach Tran and the Ace Eat Serve team. Dishes include Brown Butter Lobster Sui Mai, Stir Fry Phat Belly Noodles and more.

Queso Competition at River North Brewery

When: Saturday, January 25, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery – Blake Street Taproom, 3400 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: With The Big Game right around the corner River North Brewery is hosting a Queso Competition to prepare your chip dip chops. You can either enter for free or purchase pints to receive tickets to cast your vote. There will also be Surf to Slopes on-site for non-queso bites.

Makin’ Noise Collab Pale Ale Release

When: Saturday, January 25, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Odyssey Beerwerks, 5535 W. 56th Ave., Suite 107, Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Odyssey Beerwerks is releasing their Makin’ Noise Collaboration Pale Ale this Saturday. The ale was brewed in collaboration with Goldspot Brewing Company hosting a citrusy and tropical hops profile. One dollar from each pint sold will go to Epic Experience, a nonprofit dedicated to providing outdoor experiences for cancer survivors.

Sunday, January 26

Bachata, Brunch and Beermosas

When: Sunday, January 26, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Raices Brewing Co., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bachata Brunch heads to Raices Brewing Co. this Sunday. The event will feature Bachata lessons from Mile High Latin dance, Caribbean brunch and an adult beverage of your choice. You can Bachata your Sunday scaries away at Raices Brewing Co.

Brunch at Jagged Mountain with Waffle Brothers

When: Sunday, January 26, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your waffle fix at Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery this Sunday. The brewery will be pouring their breakfast beers to pair with Waffle Brother’s signature waffles and bacon.

Sign up here to get the best of our food desk delivered to your inbox.

Mark Your Calendar

Denver Passport Breakfast for Dinner and Pajama Party

When: Friday, January 31, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ivy on 7th, 410 E. 7th Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

Denver Beer Co’s Beer & Cookie Pairing

When: Starts Saturday, February 1 at 11 a.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co, both Arvada and Denver locations

Cost: $20 get tickets here

Zero Degrees Denver Grand Opening

When: Starts Saturday, February 1 at 11 a.m.

Where: Zero Degrees Denver, 1390 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission