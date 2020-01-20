75th Annual Steer at The Brown and 28 Things To Do in Denver This Week

Denver has some fascinating events lined up this week. Start it off by marching at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade and end it by getting your techno on at Technorado. Whatever the week brings you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, January 20

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade

When: January 20, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: City Park Denver, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: This Monday you can celebrate the life and the achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade. The marade will start in City Park and end in Civic Center Park with performances, awards and more.

We Still Like You: Denver #40

When: January 20, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $7 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to some of the best local storytellers and comedians as they tell their embarrassing tales at We Still Like You: Denver #40. Allison Rose will host the evening with live art from Kira Magcalen as you kick back and hear stories from Meghan DePonceau, Carey Lieberman, Andrew Orvedahl and more.

York St. SCFD Free Day

When: January 20, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens teams up with Scientific & Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) for a York St. SCFD Free Day. You can have the chance to explore the gardens and all of the gorgeous plants that it holds at no cost.

Tuesday, January 21

Love Your River: Platte River Cleanup

When: January 21, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Patagonia Denver, 2600 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Patagonia Denver hosts Love Your River: Platte River Cleanup. You can show your appreciation for the environment by helping to clean up the Platte River with other like-minded individuals. You can clean, listen to live music and more during the Earth-conscious event.

Xtreme Dogs

When: January 20 – 21

Where: National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Watch wild tricks from canines during Xtreme Dogs. The National Western Stock Show presents the annual dog show with stunts, tricks and more. The adorable pups perform amazing jumps and skills throughout the night.

Wednesday, January 22

Lecture with Joseph Qwist

When: January 22, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Vicki Myhren Gallery, 2121 E. Asbury Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Vicki Myhren Gallery hosts a lecture with Joseph Qwist. You can hear from Qwist – a visiting professor and artist-in-residence at the University of Denver’s School of Art and Art History who creates ceramics and performs art – about his work and processes.

Maker’s Break

When: January 22, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a pause during a Maker’s Break. Dairy Block presents the mid-day art project making session with 15 to 20-minute art projects to take your mind off of work and help you unwind. You can get your craft on and return to your duties refreshed and ready to go.

An Evening of Dancing Horses

When: January 22 – 23

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $29 – $50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Experience a magical night of live music, choreographed dances with performers and trained horses and more at An Evening of Dancing Horses. Riders and their horses will be dressed in themed costumes as they perform.

Deep Cuts

When: January 22, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Jagged Mountain hosts a night of laughter at Deep Cuts. You can hear from a line up of local and national comedians such as Brandy Bryant, PJ Johnson and Elliot Weber throughout the evening.

Thursday, January 23

How I Did It: An Evening with Blake Jackson

When: January 23, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Studio, 4950 Washington St., Denver

Cost: Register free here

The Lowdown: Learn about the life and career of local photographer Blake Jackson at How I Did It: An Evening with Blake Jackson. You can hear of Jackson’s journey to success in the photography world while nibbling on snacks.

Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler Artist Talk

When: January 23, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive deeper into the newest exhibition Flora during a Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler Artist Talk. Director of the museum Mark G. Falcone and curator Nora Burnett Abrams will host the evening with the two artists.

Cadet Chapel | Chapel Cadet

When: January 23, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Register Free here

The Lowdown: Grab a bucket of popcorn for a screening of Cadet Chapel | Chapel Cadet. The film – created by local artist and Black Cube member Jaimie Henthorn – takes a deeper look into the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel and military drill.

Artist in Residence: David Henning

When: January 23, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Oxford Hotel, 1600 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Oxford Hotel hosts Artist in Residence: David Henning for a night of music. Henning will perform live guitar in the lobby while you can enjoy sips from different bourbons from the Bourbon Bar.

Little White Dress Fashion Show

When: January 23, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a peek at the new Monique Lhuillier Bridal Collection during the Little White Dress Fashion Show. You can experience an interactive 360-degree-view show in the Great Hall as models strut their stuff in gowns.

Friday, January 24

75th Annual Steer at The Brown

When: January 24, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, Autograph Collection, 321 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free – $99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa holds its 75th Annual Steer at The Brown in honor of the National Western Stock Show. You can watch as the 2020 Grand Champion steer takes a walk through the atrium lobby while you enjoy afternoon tea.

Recipe: A Theatre Experience

When: January 24, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Theatre Artibus, 2700 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Theatre Artibus teams up with Grapefruit Lab and Emancipation Theater Company to present Recipe: A Theatre Experience. You can watch the traveling show that is inspired by food and the feeling of belonging in the Curtis Park and Five Points neighborhoods.

Black Sheep Friday

When: January 24, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $5 general admission at entry

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is back with Black Sheep Friday: Hibachi Mariachi. Black Sheep Friday will take over the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver. You can listen to music from the Colorado Youth Mariachi Program and get some grilled bites from a hibachi grill throughout the night.

Invisible Circus: Ramble On

When: January 24, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $25 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The Ramble Hotel teams up with Rainbow Militia for Invisible Circus: Ramble On. You can watch high-flying acts of aerial dancing, mind-boggling contortion, juggling and more during the evening of circus talent.

Spaces

When: January 24, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Anecdote, 820 N. Sherman St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Anecdote holds its first gallery reception of 2020 opening Spaces. The exhibition – created by photographer Nancy Bratton – focuses on architecture using balance and simplicity that human’s relationship to spaces holds.

Andrew Overdahl

When: January 24, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Comedy Lounge, 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Comedy Lounge welcomes Andrew Overdahl for a night of hilarity. You can listen to stand-up from comedians such as Overdahl, Anthony Kapfer, Ben Kronberg and more throughout the evening.

Near in the Distance

When: January 24, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver ‎

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the works of multiple artists during Near in the Distance. The exhibition is part of a series dubbed Futurism: Afro & Beyond. You can peruse works that dive deeper into environmental degradation, gender equity, cultural erasure and more.

Saturday, January 25

Photographing Historical Buildings

When: January 25, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: 16th Street Mall, 16th St. and Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $28 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn how to improve your photography skills during Photographing Historical Buildings. Denver Photography Group will lead you around downtown Denver for a shooting session that focuses on buildings such as Denver Dry Goods Company Building, Fisher Tower and The Equitable Building,

The Oregon Trail: IRL vs 3.0

When: January 25, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take yourself back to your childhood during The Oregon Trail: IRL vs 3.0. You can replay the game in a larger-than-life style while exploring the museum as well as play the original game in a throwback library computer lab.

Denver Comedy Underground

When: January 25, 8 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1201 E. Colfax Ave. #100, Denver

Cost: $5 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a giggle on during Denver Comedy Underground. The stand-up comedy show situated in the heart of Capitol Hill holds a lineup of hilarious comedians such as David Rodriguez and Ryan Nowell. The event is hosted by Ben Bryant.

The Grawlix Return!

When: January 25, 10 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre hosts The Grawlix Return! You can experience a night of comedy with the comedic group The Grawlix that is comprised of Ben, Adam and Andrew. You can also hear some hilarious sets from comedians Hannah Jones, Steve Vanderploeg and Ahmed Bharoocha.

Year Of The Rat Lunar New Year Celebration

When: January 25 – 26

Where: Truong An Gifts, 333 S. Federal Blvd. #116, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your party on at the Year Of The Rat Lunar New Year Celebration. You can see traditional dragon and lion dances, martial arts and even have a chance at winning prizes from a raffle. You can also shop for Lunar New Year essentials while celebrating.

Indo Expo

When: January 25 – 26

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $49 – $159 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the amazing world of cannabis during the Indo Expo. The dope two-day expo holds more than 400 cannabis exhibitors and industry experts gathering together for networking, shopping and more. You can learn about the industry and take a taste.

Sunday, January 26

Gallery Grand Opening

When: January 26, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Hotel Teatro, 1100 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hotel Teatro presents a Gallery Grand Opening. You can peruse pieces created by Midnight Soul Designs within the gallery while delighting in passed appetizers and sipping on happy hour priced pours from The Nickel.

Technorado

When: January 26, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 – $20 at entry

The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery hosts Technorado – a night of bangin’ techno music and art. You can jam out to live music from artists such as Mental 69, Mike McCray and T-Rav while exploring the exhibitions in the gallery.

Mark Your Calendar

Rob Schneider

When: January 27, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $30 tickets available here

Winter Outdoor Retailer

When: January 29 – 31

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Yeti Film Tour

When: January 29, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $40 tickets available here

The Go Save a Life Fashion Show

When: January 30, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The ART, a Hotel, 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $35 – $50 tickets available here