This Week In Concerts – King Princess, Miranda Lambert, Saint Motel, The Used and More

As we approach the end of January 2020 and all the Denver concerts along with it, it safe to say we have a lot to look forward this year. January got the Denver music scene off to a booming start, and it’s not over yet – we’ve still got one more week left. If you haven’t taken the time to truly check out what the Denver music scene has to offer, there’s no time like the present to get started. As always, we’ve got the guide to all things concerts in The Mile High City for you to use below.
Monday, January 27
Yumi Hwang-Williams + Hsing-ay Hsu
Where: Dazzle Jazz
The Lowdown: To kick things off on Monday, we’re taking you to Dazzle Jazz where artists Yumi Hwang-Williams and Hsing-ay Hsu will take over the downtown Denver stage. Hwang-Williams’ skills speak for themselves as she held the title of Concertmaster for the Colorado Symphony for the past 20 years on top of the long list of solo features around the world. Hwang-Williams, along with her acclaimed accompanist Hsu are teaming up to celebrate the birthday of classical legend Ludwig van Beethoven in the heart of downtown Denver.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Recovery Mondays: January 2020 @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Denver Drone Night @ The Venue
Pantones + Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
Vlad Girshevich Jazz @ Herb’s
GodJammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Tuesday, January 28
Saint Motel w/ KOLARS
Where: The Ogden Theatre
The Lowdown: On Tuesday night, Saint Motel is headed to The Mile High City to take over The Ogden Theatre. Saint Motel are known for their electro-indie sound that is both driving and energetic. If you’re unfamiliar with Saint Motel’s work, check out “My Type” and “Puzzle Pieces” to get yourself started. Last year, Saint Motel released their latest EP The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Pt. 1 which includes another five tracks that are worth checking out before seeing them in action this week. Fellow artist KOLARS is on the bill for Tuesday night as well.
Also see…
Poppy w/ VOWWS @ The Gothic Theatre
Thrice w/ mewithoutYou, Drug Church, Holy Fawn @ Summit Music Hall
Gost @ Larimer Lounge
Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church
Fred Hersch Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
AnDré Mali Quartet: Bridges @ Nocturne Jazz
The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Taylor Frederick Band @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Big Chocolate + Really Confused + Sin7 w/ Hard Chorus, Hawt Coco, Mindphunx @ The Black Box
Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark
B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s
J.G.R. Acoustic Jam @ 3 Kings Tavern
Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Wednesday, January 29
The Used w/ Dragged Under
Where: The Gothic Theatre
The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a way to get over the midweek hump, look no further. On Wednesday night, the rockers of The Used are headed to Denver to take over a sold-out Gothic Theatre. Since 2002, The Used has delivered hits such as “The Taste of Ink” and “All That I’ve Got” along with many others. In December of last year, The Used released their most recent single “Blow Me” showing the world that they aren’t done creating yet. Fellow artist Dragged Under is on the bill for Wednesday night as well. If you can find a way to get tickets to this show, we recommend you take that opportunity.
*sold out.
Also see…
“Fire On The Mountain” Live w/ Shakedown Street @ The Bluebird Theater
RE:Search ft. Borahm Lee, Kevin Donohue & Colby Buckler w/ Lapa, Nadasound @ Cervantes’ Other Side
SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl
Fred Hersch Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
Open Stage Denver @ The Venue
Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s
Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s
Sons Of Apollo w/ Tony MacAlpine @ The Oriental Theater
Meet The Giant w/ Van Allen Belt, Bobby Amulet + Scream Queens, Inaiah Lujan @ Lion’s Lair
Rebecca Rosen @ Soiled Dove Underground
Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Samuel Williams Quintet Plays Wayne Shorter @ Nocturne Jazz
Thursday, January 30
Trippie Redd w/ BlocBoy JB, Kodie Shane
Where: The Fillmore
The Lowdown: On Thursday night, rapper Trippid Redd is headed to Denver to take over the Fillmore. Trippie Redd is one of the more popular names in today’s rap game as the rapper has found massive success since emerging in 2015. If you’re unfamiliar with Trippie Redd’s work, check out tracks such as “1400 / 999 Freestyle,” “Death” and “Who Needs Love” to get some insight into his diverse sound. Fellow artists BlocBoy JB and Kodie Shane will join Trippie Redd in Denver this week, so be sure to grab some tickets while supplies last.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Ska Parade 30th Anniversary Tour ft. Los Kung Fu Monkeys w/ The Holophonics, The Dendrites @ The Bluebird Theater
The Wailers w/ Rastasaurus @ The Gothic Theatre
Hot Buttered Rum w/ Lonesome Days @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Summer Camp On the Road w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Death Jam for Cutie @ Larimer Lounge
CCJA Winter Small Group Concert @ Dazzle Jazz
Jeff Jenkins Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Telefon Tel Aviv @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Smokestax w/ Inkblot, XL, Pashmonix, Figtronica @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Daniel Magoun @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
Misfit Mic (Open Mic + Workshop) (Night Set) @ The Black Box Lounge
Send Off an A.S. Sendoff for Marc Massaro (Late Set) @ The Black Box Lounge
Audioculture One Year Anniversary @ The Black Box
Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s
GG Magree @ Temple Denver
Afton ft. Exxotik, Bel James, YNG SIBERIAN, Iac Slit, KINGPEN KEN, Nicole Fix, Jeezus, Elijah $tewart , Flame Drop, Vivid Dreamers!, True Apollo, BIG $HMONEY GANG, Cor2ey, ELIYAHU, DIAB10, Dre Gasperello, Tizzle Gotti, J Truth @ The Roxy Theatre
Tomorrows Bad Seeds w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater
Motown Groove Presents w/ DJ Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern
Phoggy Rather Groggy Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Friday, January 31
Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks ft. Zhu w/ They., SNBRN, DJ Matt Cassidy
Where: Red Rocks
The Lowdown: On Friday night, Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks for its annual winter-themed to run. EDM artist Zhu is headlining this year’s edition of Winter on the Rocks and is backed by a stellar line-up. Fellow artists They., SNBRN and DJ Matt Cassidy are rounding out the bill for Friday evening, making this one event you won’t want to miss. Not to mention it’s the first show of the 2020 Red Rocks season. This event gives you the chance to bundle up in your warmest winter attire and while dancing to some killer music.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Peekaboo w/ ZEKE BEATS, ISOXO, Mr. Bill @ The Ogden Theatre
Theo Katzman w/ Rett Madison @ The Bluebird Theater
Lez Zeppelin (Led Zeppelin Tribute) @ The Gothic Theatre
Emancipator w/ Blackbird Blackbird, Frameworks, Tor, Plantrae, Thoma, il:lo @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side
Lucy Daydream w/ Xoxford @ Larimer Lounge
Whippoorwill w/ Natalie Tate @ Hi-Dive
Moonlight Bloom (Album Release) w/ Easy Lovin, Bankshot @ Lost Lake
Rybo + Lubelski @ Bar Standard
TheHundred Presents NYE: Moon Boots + J. Philip + More @ Club Vinyl
Latin NYE 2020 @ The Church
Matt Skellenger Group @ Dazzle Jazz
Denver Comes Alive @ Mission Ballroom
GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Jeremy Wendelin + Bill Morse (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
David Phipps w/ Alana Rocklin @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Hazel Miller @ Herman’s Hideaway
BANkaji w/ Moglee, Shwilly, Sather, NVGA @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Deborah Solo Trio @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Chain Station + Turkeyfoot Bluegrass @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Rager City Kids @ The Venue
Mindex w/ Soulacybin, Droplitz, Pathway @ The Black Box
Good for Health Bad for Education @ The Meadowlark
Wood Belly (Album Release) w/ The Grace Clark Band @ The Oriental Theater
Flat Earth w/ Swami, Jacket of Spiders @ 3 Kings Tavern
Elise Lieberth @ Soiled Dove Underground
Saturday, February 1
Miranda Lambert w/ Cody Johnson, LANCO
Where: Pepsi Center
The Lowdown: On Saturday night country star Miranda Lambert is headed to Denver to take over the Pepsi Center. Lambert has an iconic and massively successful career in the country music scene, having produced hits such as “The House That Built Me” and “Mama’s Broken Heart.” Lambert’s been on the scene since her 2005 release of Kerosene and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Fellow artist Cody Johnson and LANCO are joining Lambert at the Pepsi Center on Saturday night, so be sure to grab some tickets while you still can.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Peekaboo w/ Truth, ZEKE BEATS, ISOXO @ The Ogden Theatre
Theo Katzman w/ Rett Madison @ The Bluebird Theater
Michael Kiwanuka @ The Gothic Theatre
The Joe Kay Experience @ Summit Music Hall
Runaway Gin (Phish Tribute) w/ Sqwerv, Ruby Hill @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Jacquees w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Mosaic w/ Big Paleo, Koion Kitten, Dang’O @ Larimer Lounge
Ryan McMullan w/ Ken Yates @ Lost Lake
Goth Night @ Milk Bar
Rico Jones Quartet ft. Dave Kikoski, Ari Hoenig @ Dazzle Jazz
Railroad Earth ft. Peter Rowan w/ Horseshoes & Hand Grenades @ Mission Ballroom
El Javi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
BKG Artist Showcase @ The Roxy Theatre
The 69 Eyes w/ Wednesday 13, Sumo Cyco, The Crowned @ The Oriental Theater
Holley 750 w/ Throttlebomb, Dust Lord @ Lion’s Lair
The Heroine w/ Tokyo Rodeo, Stone Deaf @ 3 Kings Tavern
Soul School @ Soiled Dove Underground
David Phipps w/ Alana Rocklin (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Lito Garcia @ Herman’s Hideaway
Write Minded w/ Then I Fly, Dafna @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Corky Siegel + Randy Sabien @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Bedouine w/ Patrick Dethlefs @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Mindex w/ Soulacybin, Droplitz, Pathway @ The Black Box
Sin7 + Friends (Birthday Bash) @ The Black Box Lounge
Nightshift @ The Meadowlark
Young Bombs @ Temple Denver
Jade Jackson @ Globe Hall
Sunday, February 2
King Princess w/ Kilo Kish
Where: The Ogden Theatre
The Lowdown: To wrap up this week of Denver concerts, singer-songwriter King Princess is headed to the Ogden Theatre on Sunday night. Mikaela Straus, the powerhouse behind King Princess, is still fresh into her career and we can’t wait to see what she does next. Last year, Straus released her debut album Cheap Queen which includes 13 tracks we highly recommend checking out before seeing her in action on Sunday night. Tickets are still available, so be sure to act now and reserve your spots to see King Princess along with Kilo Kish in action this week.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Hip Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl
Struggle Jennings @ The Roxy Theatre
Big Game Party @ Temple Denver
Ladies Night ft. Slugger, Soda Boys @ Lion’s Lair
Local Set ft. Sugar Britches, Joel Ansett @ Red Rocks
Ricky Earl Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox