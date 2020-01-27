This Week In Concerts – King Princess, Miranda Lambert, Saint Motel, The Used and More

As we approach the end of January 2020 and all the Denver concerts along with it, it safe to say we have a lot to look forward this year. January got the Denver music scene off to a booming start, and it’s not over yet – we’ve still got one more week left. If you haven’t taken the time to truly check out what the Denver music scene has to offer, there’s no time like the present to get started. As always, we’ve got the guide to all things concerts in The Mile High City for you to use below.

Monday, January 27

Yumi Hwang-Williams + Hsing-ay Hsu

Where: Dazzle Jazz

The Lowdown: To kick things off on Monday, we’re taking you to Dazzle Jazz where artists Yumi Hwang-Williams and Hsing-ay Hsu will take over the downtown Denver stage. Hwang-Williams’ skills speak for themselves as she held the title of Concertmaster for the Colorado Symphony for the past 20 years on top of the long list of solo features around the world. Hwang-Williams, along with her acclaimed accompanist Hsu are teaming up to celebrate the birthday of classical legend Ludwig van Beethoven in the heart of downtown Denver.

Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Recovery Mondays: January 2020 @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Denver Drone Night @ The Venue

Pantones + Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

Vlad Girshevich Jazz @ Herb’s

GodJammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Tuesday, January 28

Saint Motel w/ KOLARS

Where: The Ogden Theatre

The Lowdown: On Tuesday night, Saint Motel is headed to The Mile High City to take over The Ogden Theatre. Saint Motel are known for their electro-indie sound that is both driving and energetic. If you’re unfamiliar with Saint Motel’s work, check out “My Type” and “Puzzle Pieces” to get yourself started. Last year, Saint Motel released their latest EP The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Pt. 1 which includes another five tracks that are worth checking out before seeing them in action this week. Fellow artist KOLARS is on the bill for Tuesday night as well.

Get tickets here.

Poppy w/ VOWWS @ The Gothic Theatre

Thrice w/ mewithoutYou, Drug Church, Holy Fawn @ Summit Music Hall

Gost @ Larimer Lounge

Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church

Fred Hersch Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

AnDré Mali Quartet: Bridges @ Nocturne Jazz

The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Taylor Frederick Band @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Big Chocolate + Really Confused + Sin7 w/ Hard Chorus, Hawt Coco, Mindphunx @ The Black Box

Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark

B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s

J.G.R. Acoustic Jam @ 3 Kings Tavern

Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Wednesday, January 29

The Used w/ Dragged Under

Where: The Gothic Theatre

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a way to get over the midweek hump, look no further. On Wednesday night, the rockers of The Used are headed to Denver to take over a sold-out Gothic Theatre. Since 2002, The Used has delivered hits such as “The Taste of Ink” and “All That I’ve Got” along with many others. In December of last year, The Used released their most recent single “Blow Me” showing the world that they aren’t done creating yet. Fellow artist Dragged Under is on the bill for Wednesday night as well. If you can find a way to get tickets to this show, we recommend you take that opportunity.

*sold out.

“Fire On The Mountain” Live w/ Shakedown Street @ The Bluebird Theater

RE:Search ft. Borahm Lee, Kevin Donohue & Colby Buckler w/ Lapa, Nadasound @ Cervantes’ Other Side

SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl

Fred Hersch Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s

Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s

Sons Of Apollo w/ Tony MacAlpine @ The Oriental Theater

Meet The Giant w/ Van Allen Belt, Bobby Amulet + Scream Queens, Inaiah Lujan @ Lion’s Lair

Rebecca Rosen @ Soiled Dove Underground

Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Samuel Williams Quintet Plays Wayne Shorter @ Nocturne Jazz

Thursday, January 30

Trippie Redd w/ BlocBoy JB, Kodie Shane

Where: The Fillmore

The Lowdown: On Thursday night, rapper Trippid Redd is headed to Denver to take over the Fillmore. Trippie Redd is one of the more popular names in today’s rap game as the rapper has found massive success since emerging in 2015. If you’re unfamiliar with Trippie Redd’s work, check out tracks such as “1400 / 999 Freestyle,” “Death” and “Who Needs Love” to get some insight into his diverse sound. Fellow artists BlocBoy JB and Kodie Shane will join Trippie Redd in Denver this week, so be sure to grab some tickets while supplies last.

Ska Parade 30th Anniversary Tour ft. Los Kung Fu Monkeys w/ The Holophonics, The Dendrites @ The Bluebird Theater

The Wailers w/ Rastasaurus @ The Gothic Theatre

Hot Buttered Rum w/ Lonesome Days @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Summer Camp On the Road w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Death Jam for Cutie @ Larimer Lounge

CCJA Winter Small Group Concert @ Dazzle Jazz

Jeff Jenkins Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Telefon Tel Aviv @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Smokestax w/ Inkblot, XL, Pashmonix, Figtronica @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Daniel Magoun @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

Misfit Mic (Open Mic + Workshop) (Night Set) @ The Black Box Lounge

Send Off an A.S. Sendoff for Marc Massaro (Late Set) @ The Black Box Lounge

Audioculture One Year Anniversary @ The Black Box

Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s

GG Magree @ Temple Denver

Afton ft. Exxotik, Bel James, YNG SIBERIAN, Iac Slit, KINGPEN KEN, Nicole Fix, Jeezus, Elijah $tewart , Flame Drop, Vivid Dreamers!, True Apollo, BIG $HMONEY GANG, Cor2ey, ELIYAHU, DIAB10, Dre Gasperello, Tizzle Gotti, J Truth @ The Roxy Theatre

Tomorrows Bad Seeds w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater

Motown Groove Presents w/ DJ Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

Phoggy Rather Groggy Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Friday, January 31

Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks ft. Zhu w/ They., SNBRN, DJ Matt Cassidy

Where: Red Rocks

The Lowdown: On Friday night, Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks for its annual winter-themed to run. EDM artist Zhu is headlining this year’s edition of Winter on the Rocks and is backed by a stellar line-up. Fellow artists They., SNBRN and DJ Matt Cassidy are rounding out the bill for Friday evening, making this one event you won’t want to miss. Not to mention it’s the first show of the 2020 Red Rocks season. This event gives you the chance to bundle up in your warmest winter attire and while dancing to some killer music.

Peekaboo w/ ZEKE BEATS, ISOXO, Mr. Bill @ The Ogden Theatre

Theo Katzman w/ Rett Madison @ The Bluebird Theater

Lez Zeppelin (Led Zeppelin Tribute) @ The Gothic Theatre

Emancipator w/ Blackbird Blackbird, Frameworks, Tor, Plantrae, Thoma, il:lo @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side

Lucy Daydream w/ Xoxford @ Larimer Lounge

Whippoorwill w/ Natalie Tate @ Hi-Dive

Moonlight Bloom (Album Release) w/ Easy Lovin, Bankshot @ Lost Lake

Rybo + Lubelski @ Bar Standard

TheHundred Presents NYE: Moon Boots + J. Philip + More @ Club Vinyl

Latin NYE 2020 @ The Church

Matt Skellenger Group @ Dazzle Jazz

Denver Comes Alive @ Mission Ballroom

GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Jeremy Wendelin + Bill Morse (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

David Phipps w/ Alana Rocklin @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Hazel Miller @ Herman’s Hideaway

BANkaji w/ Moglee, Shwilly, Sather, NVGA @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Deborah Solo Trio @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Chain Station + Turkeyfoot Bluegrass @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Rager City Kids @ The Venue

Mindex w/ Soulacybin, Droplitz, Pathway @ The Black Box

Good for Health Bad for Education @ The Meadowlark

Wood Belly (Album Release) w/ The Grace Clark Band @ The Oriental Theater

Flat Earth w/ Swami, Jacket of Spiders @ 3 Kings Tavern

Elise Lieberth @ Soiled Dove Underground

Saturday, February 1

Miranda Lambert w/ Cody Johnson, LANCO

Where: Pepsi Center

The Lowdown: On Saturday night country star Miranda Lambert is headed to Denver to take over the Pepsi Center. Lambert has an iconic and massively successful career in the country music scene, having produced hits such as “The House That Built Me” and “Mama’s Broken Heart.” Lambert’s been on the scene since her 2005 release of Kerosene and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Fellow artist Cody Johnson and LANCO are joining Lambert at the Pepsi Center on Saturday night, so be sure to grab some tickets while you still can.

Peekaboo w/ Truth, ZEKE BEATS, ISOXO @ The Ogden Theatre

Theo Katzman w/ Rett Madison @ The Bluebird Theater

Michael Kiwanuka @ The Gothic Theatre

The Joe Kay Experience @ Summit Music Hall

Runaway Gin (Phish Tribute) w/ Sqwerv, Ruby Hill @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Jacquees w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Mosaic w/ Big Paleo, Koion Kitten, Dang’O @ Larimer Lounge

Ryan McMullan w/ Ken Yates @ Lost Lake

Goth Night @ Milk Bar

Rico Jones Quartet ft. Dave Kikoski, Ari Hoenig @ Dazzle Jazz

Railroad Earth ft. Peter Rowan w/ Horseshoes & Hand Grenades @ Mission Ballroom

El Javi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

BKG Artist Showcase @ The Roxy Theatre

The 69 Eyes w/ Wednesday 13, Sumo Cyco, The Crowned @ The Oriental Theater

Holley 750 w/ Throttlebomb, Dust Lord @ Lion’s Lair

The Heroine w/ Tokyo Rodeo, Stone Deaf @ 3 Kings Tavern

Soul School @ Soiled Dove Underground

David Phipps w/ Alana Rocklin (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Lito Garcia @ Herman’s Hideaway

Write Minded w/ Then I Fly, Dafna @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Corky Siegel + Randy Sabien @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Bedouine w/ Patrick Dethlefs @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Mindex w/ Soulacybin, Droplitz, Pathway @ The Black Box

Sin7 + Friends (Birthday Bash) @ The Black Box Lounge

Nightshift @ The Meadowlark

Young Bombs @ Temple Denver

Jade Jackson @ Globe Hall

Sunday, February 2

King Princess w/ Kilo Kish

Where: The Ogden Theatre

The Lowdown: To wrap up this week of Denver concerts, singer-songwriter King Princess is headed to the Ogden Theatre on Sunday night. Mikaela Straus, the powerhouse behind King Princess, is still fresh into her career and we can’t wait to see what she does next. Last year, Straus released her debut album Cheap Queen which includes 13 tracks we highly recommend checking out before seeing her in action on Sunday night. Tickets are still available, so be sure to act now and reserve your spots to see King Princess along with Kilo Kish in action this week.

Hip Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl

Struggle Jennings @ The Roxy Theatre

Big Game Party @ Temple Denver

Ladies Night ft. Slugger, Soda Boys @ Lion’s Lair

Local Set ft. Sugar Britches, Joel Ansett @ Red Rocks

Ricky Earl Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

