This Week In Concerts – Amber Liu, Cold War Kids, GZA, GoldFish and More

As we begin to wrap up the first month of 2020, we’ve seen a preview for what is shaping up to be a great year for Denver concerts. There are two weeks left in the month, which means there are still plenty of events to left to see before we bid farewell to January. Whether you’re looking for something to do after work or trying to plan your weekend – you can’t go wrong with catching a show at any one of the over 40 venues listed below. We encourage you to get out and explore as much of the Denver music scene as you can this week.
Monday, January 20
Motion City Soundtrack w/ Mom Jeans, Silver & Gold
Where: Summit Music Hall
The Lowdown: To kick things off on Monday night, we’re taking you to Summit Music Hall where Motion City Soundtrack will take over the Denver stage. Motion City Soundtrack is a punk rock band with a pop element added to their sound. Ever since 2003, Motion City Soundtrack delivered countless hits such as “Everything Is Alright” and “The Future Freaks Me Out.” Fellow artists Mom Jeans and Silver & Gold are on the bill for Monday nights show as well, so be sure to grab some tickets while supplies last and treat yourself to kick-ass start of the week.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl
Tribute to Black Classical Composers @ Dazzle Jazz
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Hyperbella w/ The Whimsy of Things, Specific Ocean @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Denver Drone Night @ The Venue
Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
Vlad Girshevich Jazz @ Herb’s
GodJammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Tuesday, January 21
GZA w/ Righteous Revolution ft. 1-natVson-1, D-Stylz & High Key, DJ Notch, Killah Priest
Where: Summit Music Hall
The Lowdown: We suggest you head back to Summit Music Hall on Tuesday night where rap legend GZA will take things over for the evening. GZA is one of the founding members of the iconic rap group Wu-Tang Clan back in the early ’90s. GZA also had an incredibly successful solo career including 1995’s Liquid Swords. GZA is one of the most iconic names in rap, and we’re happy to see him come to The Mile High City this week. Fellow artists Righteous Revolution, 1-natVson-1, D-Stylz & High Key, DJ Notch and Killah Priest are joining GZA at Summit Music Hall this Tuesday night as well.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
The Lituation DJs @ Hi-Dive
Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church
AnDré Mali Quartet: Bridges @ Nocturne Jazz
The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Open Jam ft. Type II @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra @ The Venue
JuJu Beats + Kozmic + Xenotype w/ goldwire, ExoTek, Contra Scandal @ The Black Box
Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark
B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s
J.G.R. Acoustic Jam @ 3 Kings Tavern
Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Chris Farren w/ Retirement Party, Macseal @ Globe Hall
Wednesday, January 22
Cold War Kids w/ Overcoats
Where: The Ogden Theatre
The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, Cold War Kids are headed to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. Cold War Kids are known for their blend of rock, indie and pop which they manage to seamlessly mix together to create a wicked formula. If you’re unfamiliar with this band’s work, check out their 2019 release of New Age Norms 1 to get yourself started. After that, check out their 2014 album Hold My Home to go even deeper and to better prepare yourself for their show. Fellow artists Overcoats will join Cold War Kids on Wednesday night as well, so be sure to grab some tickets while you still have time.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
RE:Search ft. Moody Good w/ Effin, Dozier @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Card Catalog w/ Half Pelican, Man of Words @ Lost Lake
SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl
Gonzalo Teppa Quintet (CD Release Party) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
A Brother’s Fountain (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Delirious Nebula w/ In Plain Air @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Open Stage Denver @ The Venue
The Lituation @ The Meadowlark
Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s
Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s
Vanner @ The Oriental Theater
Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Samuel Williams Quintet Plays Wayne Shorter @ Nocturne Jazz
Neon Moon @ Globe Hall
Thursday, January 23
Noizu
Where: Temple Denver
The Lowdown: If you’re looking for some EDM to check out this week, look no further. On Thursday night, Noizu is headed to Denver to take over Temple. Noizu’s sound is pretty straight ahead with focused grooves that will make you want to get up and move. If you’re looking for some recommended listening before checking this show out on Thursday, take a listen to “Inside My Head” and Noizu’s remix of “A Different Way” to get yourself started. Tickets are still available to catch Noizu in action this week, so act now before it’s too late and treat yourself to a good night out – you deserve it.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Universal Sigh w/ MoonRadish, The Soul Crushers @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Yacht @ Larimer Lounge
Portrayal of Guilt w/ Street Sects, Euth, Cau5er @ Hi-Dive
Mag @ Lost Lake
Peter Bernstein + Larry Goldings + Bill Stewart Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
Jeff Jenkins Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Internal Bleeding w/ Logistic Slaughter, Embryonic Devourment, Depulsed, Angelic Desolation @ 3 Kings Tavern
Motown Groove Presents w/ DJ Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern
Phoggy Rather Groggy Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Jakob Campbell w/ Jay Triiiple, Taurean, Brendan Doyle, D-Trait, Neon Sines @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Equipto w/ Michael Marshall, Z-Man, Vocab Slick, DJ True Justice, Mike Wird, Luke Skyy, Spellbinder, Nme-, Awkward Cliff, Shock and Dash @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Open Stage @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
Misfit Mic (Open Mic + Workshop) @ The Black Box Lounge
KMG Takeover @ The Black Box Lounge
Level The Vibes (Denver Reggae Society) @ The Black Box
Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s
Vynyl w/ Nightlove, Neon The Bishop @ Globe Hall
Friday, January 24
Rex Orange County
Where: The Fillmore
The Lowdown: To wrap up the work week on Friday night, Rex Orange County is headed to the Mile High City to take over the Fillmore. Alex O’Connor, the man behind Rex Orange County, is known for his indie-pop sound that sprinkles in hints of jazz and electronic production. In 2019, O’Connor released his most recent album Pony which includes 10 tracks that make for some great recommended listening. O’Connor is still fresh into his career and we can’t wait to see not only what he does next, but what he will bring to Denver on Friday night.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
RJD2 w/ Lucid Vision @ The Ogden Theatre
Ron Pope w/ Caroline Spence @ The Bluebird Theater
Minnesota w/ Eastghost, Thook @ Summit Music Hall
Everyone’s Dead w/ Flower in the Sun (Janis Joplin Tribute) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Arlo McKinley & The Lonesome Sound w/ Extra Gold, Shawn Nelson Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Tony Romera w/ T4BS @ Larimer Lounge
Casey James Prestwood w/ High Plains Honky, Coop & The Chicken Pluckers @ Hi-Dive
National Park Radio @ Lost Lake
Layton Giordani @ Bar Standard
DPO with a Twist @ Dazzle Jazz
Buck’d Off (CD Release) w/ Justin Bank @ Herman’s Hideaway
Pulse of Nature w/ 2 Fat 2 skydive, Alpha Pegasi @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Pierce Pettis + David Webb @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
El Javi w/ Spinhony @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Momento Mori Metalrest 2020 @ The Venue
Greenie w/ Eric Bingham, Tom Schoppet @ The Black Box Lounge
Sub.Session 1 Year @ The Black Box
Good for Health Bad for Education @ The Meadowlark
Necromantic w/ DJ Hyperion, DJ Visigoth, DJ Charon @ Skylark Lounge
Makeshift Funk Band @ Herb’s
Q-Tip w/ Special Guests @ Mission Ballroom
Lil Eazy @ The Roxy Theatre
An Evening of ’70s Tribute Rock w/ Nanker Phelge (Rolling Stones Tribute), Glory Days (Bruce Springsteen Tribute), The Substitutes (The Who Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater
R A R E B Y R D $ w/ Calico Club, Ginger Perry @ Lion’s Lair
DJ Robdogg @ 3 Kings Tavern
Dearling @ Soiled Dove Underground
Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Travis Denning @ Grizzly Rose
Dessa @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Bonnie & the Clydes + Bowregard w/ Chandler Holt and Eric Wiggs @ Globe Hall
Saturday, January 25
GoldFish w/ Viceroy, Skiitour, LYFTD
Where: The Ogden Theatre
The Lowdown: On Saturday night, EDM duo GoldFish is headed to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. Dominic Peters and David Poole, the gentlemen behind GoldFish, originally hail from Cape Town, South Africa and are known for their fun and energetic sound. If you’re unfamiliar with GoldFish’s work, we highly recommend checking out tracks such as “Get busy living” and “Games Continued” to get yourself started. Fellow artists Viceroy, Skiitour and LYFTD are on the bill for Saturday night as well, so be sure to secure your spots now before time runs out.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Chadwick Stokes & the Pintos w/ From Dispatch and State Radio @ The Bluebird Theater
Radical Face w/ Axel Flóvent @ The Gothic Theatre
Minnesota w/ Thelem, Wreckno @ Summit Music Hall
Everyone Orchestra w/ The Elegant Plums @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Dave Watts’ Bday Bash ft. Dave Watts, Jason Hann, Ian Neville @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Mass Relay w/ Lowpro, Sonx, MLRTYME b2b Lafortune @ Larimer Lounge
Live Band Karaoke w/ Sega Nemesis @ Hi-Dive
Milquetoast and Co. @ Lost Lake
Goth Night @ Milk Bar
Eric Johnson @ The Paramount Theatre
Mr. Majestyk’s 8-Track Revival w/ Smokin (Boston Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater
Watercolors + Noctogon @ Lion’s Lair
Hail Satan @ 3 Kings Tavern
Midge Ure @ Soiled Dove Underground
Dead Phish Orchestra w/ Mark Grundhoefer of The Big Wu, Brenticus Brown @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
The Good, The Bad, & The Devine @ Dazzle Jazz
Lucero Block Party West w/ Orville Peck, Nikki Lane, Brody Danger @ Mission Ballroom
Local Set ft. Nothing But Nineties, Zoe Berman @ Red Rocks
The Shawn Williams Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
Ned Ledoux @ Grizzly Rose
A.J. Fullerton (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Stay Gypsy w/ Los Toms, Black & White Motion Pic, Señorita Sometimes @ Herman’s Hideaway
Guggenz @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Neil Haverstick @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Mollie O’Brien + Rich Moore + Mary Flower @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Hurricane w/ One Track Mind @ The Venue
Rain Dance: Australian Fire Relief Benefit @ The Black Box
Manny ‘Nuff w/ Brett Starr, DJ Drew @ The Black Box Lounge
Pantones @ The Meadowlark
Mad Dog Blues Experience + Maya Bennett @ Skylark Lounge
Woodshed Red @ Herb’s
Throttle @ Temple Denver
DJ A-L (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Civil Twilight (Acoustic) w/ Stevie Kin @ Globe Hall
Sunday, January 26
Amber Liu w/ Meg & Dia, Justice Carradine
Where: The Gothic Theatre
The Lowdown: To wrap this week in Denver concerts up, we’re taking you to The Gothic Theatre where Amber Liu will send off the weekend on Sunday night. Liu’s sound falls on the pop side of the genre spectrum with solid electronic production thrown into the mix as well. Liu’s voice is unique in that it has a smooth texture and diverse range. If you’re looking for some of Liu’s work to check out, try starting with “Other People” and “Numb” to give yourself two sides of this artist’s sound. Fellow artist Meg & Dia along with Justice Carradine are on the bill for Sunday night as well.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Hip Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl
The Good, The Bad, & The Devine @ Dazzle Jazz
Joe Johnson (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Denver School of Rock Best of Season (Day Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway
The Next Step (Denver Takeover) (Night Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway
Strum 2 The Beat Student Feature (Day Set) @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Spaceship Earth w/ Cloudz, Higherglyph, Lousy Anna, Wei-Chi Field, Jake Walker (Night Set) @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Keola Beamer + Henry Kapono @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
System Sundays @ The Meadowlark
Danger & the Duke @ Herb’s
Dolly Day Denver @ The Oriental Theater
Sunset Silhouette w/ Dial Drive, Vegas Valley Drive @ 3 Kings Tavern
School of Rock Aurora @ Soiled Dove Underground
Sean McConnell @ Globe Hall