This Week In Concerts – Amber Liu, Cold War Kids, GZA, GoldFish and More

Monday, January 20

Motion City Soundtrack w/ Mom Jeans, Silver & Gold

Where: Summit Music Hall

The Lowdown: To kick things off on Monday night, we’re taking you to Summit Music Hall where Motion City Soundtrack will take over the Denver stage. Motion City Soundtrack is a punk rock band with a pop element added to their sound. Ever since 2003, Motion City Soundtrack delivered countless hits such as “Everything Is Alright” and “The Future Freaks Me Out.” Fellow artists Mom Jeans and Silver & Gold are on the bill for Monday nights show as well, so be sure to grab some tickets while supplies last and treat yourself to kick-ass start of the week.

Also see…

Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl

Tribute to Black Classical Composers @ Dazzle Jazz

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Hyperbella w/ The Whimsy of Things, Specific Ocean @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Denver Drone Night @ The Venue

Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

Vlad Girshevich Jazz @ Herb’s

GodJammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Tuesday, January 21

GZA w/ Righteous Revolution ft. 1-natVson-1, D-Stylz & High Key, DJ Notch, Killah Priest

Where: Summit Music Hall

The Lowdown: We suggest you head back to Summit Music Hall on Tuesday night where rap legend GZA will take things over for the evening. GZA is one of the founding members of the iconic rap group Wu-Tang Clan back in the early ’90s. GZA also had an incredibly successful solo career including 1995’s Liquid Swords. GZA is one of the most iconic names in rap, and we’re happy to see him come to The Mile High City this week. Fellow artists Righteous Revolution, 1-natVson-1, D-Stylz & High Key, DJ Notch and Killah Priest are joining GZA at Summit Music Hall this Tuesday night as well.

Also see…

The Lituation DJs @ Hi-Dive

Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church

AnDré Mali Quartet: Bridges @ Nocturne Jazz

The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Open Jam ft. Type II @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra @ The Venue

JuJu Beats + Kozmic + Xenotype w/ goldwire, ExoTek, Contra Scandal @ The Black Box

Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark

B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s

J.G.R. Acoustic Jam @ 3 Kings Tavern

Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Chris Farren w/ Retirement Party, Macseal @ Globe Hall

Wednesday, January 22

Cold War Kids w/ Overcoats

Where: The Ogden Theatre

The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, Cold War Kids are headed to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. Cold War Kids are known for their blend of rock, indie and pop which they manage to seamlessly mix together to create a wicked formula. If you’re unfamiliar with this band’s work, check out their 2019 release of New Age Norms 1 to get yourself started. After that, check out their 2014 album Hold My Home to go even deeper and to better prepare yourself for their show. Fellow artists Overcoats will join Cold War Kids on Wednesday night as well, so be sure to grab some tickets while you still have time.

Also see…

RE:Search ft. Moody Good w/ Effin, Dozier @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Card Catalog w/ Half Pelican, Man of Words @ Lost Lake

SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl

Gonzalo Teppa Quintet (CD Release Party) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

A Brother’s Fountain (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Delirious Nebula w/ In Plain Air @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

The Lituation @ The Meadowlark

Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s

Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s

Vanner @ The Oriental Theater

Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Samuel Williams Quintet Plays Wayne Shorter @ Nocturne Jazz

Neon Moon @ Globe Hall

Thursday, January 23

Noizu

Where: Temple Denver

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for some EDM to check out this week, look no further. On Thursday night, Noizu is headed to Denver to take over Temple. Noizu’s sound is pretty straight ahead with focused grooves that will make you want to get up and move. If you’re looking for some recommended listening before checking this show out on Thursday, take a listen to “Inside My Head” and Noizu’s remix of “A Different Way” to get yourself started. Tickets are still available to catch Noizu in action this week, so act now before it’s too late and treat yourself to a good night out – you deserve it.

Also see…

Universal Sigh w/ MoonRadish, The Soul Crushers @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Yacht @ Larimer Lounge

Portrayal of Guilt w/ Street Sects, Euth, Cau5er @ Hi-Dive

Mag @ Lost Lake

Peter Bernstein + Larry Goldings + Bill Stewart Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

Jeff Jenkins Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Internal Bleeding w/ Logistic Slaughter, Embryonic Devourment, Depulsed, Angelic Desolation @ 3 Kings Tavern

Motown Groove Presents w/ DJ Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

Phoggy Rather Groggy Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Jakob Campbell w/ Jay Triiiple, Taurean, Brendan Doyle, D-Trait, Neon Sines @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Equipto w/ Michael Marshall, Z-Man, Vocab Slick, DJ True Justice, Mike Wird, Luke Skyy, Spellbinder, Nme-, Awkward Cliff, Shock and Dash @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Open Stage @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

Misfit Mic (Open Mic + Workshop) @ The Black Box Lounge

KMG Takeover @ The Black Box Lounge

Level The Vibes (Denver Reggae Society) @ The Black Box

Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s

Vynyl w/ Nightlove, Neon The Bishop @ Globe Hall

Friday, January 24

Rex Orange County

Where: The Fillmore

The Lowdown: To wrap up the work week on Friday night, Rex Orange County is headed to the Mile High City to take over the Fillmore. Alex O’Connor, the man behind Rex Orange County, is known for his indie-pop sound that sprinkles in hints of jazz and electronic production. In 2019, O’Connor released his most recent album Pony which includes 10 tracks that make for some great recommended listening. O’Connor is still fresh into his career and we can’t wait to see not only what he does next, but what he will bring to Denver on Friday night.

Also see…

RJD2 w/ Lucid Vision @ The Ogden Theatre

Ron Pope w/ Caroline Spence @ The Bluebird Theater

Minnesota w/ Eastghost, Thook @ Summit Music Hall

Everyone’s Dead w/ Flower in the Sun (Janis Joplin Tribute) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Arlo McKinley & The Lonesome Sound w/ Extra Gold, Shawn Nelson Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Tony Romera w/ T4BS @ Larimer Lounge

Casey James Prestwood w/ High Plains Honky, Coop & The Chicken Pluckers @ Hi-Dive

National Park Radio @ Lost Lake

Layton Giordani @ Bar Standard

DPO with a Twist @ Dazzle Jazz

Buck’d Off (CD Release) w/ Justin Bank @ Herman’s Hideaway

Pulse of Nature w/ 2 Fat 2 skydive, Alpha Pegasi @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Pierce Pettis + David Webb @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

El Javi w/ Spinhony @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Momento Mori Metalrest 2020 @ The Venue

Greenie w/ Eric Bingham, Tom Schoppet @ The Black Box Lounge

Sub.Session 1 Year @ The Black Box

Good for Health Bad for Education @ The Meadowlark

Necromantic w/ DJ Hyperion, DJ Visigoth, DJ Charon @ Skylark Lounge

Makeshift Funk Band @ Herb’s

Q-Tip w/ Special Guests @ Mission Ballroom

Lil Eazy @ The Roxy Theatre

An Evening of ’70s Tribute Rock w/ Nanker Phelge (Rolling Stones Tribute), Glory Days (Bruce Springsteen Tribute), The Substitutes (The Who Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater

R A R E B Y R D $ w/ Calico Club, Ginger Perry @ Lion’s Lair

DJ Robdogg @ 3 Kings Tavern

Dearling @ Soiled Dove Underground

Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Travis Denning @ Grizzly Rose

Dessa @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Bonnie & the Clydes + Bowregard w/ Chandler Holt and Eric Wiggs @ Globe Hall

Saturday, January 25

GoldFish w/ Viceroy, Skiitour, LYFTD

Where: The Ogden Theatre

The Lowdown: On Saturday night, EDM duo GoldFish is headed to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. Dominic Peters and David Poole, the gentlemen behind GoldFish, originally hail from Cape Town, South Africa and are known for their fun and energetic sound. If you’re unfamiliar with GoldFish’s work, we highly recommend checking out tracks such as “Get busy living” and “Games Continued” to get yourself started. Fellow artists Viceroy, Skiitour and LYFTD are on the bill for Saturday night as well, so be sure to secure your spots now before time runs out.

Also see…

Chadwick Stokes & the Pintos w/ From Dispatch and State Radio @ The Bluebird Theater

Radical Face w/ Axel Flóvent @ The Gothic Theatre

Minnesota w/ Thelem, Wreckno @ Summit Music Hall

Everyone Orchestra w/ The Elegant Plums @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Dave Watts’ Bday Bash ft. Dave Watts, Jason Hann, Ian Neville @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Mass Relay w/ Lowpro, Sonx, MLRTYME b2b Lafortune @ Larimer Lounge

Live Band Karaoke w/ Sega Nemesis @ Hi-Dive

Milquetoast and Co. @ Lost Lake

Goth Night @ Milk Bar

Eric Johnson @ The Paramount Theatre

Mr. Majestyk’s 8-Track Revival w/ Smokin (Boston Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater

Watercolors + Noctogon @ Lion’s Lair

Hail Satan @ 3 Kings Tavern

Midge Ure @ Soiled Dove Underground

Dead Phish Orchestra w/ Mark Grundhoefer of The Big Wu, Brenticus Brown @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

The Good, The Bad, & The Devine @ Dazzle Jazz

Lucero Block Party West w/ Orville Peck, Nikki Lane, Brody Danger @ Mission Ballroom

Local Set ft. Nothing But Nineties, Zoe Berman @ Red Rocks

The Shawn Williams Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

Ned Ledoux @ Grizzly Rose

A.J. Fullerton (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Stay Gypsy w/ Los Toms, Black & White Motion Pic, Señorita Sometimes @ Herman’s Hideaway

Guggenz @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Neil Haverstick @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Mollie O’Brien + Rich Moore + Mary Flower @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Hurricane w/ One Track Mind @ The Venue

Rain Dance: Australian Fire Relief Benefit @ The Black Box

Manny ‘Nuff w/ Brett Starr, DJ Drew @ The Black Box Lounge

Pantones @ The Meadowlark

Mad Dog Blues Experience + Maya Bennett @ Skylark Lounge

Woodshed Red @ Herb’s

Throttle @ Temple Denver

DJ A-L (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Civil Twilight (Acoustic) w/ Stevie Kin @ Globe Hall

Sunday, January 26

Amber Liu w/ Meg & Dia, Justice Carradine

Where: The Gothic Theatre

The Lowdown: To wrap this week in Denver concerts up, we’re taking you to The Gothic Theatre where Amber Liu will send off the weekend on Sunday night. Liu’s sound falls on the pop side of the genre spectrum with solid electronic production thrown into the mix as well. Liu’s voice is unique in that it has a smooth texture and diverse range. If you’re looking for some of Liu’s work to check out, try starting with “Other People” and “Numb” to give yourself two sides of this artist’s sound. Fellow artist Meg & Dia along with Justice Carradine are on the bill for Sunday night as well.

Also see…

Hip Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl

The Good, The Bad, & The Devine @ Dazzle Jazz

Joe Johnson (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Denver School of Rock Best of Season (Day Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway

The Next Step (Denver Takeover) (Night Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway

Strum 2 The Beat Student Feature (Day Set) @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Spaceship Earth w/ Cloudz, Higherglyph, Lousy Anna, Wei-Chi Field, Jake Walker (Night Set) @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Keola Beamer + Henry Kapono @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

System Sundays @ The Meadowlark

Danger & the Duke @ Herb’s

Dolly Day Denver @ The Oriental Theater

Sunset Silhouette w/ Dial Drive, Vegas Valley Drive @ 3 Kings Tavern

School of Rock Aurora @ Soiled Dove Underground

Sean McConnell @ Globe Hall

