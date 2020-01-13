This Week In Concerts – Beartooth, Howie Day, Randy Rogers Band, The Colorado Symphony and More

It’s hard to believe we are approaching the halfway mark for January 2020. If you’re looking for a musical adventure to check out in the Mile High City this week, we’ve got you covered. The Denver music scene always has something going on which can make it hard to navigate through the madness. We’ve created the guide for you to plan your own adventure broken down on a daily basis. As always, happy concert-going and be safe out there.

Monday, January 13

Beartooth + Motionless In White

Where: Summit Music Hall

The Lowdown: To kick off this week and concerts, we’re taking you to Summit Music Hall where rock bands Beartooth and Motionless in White will be taking over the Denver stage. Beartooth is known for its heavy alt-rock sound that combines catchy melodies with edgy and driving riffs. Motionless In White’s sound takes on a darker theme as their music spans from screaming metal to alt-rock. Fellow artists Stick To Your Guns and Nothing Left are on the bill for Monday night as well, so grab tickets before it’s too late.

Also see…

Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl

Ivy Street Ensemble @ Dazzle Jazz

GodJammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Tuesday, January 14

Black Violin

Where: The Paramount Theatre

The Lowdown: On Tuesday night, we recommend heading to the heart of downtown Denver where Black Violin will be taking over the Paramount Theatre. Violist and violinist Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus are two classically trained musicians that are bending the genre spectrum. Call it classical hip-hop or string-pop – whatever the name may be, the sounds these two musicians create are nothing short of amazing. If you’re looking for something different to check out this week, this will be the show you won’t want to miss.

Also see…

Sleeping With Sirens w/ Set It Off, Belmont, Point North @ Summit Music Hall

Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church

Petros Klampanis Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

Mandatory Fun @ Lion’s Lair

J.G.R. Acoustic Jam @ 3 Kings Tavern

Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

AnDré Mali Quartet: Bridges @ Nocturne Jazz

The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Wednesday, January 15

Randy Rogers Band

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, the Randy Rogers Band is headed to Denver to take over Mission Ballroom. Ever since 2002, the Randy Rogers Band has been providing us with hits such as “Kiss Me In The Dark,” “In My Arms Instead” and “Buy Myself A Chance.” The Randy Rogers Band caters to fans of rock, country and folk which makes for a widespread and diverse fanbase. In 2019, Randy Rogers and his band celebrated the release of their most recent album Hellbent which is worth checking out before seeing them along with Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band in action at Mission Ballroom this Wednesday.

Also see…

RE:Search ft. 5AM Trio, MALAKAI, Lusid (The Rust Showcase) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Fat Stallion w/ Rush Hour Train, Talley, Wiff @ Lost Lake

John Summit @ Bar Standard

SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl

A Garland of Dawn @ Dazzle Jazz

Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Samuel Williams Quintet Plays Wayne Shorter @ Nocturne Jazz

Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Thursday, January 16

Cursive + Cloud Nothings

Where: The Bluebird Theater

The Lowdown: On Thursday night, Cursive and Cloud Nothings will be teaming up to take over The Bluebird Theater. Cursive is known for its indie-rock sound that verges on the lines of punk rock as well. Cloud Nothings’ sound falls more on the rock side of the spectrum and contains high amounts of energetic groove. If you’re unfamiliar with both of these bands’ work, check out “The Recluse” by Cursive and “I’m Not Part of Me” by Cloud Nothings to get yourself started. Fellow artist Criteria is on the bill for Thursday night as well.

Also see…

Front Country + WhiteWater Ramble w/ Acoustic Mining Co. @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Ekonovah w/ Plaid Hawaii, Lubejob @ Larimer Lounge

Furbie Cakes w/ Felix Fast4ward, MYTHirst, Chromadrift @ Lion’s Lair

Motown Groove Presents w/ DJ Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

Phoggy Rather Groggy Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Muscle Beach w/ Church Fire, Grief Ritual, Vexing @ Hi-Dive

John Vincent III w/ Places Back Home, Celestine @ Lost Lake

Bob Montgomery Little Big Band @ Dazzle Jazz

Jeff Jenkins Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Friday, January 17

Howie Day

Where: Soiled Dove Underground

The Lowdown: To wrap up the work week on Friday, Howie Day is headed to the Mile High City to take over the Soiled Dove Underground. You might recognize Day from his smash hit “Collide” that was released back in 2003 but is still a classic nearly 17 years later. Although we haven’t seen anything new from Day since 2015, he is still making moves and we’re happy to see him return to Denver in 2020. If you’re looking for some recommended listening of Day’s work, check out “Longest Night” and “Perfect Time of Day” to get yourself started. Day is also performing on Saturday night as well, which means you have two chances to see him in action this week.

Also see…

Heilung @ The Ogden Theatre

Who’s Bad (Michael Jackson Tribute) @ The Bluebird Theater

Drive-By Truckers @ The Gothic Theatre

Morgan Heritage @ Summit Music Hall

Buku w/ Supertask + theNEWDEAL w/ Ben Silver (Official Gem & Jam Pre Party) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side

Kiltro + Oxeye Daisy w/ Julian Brier @ Larimer Lounge

The Still Tide w/ Heavy Diamond Ring, Down Time @ Hi-Dive

A Shadow of a Jaguar (Album Release) w/ The Beeves, The Patient Zeros @ Lost Lake

Harriet Tubman ft. Brandon Ross, Melvin Gibbs, J.T. Lewis @ Dazzle Jazz

Wesley Watkins w/ Dayton Stone and the Undertones @ The Oriental Theater

The Hatchets w/ After The Carnival, The Viewfinders @ Lion’s Lair

Sunrise Drive w/ The Gones, Center Scenes @ 3 Kings Tavern

The Kick Back w/ DJ Trizz, DJ A-L @ Goosetown Tavern

Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Fruition + The California Honeydrops w/ Mama Magnolia @ Mission Ballroom

Tom Amend Quartet ft. Steve Kovalcheck (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Mason Howell + Tom Amend (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Josh Turner @ Grizzly Rose

Ginga (Brazilian Samba/Chill) w/ DJ UNYK @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Saturday, January 18

Casey Donahew

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: On Saturday night we’re taking you back to Mission Ballroom where Casey Donahew will be taking over the newest Denver stage. Originally from Texas, Donahew is a country singer-songwriter who is no stranger to success in the national spotlight. If you’re unfamiliar with Donahew’s work, check out tracks such as “White Trash Story” and “Drove Me to the Whiskey” to get yourself started. Fellow artist Stoney Larue is on the bill for Saturday night as well, so be sure to grab some tickets while supplies last and treat yourself to some country this weekend.

Also see…

Super Diamond (Neil Diamond Tribute) w/ Petty Theft @ The Ogden Theatre

Who’s Bad (Michael Jackson Tribute) @ The Bluebird Theater

Drive-By Truckers @ The Gothic Theatre

Ilan Bluestone @ Summit Music Hall

Maddy O’Neal + Nobide + theNEWDEAL w/ Ben Silver @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side

Your Smith w/ Chelsea Jade @ Larimer Lounge

Off The Wall w/ DJ Jason Heller @ Hi-Dive

Monk Gyatso (Single Release) + Envy Alo (Album Release) @ Lost Lake

Goth Night @ Milk Bar

Hairball @ The Paramount Theatre

Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Kate Dressed Up w/ Rebecca Emont, Tyler Masterson @ Lion’s Lair

The Goddamn Ranch Hand Band w/ Sawmill Joe, Josh Moorehead @ 3 Kings Tavern

Howie Day @ Soiled Dove Underground

Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Harriet Tubman ft. Brandon Ross, Melvin Gibbs, J.T. Lewis (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Alex Heffron Quintet: Brecker & Beyond (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Justin Adams Duo (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Craig Morgan @ Grizzly Rose

Wake & Bake Brunch w/ DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Mark Farina (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Supersuckers w/ Fast Eddy, Rocket Dust @ Globe Hall

Sunday, January 19

Beethoven on the Rocks w/ The Colorado Symphony

Where: Red Rocks

The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, we’re taking you up to Morrison where the Colorado Symphony will be taking over this week’s rendition of the Local Series set. The Colorado Symphony always knows how to put on fantastic shows that range in genre and theme. From silver screen soundtracks to tributes to fallen musical icons to taking on classical era works — the Colorado Symphony truly does it all. In this week’s set, the Colorado Symphony will be taking on works from the mad genius Ludwig van Beethoven. Tickets are still available, so be sure to reserve your spot before it’s too late.

Also see…

Shooter Jennings w/ Mike and The Moonpies @ The Bluebird Theater

Joe Robinson w/ Jackson Cloud Odyssey, Trevor Krehel @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Drune (Album Release) w/ New Standards Men, Simulators @ Larimer Lounge

Hip Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl

Three Pianos ft. Annie Booth, Carmen Sandim, Dawn Clement @ Dazzle Jazz

School of Rock Presents: A Tribute to CBGBs (Day Set) @ 3 Kings Tavern

DJ Man-Ape (Night Set) @ 3 Kings Tavern

The Kids Are Alright @ Goosetown Tavern

Sammy Mayfield Blues Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

Half Pint & The Growlers (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Backseat Vinyl w/ Max’s Mirror, Big Thirsty Girl, Canyon Sounds, Jade Vases, Motel Frunz @ Globe Hall

