This Week In Concerts – Beartooth, Howie Day, Randy Rogers Band, The Colorado Symphony and More

It’s hard to believe we are approaching the halfway mark for January 2020. If you’re looking for a musical adventure to check out in the Mile High City this week, we’ve got you covered. The Denver music scene always has something going on which can make it hard to navigate through the madness. We’ve created the guide for you to plan your own adventure broken down on a daily basis. As always, happy concert-going and be safe out there.
Monday, January 13
Beartooth + Motionless In White
Where: Summit Music Hall
The Lowdown: To kick off this week and concerts, we’re taking you to Summit Music Hall where rock bands Beartooth and Motionless in White will be taking over the Denver stage. Beartooth is known for its heavy alt-rock sound that combines catchy melodies with edgy and driving riffs. Motionless In White’s sound takes on a darker theme as their music spans from screaming metal to alt-rock. Fellow artists Stick To Your Guns and Nothing Left are on the bill for Monday night as well, so grab tickets before it’s too late.
Also see…
Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl
Ivy Street Ensemble @ Dazzle Jazz
GodJammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Tuesday, January 14
Black Violin
Where: The Paramount Theatre
The Lowdown: On Tuesday night, we recommend heading to the heart of downtown Denver where Black Violin will be taking over the Paramount Theatre. Violist and violinist Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus are two classically trained musicians that are bending the genre spectrum. Call it classical hip-hop or string-pop – whatever the name may be, the sounds these two musicians create are nothing short of amazing. If you’re looking for something different to check out this week, this will be the show you won’t want to miss.
Also see…
Sleeping With Sirens w/ Set It Off, Belmont, Point North @ Summit Music Hall
Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church
Petros Klampanis Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
Mandatory Fun @ Lion’s Lair
J.G.R. Acoustic Jam @ 3 Kings Tavern
Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
AnDré Mali Quartet: Bridges @ Nocturne Jazz
The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Wednesday, January 15
Randy Rogers Band
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, the Randy Rogers Band is headed to Denver to take over Mission Ballroom. Ever since 2002, the Randy Rogers Band has been providing us with hits such as “Kiss Me In The Dark,” “In My Arms Instead” and “Buy Myself A Chance.” The Randy Rogers Band caters to fans of rock, country and folk which makes for a widespread and diverse fanbase. In 2019, Randy Rogers and his band celebrated the release of their most recent album Hellbent which is worth checking out before seeing them along with Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band in action at Mission Ballroom this Wednesday.
Also see…
RE:Search ft. 5AM Trio, MALAKAI, Lusid (The Rust Showcase) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Fat Stallion w/ Rush Hour Train, Talley, Wiff @ Lost Lake
John Summit @ Bar Standard
SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl
A Garland of Dawn @ Dazzle Jazz
Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Samuel Williams Quintet Plays Wayne Shorter @ Nocturne Jazz
Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Thursday, January 16
Cursive + Cloud Nothings
Where: The Bluebird Theater
The Lowdown: On Thursday night, Cursive and Cloud Nothings will be teaming up to take over The Bluebird Theater. Cursive is known for its indie-rock sound that verges on the lines of punk rock as well. Cloud Nothings’ sound falls more on the rock side of the spectrum and contains high amounts of energetic groove. If you’re unfamiliar with both of these bands’ work, check out “The Recluse” by Cursive and “I’m Not Part of Me” by Cloud Nothings to get yourself started. Fellow artist Criteria is on the bill for Thursday night as well.
Also see…
Front Country + WhiteWater Ramble w/ Acoustic Mining Co. @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Ekonovah w/ Plaid Hawaii, Lubejob @ Larimer Lounge
Furbie Cakes w/ Felix Fast4ward, MYTHirst, Chromadrift @ Lion’s Lair
Motown Groove Presents w/ DJ Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern
Phoggy Rather Groggy Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Muscle Beach w/ Church Fire, Grief Ritual, Vexing @ Hi-Dive
John Vincent III w/ Places Back Home, Celestine @ Lost Lake
Bob Montgomery Little Big Band @ Dazzle Jazz
Jeff Jenkins Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Friday, January 17
Howie Day
Where: Soiled Dove Underground
The Lowdown: To wrap up the work week on Friday, Howie Day is headed to the Mile High City to take over the Soiled Dove Underground. You might recognize Day from his smash hit “Collide” that was released back in 2003 but is still a classic nearly 17 years later. Although we haven’t seen anything new from Day since 2015, he is still making moves and we’re happy to see him return to Denver in 2020. If you’re looking for some recommended listening of Day’s work, check out “Longest Night” and “Perfect Time of Day” to get yourself started. Day is also performing on Saturday night as well, which means you have two chances to see him in action this week.
Also see…
Heilung @ The Ogden Theatre
Who’s Bad (Michael Jackson Tribute) @ The Bluebird Theater
Drive-By Truckers @ The Gothic Theatre
Morgan Heritage @ Summit Music Hall
Buku w/ Supertask + theNEWDEAL w/ Ben Silver (Official Gem & Jam Pre Party) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side
Kiltro + Oxeye Daisy w/ Julian Brier @ Larimer Lounge
The Still Tide w/ Heavy Diamond Ring, Down Time @ Hi-Dive
A Shadow of a Jaguar (Album Release) w/ The Beeves, The Patient Zeros @ Lost Lake
Harriet Tubman ft. Brandon Ross, Melvin Gibbs, J.T. Lewis @ Dazzle Jazz
Wesley Watkins w/ Dayton Stone and the Undertones @ The Oriental Theater
The Hatchets w/ After The Carnival, The Viewfinders @ Lion’s Lair
Sunrise Drive w/ The Gones, Center Scenes @ 3 Kings Tavern
The Kick Back w/ DJ Trizz, DJ A-L @ Goosetown Tavern
Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Fruition + The California Honeydrops w/ Mama Magnolia @ Mission Ballroom
Tom Amend Quartet ft. Steve Kovalcheck (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Mason Howell + Tom Amend (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Josh Turner @ Grizzly Rose
Ginga (Brazilian Samba/Chill) w/ DJ UNYK @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Saturday, January 18
Casey Donahew
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: On Saturday night we’re taking you back to Mission Ballroom where Casey Donahew will be taking over the newest Denver stage. Originally from Texas, Donahew is a country singer-songwriter who is no stranger to success in the national spotlight. If you’re unfamiliar with Donahew’s work, check out tracks such as “White Trash Story” and “Drove Me to the Whiskey” to get yourself started. Fellow artist Stoney Larue is on the bill for Saturday night as well, so be sure to grab some tickets while supplies last and treat yourself to some country this weekend.
Also see…
Super Diamond (Neil Diamond Tribute) w/ Petty Theft @ The Ogden Theatre
Who’s Bad (Michael Jackson Tribute) @ The Bluebird Theater
Drive-By Truckers @ The Gothic Theatre
Ilan Bluestone @ Summit Music Hall
Maddy O’Neal + Nobide + theNEWDEAL w/ Ben Silver @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side
Your Smith w/ Chelsea Jade @ Larimer Lounge
Off The Wall w/ DJ Jason Heller @ Hi-Dive
Monk Gyatso (Single Release) + Envy Alo (Album Release) @ Lost Lake
Goth Night @ Milk Bar
Hairball @ The Paramount Theatre
Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Kate Dressed Up w/ Rebecca Emont, Tyler Masterson @ Lion’s Lair
The Goddamn Ranch Hand Band w/ Sawmill Joe, Josh Moorehead @ 3 Kings Tavern
Howie Day @ Soiled Dove Underground
Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Harriet Tubman ft. Brandon Ross, Melvin Gibbs, J.T. Lewis (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Alex Heffron Quintet: Brecker & Beyond (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Justin Adams Duo (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Craig Morgan @ Grizzly Rose
Wake & Bake Brunch w/ DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Mark Farina (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Supersuckers w/ Fast Eddy, Rocket Dust @ Globe Hall
Sunday, January 19
Beethoven on the Rocks w/ The Colorado Symphony
Where: Red Rocks
The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, we’re taking you up to Morrison where the Colorado Symphony will be taking over this week’s rendition of the Local Series set. The Colorado Symphony always knows how to put on fantastic shows that range in genre and theme. From silver screen soundtracks to tributes to fallen musical icons to taking on classical era works — the Colorado Symphony truly does it all. In this week’s set, the Colorado Symphony will be taking on works from the mad genius Ludwig van Beethoven. Tickets are still available, so be sure to reserve your spot before it’s too late.
Also see…
Shooter Jennings w/ Mike and The Moonpies @ The Bluebird Theater
Joe Robinson w/ Jackson Cloud Odyssey, Trevor Krehel @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Drune (Album Release) w/ New Standards Men, Simulators @ Larimer Lounge
Hip Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl
Three Pianos ft. Annie Booth, Carmen Sandim, Dawn Clement @ Dazzle Jazz
School of Rock Presents: A Tribute to CBGBs (Day Set) @ 3 Kings Tavern
DJ Man-Ape (Night Set) @ 3 Kings Tavern
The Kids Are Alright @ Goosetown Tavern
Sammy Mayfield Blues Band @ Soiled Dove Underground
Half Pint & The Growlers (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Backseat Vinyl w/ Max’s Mirror, Big Thirsty Girl, Canyon Sounds, Jade Vases, Motel Frunz @ Globe Hall