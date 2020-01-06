This Week In Concerts – Logan Thomas, The Infamous String Dusters, The King Khan & BBQ Show, Zach Heckendorf and More

The 2020 Denver concert calendar is off to a booming start and this week we are adding more fuel to the fire. There are endless opportunities out there for you to explore and check all the Denver music scene has to offer this week. No matter what genre you’re into or what kind of shows you like to attend, there’s bound to be something for you to see and hear as you venture into this week in Denver concerts.
Monday, January 6
The King Khan & BBQ Show w/ Colfax Speed Queen
Where: Larimer Lounge
The Lowdown: If you’re a fan of garage rock and are looking for a show you can headbang at this week, look no further. To kick this week in Denver concerts off, we suggest you hit up Larimer Lounge where The King Khan and BBQ Show will be starting a two night run at the RiNo venue. If you are unfamiliar with The King Khan & BBQ Show, we suggest you check out tracks such as “Love You So” and “Invisible Girl” to get you started. Denver artist Colfax Speed Queen is on the bill for Monday and Tuesday night as well.
Indie 102.3 Local Meetup @ Lost Lake
Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl
Sawicki-Shafer-Wisekal Trio: Pastoral Past and Present @ Dazzle Jazz
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Tuesday, January 7
FJO “A Tribute to Count Basie”
Where: Dazzle Jazz
The Lowdown: If you’re in the mood for some jazz this week, we’ve got just the show for you. On Tuesday night, we suggest you head to the heart of downtown Denver at Dazzle Jazz where the Flatirons Jazz Orchestra will be paying tribute to jazz legend Count Basie. If you’re unfamiliar with Basie’s work or have yet to experience what Dazzle Jazz is like, this will be the perfect show for you to check out. Tickets are still available to catch the Flatirons Jazz Orchestra in action, so act now to reserve your spot to see a swinging big band in action.
The King Khan w/ Colfax Speed Queen @ Larimer Lounge
Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church
AnDré Mali Quartet: Bridges @ Nocturne Jazz
The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Wednesday, January 8
RE:Search ft. Mystic Grizzly and Toadface
Where: Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, we are taking you over to Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom for their weekly RE:Search showcase. The RE:Search showcases consist of up-and-coming EDM artists from around the country who come together on the Denver stage. For this week’s line up, Cervantes’ is hosting Mystic Grizzly out of Florida and Toadface out of Ohio. Both of these artists have years of experience under their belts between the two of them from producing to life on the road. Fellow artists Untitld and Vide are performing back-to-back sets as well. Tickets are still available for this week’s showcase, so act now before it’s too late.
Rodina ft. Joe Tatton (New Mastersounds) w/ Daniella Katzir, Lavender Jones @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Debr4h @ Larimer Lounge
French Cuffs w/ Cin, Sleep Runner @ Lost Lake
Joey Burton @ Bar Standard
Rekha Sings Happy Birthday to Elvis @ Dazzle Jazz
Samuel Williams Quintet Plays Wayne Shorter @ Nocturne Jazz
Thursday, January 9
Zach Heckendorf
Where: The Bluebird Theater
The Lowdown: On Thursday night, Colorado’s own singer-songwriter Zach Heckendorf will be taking over The Bluebird Theater. Heckendorf’s songwriting abilities are impactful and stay with you long after you listen to him. If you haven’t checked out Heckendorf’s music, try starting with “The Garden” and his most recent single “Lust & Wonder” to get yourself started. Although Heckdorf is currently based in New York City, we’re excited to see him return home for a night at The Bluebird. Fellow artist Nina and the Moonlighters are on the bill for Thursday night as well.
Kendoll @ Larimer Lounge
Oryx w/ Chthonic Deity, Zygrot @ Hi-Dive
Billy The Poet w/ The Maykit, Chella and the Charm @ Lost Lake
Tristano, Marsh, Konitz and More (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Braxton Kahn Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Aaron Watson @ Grizzly Rose
The Milk Blossoms w/ Turvy Organ, Midwife @ Globe Hall
Friday, January 10
Meadow Mountain
Where: The Bluebird Theater
The Lowdown: To wrap of the workweek, we’re taking you back to The Bluebird Theater where bluegrass band Meadow Mountain will be taking things over for the evening. Meadow Mountain is described as the band that “dresses up to play Bluegrass” which gives them the confidence of a “well-seasoned Bluegrass band” despite being relatively new to the scene. In 2018, Meadow Mountain released its debut album which is a great start to check out if you’re unfamiliar with this band’s smooth sound. Fellow artist The Wooks are joining Meadow Mountain at The Bluebird on Friday as well.
The Picturebooks w/ Elektric Animals, Pink Fuzz @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Joey Porter’s Shady Business ft. Dan Schwindt, Nate Edgar @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Tnertle w/ Melody Lines, Telemetry, Kaptain @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
OG Nixin w/ Disconnect @ Larimer Lounge
Space In Time w/ The Honey Blazer Band, Star Garbage @ Hi-Dive
Danny Worsnop w/ Starbenders @ Lost Lake
House Guest: All Stars Local Edition Vol. 1 @ Bar Standard
Felix Pastorius & Hipster Assassins @ Dazzle Jazz
Parker McCollum @ Grizzly Rose
The Goonies (’80s Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Chris Knight w/ Jamie Lin Wilson @ Globe Hall
Saturday, January 11
The Infamous Stringdusters
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: On Saturday night, the gentlemen of The Infamous Stringdusters are making their Mission Ballroom debut. The Infamous Stringdusters are able to put on stellar shows with large amounts of energy, making Mission Ballroom the perfect catalyst for this string band. If you’re unfamiliar with this five-piece band, check out their live 2018 album recorded in the beautiful city of Telluride to get yourself started. String Cheese Incident members Michael Travis and Jason Hann are joining The Infamous Stringdusters along with Trout Steak Revival making this one hell of a show you won’t want to miss.
Sullivan King w/ Eliminate, Grabbitz (DJ Set) @ The Ogden Theatre
The Rock ‘n’ Roll Playhouse: Music of The Beatles for Kids (Day Set) @ The Bluebird Theater
Spectacle w/ Bad Snacks, Nouveau Riche, MR (Night Set) @ The Bluebird Theater
Goldfinger w/ Mustard Plug, Younger Than Neil, Sorry Sweetheart @ The Gothic Theatre
Reckless Kelly w/ Jeff Crosby and the Refugees, Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs @ Summit Music Hall
Joey Porters Shady Business ft. Dan Schwindt, Nate Edgar @ Cervantes’ Other Side
James Murphy DJ Set (LCD Soundsystem/DFA) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Wild Adriatic w/ Dream Feed, Native Station @ Larimer Lounge
Dressy Bessy w/ Pout House, Television Generation @ Hi-Dive
To Be Astronauts w/ Too Many Humans, Decatur, Star Garbage @ Lost Lake
Goth Night @ Milk Bar
The Rich Chiaraluce Quartet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
The Stafford Hunter Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Pat Green @ Grizzly Rose
Is There Brunch on Mars? (David Bowie Brunch) w/ boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
DJ Jason Heller w/ DJ Erin Stereo (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Road To Winter Wondergrass – Battle of the Bluegrass w/ High Country Hustle, Morsel, The Deer Creek Sharp Shooters, Ghost Town Drifters, Pick & Howl @ Globe Hall
Last Men On Earth @ Soiled Dove Underground
Sunday, January 12
Local Set ft. Hunter James & the Titanic, Logan Thomas
Where: Red Rocks
The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, we are taking you up to Morrison for an edition of the Local Sets at Red Rocks. Denver artists Hunter James & the Titanic along with Logan Thomas are on the bill for Sunday’s performance. Hunter James & the Titanic’s rock ‘n’ roll sound is a perfect mixture of classic rock and modern alt-rock, as exemplified by tracks such as “Sniffin’ on the Good Stuff” and “Make It Bleed.” Thomas’ sound falls on the more pop end of the genre spectrum and contains extremely catchy phrases that will stick in your head. Tickets are still available to catch these local up-and-coming artists in action, so act now before it’s too late.
21 Taras w/ Vic N‘ The Narwhals, Vicoda @ The Bluebird Theater
Stay Gypsy w/ Modern Lingo, Parkshow, Daylight Delirium, My Dog Ate Chad @ Lost Lake
Hip Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl
Is There Brunch on Mars? (David Bowie Brunch) w/ boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Cousin Curtiss (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Bottlerocket Hurricane w/ Whiskey Straw, Richy Mitch, Ally Westover, Maya Bennett, Mathias Olson Trio @ Globe Hall