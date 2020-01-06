This Week In Concerts – Logan Thomas, The Infamous String Dusters, The King Khan & BBQ Show, Zach Heckendorf and More

The 2020 Denver concert calendar is off to a booming start and this week we are adding more fuel to the fire. There are endless opportunities out there for you to explore and check all the Denver music scene has to offer this week. No matter what genre you’re into or what kind of shows you like to attend, there’s bound to be something for you to see and hear as you venture into this week in Denver concerts.

Monday, January 6

The King Khan & BBQ Show w/ Colfax Speed Queen

Where: Larimer Lounge

The Lowdown: If you’re a fan of garage rock and are looking for a show you can headbang at this week, look no further. To kick this week in Denver concerts off, we suggest you hit up Larimer Lounge where The King Khan and BBQ Show will be starting a two night run at the RiNo venue. If you are unfamiliar with The King Khan & BBQ Show, we suggest you check out tracks such as “Love You So” and “Invisible Girl” to get you started. Denver artist Colfax Speed Queen is on the bill for Monday and Tuesday night as well.

Also see…

Indie 102.3 Local Meetup @ Lost Lake

Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl

Sawicki-Shafer-Wisekal Trio: Pastoral Past and Present @ Dazzle Jazz

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Tuesday, January 7

FJO “A Tribute to Count Basie”

Where: Dazzle Jazz

The Lowdown: If you’re in the mood for some jazz this week, we’ve got just the show for you. On Tuesday night, we suggest you head to the heart of downtown Denver at Dazzle Jazz where the Flatirons Jazz Orchestra will be paying tribute to jazz legend Count Basie. If you’re unfamiliar with Basie’s work or have yet to experience what Dazzle Jazz is like, this will be the perfect show for you to check out. Tickets are still available to catch the Flatirons Jazz Orchestra in action, so act now to reserve your spot to see a swinging big band in action.

Also see…

The King Khan w/ Colfax Speed Queen @ Larimer Lounge

Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church

AnDré Mali Quartet: Bridges @ Nocturne Jazz

The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Wednesday, January 8

RE:Search ft. Mystic Grizzly and Toadface

Where: Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, we are taking you over to Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom for their weekly RE:Search showcase. The RE:Search showcases consist of up-and-coming EDM artists from around the country who come together on the Denver stage. For this week’s line up, Cervantes’ is hosting Mystic Grizzly out of Florida and Toadface out of Ohio. Both of these artists have years of experience under their belts between the two of them from producing to life on the road. Fellow artists Untitld and Vide are performing back-to-back sets as well. Tickets are still available for this week’s showcase, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

Rodina ft. Joe Tatton (New Mastersounds) w/ Daniella Katzir, Lavender Jones @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Debr4h @ Larimer Lounge

French Cuffs w/ Cin, Sleep Runner @ Lost Lake

Joey Burton @ Bar Standard

Rekha Sings Happy Birthday to Elvis @ Dazzle Jazz

Samuel Williams Quintet Plays Wayne Shorter @ Nocturne Jazz

Thursday, January 9

Zach Heckendorf

Where: The Bluebird Theater

The Lowdown: On Thursday night, Colorado’s own singer-songwriter Zach Heckendorf will be taking over The Bluebird Theater. Heckendorf’s songwriting abilities are impactful and stay with you long after you listen to him. If you haven’t checked out Heckendorf’s music, try starting with “The Garden” and his most recent single “Lust & Wonder” to get yourself started. Although Heckdorf is currently based in New York City, we’re excited to see him return home for a night at The Bluebird. Fellow artist Nina and the Moonlighters are on the bill for Thursday night as well.

Also see…

Kendoll @ Larimer Lounge

Oryx w/ Chthonic Deity, Zygrot @ Hi-Dive

Billy The Poet w/ The Maykit, Chella and the Charm @ Lost Lake

Tristano, Marsh, Konitz and More (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Braxton Kahn Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Aaron Watson @ Grizzly Rose

The Milk Blossoms w/ Turvy Organ, Midwife @ Globe Hall

Friday, January 10

Meadow Mountain

Where: The Bluebird Theater

The Lowdown: To wrap of the workweek, we’re taking you back to The Bluebird Theater where bluegrass band Meadow Mountain will be taking things over for the evening. Meadow Mountain is described as the band that “dresses up to play Bluegrass” which gives them the confidence of a “well-seasoned Bluegrass band” despite being relatively new to the scene. In 2018, Meadow Mountain released its debut album which is a great start to check out if you’re unfamiliar with this band’s smooth sound. Fellow artist The Wooks are joining Meadow Mountain at The Bluebird on Friday as well.

Also see…

The Picturebooks w/ Elektric Animals, Pink Fuzz @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Joey Porter’s Shady Business ft. Dan Schwindt, Nate Edgar @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Tnertle w/ Melody Lines, Telemetry, Kaptain @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

OG Nixin w/ Disconnect @ Larimer Lounge

Space In Time w/ The Honey Blazer Band, Star Garbage @ Hi-Dive

Danny Worsnop w/ Starbenders @ Lost Lake

House Guest: All Stars Local Edition Vol. 1 @ Bar Standard

Felix Pastorius & Hipster Assassins @ Dazzle Jazz

Parker McCollum @ Grizzly Rose

The Goonies (’80s Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Chris Knight w/ Jamie Lin Wilson @ Globe Hall

Saturday, January 11

The Infamous Stringdusters

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: On Saturday night, the gentlemen of The Infamous Stringdusters are making their Mission Ballroom debut. The Infamous Stringdusters are able to put on stellar shows with large amounts of energy, making Mission Ballroom the perfect catalyst for this string band. If you’re unfamiliar with this five-piece band, check out their live 2018 album recorded in the beautiful city of Telluride to get yourself started. String Cheese Incident members Michael Travis and Jason Hann are joining The Infamous Stringdusters along with Trout Steak Revival making this one hell of a show you won’t want to miss.

Also see…

Sullivan King w/ Eliminate, Grabbitz (DJ Set) @ The Ogden Theatre

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Playhouse: Music of The Beatles for Kids (Day Set) @ The Bluebird Theater

Spectacle w/ Bad Snacks, Nouveau Riche, MR (Night Set) @ The Bluebird Theater

Goldfinger w/ Mustard Plug, Younger Than Neil, Sorry Sweetheart @ The Gothic Theatre

Reckless Kelly w/ Jeff Crosby and the Refugees, Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs @ Summit Music Hall

Joey Porters Shady Business ft. Dan Schwindt, Nate Edgar @ Cervantes’ Other Side

James Murphy DJ Set (LCD Soundsystem/DFA) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Wild Adriatic w/ Dream Feed, Native Station @ Larimer Lounge

Dressy Bessy w/ Pout House, Television Generation @ Hi-Dive

To Be Astronauts w/ Too Many Humans, Decatur, Star Garbage @ Lost Lake

Goth Night @ Milk Bar

The Rich Chiaraluce Quartet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

The Stafford Hunter Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Pat Green @ Grizzly Rose

Is There Brunch on Mars? (David Bowie Brunch) w/ boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

DJ Jason Heller w/ DJ Erin Stereo (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Road To Winter Wondergrass – Battle of the Bluegrass w/ High Country Hustle, Morsel, The Deer Creek Sharp Shooters, Ghost Town Drifters, Pick & Howl @ Globe Hall

Last Men On Earth @ Soiled Dove Underground

Sunday, January 12

Local Set ft. Hunter James & the Titanic, Logan Thomas

Where: Red Rocks

The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, we are taking you up to Morrison for an edition of the Local Sets at Red Rocks. Denver artists Hunter James & the Titanic along with Logan Thomas are on the bill for Sunday’s performance. Hunter James & the Titanic’s rock ‘n’ roll sound is a perfect mixture of classic rock and modern alt-rock, as exemplified by tracks such as “Sniffin’ on the Good Stuff” and “Make It Bleed.” Thomas’ sound falls on the more pop end of the genre spectrum and contains extremely catchy phrases that will stick in your head. Tickets are still available to catch these local up-and-coming artists in action, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

21 Taras w/ Vic N‘ The Narwhals, Vicoda @ The Bluebird Theater

Stay Gypsy w/ Modern Lingo, Parkshow, Daylight Delirium, My Dog Ate Chad @ Lost Lake

Hip Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl

Is There Brunch on Mars? (David Bowie Brunch) w/ boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Cousin Curtiss (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Bottlerocket Hurricane w/ Whiskey Straw, Richy Mitch, Ally Westover, Maya Bennett, Mathias Olson Trio @ Globe Hall

