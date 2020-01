70 Cheap Flights out of DIA So You Can Actually Travel in 2020

It’s a new decade, which means it’s finally time to start planning that trip you’ve always talked about. Cheap airfare out of DIA isn’t hard to find if you know where to look. These round-trip international flights on Kayak are affordable and a great excuse to just book it already.

*Note: Airfare prices are subject to change regularly. For daily airfare deals to these destinations, check the links linked to the city’s name below and scroll down.

Price: $53

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 29 – Wednesday, Feb. 5

Price: $56

Airline: Frontier Airlines

Dates: Tuesday, Feb. 4 – Tuesday, Feb. 11

Price: $53

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 5 – Wednesday, Feb. 12

Price: $70

Airline: Frontier Airlines

Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 22 – Wednesday, Jan. 29

Price: $70

Airline: Frontier Airlines

Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 29 – Saturday, Feb. 1

Price: $65

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Thursday, Feb. 6 – Monday, Feb. 10

Price: $63

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Saturday, Feb. 22 – Tuesday, Feb. 25

Price: $70

Airline: Frontier Airlines

Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Saturday, Feb. 29

Price: $74

Airline: Frontier Airlines

Dates: Friday, Jan. 24 – Monday, Jan. 27

Price: $66

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Monday, Feb. 3 – Thursday, Feb. 6

Price: $72

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 5 – Sunday, Feb. 9

Price: $64

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Saturday, Feb. 8 – Saturday, Feb. 15

Price: $76

Airline: Frontier Airlines

Dates: Monday, March 2 – Wednesday, March 4

Price: $485

Airline: Delta

Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 19 – Monday, March 2

Price: $485

Airline: Delta

Dates: Thursday, March 19 – Monday, April 6

Price: $485

Airline: Delta

Dates: Tuesday, April 7 – Wednesday, April 15

Price: $525

Airline: Delta

Dates: Saturday, April 25 – Thursday, May 7

Price: $406

Airline: British Airways

Dates: Tuesday, March 31 – Thursday, April 16

Price: $406

Airline: Delta

Dates: Wednesday, April 1 – Wednesday, April 15

Price: $397

Airline: Lufthansa

Dates: Monday, April 6 – Wednesday, April 15

Price: $397

Airline: Lufthansa

Dates: Wednesday, April 8 – Thursday, April 16

Price: $391

Airline: Air Canada

Dates: Saturday, May 2 – Wednesday, May 13

Price: $383

Airline: Icelandair

Dates: Saturday, Feb. 1 – Sunday, Feb. 9

Price: $383

Airline: Icelandair

Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 5 – Tuesday, Feb. 11

Price: $392

Airline: Icelandair

Dates: Saturday, April 25 – Tuesday, May 5

Price: $220

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Friday, Jan. 31 – Tuesday, Feb. 4

Price: $226

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Thursday, Feb. 6 – Tuesday, Feb. 11

Price: $232

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Wednesday, March 4

Price: $232

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Tuesday, March 3 – Tuesday, March 10

Price: $462

Airline: Delta

Dates: Monday, March 16 – Wednesday, March 25

Price: $471

Airline: Virgin Atlantic

Dates: Monday, March 23 – Monday, March 30

Price: $380

Airline: Icelandair

Dates: Sunday, April 19 – Sunday, April 26

Price: $374

Airline: Icelandair

Dates: Monday, April 20 – Monday, April 27

Price: $481

Airline: British Airways

Dates: Wednesday, May 20 – Sunday, May 31

Price: $147

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 30 – Tuesday, Feb. 4

Price: $150

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Saturday, Feb. 1 – Wednesday, Feb. 5

Price: $151

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Monday, Feb. 3 – Monday, Feb. 10

Price: $287

Airline: Frontier Airlines

Dates: Tuesday, May 5 – Tuesday, May 12

Price: $395

Airline: Delta

Dates: Tuesday, March 3 – Tuesday, March 10

Price: $396

Airline: Delta

Dates: Tuesday, March 3 – Wednesday, March 18

Price: $453

Airline: Lufthansa

Dates: Wednesday, April 1 – Thursday, April 9

Price: $476

Airline: Finnair

Dates: Monday, April 6 – Sunday, April 12

Price: $396

Airline: Delta

Dates: Monday, May 4 – Monday, May 11

Price: $466

Airline: Icelandair

Dates: Monday, Feb. 10 – Friday, Feb. 14

Price: $487

Airline: Icelandair

Dates: Monday, April 20 – Monday, April 27

Price: $139

Airline: Frontier Airlines

Dates: Saturday, Feb. 15 – Tuesday, Feb. 18

Price: $163

Airline: Frontier Airlines

Dates: Saturday, Feb. 29 – Wednesday, March 4

Price: $187

Airline: Delta

Dates: Wednesday, March 4 – Tuesday, March 10

Price: $163

Airline: Frontier Airlines

Dates: Saturday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 11

Price: $213

Airline: WestJet

Dates: Tuesday, June 2 – Tuesday, June 9

Price: $87

Airline: Frontier Airlines

Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 12 – Saturday, Feb. 15

Price: $87

Airline: Frontier Airlines

Dates: Wednesday, March 11 – Tuesday, March 17

Price: $97

Airline: Delta

Dates: Thursday, March 12 – Monday, March 16

Price: $97

Airline: Delta

Dates: Saturday, April 25 – Tuesday, April 28

Price: $97

Airline: Delta

Dates: Friday, May 1 – Tuesday, May 5

Price: $206

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Friday, Jan. 25 – Saturday, Feb. 1

Price: $189

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Friday, Jan. 31 – Monday, Feb. 3

Price: $237

Airline: Aeromexico

Dates: Saturday, Feb. 15 – Wednesday, Feb. 19

Price: $211

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Monday, Feb. 24 – Wednesday, March 4

Price: $241

Airline: Aeromexico

Dates: Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Wednesday, March 4

Price: $398

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Wednesday, March 11

Price: $483

Airline: Icelandair

Dates: Sunday, April 19 – Saturday, April 25

Price: $487

Airline: Icelandair

Dates: Sunday, April 19 – Monday, April 27

Price: $494

Airline: Icelandair

Dates: Tuesday, May 5 – Tuesday, May 12

Price: $338

Airline: Alaska Airlines

Dates: Friday, Feb. 14 – Sunday, Feb. 16

Price: $355

Airline: Alaska Airlines

Dates: Sunday, Feb. 16 – Thursday, Feb. 20

Price: $394

Airline: Alaska Airlines

Dates: Tuesday, Feb. 18 – Saturday, Feb. 22

Price: $427

Airline: Delta

Dates: Thursday, March 19 – Sunday, March 29

Price: $427

Airline: Delta

Dates: Tuesday, March 24 – Monday, March 30

Price: $427

Airline: Delta

Dates: Wednesday, March 25 – Monday, March 30

