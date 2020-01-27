303 Street Style – Impressive Fashion at the CultureHaus Monet Gala

The CultureHaus gala returned to the Denver Art Museum (DAM) once again this past Saturday for its 22nd season. The gala — titled “The Art of Monet: An Evening in the Garden” — included full access to Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature, giving attendees the unique opportunity to see Monet’s work up close, including the famous “Water Lilies,” painted in 1919. CultureHaus routinely attracts the most fashionable art lovers, and this season was no exception. Attendees dazzled in designer clothing from Marchesa, Gucci and Monique Lhuillier, as well as vintage heirlooms and thrifted gowns. To celebrate the event, we compiled a list of our favorite looks below.

All photography by Madison McMullen.