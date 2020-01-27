303 Street Style – Impressive Fashion at the CultureHaus Monet Gala

Fashion
Home
4 min read

The CultureHaus gala returned to the Denver Art Museum (DAM) once again this past Saturday for its 22nd season. The gala — titled “The Art of Monet: An Evening in the Garden” — included full access to Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature, giving attendees the unique opportunity to see Monet’s work up close, including the famous “Water Lilies,” painted in 1919. CultureHaus routinely attracts the most fashionable art lovers, and this season was no exception. Attendees dazzled in designer clothing from Marchesa, Gucci and Monique Lhuillier, as well as vintage heirlooms and thrifted gowns. To celebrate the event, we compiled a list of our favorite looks below.

J Audrey Nelson wore a whimsical Viktor & Rolf tulle dress.

Quinn Washington wore Scotch & Soda from head to toe.

Jennifer McIntire wore a Zara dress, while Niko Huebler wore a pink suit to match.

Mia Sadowsky wore a vintage piece from her mobile boutique, Heir Vintage.

Foreign Form co-owner, Sammy Steen, and local artist, Scott Young, chose to modernize traditional black-tie attire with thoughtful accents.

Zoey Dewolf donned a bright orange jumpsuit, a stand-out piece for this black-tie event.

Bridget Rector and her sister, Meghan Dunn, fit the floral theme in Marchesa.

Rachele Difebbo chose a Marchesa, sequined, floral dress. “It feels like Monet to me,” she said.

Rudy Kovacevich wore a tux from Suit Supply, while his wife, Valerie, selected couture for the event.

Ellyn Anne Geisel chose a floral ensemble perfect for the theme of the evening.

Wade River came outfitted in a David Bowie-inspired suit.

Virginia Santy chose Monique Lhuillier, while Kimber Lopez wore a vintage dress and headpiece she designed herself.

Sarah Bouma repurposed a handmade Chinese wedding dress and created a custom headpiece.

All photography by Madison McMullen

 

NEVER MISS OUT