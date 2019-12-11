27 Unique Things to do in Denver this Weekend

Denver has some wintery events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by getting festive with your furry friends at a Canine Christmas and end it by checking off your shopping needs at a RedLine Holiday Market. Whatever the weekend entails, make sure you take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, December 12

Canine Christmas

When: December 12, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Christkindl Market, 1515 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your four-legged friends for a Canine Christmas at the Denver Christkindl Market. You and your pup can have a photo taken with St. Nikolaus and take part in some fun activities throughout the evening at the Christmas themed marketplace.

Pot-To-Table Polenta Supper

When: December 12, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: White Pie, 1702 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: White Pie hosts Pot-To-Table Polenta Supper. The supper features a three-course meal consisting of an amuse-bouche, a three-cheese polenta poured directly on a marble table topped with bone marrow, meatballs, pork bracciole, veggies and a variety of sauces. You can finish your meal with dessert and a glass of wine.

Nick Offerman – All Rise

When: December 12, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1612 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $49.50 – $65 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver hosts Nick Offerman for the All Rise tour. Offerman, known for his roles on Parks and Recreation, Fargo and now his own television series Making It with Amy Poehler will dive into the habits that people get tied up in while incorporating a bit of dance and song along the way.

Laws Whiskey House’s Holiday Party

When: December 12, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Laws Whiskey House, 1420 S. Acoma St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get in the seasonal spirit at Laws Whiskey House’s Holiday Party. You can delight in drink specials, sample sips of coffee from Corvus Coffee and snack on bites from Rolling Smoke BBQ during the soiree. Holiday attire is highly encouraged. If you bring a toy to donate you can receive your first cocktail for free.

Too Many Humans, Not Enough Coats

When: December 12, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Globe Hall, 4483 Logan St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your volunteer on and jam out during Too Many Humans, Not Enough Coats. The event features performances from Too Many Humans, CITRA, VICODA and Erin Elyse Jeffreys within Globe Hall. If you bring a coat you can get in for free.

Friday, December 13

Hollywood Favorite: The Polar Express 3D

When: December 13 – 14

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $9.95 tickets available here

The Lowdown: With the holidays just around the corner the Hollywood Favorite: The Polar Express 3D film screening is perfect to get your seasonal spirit on. You can watch the classic Christmas film based on the book written by Christ Van Allsburg. The film is directed by Robert Zemeckis and features Tom Hanks as a character. Follow the journey of a curious boy figuring out his beliefs of what Christmas really is.

2019 Genius Wizard Beer Release Experience

When: December 13, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks is back with its Genius Wizard Beer Release Experience. You can take part in the release by snagging a bottle of the 2019 Genius Wizard, sipping tasters of past years’ variants and noshing on pairings from restaurants such as Tavernetta. Spectra Art Gallery will also up the experience with an immersive art installation.

Nick’s Holiday Putt Club & Pop-Up Bar

When: Starts Friday, December 13 at 5 p.m.

Where: Punch Bowl Social Stapleton (Denver), 3120 Uinta St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Punch Bowl Social Stapleton transforms its outdoor patio into a holiday-themed wonderland during Nick’s Holiday Putt Club & Po-Up Bar. You can imbibe on specialty themed cocktails and nibble on snacks while playing the course for a hole-in-one.

A Colorado Christmas

When: December 13 – 15

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1325 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $89 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to some classic seasonal sounds during A Colorado Christmas. The Colorado Symphony will perform songs from Handel’s Messiah, traditional Christmas Carols, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and more. You can even get the chance to see Santa and Mrs. Claus throughout the evening.

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

When: December 13 – 14

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $29 – $99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver presents a special holiday performance of Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker. The Moscow Ballet will travel to Denver to dance on stage with more than 200 festive costumes, amazing choreography and classic Tchaikovsky sounds. You do not want to miss Clara’s adventure through a magical Christmas land filled with glitter and sweets.

Cuffin’ On Ice

When: December 13, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park, 1611 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get down and funky at the Cuffin’ On Ice. You can get your party on with live music poppin’ beats from DJ Big Styles, DJ Chonz and KDJ Above and dance all night long while skating on the ice to R&B hits.

Ugly Sweater Party

When: December 13, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Howl at the Moon Denver, 1735 19th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Howl at the Moon Denver celebrates the holiday season with an Ugly Sweater Party. You can don your ugliest sweater to get in for free and imbibe on coronas, $6 cinnamon shots and $25 86-ounce buckets of cheer. You can also participate in an ugly sweater contest for a chance to win prizes.

Passapalooza

When: December 13 – 15

Where: Aspen Snowmass

Cost: $59 per day get tickets here

The Lowdown: Aspen Snowmass embraces the snow with Passapalooza. You can ride all three mountains for only $59 a day, take clinics and more during the weekend-long event. You can also party in the chill during a Party Like It’s 1989 extravaganza on Saturday with an apres-ski theme.

Requiem – A Nightmare Before Christmas Party

When: December 14, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little spooky this Friday the 13th at Requiem – A Nightmare Before Christmas Party. You can dance all night to EBM, Industrial and more from DJs Nitrogen, Julian Black and Ritual while getting your festivities on.

Saturday, December 14

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

When: December 14, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Buell Theatre, 14th St. and Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $44 – $120 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis. The performance celebrates 35 years of being a holiday tradition with its annual holiday tour. Classics from previous years and a whole new album will premiere this year.

The Denver Beer Festivus

When: December 14, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Major Studios, 3881 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Beer Festivus returns to the city this weekend. You can sip on unlimited beer samples from local breweries, snag a commemorative glass and party like it’s the ’90s during the beer-centric event.

Spookadelia II: Launch Party & Ugly Sweater Extravaganza

When: December 14, 7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space teams up with Synesthesia to host Spookadelia II: Launch Party & Ugly Sweater Extravaganza. Grab a cup of hot chocolate or a beer from Ratio Beerworks to sip on while you explore the new Spookadelia: The Candy Conjuring II installation and party to beats from Fredrowknows, Bun Bun and more. $10 donations are suggested for the immersive experience.

MissMe Artist Talk + Pop-Up

When: December 14 – 15

Where: The Source Hotel & Market Hall, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Anonymous street artist MissMe returns to Denver for a MissMe Artist Talk + Pop-Up. You can listen to MissMe speak about activism in art as well as find limited edition pieces from her current jewelry line with LITZI in CharleyCo.

Krumpusnacht & Holiday Market

When: December 14, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get a little festive at a Krampusnacht & Holiday Market. Call to Arms hosts its annual Tennyson Street Holiday Market filled with local business to shop from, followed by a party of beer releases, music from DJ IMEH and more. You can also participate in a Krampus and a non-Krampus costume contest (think steam-punk, ghosts of Christmas, etc.) to win prizes.

Holiday Market

When: December 14, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market holds a Holiday Market. You can fill all of your seasonal shopping needs from local makers such as Hazel Ray, Craft Boner, Ash Apothecary and more during the festive pop-up.

Third Annual Gingerbread Invitational

When: December 14, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, 925 W. 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project presents the Third Annual Gingerbread Invitational for a sweet Saturday. You can get in on the action by sipping on the release of a Gingerbread Bock, holiday beer, snacking on cookie pairings and taking part in a gingerbread cookie decorating station. You can also shop from a small craft market to find some sick stocking stuffers.

Winter Fest

When: December 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek North, 2401 E. 2nd Ave. Ste. 150, Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Embrace the chill at the Winter Fest in Cherry Creek North. You can warm up with fire pits, beverages and treats while you shop locally for the holidays. Live ice carving, Yuletide caroling and more activities are provided by local businesses around the area. The main celebration will be held in Fillmore Plaza.

12 Bars of Charity

When: December 14, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Sports Column, 1930 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $35.15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The 12 Bars of Charity returns for the third year to raise funds for eight local charities while delighting in libations. You can stop into 12 different locations including Sidecar Lounge Denver, Sports Column and The Ginn Mill while supporting different teams of charities such as Dumb Friends League, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado and Hunger Free Colorado.

Sunday, December 15

Bonfire Vintage x RiNo Holiday Bazaar

When: December 15, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Find some amazing vintage and thrift items at a Bonfire Vintage x RiNo Holiday Bazaar. You can explore the pop-up filled with over 20 vintage vendors and later party throughout the evening with an ’80s Apres-ski theme.

Heavy Metal Flea

When: December 15, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Heavy Metal Flea is back for the season. You can shop from more than 10 hardcore vendors including Devious Means, Unholy Crow Artistry and Rocky Mountain Punk, listen to some rockin’ heavy metal beats and more. You can also grab a pint from Black Sky Brewery to sip on while you shop until you drop.

Impact Sack Lunches for the Homeless

When: December 15, 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation

The Lowdown: Help make and pack lunches for those in need at Impact Sack Lunches for the Homeless. You can give a little time and effort to put together the lunches and hand them out in downtown Denver to make a difference in your local community one lunch at a time. Volunteer here.

RedLine Holiday Market

When: December 15, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab the perfect artsy stocking stuffers and holiday buys during the RedLine Holiday Market. The market hosts work from more than 30 different artists ranging from paintings to jewelry and more. You can sip on hot chocolate and delight in seasonal treats while shopping.

Mark Your Calendar

3rd Annual Mistletoe Market

When: December 16, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Nutcracker Circus

When: December 20 – 22

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $41.50 get tickets here

2nd Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater vs. Onesie ROLL

When: December 20, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

Silent Night Silent Disco

When: December 27, p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission