For One Weekend, Aspen Snowmass is Letting Any Pass Holders Ski All Four Resorts For Cheap

Starting on December 13, Aspen Snowmass is hosting Passapalooza. The event will feature a three-day all-access event to all four of the Aspen Snowmass mountains (Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk and Snowmass.)

The weekend will allow any skiers and snowboarders with a valid 2019-20 ski pass from any ski resort in the world to hit the slopes for only $59 per day. You can also take part in interactive art and light installations stationed in Snowmass Base Village and the Snowmass Mall.

On Saturday you can explore Aspen to experience live music, watch ski films and snag some sweet deals on bites and sips during The Little Nell’s “Party Like It’s 1989” 30th Anniversary extravaganza. The party will be an après-ski soiree with beats from a DJ, ’80s themed cocktails served from a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres on deck. Vintage ski apparel is highly encouraged.

If you are a true snow bunny and want to stay within the mountains you can also participate in $99 clinics or a $56 demo package from Four Mountain Sports to brush up on your skills.

For more info go here.