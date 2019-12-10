Just Announced – The Flaming Lips Will Make Mission Ballroom Debut Next Summer

The Flaming Lips can’t get enough of Denver and we’re definitely okay with it. Following the announcement of their release of the Colorado Symphony 2016 collaboration of Soft Bulletin on vinyl and a 2018 rendition of the same concert at the Boettcher Concert Hall, the Flaming Lips have announced a tour date at Denver’s very own Mission Ballroom on June 12, 2020.

With only six dates announced on their current 2020 touring roster, Mission Ballroom is in for a special treat. Check out the announced tour dates below.

April 14 — Fox Theatre, Spokane, WA

April 15 — The Wilma, Missoula, MT

June 12 — Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

June 17 — The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

June 18 — The Warfield Theatre, San Francisco, CA

June 21 — The Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC

Tickets for their concert go on sale on Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m. here.