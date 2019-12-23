A Local Garden Center is Giving Away Christmas Trees to Families in Need Today

Echter’s Nursery & Garden Center – a staple garden center in Arvada – continues its second season of giving away Christmas trees. On December 23, the Echter family and Echter’s Garden Center staff will give away free Christmas trees to local families that cannot afford to purchase their own this holiday season.

“We were so humbled by the stories we heard and the support we received during the Christmas tree giveaway that we decided to hold the event again,” stated Julie Echter of Echter’s Nursery & Garden Center.”This time of year, our main focus is fresh-cut greens and Christmas trees. Last year we had a large stock of extra Christmas trees and decided to donate them to families in need on Christmas Eve.”

Last year the center – which has been in business for 61 years – was able to supply 80 trees to families missing a tree. However, they found that many lacked tree stands, ornaments and lights to decorate their trees. This year they found a solution – to hold a decoration and tree stand drive earlier this month to distribute with the Christmas trees.

The garden center also grows and sells bedding plants, indoor plants, nursery stock, containers, decor and more.

Echter’s Nursery & Garden Center is located at 5150 Garrison St., Arvada.