Repeal Day and 18 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

The holiday season is in full swing and Denver has some scrumptious events this week. Events include various Repeal Day parties and the annual release of Stranahan’s Snowflake Batch release. Whatever your plans entail this week make sure to check out this roundup of Mile High City happenings.

Monday, December 2

Cellar Release: New England Blend

When: Starts Monday, December 2 at 5 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders is unveiling its final Cellar Release of 2019 this Monday. The New England Blend is crafted from fresh-pressed apples from the Pacific Northwest with notes of roasted almonds and dried fruit tannins. Bottles will be available in the RiNo Taproom for purchase until December 30.

Tuesday, December 3

Loteria Night

When: Tuesday, December 3, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: You can head to Cervecería Colorado for Loteria Night this Tuesday. Attendees will receive a Loteria card with each beer purchase and can participate in the original Mexican game of chance. Winners will receive Cervecería Crowlers.

Wednesday, December 4

Pappy Repeal Dinner at Hearth & Dram

When: Starts on Tuesday, December 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Hearth & Dram, 1801 Wewatta St., Denver

Cost: $145 call 303-623-0979 to reserve your spot

The Lowdown: On the eve of Repeal Day, Hearth & Dram is hosting a Pappy Repeal Dinner. For $145 diners will receive a four-course meal paired with impressive whiskeys. The meal will conclude with homemade mint chip ice cream served with the coveted Pappy 20 year.

Rocky Mountain Hi Pop-Up Dinner with Sugarfire and Hi-Pointe

When: Wednesday, December 4, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Sugarfire Westy, 14375 Orchard Pkwy., Suite 100, Westminster

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sugarfire Smoke House is partnering with St. Louis based Hi-Pointe Drive-In for a full day of food and fun. From open until sold out the restaurant will offer dishes like Pop-Hi’s Chicken Sandwich, The Denver Burncos burnt end, stuffed Juicy Lucy Burg and more. In the evening the restaurant will host a competitive eating competition and a meet and greet with Broncos players.

Thursday, December 5

Repeal Day 2019

When: Thursday, December 5, 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Cruise Room, 1600 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Eighty-six years ago on December 5 Prohibition was repealed and The Cruise Room is celebrating with throwback pricing. Attendees will receive their first cocktail at 1933 pricing which ranges from $0.35 – $0.50. There will also be live jazz and swim music in The Oxford Hotel lobby for guests to enjoy.

Steuben’s Uptown 12th Annual Toy Drive

When: Thursday, December 5, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Steuben’s Uptown, 523E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Steuben’s Uptown is hosting its 12th annual toy drive this Thursday. Guests that bring a toy valued at $10 or more will receive their first cocktail for free. The theme this year is Quentin Tarantino so you can bust out your best Beatrice Kiddo costume while getting in the holiday spirit. All proceeds from the event will benefit the children living in DHA Housing.

Dry Land Distillers ‘Nog Off Eggnog Competition

When: Starts Thursday, December 5 at 3 p.m.

Where: Dry Land Distillers Tasting Room, 471 Main St., Unit B, Longmont

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dry Land Distillers is partnering with multiple local Longmont restaurants to present the annual ‘Nog Off Eggnog Competition. Chef Sean Gafner and Chef Wes Isbutt will prepare their eggnog recipes to compete to be crowned the top eggnog. Attendees can purchase eggnog flights to participate in the voting or purchase a “Local Eggnog Kit” to take home.

Friday, December 6

Cafe Con Leche Release

When: Friday, December 6 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Suite 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company is releasing their 2019 Cafe Con Leche brew this Friday. The beer is a milk stout made with rich coffee and vanilla and will be available in six-packs and on draught.

Alternation Turns 2

When: Starts Friday, December 6 at 1 p.m.

Where: alternation Brewing Company, 1539 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alternation Brewing Company is celebrating its second birthday all weekend long. The anniversary celebration will feature beer releases, music, food trucks, giveaways and more. There will also be live art so you can celebrate this Platt Park brewery while enjoying First Friday.

BookBar Bazaar

When: Friday, December 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: BookBar, 4280 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: BookBar is hosting a Holiday Bazaar this Friday. The event will feature shopping, complimentary wine, prizes and more. And if you are looking for a book recommendation there will be publishing reps and BookBar staff available all evening to point you in the right direction.

Drunk Christmas

When: Saturday, December 7, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Audacious Theatre is taking over Fiction Beer Company for a shortened rendition of A Christmas Carol. The show will feature interactive goodie bags, themed drinking games and more. You can enjoy a brew while getting in the Christmas spirit.

Saturday, December 7

Snowflake Batch 22 Release

When: Saturday, December 7 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, 200 S. Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stranahan’s is releasing its 22 batch of Snowflake Whiskey, dubbed Mount Bross, this Saturday. The whiskey is the most mature Snowflake batch released. Check out their site to learn more about the details of the release.

The FINAL Denver Santa Pub Crawl

When: Saturday, December 7, 1:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Blake St. Tavern, 2301 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $49 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Santa Claus Pub Crawl-Denver is celebrating its last year this Saturday. The Pub Crawl entails over 1,000 people dressed as Santa imbibing throughout the city and finishes with an ’80s dance party at Jackson’s.

6th Birthday Party and Bottle Release

When: Saturday, December 7, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. is also celebrating an anniversary this weekend. The brewery is honoring its sixth year of business with two beer releases, music from Something Vinyl Club and grub from Basic Kneads Pizza available for purchase.

Buche de Noel BA Imperial Stout Release

When: Saturday, December 7, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 W. 2nd Ave., Unit 13, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Burns Family Artisan Ales is releasing its Buche de Noel Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout this Saturday. The brew is aged for ten months in Breckenridge Bourbon barrels with a 15.5% ABV. Tasters may also receive a slice of Buche de Noel cake upon request.

Our Mutual Friend Turns Seven

When: Saturday, December 7, 12 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Our Mutual Friend Brewery, 2810 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Our Mutual Friend is turning seven this weekend. To say thanks, the brewery is pouring over 17 different brews, releasing bottles from the cellar and more. The RiNo brewery is also releasing a birthday brew called Year Seven Hazy Double IPA for the event.

Sunday, December 8

HighRoller Lobster Co. Pop-Up at Cerebral

When: Sunday, December 8, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Highroller Lobster Co. is taking over Cerebral Brewing this Sunday. The Portland, Maine staple will be serving up lobster rolls, frankfurters and whole lobster tail on a stick. You can get your seafood fix while sipping on your favorite brew.

Ho Ho Ho Slapdown

When: Sunday, December 8, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The 4th Annual Ho Ho Ho Slapdown is taking over Bierstadt Lagerhaus this Sunday. The event will host seven Colorado brewers competing for your vote for best seasonal beer. A ticket includes five-ounce samples of each brew and the chance to cast your vote.

Pizza Pop-Up with Steve Redzikowski

When: Sunday, December 8, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Morin, 1600 15th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Steve Redzikowski is slinging pies at Morin this Sunday. The event will also feature cocktails sponsored by Campari and Pepsi. When the pizza runs out the event will continue down the street at Brass Tacks.

