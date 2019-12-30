500+ Denver Concerts To See In January

We are in the process of closing out 2019 and welcoming in 2020 with a bang. As you stop to reflect on the year or decade you’ve had, it’s also good to remember what comes next. As far as the Denver concert scene is concerned, what comes next is over 500 shows going on throughout the Mile High City. From New Year’s Eve to the end of the first month of 2020 – there are so many concert options for you to chose from this month and we’ve got the guide for you below.

Week 1: December 30 – January 5

DeVotchKa w/ Banshee Tree, Kiltro

When: December 31

Where: The Bluebird Theater

The Lowdown: To officially wrap 2019 up, Colorado’s own DeVotchKa is taking over The Bluebird Theater to bring in the New Year on December 31. DeVotchKa is one of the breakout bands out of Denver having both local and national success in a variety of ways. From film scoring to musical theatre – this band has truly done it all. If you’re unfamiliar with DeVotchKa’s work, check out their 2018 release of This Night Falls Forever or their 2004 hit “How It Ends.” Fellow artists Banshee Tree and Kiltro are on the bill for December 31 as well making this a perfect way to end the ring in 2020.

Also see…

12/30 – Umphrey’s McGee w/ Kyle Hollingsworth Band @ The Fillmore

12/30 – Circles Around the Sun w/ Adam MacDougall, Dan Horne, Mark Levy, Scott Metzger @ The Gothic Theatre

12/30 – Wooleye w/ Type II, The Barefoot Family Caravan, Charlie Milo Band @ Larimer Lounge

12/30 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Kid Congo & the Pink Monkey Birds, Hang Rounders @ Hi-Dive

12/30 – Fuzzy J w/ Chris Shrift, Kali Krone @ Lost Lake

12/30 – Bar Zero All Ages Pre-NYE Gala @ Dazzle Jazz

12/30 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/31 – Boombox ft. Backbeat Brass w/ Dynohunter, GoodSex @ The Ogden Theatre

12/31 – Umphrey’s McGee @ The Fillmore

12/31 – Itchy-O w/ The Velveteers, Strange Powers (DJ Set) @ The Gothic Theatre

12/31 – Against Me! w/ Sincere Engineer, Plasma Canvas @ Summit Music Hall

12/31 – Augustus w/ Goodnight Freeman, Colors and Static @ Larimer Lounge

12/31 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Kid Congo & the Pink Monkey Birds, Hang Rounders @ Hi-Dive

12/31 – The Nuns of Brixton w/ Log, The Gurkah’s @ Lost Lake

12/31 – An Alternative NYE w/ 6 Rooms ft. Lipgloss, Retrofette @ Bar Standard

12/31 – New Year’s Eve Gala w/ LowDown Brass Band @ Dazzle Jazz

12/31 – Leftover Salmon w/ Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Lindsay Lou @ Mission Ballroom

12/31 – 5th Annual New Year’s Eve @ Nocturne Jazz

12/31 – New Year’s Eve Ball @ Grizzly Rose

12/31 – Escort w/ Funk Hunk @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/31 – Top Flight Empire New Year’s Eve w/ Big Sex of Top Flite Empire w/ Key, Divine Illusion, Chayne Clouds, Luigi OG, Jon Steele @ Globe Hall

1/1 – New Year’s Day Brunch w/ Keith Oxman Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

1/2 – Silver & Smoke w/ Two Faces West, SolSatellite, Mlady @ The Bluebird Theater

1/2 – RE:Search ft. Shooka w/ Casual Commander (Sunsquabi), Mikey Thunder @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/2 – Astroman w/ Danoli, Los Toms @ Lost Lake

1/2 – Jeff Jenkins Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

1/2 – Clark Thomas (DJ Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/3 – Float Like A Buffalo w/ The Pamlico Sound, The Great Salmon Famine @ The Bluebird Theater

1/3 – Shane Smith & the Saints w/ Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, Matt Rouch & the Noise Upstairs @ The Gothic Theatre

1/3 – Leveler w/ Venom & Valor, Wall of the Fallen, Vital//Signs @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

1/3 – 5th Annual Winter String Fling @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side

1/3 – Ryan Mahrer w/ Vveird, Two Scoops, DJ Tofu, Mr Krabz, Sextapes @ Larimer Lounge

1/3 – Guilty Pleasures DJs @ Hi-Dive

1/3 – Weather Big Storm w/ A5CV, The New Creep @ Lost Lake

1/3 – Maliq Wynn Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz

1/3 – Ben Markley’s Front Range Drive Sextet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

1/3 – Teague Bechtel + Jack Roben (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

1/3 – Flatland Cavalry + William Clark Green @ Grizzly Rose

1/3 – Save Our City (Doors Tribute) w/ Matt Flaherty Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/3 – Radio Revinyl w/ The Lost Mondays, Jackson Cloud Odyssey @ Globe Hall

1/4 – American Aquarium w/ Kaitlin Butts @ The Bluebird Theater

1/4 – Stage Warz 4 @ The Gothic Theatre

1/4 – Miguel Crandell and the Blue Heart Crew w/ Mike Rose, Rachel Bailey, Chhenay, Trey Valentine @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

1/4 – 5th Annual Winter String Fling @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side

1/4 – Redivider (Album Release) w/ Costal Wives, Corsicana, False Report @ Larimer Lounge

1/4 – Suitable Miss w/ Creature Canopy, Mike Ring, Modern Lingo @ Lost Lake

1/4 – Goth Night @ Milk Bar

1/4 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

1/4 – The Houston Person Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

1/4 – O’Connor Brothers Band (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

1/4 – Moderno Afro Cubano Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

1/4 – David Bernot Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

1/4 – Kerry Pastine’s Cocktail Combo (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/4 – DJ Jason Heller w/ DJ Gary GIvant (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/4 – Helleborus w/ Amdusias, Belhor, Throne @ Globe Hall

1/5 – The Slacks w/ The Endless Line, Jade Skyline, Zingaro @ Lost Lake

1/5 – Hip Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl

1/5 – The Houston Person Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

1/5 – Austin Johnson (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/5 – Rabblefish (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/5 – Charley Crockett w/ Joshua Ray Walker @ Globe Hall

Week 2: January 6 – January 12

The Infamous Stringdusters

When: January 11

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: On January 11, The Infamous Stringdusters are headed to Denver to take over Mission Ballroom. The Infamous Stringdusters are one hell of a bluegrass band that have found massive success with their famous four-piece sound. Members Travis Book, Andy Falco, Jeremy Garrett, Andy Hall and Chris Pandolfi all join forces to create an energetic and passionate sound. To top it all off, String Cheese Incident members Michael Travis and Jason Hann along with Trout Steak Revival are all on the bill for January 11 as well. Tickets are still available, so act now while there’s still plenty of time before it’s too late.

Also see…

1/6 – The King Khan w/ Colfax Speed Queen @ Larimer Lounge

1/6 – Indie 102.3 Local Meetup @ Lost Lake

1/6 – Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl

1/6 – Sawicki-Shafer-Wisekal Trio: Pastoral Past and Present @ Dazzle Jazz

1/6 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/7 – The King Khan w/ Colfax Speed Queen @ Larimer Lounge

1/7 – Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church

1/7 – FJO “A Tribute to Count Basie” @ Dazzle Jazz

1/7 – AnDré Mali Quartet: Bridges @ Nocturne Jazz

1/7 – The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/8 – Rodina ft. Joe Tatton (New Mastersounds) w/ Daniella Katzir, Lavender Jones @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/8 – RE:Search ft. Mystic Grizzly and Toadface w/ Untitld b2b Vide (Lost Dogz) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

1/8 – Debr4h @ Larimer Lounge

1/8 – French Cuffs w/ Cin, Sleep Runner @ Lost Lake

1/8 – Joey Burton @ Bar Standard

1/8 – Rekha Sings Happy Birthday to Elvis @ Dazzle Jazz

1/8 – Samuel Williams Quintet Plays Wayne Shorter @ Nocturne Jazz

1/9 – Zach Heckendorf w/ Nina and the Moonlighters @ The Bluebird Theater

1/9 – Kendoll @ Larimer Lounge

1/9 – Oryx w/ Chthonic Deity, Zygrot @ Hi-Dive

1/9 – Billy The Poet w/ The Maykit, Chella and the Charm @ Lost Lake

1/9 – Tristano, Marsh, Konitz and More (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

1/9 – Braxton Kahn Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

1/9 – Aaron Watson @ Grizzly Rose

1/9 – The Milk Blossoms w/ Turvy Organ, Midwife @ Globe Hall

1/10 – Meadow Mountain w/ The Wooks @ The Bluebird Theater

1/10 – The Picturebooks w/ Elektric Animals, Pink Fuzz @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

1/10 – Joey Porter’s Shady Business ft. Dan Schwindt, Nate Edgar @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/10 – Tnertle w/ Melody Lines, Telemetry, Kaptain @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

1/10 – OG Nixin w/ Disconnect @ Larimer Lounge

1/10 – Space In Time w/ The Honey Blazer Band, Star Garbage @ Hi-Dive

1/10 – Danny Worsnop w/ Starbenders @ Lost Lake

1/10 – House Guest: All Stars Local Edition Vol. 1 @ Bar Standard

1/10 – Felix Pastorius & Hipster Assassins @ Dazzle Jazz

1/10 – Parker McCollum @ Grizzly Rose

1/10 – The Goonies (’80s Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/10 – Chris Knight w/ Jamie Lin Wilson @ Globe Hall

1/11 – Sullivan King w/ Eliminate, Grabbitz (DJ Set) @ The Ogden Theatre

1/11 – The Rock ‘n’ Roll Playhouse: Music of The Beatles for Kids (Day Set) @ The Bluebird Theater

1/11 – Spectacle w/ Bad Snacks, Nouveau Riche, MR (Night Set) @ The Bluebird Theater

1/11 – Goldfinger w/ Mustard Plug, Younger Than Neil, Sorry Sweetheart @ The Gothic Theatre

1/11 – Reckless Kelly w/ Jeff Crosby and the Refugees, Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs @ Summit Music Hall

1/11 – Joey Porters Shady Business ft. Dan Schwindt, Nate Edgar @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/11 – James Murphy DJ Set (LCD Soundsystem/DFA) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

1/11 – Wild Adriatic w/ Dream Feed, Native Station @ Larimer Lounge

1/11 – Dressy Bessy w/ Pout House, Television Generation @ Hi-Dive

1/11 – To Be Astronauts w/ Too Many Humans, Decatur, Star Garbage @ Lost Lake

1/11 – Goth Night @ Milk Bar

1/11 – The Rich Chiaraluce Quartet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

1/11 – The Stafford Hunter Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

1/11 – Pat Green @ Grizzly Rose

1/11 – Is There Brunch on Mars? (David Bowie Brunch) w/ boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/11 – DJ Jason Heller w/ DJ Erin Stereo (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/11 – Road To Winter Wondergrass – Battle of the Bluegrass w/ High Country Hustle, Morsel, The Deer Creek Sharp Shooters, Ghost Town Drifters, Pick & Howl @ Globe Hall

1/12 – 21 Taras w/ Vic N‘ The Narwhals, Vicoda @ The Bluebird Theater

1/12 – Stay Gypsy w/ Modern Lingo, Parkshow, Daylight Delirium, My Dog Ate Chad @ Lost Lake

1/12 – Hip Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl

1/12 – Local Set ft. Hunter James & the Titanic, Logan Thomas @ Red Rocks

1/12 – Is There Brunch on Mars? (David Bowie Brunch) w/ boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/12 – Cousin Curtiss (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/12 – Bottlerocket Hurricane w/ Whiskey Straw, Richy Mitch, Ally Westover, Maya Bennett, Mathias Olson Trio @ Globe Hall

Week 3: January 13 – January 19

Beethoven on the Rocks w/ The Colorado Symphony

When: January 19

Where: Red Rocks

The Lowdown: On January 19, we’re taking you up to Morrison where the Colorado Symphony will be returning to Red Rocks to perform compositions from classical mastermind Ludwig van Beethoven as a part of the 2019 – 2020 Local Set series. The Colorado Symphony always knows how to put on a fun and entertaining show no matter what they’re playing. If you haven’t taken the chance to check out one of their performances yet, a show at Red Rocks will be the perfect opportunity. Immerse yourself in some classical culture and grab some tickets now.

Also see…

1/13 – Beartooth + Motionless In White w/ Stick To Your Guns, Nothing Left @ Summit Music Hall

1/13 – Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl

1/13 – Ivy Street Ensemble @ Dazzle Jazz

1/13 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/14 – Sleeping With Sirens w/ Set It Off, Belmont, Point North @ Summit Music Hall

1/14 – Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church

1/14 – Black Violin @ The Paramount Theatre

1/14 – Petros Klampanis Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

1/14 – AnDré Mali Quartet: Bridges @ Nocturne Jazz

1/14 – The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/15 – RE:Search ft. 5AM Trio, MALAKAI, Lusid (The Rust Showcase) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/15 – Fat Stallion w/ Rush Hour Train, Talley, Wiff @ Lost Lake

1/15 – John Summit @ Bar Standard

1/15 – SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl

1/15 – A Garland of Dawn @ Dazzle Jazz

1/15 – Randy Rogers Band @ Mission Ballroom

1/15 – Samuel Williams Quintet Plays Wayne Shorter @ Nocturne Jazz

1/15 – Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/16 – Cursive + Cloud Nothings w/ Criteria @ The Bluebird Theater

1/16 – Front Country + WhiteWater Ramble w/ Acoustic Mining Co. @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/16 – Ekonovah w/ Plaid Hawaii, Lubejob @ Larimer Lounge

1/16 – Muscle Beach w/ Church Fire, Grief Ritual, Vexing @ Hi-Dive

1/16 – John Vincent III w/ Places Back Home, Celestine @ Lost Lake

1/16 – Bob Montgomery Little Big Band @ Dazzle Jazz

1/16 – Jeff Jenkins Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

1/17 – Heilung @ The Ogden Theatre

1/17 – Who’s Bad (Michael Jackson Tribute) @ The Bluebird Theater

1/17 – Drive-By Truckers @ The Gothic Theatre

1/17 – Morgan Heritage @ Summit Music Hall

1/17 – Buku w/ Supertask + theNEWDEAL w/ Ben Silver (Official Gem & Jam Pre Party) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side

1/17 – Kiltro + Oxeye Daisy w/ Julian Brier @ Larimer Lounge

1/17 – The Still Tide w/ Heavy Diamond Ring, Down Time @ Hi-Dive

1/17 – A Shadow of a Jaguar (Album Release) w/ The Beeves, The Patient Zeros @ Lost Lake

1/17 – Harriet Tubman ft. Brandon Ross, Melvin Gibbs, J.T. Lewis @ Dazzle Jazz

1/17 – Fruition + The California Honeydrops w/ Mama Magnolia @ Mission Ballroom

1/17 – Tom Amend Quartet ft. Steve Kovalcheck (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

1/17 – Mason Howell + Tom Amend (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

1/17 – Josh Turner @ Grizzly Rose

1/17 – Ginga (Brazilian Samba/Chill) w/ DJ UNYK @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/18 – Super Diamond (Neil Diamond Tribute) w/ Petty Theft @ The Ogden Theatre

1/18 – Who’s Bad (Michael Jackson Tribute) @ The Bluebird Theater

1/18 – Drive-By Truckers @ The Gothic Theatre

1/18 – Ilan Bluestone @ Summit Music Hall

1/18 – Maddy O’Neal + Nobide + theNEWDEAL w/ Ben Silver @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side

1/18 – Your Smith w/ Chelsea Jade @ Larimer Lounge

1/18 – Off The Wall w/ DJ Jason Heller @ Hi-Dive

1/18 – Monk Gyatso (Single Release) + Envy Alo (Album Release) @ Lost Lake

1/18 – Goth Night @ Milk Bar

1/18 – Hairball @ The Paramount Theatre

1/18 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

1/18 – Harriet Tubman ft. Brandon Ross, Melvin Gibbs, J.T. Lewis (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

1/18 – Casey Donahew w/ Stoney Larue @ Mission Ballroom

1/18 – Alex Heffron Quintet: Brecker & Beyond (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

1/18 – Justin Adams Duo (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

1/18 – Craig Morgan @ Grizzly Rose

1/18 – Wake & Bake Brunch w/ DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/18 – Mark Farina (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/18 – Supersuckers w/ Fast Eddy, Rocket Dust @ Globe Hall

1/19 – Shooter Jennings w/ Mike and The Moonpies @ The Bluebird Theater

1/19 – Joe Robinson w/ Jackson Cloud Odyssey, Trevor Krehel @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/19 – Drune (Album Release) w/ New Standards Men, Simulators @ Larimer Lounge

1/19 – Hip Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl

1/19 – Three Pianos ft. Annie Booth, Carmen Sandim, Dawn Clement @ Dazzle Jazz

1/19 – Half Pint & The Growlers (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/19 – Backseat Vinyl w/ Max’s Mirror, Big Thirsty Girl, Canyon Sounds, Jade Vases, Motel Frunz @ Globe Hall

Week 4: January 20 – January 26

Cold War Kids w/ Overcoats

When: January 22

Where: The Ogden Theatre

The Lowdown: On January 22, Cold War Kids are headed to the Mile High City to take over The Ogden Theatre. If you’re a fan of rock, indie or pop in any capacity, this will be the show to see. Ever since 2007, Cold War Kids have been giving us such hits as “First,” “Love Is Mystical” and “Hang Me Up To Dry.” In 2019, Cold War Kids released their most recent album New Age Norms 1 which is worth checking out if you’re unfamiliar with this band’s work. Fellow artists Overcoats will be joining Cold War Kids on January 22 as well.

Also see…

1/20 – Motion City Soundtrack w/ Mom Jeans, Silver & Gold @ Summit Music Hall

1/20 – Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl

1/20 – Tribute to Black Classical Composers @ Dazzle Jazz

1/20 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/21 – GZA w/ Righteous Revolution ft. 1-natVson-1, D-Stylz & High Key, DJ Notch @ Summit Music Hall

1/21 – The Lituation DJs @ Hi-Dive

1/21 – Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church

1/21 – AnDré Mali Quartet: Bridges @ Nocturne Jazz

1/21 – The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/21 – Chris Farren w/ Retirement Party, Macseal @ Globe Hall

1/22 – RE:Search ft. Moody Good w/ Effin, Dozier @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/22 – Card Catalog w/ Half Pelican, Man of Words @ Lost Lake

1/22 – SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl

1/22 – Gonzalo Teppa Quintet (CD Release Party) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

1/22 – A Brother’s Fountain (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

1/22 – Samuel Williams Quintet Plays Wayne Shorter @ Nocturne Jazz

1/22 – Neon Moon @ Globe Hall

1/23 – Universal Sigh w/ MoonRadish, The Soul Crushers @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/23 – Yacht @ Larimer Lounge

1/23 – Portrayal of Guilt w/ Street Sects, Euth, Cau5er @ Hi-Dive

1/23 – Mag @ Lost Lake

1/23 – Peter Bernstein + Larry Goldings + Bill Stewart Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

1/23 – Jeff Jenkins Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

1/23 – Jakob Campbell w/ Jay Triiiple, Taurean, Brendan Doyle, D-Trait, Neon Sines @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/23 – Vynyl w/ Nightlove, Neon The Bishop @ Globe Hall

1/24 – RJD2 w/ Lucid Vision @ The Ogden Theatre

1/24 – Ron Pope w/ Caroline Spence @ The Bluebird Theater

1/24 – Rex Orange County @ The Fillmore

1/24 – Minnesota w/ Eastghost, Thook @ Summit Music Hall

1/24 – Everyone’s Dead w/ Flower in the Sun (Janis Joplin Tribute) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

1/24 – Arlo McKinley & The Lonesome Sound w/ Extra Gold, Shawn Nelson Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/24 – Tony Romera w/ T4BS @ Larimer Lounge

1/24 – Casey James Prestwood w/ High Plains Honky, Coop & The Chicken Pluckers @ Hi-Dive

1/24 – National Park Radio @ Lost Lake

1/24 – Layton Giordani @ Bar Standard

1/24 – DPO with a Twist @ Dazzle Jazz

1/24 – Q-Tip w/ Special Guests @ Mission Ballroom

1/24 – Travis Denning @ Grizzly Rose

1/24 – Dessa @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/24 – Bonnie & the Clydes + Bowregard w/ Chandler Holt and Eric Wiggs @ Globe Hall

1/25 – Goldfish w/ Viceroy, Skiitour @ The Ogden Theatre

1/25 – Chadwick Stokes & the Pintos w/ From Dispatch and State Radio @ The Bluebird Theater

1/25 – Radical Face w/ Axel Flóvent @ The Gothic Theatre

1/25 – Minnesota w/ Thelem, Wreckno @ Summit Music Hall

1/25 – Everyone Orchestra w/ The Elegant Plums @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

1/25 – Dave Watts’ Bday Bash ft. Dave Watts, Jason Hann, Ian Neville @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/25 – Mass Relay w/ Lowpro, Sonx, MLRTYME b2b Lafortune @ Larimer Lounge

1/25 – Live Band Karaoke w/ Sega Nemesis @ Hi-Dive

1/25 – Milquetoast and Co. @ Lost Lake

1/25 – Goth Night @ Milk Bar

1/25 – Eric Johnson @ The Paramount Theatre

1/25 – The Good, The Bad, & The Devine @ Dazzle Jazz

1/25 – Lucero Block Party West w/ Orville Peck, Nikki Lane, Brody Danger @ Mission Ballroom

1/25 – Local Set ft. Nothing But Nineties, Zoe Berman @ Red Rocks

1/25 – The Shawn Williams Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

1/25 – Ned Ledoux @ Grizzly Rose

1/25 – A.J. Fullerton (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/25 – DJ A-L (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/25 – Civil Twilight (Acoustic) w/ Stevie Kin @ Globe Hall

1/26 – Amber Liu w/ Meg & Dia, Justice Carradine @ The Gothic Theatre

1/26 – Hip Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl

1/26 – The Good, The Bad, & The Devine @ Dazzle Jazz

1/26 – Joe Johnson (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/26 – Sean McConnell @ Globe Hall

Week 5: January 27 – February 2

Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks ft. Zhu w/ They., SNBRN, DJ Matt Cassidy

When: January 31

Where: Red Rocks

The Lowdown: To officially kick off the 2020 Red Rocks season, Icelantic is returning to Morrison to bring you their annual Winter on the Rocks concert on January 31. This year’s headliner is EDM producer Zhu. If you’re unfamiliar with Zhu’s work, check out tracks such as “Faded” or “Cocaine Model” to get yourself started. This event is always a blast to attend as it strays from the typical summer weather most Red Rocks shows occur in. Be sure to dress warm, as the cold can be often unforgiving in the context of Colorado’s legendary amphitheater. Tickets are still available to catch Zhu along with They., SNBRN and DJ Matt Cassidy, so be sure to secure your spot before it’s too late.

Also see…

1/27 – Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl

1/27 – Yumi Hwang-Williams + Hsing-ay Hsu @ Dazzle Jazz

1/27 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/28 – Saint Motel @ The Ogden Theatre

1/28 – Poppy w/ VOWWS @ The Gothic Theatre

1/28 – Thrice w/ mewithoutYou, Drug Church, Holy Fawn @ Summit Music Hall

1/28 – Gost @ Larimer Lounge

1/28 – Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church

1/28 – Fred Hersch Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

1/28 – AnDré Mali Quartet: Bridges @ Nocturne Jazz

1/28 – The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/29 – “Fire On The Mountain” Live w/ Shakedown Street @ The Bluebird Theater

1/29 – The Used w/ Dragged Under @ The Gothic Theatre

1/29 – RE:Search ft. Borahm Lee, Kevin Donohue & Colby Buckler w/ Lapa, Nadasound @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/29 – SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl

1/29 – Fred Hersch Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

1/29 – Samuel Williams Quintet Plays Wayne Shorter @ Nocturne Jazz

1/30 – Ska Parade 30th Anniversary Tour ft. Los Kung Fu Monkeys w/ The Holophonics, The Dendrites @ The Bluebird Theater

1/30 – Trippie Redd @ The Fillmore

1/30 – The Wailers w/ Rastasaurus @ The Gothic Theatre

1/30 – Hot Buttered Rum w/ Lonesome Days @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/30 – Summer Camp On the Road w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

1/30 – Death Jam for Cutie @ Larimer Lounge

1/30 – CCJA Winter Small Group Concert @ Dazzle Jazz

1/30 – Jeff Jenkins Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

1/30 – Telefon Tel Aviv @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/31 – Peekaboo w/ ZEKE BEATS, ISOXO, Mr. Bill @ The Ogden Theatre

1/31 – Theo Katzman w/ Rett Madison @ The Bluebird Theater

1/31 – Lez Zeppelin (Led Zeppelin Tribute) @ The Gothic Theatre

1/31 – Emancipator w/ Blackbird Blackbird, Frameworks, Tor, Plantrae, Thoma, il:lo @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side

1/31 – Lucy Daydream w/ Xoxford @ Larimer Lounge

1/31 – Whippoorwill w/ Natalie Tate @ Hi-Dive

1/31 – Moonlight Bloom (Album Release) w/ Easy Lovin, Bankshot @ Lost Lake

1/31 – Rybo + Lubelski @ Bar Standard

1/31 – TheHundred Presents NYE: Moon Boots + J. Phlip + More @ Club Vinyl

1/31 – Latin NYE 2020 @ The Church

1/31 – Matt Skellenger Group @ Dazzle Jazz

1/31 – Denver Comes Alive @ Mission Ballroom

1/31 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

1/31 – Jeremy Wendelin + Bill Morse (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

1/31 – David Phipps w/ Alana Rocklin @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/1 – Peekaboo w/ Truth, ZEKE BEATS, ISOXO @ The Ogden Theatre

2/1 – Theo Katzman w/ Rett Madison @ The Bluebird Theater

2/1 – Michael Kiwanuka @ The Gothic Theatre

2/1 – Miranda Lambert w/ Cody Johnson, LANCO @ Pepsi Center

2/1 – The Joe Kay Experience @ Summit Music Hall

2/1 – Runaway Gin (Phish Tribute) w/ Sqwerv, Ruby Hill @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/1 – Jacquees w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/1 – Mosaic w/ Big Paleo, Koion Kitten, Dang’O @ Larimer Lounge

2/1 – Ryan McMullan w/ Ken Yates @ Lost Lake

2/1 – Goth Night @ Milk Bar

2/1 – Rico Jones Quartet ft. Dave Kikoski, Ari Hoenig @ Dazzle Jazz

2/1 – Railroad Earth ft. Peter Rowan w/ Horseshoes & Hand Grenades @ Mission Ballroom

2/1 – El Javi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/1 – David Phipps w/ Alana Rocklin (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/1 – Jade Jackson @ Globe Hall

2/2 – King Princess @ The Ogden Theatre

2/2 – Hip Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl

2/2 – Local Set ft. Sugar Britches, Joel Ansett @ Red Rocks

2/2 – Ricky Earl Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

