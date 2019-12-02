500+ Denver Concerts To See In December

Well, ladies and gentlemen, 2019 is coming to an end. Over the last 12 months, we’ve seen over 6000 concerts come through the Mile High City, which is up from 3500 in 2018. We’ve seen the rise of a new large scale music venue and the closure of a famous EDM club. It’s been a whirlwind of a year for the Denver music scene, and we can’t think of a better way to send 2019 off than with over 500 concerts to check out over December’s 31-day span. There’s a lot to celebrate this month, so from us to you – happy holiday season, Denver.

Week 1: December 2 – December 8

Going Back To Colorado: Class of 2019

When: December 3

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: On Tuesday, December 3, Mission Ballroom is hosting a celebration for the Colorado Music Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019. The Colorado Music Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019 includes Tommy Bolin, Otis Taylor, Zephyr and Freddi & Henchi. On December 3, you will have the chance to experience the music of these wonderful acts with loads of special guests including Joe Bonamassa and Chris Daniels & the Kings. Tickets are still available for this show, so grab some tickets and come see the making of come Colorado history.

Also see…

12/2 – Conan Gray w/ Benee @ The Ogden Theatre

12/2 – Indie 102.3 Local 303 Denver Meet Up @ Lost Lake

12/2 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/3 – Allah-Las w/ Mapache & Tim Hill @ The Gothic Theatre

12/3 – Freddie Gibbs w/ Cousin Stizz, Conway The Machine @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/3 – With Confidence w/ Seaway, Between You & Me, Doll Skin @ Marquis Theater

12/3 – Emarosa w/ Too Close To Touch, Vaines @ Larimer Lounge

12/3 – Dragged Under w/ Talk Is Cheap @ Lost Lake

12/3 – GAMEjazz Christmas Celebration @ Dazzle Jazz

12/3 – Derek Banach Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

12/3 – The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/4 – Kim Petras w/ Alex Chapman @ The Ogden Theatre

12/4 – The White Buffalo w/ L.A. Edwards @ The Bluebird Theater

12/4 – Turnover + Men I Trust w/ Renata Zeiguer @ The Gothic Theatre

12/4 – HullabaloO w/ Ahee, Grymetyme, Jodran Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/4 – Sin Eater w/ Talk is Cheap, Public Display of Aggression, Ritual Contrition, Provocation @ Marquis Theater

12/4 – Taylor Maxwell & the Changing Tide w/ Mother Derringer, Canyon Sounds @ Larimer Lounge

12/4 – The Drawn Out w/ Ings, Kingdom Jasmine, Cous @ Lost Lake

12/4 – OMNOM @ Bar Standard

12/4 – Gamelan Tunas Mekar @ Dazzle Jazz

12/4 – Eddie Harris Tribute ft. Dave Corbus, Ken Walker, Keith Oxman, Todd Reid @ Nocturne Jazz

12/4 – Capitol Sun Rays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/4 – Fragile Fires w/ Max’s Mirror, Big Thirsty Girl @ Globe Hall

12/5 – Hanson w/ Paul McDonald, Joshua & The Holly Rollers @ The Ogden Theatre

12/5 – Lucky Chops w/ Guerrilla Fanfare @ The Bluebird Theater

12/5 – Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley w/ Mark Lavengood Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/5 – FuntCase w/ Ubur, Definitive @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/5 – Laine Hardy w/ Chris Brandi @ Marquis Theater

12/5 – Wax Future w/ Tortuga, Mag @ Larimer Lounge

12/5 – Spendtime Palace + The Brazilian Youth w/ Vic N’ the Narwhals @ Lost Lake

12/5 – A Tribute To The Beatles’ White Album ft. Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff, Joey Molland @ The Paramount Theatre

12/5 – Jukebox & Music Trivia With Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/5 – Holiday Jazz w/ The Denver Jazz Orchestra (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/5 – Peter Sommer Septet @ Nocturne Jazz

12/5 – St. Jude Jam @ The Grizzly Rose

12/5 – David Lawrence + Larry Nix @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/5 – Children of Alcatraz w/ Reposer, The Mossgatherers @ Globe Hall

12/5 – The Head & the Heart + Fitz and the Tantrums w/ Enzi @ Mission Ballroom

12/6 – LSDream + Shlump w/ Stylust Beats, BANkaJI @ The Ogden Theatre

12/6 – Mr. Carmack w/ parkbreezy @ The Bluebird Theater

12/6 – Shpongle w/ Desert Dwellers, Goopsteppa, Android Jones, Supersillyus @ The Fillmore

12/6 – The Pineapple Thief w/ Gavin Harrison @ The Gothic Theatre

12/6 – As I Lay Dying w/ After The Burial, Emmure @ Summit Music Hall

12/6 – Goose @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/6 – Dr. Fresch w/ Angelz, Punjahbae, Mixed Messages @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/6 – She Past Away w/ Radio Scarlet @ Marquis Theater

12/6 – Mike Cooley (Drive-By Truckers) w/ Eric Halborg (Dragondeer) @ Larimer Lounge

12/6 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive

12/6 – Elektric Animals w/ The Hollow, Star Garbage, False Report @ Lost Lake

12/6 – Worthy + Vanilla Ace @ Bar Standard

12/6 – DJ Pauly D @ The Church

12/6 – Jaden + Willow @ The Paramount Theatre

12/6 – Greg Gisbert & Friends (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

12/6 – Dawn Clement + Anisha Rush (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

12/6 – Rodney Atkins @ The Grizzly Rose

12/6 – Retro Rocket Brunch w/ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/6 – Rowdy Shadehouse w/ Details. (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/6 – Vintage Trouble w/ Hollis Brown @ Globe Hall

12/6 – Greensky Bluegrass w/ Ghost Light @ Mission Ballroom

12/7 – Sing It To Me Santa ft. Kaleo w/ Tracksuit Wedding @ The Ogden Theatre

12/7 – Vio-Lence + Havok w/ Axeslasher @ The Bluebird Theater

12/7 – Lettuce w/ Antibalas, Chris Karns @ The Fillmore

12/7 – Matisyahu w/ Bedouin Soundclash, Lola Rising @ The Gothic Theatre

12/7 – Chris Lane w/ Gabby Barrett, Ernest @ Summit Music Hall

12/7 – MIDIcinal Live Band w/ Notorious Conduct, Future Joy, TheBusiness, JusChill @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/7 – Dragon Smoke w/ Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Eric Lindell, Ivan Neville, Stanton Moore, Robert Mercurio @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/7 – Saturnalia 2019 ft. Church Fire w/ Chess at Breakfast, Punk Rock Burlesque, Katalysk, Plasma Canvas @ Marquis Theater

12/7 – Mike Cooley (Drive-By Truckers) w/ Eric Halborg (Dragondeer) @ Larimer Lounge

12/7 – Don Chicharrón w/ Wolf van Elfmand, Dylan Earl, Tiger Saw, DJ Los Wax Dattie @ Hi-Dive

12/7 – M I N O R w/ Quiet Warlock, Phil Beard @ Lost Lake

12/7 – BASS OPS: Gerry Gonza + Freddy Rule w/ um .. @ Club Vinyl

12/7 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/7 – Mandy Harvey (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/7 – Wake & Bake Brunch w/ DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/7 – Sharone w/ Something For Tomorrow, Asylum 9, 21 Taras @ Globe Hall

12/7 – Greensky Bluegrass w/ Ghost Light @ Mission Ballroom

12/7 – Local Set: Isaac Sinclair + Paul Frost @ Red Rocks

12/8 – Anamanaguchi w/ Default Genders, Nullsleep @ The Bluebird Theater

12/8 – Waterparks w/ De’Wayne Jackson, Kitten @ Summit Music Hall

12/8 – Dir En Grey @ Marquis Theater

12/8 – Our Gal Lexy w/ Shwarma, Fugarwe, Collierad @ Larimer Lounge

12/8 – Telekinetic Yeti w/ Stone Deaf, Earthdiver @ Hi-Dive

12/8 – The Threadbarons w/ Jane and the Mathews, Cliffside Rodeo, Thistledown @ Lost Lake

12/8 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/8 – Soul Diva Revue (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/8 – boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/8 – Performance Play Music School Winter Showcase (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/8 – Surrender Signal w/ No Comma, Downward Sun, We Are Not A Glum Lot @ Globe Hall

12/8 – The Allman Betts Band w/ Alex Orbison, Ally Venable, Charlie Starr, Cody Dickinson, Eric Krasno, Eric McFadden, G. Love, JD Simo, Jimmy Hall, Jimmy Vivino, Lamar Williams Jr., Luther Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Robin Zander, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Todd Park Mohr @ Mission Ballroom

Week 2: December 9 – December 15

Snoop Dogg w/ Warren G, RJMrLA, Trae Tha Truth

When: December 13

Where: The Fillmore

The Lowdown: On December 13, west coast rap legend Snoop Dogg is headed to Denver to take over The Fillmore. Snoop Dogg is one of the most iconic rap artists out there, with hits that span decades including 1993’s “Gin and Juice,” 2004’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and 2011’s “Young, Wild & Free.” Fellow artists Warren G, RJMrLA and Trae Tha Truth are on the bill for December 13 as well, making this one hell of a show that all you rap lovers will not want to miss. Tickets are still available to catch these artists in action, so get on it while you still can.

Also see…

12/9 – Alex Cameron w/ Holiday Sidewinder @ The Bluebird Theater

12/9 – Etienne Charles Creole Christmas @ Dazzle Jazz

12/9 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/9 – Brockhampton w/ Slowthai, 100 Gecs @ Mission Ballroom

12/10 – Slackfest ft. The Slackers w/ Viernes13, Younger Than Neil, The Ghoulies @ The Bluebird Theater

12/10 – Robert Glasper Trio @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/10 – Etienne Charles Creole Christmas @ Dazzle Jazz

12/10 – Katie Thiroux Trio ft. Ken Peplowski @ Nocturne Jazz

12/10 – The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/11 – Slackfest ft. The Slackers w/ Viernes13, Starjammer, All Waffle Trick @ The Bluebird Theater

12/11 – Lil Tjay @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/11 – Michal Menert + Adam Deitch + Nick Gerlach w/ Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/11 – Boston Manor w/ Microwave, Heart Attack Man, Selfish Things @ Marquis Theater

12/11 – The Rad Trads w/ Dayton Stone & the Undertones, Mark’s Midnight Carnival Show @ Larimer Lounge

12/11 – Andy Babb & Lara Elle (Album Release) w/ John Adam Smith, Deva Yoder @ Lost Lake

12/11 – Westend @ Bar Standard

12/11 – CU Thompson Big Band Performs Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite @ Dazzle Jazz

12/11 – Paul Musso Trio Plays The King Cole Trio Book @ Nocturne Jazz

12/11 – Honey Chile w/ Spicy Pepper Band, Keep Off The Grass @ Globe Hall

12/12 – Jojo Herman (Widespread Panic) + Jerry Joseph w/ Sherman Ewing @ The Bluebird Theater

12/12 – Souly Had w/ 12AM, Foggiera W @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/12 – Louis Futon @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/12 – Cloudchord w/ Tone Ranger, Shae District, Cat Party @ Larimer Lounge

12/12 – Sunny Sideways (Single Release) w/ The New Creep, Faux Mantra @ Lost Lake

12/12 – Jukebox & Music Trivia With Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/12 – Ben Markley Trio (Album Release) @ Nocturne Jazz

12/12 – French Horn Rebellion w/ boyhollow, Retrofette (DJ Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/12 – Too Many Humans w/ Citra, Vicoda @ Globe Hall

12/12 – The Dead South w/ The Legendary Shack Shakers, Lost Dog Street Band, Danny Oliver @ Mission Ballroom

12/13 – Billy Strings @ The Ogden Theatre

12/13 – Kai Wachi w/ Sam Lamar, Calvin Hobbes, Sektah @ The Bluebird Theater

12/13 – Emo Nite LA @ Summit Music Hall

12/13 – Dirtwire @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/13 – Dead Floyd w/ Rumpke Mountain Boys @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/13 – Sammy Johnson w/ Swells @ Marquis Theater

12/13 – Project Aspect w/ Kavsko, Patrick Skyler, Low Frequency Output, Mr. Bugatti @ Larimer Lounge

12/13 – Fathers w/ Sorry, no sympathy, The Burial Plot, Cheap Perfume, Saving Verona @ Hi-Dive

12/13 – O’Connor Brothers Band w/ M’Lady, Rick Van Patten Band @ Lost Lake

12/13 – DJ Sensé @ Bar Standard

12/13 – Ben Nicky @ The Church

12/13 – Mark Chesnutt @ The Grizzly Rose

12/13 – Retro Rocket Brunch w/ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/13 – Random Rab w/ Dillard (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/13 – Tourist w/ Matthew Dear, Swin Mountain @ Globe Hall

12/13 – Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats w/ Mavis Staples @ Mission Ballroom

12/13 – Local Set: Venture Still + Ian Mahan @ Red Rocks

12/14 – Billy Strings @ The Ogden Theatre

12/14 – The Rock ‘n’ Roll Playhouse ft. Music of the Grateful Dead, Tribute to Robert Hunter w/ Ross James & Friends, Mark Levy (Circle Around the Sun), Todd Smallie (JJ Grey Mofro) (Day Set) @ The Bluebird Theater

12/14 – Khemmis w/ Wayfarer, UN (Night Set) @ The Bluebird Theater

12/14 – Bone Thugs-N-Harmony w/ Luniz, Domino @ The Fillmore

12/14 – Angel Olsen w/ Vagabon @ The Gothic Theatre

12/14 – Pink Talking Fish (Beastie Boys Tribute) w/ The Jauntee @ Summit Music Hall

12/14 – Analog Son @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/14 – Detox Unit w/ Navigatorz, Thought Process @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/14 – Eric Bellinger w/ Ye Ali, Sy Ari Da Kid, Garren @ Marquis Theater

12/14 – Old Man Saxon @ Larimer Lounge

12/14 – King Cardinal w/ Corsicana, Bellhoss @ Hi-Dive

12/14 – Silver & Gold w/ Overslept, Neon The Bishop, Coastal Wives @ Lost Lake

12/14 – BASS OPS: Benda @ Club Vinyl

12/14 – Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/14 – Barry Sames: Razzle at Dazzle Christmas Fundraiser (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/14 – Gumbo Le Deux (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/14 – Random Rab w/ Living Light (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/14 – Lee Fields & the Expressions w/ Neon Brown @ Globe Hall

12/14 – Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats w/ Mavis Staples @ Mission Ballroom

12/15 – Billy Strings @ The Ogden Theatre

12/15 – Fabio Frizzi @ The Bluebird Theater

12/15 – Angel Olsen w/ Vagabon @ The Gothic Theatre

12/15 – Moon Tooth @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

12/15 – Plaid w/ Rasmussen, Nasty Nachos @ Larimer Lounge

12/15 – Everignite w/ The Jinjas, 2 Seconds to Denver @ Lost Lake

12/15 – HESONFIRE @ The Church

12/15 – Lonestar + Phil Vassar @ The Paramount Theatre

12/15 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/15 – A Cool Yule Celebration w/ Purnell Steen P*S*A*L*M (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/15 – Performance Play Music School Winter Showcase @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/15 – Americo w/ Dry Mouth @ Globe Hall

12/15 – Local Set: New Year’s Eve Bash @ Red Rocks

Week 3: December 16 – December 22

Face Vocal Band

When: December 21

Where: The Paramount Theatre

The Lowdown: On December 21, Colorado’s own Face Vocal Band is headed to The Paramount Theatre to put on their annual holiday show. Face Vocal Band, comprised of members Cody Qualls, Mark Megibow, Stephen Ross, Forrest Kelly and Ryan Driver, have been a staple in the Colorado music scene for years. The five-piece a cappella group are known for their showmanship, locking harmonies and infectious energy that radiates on whatever stage you put them on. If you haven’t had the chance to check out one of their live shows, this will be the perfect show for you to check out.

Also see…

12/16 – A Swingin’ Christmas w/ The Jenna McLean Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

12/16 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/17 – Surfaces w/ Public Library Commute @ The Gothic Theatre

12/17 – Hey Rocco w/ Reality Something, After The Carnival, The Bright Silence @ Larimer Lounge

12/17 – Empath w/ American Culture, Reposer @ Hi-Dive

12/17 – Meat-N-Potatoes w/ Jackson Cloud Odyssey, People In General @ Lost Lake

12/17 – Swingin’ Season’s Greetings w/ Benny Benack III @ Dazzle Jazz

12/17 – A Swingin’ Holiday Songbook Night One @ Nocturne Jazz

12/17 – The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/17 – Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) @ Globe Hall

12/18 – Bridging The Music Presents: Colorado Winter miniFEST @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/18 – Mr. Bill + Ill Gates w/ Bogtrotter, Levitation Jones @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/18 – Rocket Power w/ Blink 303, The Swifts, Jailpocket @ Larimer Lounge

12/18 – Dirty Rotten Rhymers @ Lost Lake

12/18 – GAWP @ Bar Standard

12/18 – Doug McLemore Quintet: Jazz Meets Broadway @ Dazzle Jazz

12/18 – A Swingin’ Holiday Songbook Night Two @ Nocturne Jazz

12/18 – Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/18 – Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) @ Globe Hall

12/18 – Rally Round The Family @ Globe Hall

12/19 – Koe Wetzel w/ Andy Sydow, The ThreadBarons @ The Ogden Theatre

12/19 – Avenhart (Farewell Show) w/ The Dollhouse Thieves @ The Bluebird Theater

12/19 – 40 Oz. To Freedom (Sublime Tribute) w/ Ufer, Wave 11 @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/19 – Kind Hearted Strangers w/ Taylor Scott Band, Hound Heart @ Larimer Lounge

12/19 – Jukebox & Music Trivia With Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/19 – A Not-So-Silent Night w/ The Republic Big Band (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/19 – Hot Girl Holiday @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/19 – Kyle Moon & the Misled w/ Singletrack, Switchblade Johnny @ Globe Hall

12/20 – The Lil Smokies w/ The Ballroom Thieves @ The Ogden Theatre

12/20 – Railbenders w/ Jesse Dayton @ The Bluebird Theater

12/20 – Thievery Corporation w/ !!! (chk chk chk) @ The Fillmore

12/20 – Saved By The ’90s w/ SNAP ’90s DJs @ Summit Music Hall

12/20 – The Pnuma Trio w/ MZG, Autonomix, Earthcry @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/20 – W.R.D. @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/20 – countHerfit (Limp Bizkit Tribute) w/ Drift Away Dreamer, Lost Point, Hold Me Hostage, Letters From The Sun @ Marquis Theater

12/20 – Panther Martin w/ Wet Nights, Marti and the Dads @ Larimer Lounge

12/20 – Emerald Siam w/ Echo Beds, Clusterfux @ Hi-Dive

12/20 – Dog City Disco w/ Giant Walking Robots, Jayquist, Fresh Fruit @ Lost Lake

12/20 – Starship + The Romantics @ The Paramount Theatre

12/20 – Javon Jackson “Jazz By 5” @ Dazzle Jazz

12/20 – The Will Swindler Quartet (Day Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

12/20 – Harry Drabkin + Any Weyl (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

12/20 – Granger Smith @ The Grizzly Rose

12/20 – Retro Rocket Brunch w/ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/20 – Faceman (4) w/ Tivoli Club Brass Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/20 – Reno Divorce w/ Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Joy Subtraction @ Globe Hall

12/20 – Snow Tha Product @ Mission Ballroom

12/21 – Ripe w/ Rob Drabkin @ The Ogden Theatre

12/21 – Charlie Parr w/ Dead Horses @ The Bluebird Theater

12/21 – JOYRYDE w/ Doctor P, Bonnie X Clyde, Holly, JVNA @ The Fillmore

12/21 – Lola Black XXXmas w/ KRASHKARMA, 9/10ths of the Law, Spiral Cell @ The Gothic Theatre

12/21 – Write Minded w/ Red Sage, Turner Jackson Love, Ms. Nomer @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

12/21 – Frank Zappa’s B-Day Party: Celebrating Zappas Music w/ Steely Dead, Marafiki @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/21 – Colorado Hardcore Holiday Party and Toy Drive w/ The Burial Plot, Fox Lake, Mindz Eye, Mouth for War, Peacemaker @ Marquis Theater

12/21 – Jim Dalton (The Railbenders) w/ Jesse Dayton, Johnny Hickman (Cracker) @ Larimer Lounge

12/21 – In the Company of Serpents w/ Nekrofilth, Ghosts Of Glaciers, The Munsens, Casket Huffer, Upon A Fields Whisper @ Hi-Dive

12/21 – Hellogoodbye @ Lost Lake

12/21 – BASS OPS: Slimez w/ Z-Trip @ Club Vinyl

12/21 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/21 – Javon Jackson “Jazz By 5″ (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/21 – Media Noche Hornado (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

12/21 – Jack Dunlevie Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

12/21 – Granger Smith @ The Grizzly Rose

12/21 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/21 – iZCALLi w/ Los Reyes Del Huepa, Neoma (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/21 – Bodies We’ve Buried w/ Killing Creation, Hydraform @ Globe Hall

12/21 – Jade Cicada w/ Seppa, Shield, Bricksquash, Schmoop @ Mission Ballroom

12/22 – Winterfest ft. An All Star Lineup of 15+ DJs @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/22 – A Krowd KTRL Kristmas w/ Clockwise, Yoto, Retro, Dr. Slyme @ Larimer Lounge

12/22 – Upstairs Neighbor w/ Dizzy Dames, Maya Bennett @ Lost Lake

12/22 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/22 – Charlie Brown Christmas w/ The Annie Booth Trio ft. Max Wellman (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/22 – Great Swingin’ Holiday Songbook @ Nocturne Jazz

12/22 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/22 – Joe Johnson (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/22 – Michael Morrow & the Culprits w/ Straight Six, 78 Bombs, Whiskey Starship @ Globe Hall

Week 4: December 23 – December 31

DeVotchKa

When: December 28 and 31

Where: The Bluebird Theater

The Lowdown: To wrap things up this month and to bring in 2020, the Colorado-based rockers of DeVotchKa are taking over The Bluebird Theater. From scoring a run of Sweeny Todd at the Denver Performing Arts Center to scoring the soundtrack of the 2006 film Little Miss Sunshine – there’s little that this band can’t do. The Copper Children will be on the bill for December 28 while Banshee Tree and Kiltro will be joining DeVotchKa on December 31. If you’re looking for a great way to spend the last night of the year, you can’t go wrong with a band like DeVotchKa.

Also see…

12/23 – Charlie Brown Christmas w/ The Annie Booth Trio ft. Max Wellman @ Dazzle Jazz

12/23 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/24 – Charlie Brown Christmas w/ The Annie Booth Trio ft. Max Wellman @ Dazzle Jazz

12/24 – The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/26 – Slynger @ Larimer Lounge

12/26 – Mr. Griever (and the American Tomahawk Band) w/ Jonathan Stark, Mehry Eslaminia @ Hi-Dive

12/26 – Sliver w/ Sad Bug, The Slacks, Flora de la Luna, Black & White Motion Picture @ Lost Lake

12/26 – Erica Brown “Something Old, Something New” @ Dazzle Jazz

12/26 – Neil Hemphill + Daryl Gott Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

12/26 – Dinner w/ Lost Dog Trio (Tom Waits Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/27 – Zach Deputy w/ Lola Rising @ The Bluebird Theater

12/27 – Umphrey’s McGee w/ The Pimps of Joytime @ The Fillmore

12/27 – LouMuzik @ Summit Music Hall

12/27 – Poolside at the Flamingo’s Ugly Sweater Party w/ Crown Magnetar, IAMTHESHOTGUN, Doomsday for the Destroyer, Kalfou @ Marquis Theater

12/27 – Thug Scouts w/ Kyral x Banko @ Larimer Lounge

12/27 – The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

12/27 – Green Druid w/ Sceptor of Eligos, Tricoma @ Lost Lake

12/27 – Carlo Lio @ Bar Standard

12/27 – Jim Brickman @ The Paramount Theatre

12/27 – Ken Walker Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz

12/27 – FreeBear @ Dazzle Jazz

12/27 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

12/27 – Retro Rocket Brunch w/ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/27 – Dem ’90s Holiday Pajama Jam w/ DJ Big Styles (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/28 – Umphrey’s McGee w/ Cycles @ The Fillmore

12/28 – Gasolina @ Summit Music Hall

12/28 – Dumpstaphunk @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/28 – Honey Island Swamp Band w/ Ben Miller Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/28 – Stupid Young @ Marquis Theater

12/28 – Amoramora w/ Rado Music, Kaepora @ Larimer Lounge

12/28 – The Born Readies w/ The Ghoulies @ Lost Lake

12/28 – Detlef + Latmun @ Club Vinyl

12/28 – Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/28 – Otis Taylor Band (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/28 – John Gunther & Friends (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

12/28 – Mark Diamond + Mark Klagstad (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

12/28 – Abbigale Dawn (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/28 – DJ A-L (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/29 – Doom Flamingo ft. Ryan Stasik (Umphrey’s McGee) w/ Marcus Rezak’s Gateway @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/29 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/29 – Three Pianos ft. Eric Gunnison, Art Lande, Jeff Jenkins (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/29 – Many Colors (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/29 – Ten Miles South w/ Glass Cases, Bathing Lagoon @ Globe Hall

12/30 – Umphrey’s McGee w/ Kyle Hollingsworth Band @ The Fillmore

12/30 – Circles Around The Sun w/ Adam MacDougall, Dan Horne, Mark Levy & Scott Metzger @ The Gothic Theatre

12/30 – Wooleye @ Larimer Lounge

12/30 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Kid Congo & the Pink Monkey Birds, Hang Rounders @ Hi-Dive

12/30 – Fuzzy J w/ Chris Shrift, Kali Krone @ Lost Lake

12/30 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/31 – Boombox w/ Dynohunter, GoodSex @ The Ogden Theatre

12/31 – Umphrey’s McGee @ The Fillmore

12/31 – Itchy-O w/ The Velveteers @ The Gothic Theatre

12/31 – Against Me! w/ Sincere Engineer, Plasma Canvas @ Summit Music Hall

12/31 – A Roaring 1820’s NYE Ball w/ Rasputina, The Midnight Marionettes, DJ Julian Black, DJ Katastrophy @ Marquis Theater

12/31 – Augustus w/ Goodnight Freeman @ Larimer Lounge

12/31 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Kid Congo & the Pink Monkey Birds, Hang Rounders @ Hi-Dive

12/31 – The Nuns of Brixton @ Lost Lake

12/31 – New Year’s Eve Gala w/ LowDown Brass Band @ Dazzle Jazz

12/31 – 5th Annual New Year’s Eve at Nocturne @ Nocturne Jazz

12/31 – New Year’s Eve Ball @ The Grizzly Rose

12/31 – Escort w/ Funk Hunk @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/31 – Leftover Salmon w/ Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Lindsay Lou @ Mission Ballroom

Want to get this list before everyone else?