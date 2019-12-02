500+ Denver Concerts To See In December

Well, ladies and gentlemen, 2019 is coming to an end. Over the last 12 months, we’ve seen over 6000 concerts come through the Mile High City, which is up from 3500 in 2018. We’ve seen the rise of a new large scale music venue and the closure of a famous EDM club. It’s been a whirlwind of a year for the Denver music scene, and we can’t think of a better way to send 2019 off than with over 500 concerts to check out over December’s 31-day span. There’s a lot to celebrate this month, so from us to you – happy holiday season, Denver.
Week 1: December 2 – December 8
Going Back To Colorado: Class of 2019
When: December 3
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: On Tuesday, December 3, Mission Ballroom is hosting a celebration for the Colorado Music Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019. The Colorado Music Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019 includes Tommy Bolin, Otis Taylor, Zephyr and Freddi & Henchi. On December 3, you will have the chance to experience the music of these wonderful acts with loads of special guests including Joe Bonamassa and Chris Daniels & the Kings. Tickets are still available for this show, so grab some tickets and come see the making of come Colorado history.
Also see…
12/2 – Conan Gray w/ Benee @ The Ogden Theatre
12/2 – Indie 102.3 Local 303 Denver Meet Up @ Lost Lake
12/2 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/3 – Allah-Las w/ Mapache & Tim Hill @ The Gothic Theatre
12/3 – Freddie Gibbs w/ Cousin Stizz, Conway The Machine @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/3 – With Confidence w/ Seaway, Between You & Me, Doll Skin @ Marquis Theater
12/3 – Emarosa w/ Too Close To Touch, Vaines @ Larimer Lounge
12/3 – Dragged Under w/ Talk Is Cheap @ Lost Lake
12/3 – GAMEjazz Christmas Celebration @ Dazzle Jazz
12/3 – Derek Banach Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
12/3 – The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/4 – Kim Petras w/ Alex Chapman @ The Ogden Theatre
12/4 – The White Buffalo w/ L.A. Edwards @ The Bluebird Theater
12/4 – Turnover + Men I Trust w/ Renata Zeiguer @ The Gothic Theatre
12/4 – HullabaloO w/ Ahee, Grymetyme, Jodran Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/4 – Sin Eater w/ Talk is Cheap, Public Display of Aggression, Ritual Contrition, Provocation @ Marquis Theater
12/4 – Taylor Maxwell & the Changing Tide w/ Mother Derringer, Canyon Sounds @ Larimer Lounge
12/4 – The Drawn Out w/ Ings, Kingdom Jasmine, Cous @ Lost Lake
12/4 – OMNOM @ Bar Standard
12/4 – Gamelan Tunas Mekar @ Dazzle Jazz
12/4 – Eddie Harris Tribute ft. Dave Corbus, Ken Walker, Keith Oxman, Todd Reid @ Nocturne Jazz
12/4 – Capitol Sun Rays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/4 – Fragile Fires w/ Max’s Mirror, Big Thirsty Girl @ Globe Hall
12/5 – Hanson w/ Paul McDonald, Joshua & The Holly Rollers @ The Ogden Theatre
12/5 – Lucky Chops w/ Guerrilla Fanfare @ The Bluebird Theater
12/5 – Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley w/ Mark Lavengood Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/5 – FuntCase w/ Ubur, Definitive @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/5 – Laine Hardy w/ Chris Brandi @ Marquis Theater
12/5 – Wax Future w/ Tortuga, Mag @ Larimer Lounge
12/5 – Spendtime Palace + The Brazilian Youth w/ Vic N’ the Narwhals @ Lost Lake
12/5 – A Tribute To The Beatles’ White Album ft. Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff, Joey Molland @ The Paramount Theatre
12/5 – Jukebox & Music Trivia With Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/5 – Holiday Jazz w/ The Denver Jazz Orchestra (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/5 – Peter Sommer Septet @ Nocturne Jazz
12/5 – St. Jude Jam @ The Grizzly Rose
12/5 – David Lawrence + Larry Nix @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/5 – Children of Alcatraz w/ Reposer, The Mossgatherers @ Globe Hall
12/5 – The Head & the Heart + Fitz and the Tantrums w/ Enzi @ Mission Ballroom
12/6 – LSDream + Shlump w/ Stylust Beats, BANkaJI @ The Ogden Theatre
12/6 – Mr. Carmack w/ parkbreezy @ The Bluebird Theater
12/6 – Shpongle w/ Desert Dwellers, Goopsteppa, Android Jones, Supersillyus @ The Fillmore
12/6 – The Pineapple Thief w/ Gavin Harrison @ The Gothic Theatre
12/6 – As I Lay Dying w/ After The Burial, Emmure @ Summit Music Hall
12/6 – Goose @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/6 – Dr. Fresch w/ Angelz, Punjahbae, Mixed Messages @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/6 – She Past Away w/ Radio Scarlet @ Marquis Theater
12/6 – Mike Cooley (Drive-By Truckers) w/ Eric Halborg (Dragondeer) @ Larimer Lounge
12/6 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive
12/6 – Elektric Animals w/ The Hollow, Star Garbage, False Report @ Lost Lake
12/6 – Worthy + Vanilla Ace @ Bar Standard
12/6 – DJ Pauly D @ The Church
12/6 – Jaden + Willow @ The Paramount Theatre
12/6 – Greg Gisbert & Friends (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
12/6 – Dawn Clement + Anisha Rush (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
12/6 – Rodney Atkins @ The Grizzly Rose
12/6 – Retro Rocket Brunch w/ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/6 – Rowdy Shadehouse w/ Details. (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/6 – Vintage Trouble w/ Hollis Brown @ Globe Hall
12/6 – Greensky Bluegrass w/ Ghost Light @ Mission Ballroom
12/7 – Sing It To Me Santa ft. Kaleo w/ Tracksuit Wedding @ The Ogden Theatre
12/7 – Vio-Lence + Havok w/ Axeslasher @ The Bluebird Theater
12/7 – Lettuce w/ Antibalas, Chris Karns @ The Fillmore
12/7 – Matisyahu w/ Bedouin Soundclash, Lola Rising @ The Gothic Theatre
12/7 – Chris Lane w/ Gabby Barrett, Ernest @ Summit Music Hall
12/7 – MIDIcinal Live Band w/ Notorious Conduct, Future Joy, TheBusiness, JusChill @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/7 – Dragon Smoke w/ Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Eric Lindell, Ivan Neville, Stanton Moore, Robert Mercurio @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/7 – Saturnalia 2019 ft. Church Fire w/ Chess at Breakfast, Punk Rock Burlesque, Katalysk, Plasma Canvas @ Marquis Theater
12/7 – Mike Cooley (Drive-By Truckers) w/ Eric Halborg (Dragondeer) @ Larimer Lounge
12/7 – Don Chicharrón w/ Wolf van Elfmand, Dylan Earl, Tiger Saw, DJ Los Wax Dattie @ Hi-Dive
12/7 – M I N O R w/ Quiet Warlock, Phil Beard @ Lost Lake
12/7 – BASS OPS: Gerry Gonza + Freddy Rule w/ um .. @ Club Vinyl
12/7 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/7 – Mandy Harvey (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/7 – Wake & Bake Brunch w/ DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/7 – Sharone w/ Something For Tomorrow, Asylum 9, 21 Taras @ Globe Hall
12/7 – Greensky Bluegrass w/ Ghost Light @ Mission Ballroom
12/7 – Local Set: Isaac Sinclair + Paul Frost @ Red Rocks
12/8 – Anamanaguchi w/ Default Genders, Nullsleep @ The Bluebird Theater
12/8 – Waterparks w/ De’Wayne Jackson, Kitten @ Summit Music Hall
12/8 – Dir En Grey @ Marquis Theater
12/8 – Our Gal Lexy w/ Shwarma, Fugarwe, Collierad @ Larimer Lounge
12/8 – Telekinetic Yeti w/ Stone Deaf, Earthdiver @ Hi-Dive
12/8 – The Threadbarons w/ Jane and the Mathews, Cliffside Rodeo, Thistledown @ Lost Lake
12/8 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/8 – Soul Diva Revue (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/8 – boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/8 – Performance Play Music School Winter Showcase (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/8 – Surrender Signal w/ No Comma, Downward Sun, We Are Not A Glum Lot @ Globe Hall
12/8 – The Allman Betts Band w/ Alex Orbison, Ally Venable, Charlie Starr, Cody Dickinson, Eric Krasno, Eric McFadden, G. Love, JD Simo, Jimmy Hall, Jimmy Vivino, Lamar Williams Jr., Luther Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Robin Zander, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Todd Park Mohr @ Mission Ballroom
Week 2: December 9 – December 15
Snoop Dogg w/ Warren G, RJMrLA, Trae Tha Truth
When: December 13
Where: The Fillmore
The Lowdown: On December 13, west coast rap legend Snoop Dogg is headed to Denver to take over The Fillmore. Snoop Dogg is one of the most iconic rap artists out there, with hits that span decades including 1993’s “Gin and Juice,” 2004’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and 2011’s “Young, Wild & Free.” Fellow artists Warren G, RJMrLA and Trae Tha Truth are on the bill for December 13 as well, making this one hell of a show that all you rap lovers will not want to miss. Tickets are still available to catch these artists in action, so get on it while you still can.
Also see…
12/9 – Alex Cameron w/ Holiday Sidewinder @ The Bluebird Theater
12/9 – Etienne Charles Creole Christmas @ Dazzle Jazz
12/9 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/9 – Brockhampton w/ Slowthai, 100 Gecs @ Mission Ballroom
12/10 – Slackfest ft. The Slackers w/ Viernes13, Younger Than Neil, The Ghoulies @ The Bluebird Theater
12/10 – Robert Glasper Trio @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/10 – Etienne Charles Creole Christmas @ Dazzle Jazz
12/10 – Katie Thiroux Trio ft. Ken Peplowski @ Nocturne Jazz
12/10 – The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/11 – Slackfest ft. The Slackers w/ Viernes13, Starjammer, All Waffle Trick @ The Bluebird Theater
12/11 – Lil Tjay @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/11 – Michal Menert + Adam Deitch + Nick Gerlach w/ Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/11 – Boston Manor w/ Microwave, Heart Attack Man, Selfish Things @ Marquis Theater
12/11 – The Rad Trads w/ Dayton Stone & the Undertones, Mark’s Midnight Carnival Show @ Larimer Lounge
12/11 – Andy Babb & Lara Elle (Album Release) w/ John Adam Smith, Deva Yoder @ Lost Lake
12/11 – Westend @ Bar Standard
12/11 – CU Thompson Big Band Performs Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite @ Dazzle Jazz
12/11 – Paul Musso Trio Plays The King Cole Trio Book @ Nocturne Jazz
12/11 – Honey Chile w/ Spicy Pepper Band, Keep Off The Grass @ Globe Hall
12/12 – Jojo Herman (Widespread Panic) + Jerry Joseph w/ Sherman Ewing @ The Bluebird Theater
12/12 – Souly Had w/ 12AM, Foggiera W @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/12 – Louis Futon @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/12 – Cloudchord w/ Tone Ranger, Shae District, Cat Party @ Larimer Lounge
12/12 – Sunny Sideways (Single Release) w/ The New Creep, Faux Mantra @ Lost Lake
12/12 – Jukebox & Music Trivia With Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/12 – Ben Markley Trio (Album Release) @ Nocturne Jazz
12/12 – French Horn Rebellion w/ boyhollow, Retrofette (DJ Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/12 – Too Many Humans w/ Citra, Vicoda @ Globe Hall
12/12 – The Dead South w/ The Legendary Shack Shakers, Lost Dog Street Band, Danny Oliver @ Mission Ballroom
12/13 – Billy Strings @ The Ogden Theatre
12/13 – Kai Wachi w/ Sam Lamar, Calvin Hobbes, Sektah @ The Bluebird Theater
12/13 – Emo Nite LA @ Summit Music Hall
12/13 – Dirtwire @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/13 – Dead Floyd w/ Rumpke Mountain Boys @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/13 – Sammy Johnson w/ Swells @ Marquis Theater
12/13 – Project Aspect w/ Kavsko, Patrick Skyler, Low Frequency Output, Mr. Bugatti @ Larimer Lounge
12/13 – Fathers w/ Sorry, no sympathy, The Burial Plot, Cheap Perfume, Saving Verona @ Hi-Dive
12/13 – O’Connor Brothers Band w/ M’Lady, Rick Van Patten Band @ Lost Lake
12/13 – DJ Sensé @ Bar Standard
12/13 – Ben Nicky @ The Church
12/13 – Mark Chesnutt @ The Grizzly Rose
12/13 – Retro Rocket Brunch w/ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/13 – Random Rab w/ Dillard (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/13 – Tourist w/ Matthew Dear, Swin Mountain @ Globe Hall
12/13 – Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats w/ Mavis Staples @ Mission Ballroom
12/13 – Local Set: Venture Still + Ian Mahan @ Red Rocks
12/14 – Billy Strings @ The Ogden Theatre
12/14 – The Rock ‘n’ Roll Playhouse ft. Music of the Grateful Dead, Tribute to Robert Hunter w/ Ross James & Friends, Mark Levy (Circle Around the Sun), Todd Smallie (JJ Grey Mofro) (Day Set) @ The Bluebird Theater
12/14 – Khemmis w/ Wayfarer, UN (Night Set) @ The Bluebird Theater
12/14 – Bone Thugs-N-Harmony w/ Luniz, Domino @ The Fillmore
12/14 – Angel Olsen w/ Vagabon @ The Gothic Theatre
12/14 – Pink Talking Fish (Beastie Boys Tribute) w/ The Jauntee @ Summit Music Hall
12/14 – Analog Son @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/14 – Detox Unit w/ Navigatorz, Thought Process @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/14 – Eric Bellinger w/ Ye Ali, Sy Ari Da Kid, Garren @ Marquis Theater
12/14 – Old Man Saxon @ Larimer Lounge
12/14 – King Cardinal w/ Corsicana, Bellhoss @ Hi-Dive
12/14 – Silver & Gold w/ Overslept, Neon The Bishop, Coastal Wives @ Lost Lake
12/14 – BASS OPS: Benda @ Club Vinyl
12/14 – Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/14 – Barry Sames: Razzle at Dazzle Christmas Fundraiser (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/14 – Gumbo Le Deux (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/14 – Random Rab w/ Living Light (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/14 – Lee Fields & the Expressions w/ Neon Brown @ Globe Hall
12/14 – Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats w/ Mavis Staples @ Mission Ballroom
12/15 – Billy Strings @ The Ogden Theatre
12/15 – Fabio Frizzi @ The Bluebird Theater
12/15 – Angel Olsen w/ Vagabon @ The Gothic Theatre
12/15 – Moon Tooth @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
12/15 – Plaid w/ Rasmussen, Nasty Nachos @ Larimer Lounge
12/15 – Everignite w/ The Jinjas, 2 Seconds to Denver @ Lost Lake
12/15 – HESONFIRE @ The Church
12/15 – Lonestar + Phil Vassar @ The Paramount Theatre
12/15 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/15 – A Cool Yule Celebration w/ Purnell Steen P*S*A*L*M (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/15 – Performance Play Music School Winter Showcase @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/15 – Americo w/ Dry Mouth @ Globe Hall
12/15 – Local Set: New Year’s Eve Bash @ Red Rocks
Week 3: December 16 – December 22
Face Vocal Band
When: December 21
Where: The Paramount Theatre
The Lowdown: On December 21, Colorado’s own Face Vocal Band is headed to The Paramount Theatre to put on their annual holiday show. Face Vocal Band, comprised of members Cody Qualls, Mark Megibow, Stephen Ross, Forrest Kelly and Ryan Driver, have been a staple in the Colorado music scene for years. The five-piece a cappella group are known for their showmanship, locking harmonies and infectious energy that radiates on whatever stage you put them on. If you haven’t had the chance to check out one of their live shows, this will be the perfect show for you to check out.
Also see…
12/16 – A Swingin’ Christmas w/ The Jenna McLean Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz
12/16 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/17 – Surfaces w/ Public Library Commute @ The Gothic Theatre
12/17 – Hey Rocco w/ Reality Something, After The Carnival, The Bright Silence @ Larimer Lounge
12/17 – Empath w/ American Culture, Reposer @ Hi-Dive
12/17 – Meat-N-Potatoes w/ Jackson Cloud Odyssey, People In General @ Lost Lake
12/17 – Swingin’ Season’s Greetings w/ Benny Benack III @ Dazzle Jazz
12/17 – A Swingin’ Holiday Songbook Night One @ Nocturne Jazz
12/17 – The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/17 – Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) @ Globe Hall
12/18 – Bridging The Music Presents: Colorado Winter miniFEST @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/18 – Mr. Bill + Ill Gates w/ Bogtrotter, Levitation Jones @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/18 – Rocket Power w/ Blink 303, The Swifts, Jailpocket @ Larimer Lounge
12/18 – Dirty Rotten Rhymers @ Lost Lake
12/18 – GAWP @ Bar Standard
12/18 – Doug McLemore Quintet: Jazz Meets Broadway @ Dazzle Jazz
12/18 – A Swingin’ Holiday Songbook Night Two @ Nocturne Jazz
12/18 – Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/18 – Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) @ Globe Hall
12/18 – Rally Round The Family @ Globe Hall
12/19 – Koe Wetzel w/ Andy Sydow, The ThreadBarons @ The Ogden Theatre
12/19 – Avenhart (Farewell Show) w/ The Dollhouse Thieves @ The Bluebird Theater
12/19 – 40 Oz. To Freedom (Sublime Tribute) w/ Ufer, Wave 11 @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/19 – Kind Hearted Strangers w/ Taylor Scott Band, Hound Heart @ Larimer Lounge
12/19 – Jukebox & Music Trivia With Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/19 – A Not-So-Silent Night w/ The Republic Big Band (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/19 – Hot Girl Holiday @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/19 – Kyle Moon & the Misled w/ Singletrack, Switchblade Johnny @ Globe Hall
12/20 – The Lil Smokies w/ The Ballroom Thieves @ The Ogden Theatre
12/20 – Railbenders w/ Jesse Dayton @ The Bluebird Theater
12/20 – Thievery Corporation w/ !!! (chk chk chk) @ The Fillmore
12/20 – Saved By The ’90s w/ SNAP ’90s DJs @ Summit Music Hall
12/20 – The Pnuma Trio w/ MZG, Autonomix, Earthcry @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/20 – W.R.D. @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/20 – countHerfit (Limp Bizkit Tribute) w/ Drift Away Dreamer, Lost Point, Hold Me Hostage, Letters From The Sun @ Marquis Theater
12/20 – Panther Martin w/ Wet Nights, Marti and the Dads @ Larimer Lounge
12/20 – Emerald Siam w/ Echo Beds, Clusterfux @ Hi-Dive
12/20 – Dog City Disco w/ Giant Walking Robots, Jayquist, Fresh Fruit @ Lost Lake
12/20 – Starship + The Romantics @ The Paramount Theatre
12/20 – Javon Jackson “Jazz By 5” @ Dazzle Jazz
12/20 – The Will Swindler Quartet (Day Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
12/20 – Harry Drabkin + Any Weyl (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
12/20 – Granger Smith @ The Grizzly Rose
12/20 – Retro Rocket Brunch w/ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/20 – Faceman (4) w/ Tivoli Club Brass Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/20 – Reno Divorce w/ Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Joy Subtraction @ Globe Hall
12/20 – Snow Tha Product @ Mission Ballroom
12/21 – Ripe w/ Rob Drabkin @ The Ogden Theatre
12/21 – Charlie Parr w/ Dead Horses @ The Bluebird Theater
12/21 – JOYRYDE w/ Doctor P, Bonnie X Clyde, Holly, JVNA @ The Fillmore
12/21 – Lola Black XXXmas w/ KRASHKARMA, 9/10ths of the Law, Spiral Cell @ The Gothic Theatre
12/21 – Write Minded w/ Red Sage, Turner Jackson Love, Ms. Nomer @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
12/21 – Frank Zappa’s B-Day Party: Celebrating Zappas Music w/ Steely Dead, Marafiki @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/21 – Colorado Hardcore Holiday Party and Toy Drive w/ The Burial Plot, Fox Lake, Mindz Eye, Mouth for War, Peacemaker @ Marquis Theater
12/21 – Jim Dalton (The Railbenders) w/ Jesse Dayton, Johnny Hickman (Cracker) @ Larimer Lounge
12/21 – In the Company of Serpents w/ Nekrofilth, Ghosts Of Glaciers, The Munsens, Casket Huffer, Upon A Fields Whisper @ Hi-Dive
12/21 – Hellogoodbye @ Lost Lake
12/21 – BASS OPS: Slimez w/ Z-Trip @ Club Vinyl
12/21 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/21 – Javon Jackson “Jazz By 5″ (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/21 – Media Noche Hornado (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
12/21 – Jack Dunlevie Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
12/21 – Granger Smith @ The Grizzly Rose
12/21 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/21 – iZCALLi w/ Los Reyes Del Huepa, Neoma (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/21 – Bodies We’ve Buried w/ Killing Creation, Hydraform @ Globe Hall
12/21 – Jade Cicada w/ Seppa, Shield, Bricksquash, Schmoop @ Mission Ballroom
12/22 – Winterfest ft. An All Star Lineup of 15+ DJs @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/22 – A Krowd KTRL Kristmas w/ Clockwise, Yoto, Retro, Dr. Slyme @ Larimer Lounge
12/22 – Upstairs Neighbor w/ Dizzy Dames, Maya Bennett @ Lost Lake
12/22 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/22 – Charlie Brown Christmas w/ The Annie Booth Trio ft. Max Wellman (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/22 – Great Swingin’ Holiday Songbook @ Nocturne Jazz
12/22 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/22 – Joe Johnson (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/22 – Michael Morrow & the Culprits w/ Straight Six, 78 Bombs, Whiskey Starship @ Globe Hall
Week 4: December 23 – December 31
DeVotchKa
When: December 28 and 31
Where: The Bluebird Theater
The Lowdown: To wrap things up this month and to bring in 2020, the Colorado-based rockers of DeVotchKa are taking over The Bluebird Theater. From scoring a run of Sweeny Todd at the Denver Performing Arts Center to scoring the soundtrack of the 2006 film Little Miss Sunshine – there’s little that this band can’t do. The Copper Children will be on the bill for December 28 while Banshee Tree and Kiltro will be joining DeVotchKa on December 31. If you’re looking for a great way to spend the last night of the year, you can’t go wrong with a band like DeVotchKa.
Also see…
12/23 – Charlie Brown Christmas w/ The Annie Booth Trio ft. Max Wellman @ Dazzle Jazz
12/23 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/24 – Charlie Brown Christmas w/ The Annie Booth Trio ft. Max Wellman @ Dazzle Jazz
12/24 – The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/26 – Slynger @ Larimer Lounge
12/26 – Mr. Griever (and the American Tomahawk Band) w/ Jonathan Stark, Mehry Eslaminia @ Hi-Dive
12/26 – Sliver w/ Sad Bug, The Slacks, Flora de la Luna, Black & White Motion Picture @ Lost Lake
12/26 – Erica Brown “Something Old, Something New” @ Dazzle Jazz
12/26 – Neil Hemphill + Daryl Gott Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
12/26 – Dinner w/ Lost Dog Trio (Tom Waits Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/27 – Zach Deputy w/ Lola Rising @ The Bluebird Theater
12/27 – Umphrey’s McGee w/ The Pimps of Joytime @ The Fillmore
12/27 – LouMuzik @ Summit Music Hall
12/27 – Poolside at the Flamingo’s Ugly Sweater Party w/ Crown Magnetar, IAMTHESHOTGUN, Doomsday for the Destroyer, Kalfou @ Marquis Theater
12/27 – Thug Scouts w/ Kyral x Banko @ Larimer Lounge
12/27 – The Lituation @ Hi-Dive
12/27 – Green Druid w/ Sceptor of Eligos, Tricoma @ Lost Lake
12/27 – Carlo Lio @ Bar Standard
12/27 – Jim Brickman @ The Paramount Theatre
12/27 – Ken Walker Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz
12/27 – FreeBear @ Dazzle Jazz
12/27 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
12/27 – Retro Rocket Brunch w/ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/27 – Dem ’90s Holiday Pajama Jam w/ DJ Big Styles (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/28 – Umphrey’s McGee w/ Cycles @ The Fillmore
12/28 – Gasolina @ Summit Music Hall
12/28 – Dumpstaphunk @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/28 – Honey Island Swamp Band w/ Ben Miller Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/28 – Stupid Young @ Marquis Theater
12/28 – Amoramora w/ Rado Music, Kaepora @ Larimer Lounge
12/28 – The Born Readies w/ The Ghoulies @ Lost Lake
12/28 – Detlef + Latmun @ Club Vinyl
12/28 – Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/28 – Otis Taylor Band (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/28 – John Gunther & Friends (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
12/28 – Mark Diamond + Mark Klagstad (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
12/28 – Abbigale Dawn (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/28 – DJ A-L (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/29 – Doom Flamingo ft. Ryan Stasik (Umphrey’s McGee) w/ Marcus Rezak’s Gateway @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/29 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/29 – Three Pianos ft. Eric Gunnison, Art Lande, Jeff Jenkins (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/29 – Many Colors (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/29 – Ten Miles South w/ Glass Cases, Bathing Lagoon @ Globe Hall
12/30 – Umphrey’s McGee w/ Kyle Hollingsworth Band @ The Fillmore
12/30 – Circles Around The Sun w/ Adam MacDougall, Dan Horne, Mark Levy & Scott Metzger @ The Gothic Theatre
12/30 – Wooleye @ Larimer Lounge
12/30 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Kid Congo & the Pink Monkey Birds, Hang Rounders @ Hi-Dive
12/30 – Fuzzy J w/ Chris Shrift, Kali Krone @ Lost Lake
12/30 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/31 – Boombox w/ Dynohunter, GoodSex @ The Ogden Theatre
12/31 – Umphrey’s McGee @ The Fillmore
12/31 – Itchy-O w/ The Velveteers @ The Gothic Theatre
12/31 – Against Me! w/ Sincere Engineer, Plasma Canvas @ Summit Music Hall
12/31 – A Roaring 1820’s NYE Ball w/ Rasputina, The Midnight Marionettes, DJ Julian Black, DJ Katastrophy @ Marquis Theater
12/31 – Augustus w/ Goodnight Freeman @ Larimer Lounge
12/31 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Kid Congo & the Pink Monkey Birds, Hang Rounders @ Hi-Dive
12/31 – The Nuns of Brixton @ Lost Lake
12/31 – New Year’s Eve Gala w/ LowDown Brass Band @ Dazzle Jazz
12/31 – 5th Annual New Year’s Eve at Nocturne @ Nocturne Jazz
12/31 – New Year’s Eve Ball @ The Grizzly Rose
12/31 – Escort w/ Funk Hunk @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/31 – Leftover Salmon w/ Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Lindsay Lou @ Mission Ballroom
