This Week In Concerts – Annie Booth, Adam Bodine, Dumpstaphunk, Umphrey’s McGee and More

It’s the holiday week and with all of the merriment in the air, there are also over 70 concerts to check out this week. It’s the last week of December which means now is the time to squeeze in as many concerts as you can before 2019 comes to an end. The weather might be cold outside, however, there are plenty of indoor shows that will warm your spirits while also satisfying your need to see live music within the Mile High City. From us here at 303 Magazine to you, we wish you all a happy holiday and safe end to 2019.

Monday, December 23

Charlie Brown Christmas w/ The Annie Booth Trio

Where: Dazzle Jazz

The Lowdown: To kick things off on Monday and Tuesday this week, we are taking you over to Dazzle Jazz in the heart of downtown Denver to get you in the mood for Christmas. Colorado jazz legend Annie Boothe will be taking over the famous Denver venue as she prepares a themed show around the classic Charlie Brown Christmas. If you have yet to see Booth in action, you’re missing out on one of Colorado’s best. Tickets are still available to catch this holiday show, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

JoFoKe @ Soiled Dove Underground

GodJammit ft. Members of Phour.O + Musicians Supporting Family: Benefit for Susan Eisman @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Tuesday, December 24

The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Lowdown: On Tuesday night, Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox is hosting The Slowdown Lounge. If you are in the mood for some slower music to relax to, this will be the perfect show to see this week. The Slowdown Lounge will be curated by Colorado’s own sax player, Paul Riola. Riola is a Denver native and knows his way around the finer workings of jazz, as exemplified by his smooth skills on the saxophone. Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox is one of Denver’s most unique venues, so if you haven’t taken the time to check it out, this week will be your golden opportunity. Oh, did we mention this show is free?

Also see…

Charlie Brown Christmas w/ The Annie Booth Trio ft. Max Wellman @ Dazzle Jazz

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Wednesday, December 25

Live Jazz w/ Laura Newman Group

Where: Herb’s

The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, Laura Newman will be treating us to some live jazz with some top-notch Colorado talent at Herb’s. Herb’s is one of the longer-lived venues in Colorado as it has a long and rich 80+ year history. Newman is one of the owners of this historic Denver venue and she certainly knows how to keep the spirit of live music alive as she holds the reigns of this venue. You’ll have the chance to check out Newman’s group consisting of Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich and Jill Fredericksen this Wednesday night.

Also see…

Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

The Lituation @ The Meadowlark

Thursday, December 26

Sliver

Where: Lost Lake

The Lowdown: On Thursday night, we’re taking you over to Lost Lake where Sliver will be taking over the intimate Denver venue. Sliver is known for its grungy rock sound that draws inspiration from bands such as Nirvana with hints of classic rock thrown in their mix. Fellow artists Sad Bug, The Slacks, Flora de la Luna and Black & White Motion Picture are on the bill for Thursday night as well. If you’re looking for a staff lineup of local rock music, then this show will be one you won’t want to miss this week.

Also see…

Slynger @ Larimer Lounge

Mr. Griever (and the American Tomahawk Band) w/ Jonathan Stark, Mehry Eslaminia @ Hi-Dive

Erica Brown “Something Old, Something New” @ Dazzle Jazz

Neil Hemphill + Daryl Gott Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Lost Dog Trio (Tom Waits Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Crafts and Drafts @ 3 Kings Tavern

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Phoggy w/ Rather Groggy Phish Thursdays ft. Kings of Prussia @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Taiki Nulight @ Temple Denver

Friday, December 27

Umphrey’s McGee

Where: The Fillmore

The Lowdown: Umphrey’s McGee is returning to Denver this week as they gear up to take over The Fillmore on Friday and Saturday as well as Monday and Tuesday of next week. Umphrey’s McGee is not only doing one or two nights, but they are also doing a total of four nights at The Fillmore. If you are unfamiliar with Umphrey’s McGee, check out their most recent single “Ride on Pony” or “Andy’s Last Beer” off their 2002 album Local Band Does O.K.” On Friday night, The Pimps of Joytime will be joining Umphrey’s McGee at the Fillmore.

Also see…

Zach Deputy w/ Lola Rising @ The Bluebird Theater

LouMuzik @ Summit Music Hall

Poolside at the Flamingo’s Ugly Sweater Party w/ Crown Magnetar, IAMTHESHOTGUN, Doomsday for the Destroyer, Kalfou @ Marquis Theater

Thug Scouts w/ Kyral x Banko @ Larimer Lounge

The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

Green Druid w/ Sceptor of Eligos, Tricoma @ Lost Lake

Carlo Lio @ Bar Standard

Jim Brickman @ The Paramount Theatre

Ken Walker Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz

FreeBear @ Dazzle Jazz

GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

Retro Rocket Brunch w/ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Dem ’90s Holiday Pajama Jam w/ DJ Big Styles (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Rittz Night One @ The Roxy Theatre

’80s v.s. ’90s ft. Retro ’80s Band, ’90s ’til Dawn @ The Oriental Theater

Official Umphrey’s McGee Afterparty w/ Joel Cummins, Shread Is Dead @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Klingande @ Temple Denver

Saturday, December 28

Dumpstaphunk

Where: Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

The Lowdown: On Saturday night, we suggest you head over to Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom to catch Dumpstaphunk in action. Originally from the musical hub of New Orleans, Louisiana, Dumpstaphunk is known for the classic jam band sound that relies heavily upon groove and funk stylings, hence the fitting name. If you have yet to take a listen to Dumpstaphunk, check out some of their hits such as “Sheez Music” and “Water” to familiarize yourself before seeing then in action this week. Pocket Protection along with members of The Revivalists and Dragondeer are on the bill for Saturday night as well.

Also see…

Umphrey’s McGee w/ Cycles @ The Fillmore

Gasolina @ Summit Music Hall

Honey Island Swamp Band w/ Ben Miller Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Stupid Young @ Marquis Theater

Amoramora w/ Rado Music, Kaepora @ Larimer Lounge

The Born Readies w/ The Ghoulies @ Lost Lake

Detlef + Latmun @ Club Vinyl

Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Otis Taylor Band (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

John Gunther & Friends (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Mark Diamond + Mark Klagstad (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Abbigale Dawn (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

DJ A-L (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Rittz Night Two @ The Roxy Theatre

KISSm w/ Journey Girls @ The Oriental Theater

Nick Colionne @ Soiled Dove Underground

Official Umphrey’s McGee Afterparty w/ Shread Is Dead, Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Matisse & Sadko w/ Simone Says @ Temple Denver

Sunday, December 29

The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set)

Where: Dazzle Jazz

The Lowdown: To wrap this week in Denver concerts up on Sunday, The Adam Bodine Trio is taking over Dazzle Jazz for brunch set at the famous downtown Denver venue. For years Bodine and his trio have been making a name for themselves in the Denver music scene and if you have yet to see them in action, you’re missing out. Can you think of a better way to spend one of the last days of 2019 than with some live music and good food? Tickets are still available for this event, so make your reservation now before it’s too late.

Also see…

Doom Flamingo ft. Ryan Stasik (Umphrey’s McGee) w/ Marcus Rezak’s Gateway @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Three Pianos ft. Eric Gunnison, Art Lande, Jeff Jenkins (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Many Colors (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Ten Miles South w/ Glass Cases, Bathing Lagoon @ Globe Hall

Nahkeem w/ Zay Quarter, Tre Valentine, LOH @ The Roxy Theatre

PHISH Live Webcast from Madison Square Garden @ The Oriental Theater

Melvin Seals + JGB ft. John Kadlecik, Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

