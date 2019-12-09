This Week In Concerts – Billy Strings, BROCKHAMPTON, Nathaniel Rateliff, The Dead South and More

As we enter the second week of the last month of 2019, you can expect the always exciting energy of the Denver music scene with shows going on across the Mile High City. This time of year is the perfect chance to check out a more intimate show at a small scale venue as the weather gets colder. If you’re into bigger venues, there’s plenty of those to escape the cold with as well. Whatever you decide to do this week, be safe and have a blast.

Monday, December 9

BROCKHAMPTON

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: To kick this week in Denver concerts off, rap group BROCKHAMPTON is headed to the Mile High City to take over Mission Ballroom. Hailing from Texas, BROCKHAMPTON consists of 12 members in their current form. If you’re unfamiliar with their work, check out their 2019 album GINGER to get yourself started. Fellow artists Slowthai and 100 Gecs are on the bill for Monday night as well.

Also see…

Alex Cameron w/ Holiday Sidewinder @ The Bluebird Theater

Etienne Charles Creole Christmas @ Dazzle Jazz

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

GodJammit ft. Members of Phour.O + Musicians Supporting Family: Benefit for Susan Eisman @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Tuesday, December 10

Slackfest ft. The Slackers

Where: The Bluebird Theater

The Lowdown: On Tuesday and Wednesday night, we’re taking you over to The Bluebird Theater where New York-based band The Slackers will be taking over the Mile High City stage. The Slackers are known for their blend of multiple genres such as rock, reggae and Latin. If you’re looking for some songs of theirs to check out before attending their shows, take a listen to “Wasted Days” and “I Shall Be Released” to get yourself started. Fellow artists and Denver-based bands Younger Than Neil and The Ghoulies along with Viernes13 are on the bill for Tuesday night as well.

Also see…

Rambler Sessions #2 w/ We Dream Dawn, Enion Pelta-Tiller @ Midnight Rambler Boutique

Robert Glasper Trio @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Etienne Charles Creole Christmas @ Dazzle Jazz

Katie Thiroux Trio ft. Ken Peplowski @ Nocturne Jazz

The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Open Jam @ 3 Kings Tavern

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Teebs w/ Pink Siifu, Sound Guy Josh, Dwarfighter, Krytical Hit, BEX @ The Black Box

Wednesday, December 11

Michal Menert + Adam Deitch + Nick Gerlach w/ Jordan Polovina

Where: Cervantes’ Other Side

The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, Cervantes’ Other Side is hosting Michal Menert, Lettuce’s Adam Deitch and sax player Nick Gerlach all in one jam-packed night (pun intended). All three of these names are not only incredible musicians, they know how to throw a party. On Wednesday, that’s exactly what they will be doing to get us through the rest of the week. Tickets are still available to catch Menert, Deitch and Gerlach along with Jordan Polovina, so grab some now before time runs out.

Also see…

Slackfest ft. The Slackers w/ Viernes13, Starjammer, All Waffle Trick @ The Bluebird Theater

Lil Tjay @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Boston Manor w/ Microwave, Heart Attack Man, Selfish Things @ Marquis Theater

The Rad Trads w/ Dayton Stone & the Undertones, Mark’s Midnight Carnival Show @ Larimer Lounge

Andy Babb & Lara Elle (Album Release) w/ John Adam Smith, Deva Yoder @ Lost Lake

Westend @ Bar Standard

CU Thompson Big Band Performs Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite @ Dazzle Jazz

Paul Musso Trio Plays The King Cole Trio Book @ Nocturne Jazz

Honey Chile w/ Spicy Pepper Band, Keep Off The Grass @ Globe Hall

Lion’s Lair Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

Ryan Shupe and The RubberBand @ Soiled Dove Underground

Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Thursday, December 12

The Dead South

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: On Thursday night, we’re taking you back to Mission Ballroom where the bluegrass rockers of The Dead South will be taking over Denver’s newest venue. The Dead South’s sound is a perfect blend of rock and bluegrass, as exemplified by songs such as “In Hell I’ll Be in Good Company” and “Banjo Odyssey.” Earlier this year, The Dead South released their most recent album Sugar & Joy which is worth checking out before attending their show this week. Fellow artists The Legendary Shack Shakers, Lost Dog Street Band and Danny Oliver are on the bill for Thursday night as well.

Also see…

Jojo Herman (Widespread Panic) + Jerry Joseph w/ Sherman Ewing @ The Bluebird Theater

Souly Had w/ 12AM, Foggiera W @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Louis Futon @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Cloudchord w/ Tone Ranger, Shae District, Cat Party @ Larimer Lounge

Sunny Sideways (Single Release) w/ The New Creep, Faux Mantra @ Lost Lake

Jukebox & Music Trivia With Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Ben Markley Trio (Album Release) @ Nocturne Jazz

French Horn Rebellion w/ boyhollow, Retrofette (DJ Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Too Many Humans w/ Citra, Vicoda @ Globe Hall

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene w/ Larry Nix @ Soiled Dove Underground

Phoggy w/ Rather Groggy Phish Thursdays ft. Kings of Prussia @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Cashforgold w/ Faith In May, Supermassive, Xeela, Filthy Trace @ The Black Box Lounge

Tsuruda w/ Potions, Magnetik Moon, KIN @ The Black Box

Sage Armstrong @ Temple Denver

Friday, December 13

Local Set: Venture Still + Ian Mahan

Where: Red Rocks

The Lowdown: Red Rocks is back at it with its 2019 run of its annual “Local Set” concert series. On Friday, Colorado artists Venture Still and Ian Mahan are set to headline this week’s local set and both these acts are names to keep an eye on. Indie-pop group Venture Still hails from Fort Collins while pop singer-songwriter Mahan originally hails from Illinois, but now calls Denver his home. Red Rocks’ local set also includes a backstage look at Red Rocks as well as dinner and drinks, making this a fun night out you won’t want to miss out on.

Also see…

Billy Strings @ The Ogden Theatre

Kai Wachi w/ Sam Lamar, Calvin Hobbes, Sektah @ The Bluebird Theater

Emo Nite LA @ Summit Music Hall

Dirtwire @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Dead Floyd w/ Rumpke Mountain Boys @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Sammy Johnson w/ Swells @ Marquis Theater

Project Aspect w/ Kavsko, Patrick Skyler, Low Frequency Output, Mr. Bugatti @ Larimer Lounge

Fathers w/ Sorry, no sympathy, The Burial Plot, Cheap Perfume, Saving Verona @ Hi-Dive

O’Connor Brothers Band w/ M’Lady, Rick Van Patten Band @ Lost Lake

DJ Sensé @ Bar Standard

Ben Nicky @ The Church

Mark Chesnutt @ The Grizzly Rose

Retro Rocket Brunch w/ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Random Rab w/ Dillard (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Tourist w/ Matthew Dear, Swim Mountain @ Globe Hall

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats w/ Mavis Staples @ Mission Ballroom

Born to Run (Bruce Springsteen Tribute) w/ Lost Dog Ensemble (Tom Waits Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater

Ready Set Go ft. DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

An Irish Christmas In America @ Soiled Dove Underground

Three Days in the Saddle w/ Jessica John Paul Jones Project @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

The Rainbow Treatment w/ Klaus D., Waiting Til Three @ Skylark Lounge

Caspa w/ Thelem, Sleeper, Hebbe, Retina b2b Bean @ The Black Box

Oomah w/ SwaZ, RNG, Special Guests @ The Black Box Lounge

Slushii + Cy Press @ Temple Denver

Saturday, December 14

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats w/ Mavis Staples

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: On Friday and Saturday night, Colorado’s own Nathaniel Rateliff is making his Mission Ballroom debut. Rateliff has tackled a lot of different venues across the Mile High City over the span of his career and we’re excited to see him add another venue to his list. Rateliff and his backing band, the Night Sweats, are known for their blend of genres that span old school horn-based grooves to somber folk. Fellow artist Mavis Staples is joining Rateliff on Saturday night, which makes this concert a can’t miss this week.

Also see…

Billy Strings @ The Ogden Theatre

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Playhouse ft. Music of the Grateful Dead, Tribute to Robert Hunter w/ Ross James & Friends, Mark Levy (Circle Around the Sun), Todd Smallie (JJ Grey Mofro) (Day Set) @ The Bluebird Theater

Khemmis w/ Wayfarer, UN (Night Set) @ The Bluebird Theater

Angel Olsen w/ Vagabon @ The Gothic Theatre

Pink Talking Fish (Beastie Boys Tribute) w/ The Jauntee @ Summit Music Hall

Analog Son @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Detox Unit w/ Navigatorz, Thought Process @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Eric Bellinger w/ Ye Ali, Sy Ari Da Kid, Garren @ Marquis Theater

Old Man Saxon @ Larimer Lounge

King Cardinal w/ Corsicana, Bellhoss @ Hi-Dive

Silver & Gold w/ Overslept, Neon The Bishop, Coastal Wives @ Lost Lake

BASS OPS: Benda @ Club Vinyl

Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Barry Sames: Razzle at Dazzle Christmas Fundraiser (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Gumbo Le Deux (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Random Rab w/ Living Light (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Lee Fields & the Expressions w/ Neon Brown @ Globe Hall

Carnivale De Sensuale: Krampus! w/ Tiger Bay @ The Oriental Theater

Holiday Punk Rock Benefit for Sue @ 3 Kings Tavern

Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

An Irish Christmas In America @ Soiled Dove Underground

Three Days in the Saddle w/ Phour.O (Phish Tribute) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Cyclo-Sonic @ Skylark Lounge

Pomegranate Sounds w/ DJ Imeh, Peter Vaughan, Uriah West, Tess @ The Black Box Lounge

Ryan Dykstra @ The Black Box

Breathe Carolina + 2AR @ Temple Denver

Sunday, December 15

Billy Strings

Where: The Ogden Theatre

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a little more bluegrass this week, we’ve got just the thing for you. To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, bluegrass musician Billy Strings is finishing up a three-night run at The Ogden Theatre. William Apostol, the man behind Billy Strings, is known for his immense energy and incredible talent as a musician and songwriter. If you’re unfamiliar with his work, check out his most recent 2019 album Home to get yourself started. Tickets are still available to catch Billy Strings in action this week, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

Fabio Frizzi @ The Bluebird Theater

Angel Olsen w/ Vagabon @ The Gothic Theatre

Moon Tooth @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Plaid w/ Rasmussen, Nasty Nachos @ Larimer Lounge

Everignite w/ The Jinjas, 2 Seconds to Denver @ Lost Lake

HESONFIRE @ The Church

Lonestar + Phil Vassar @ The Paramount Theatre

The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

A Cool Yule Celebration w/ Purnell Steen P*S*A*L*M (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Performance Play Music School Winter Showcase @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Americo w/ Dry Mouth @ Globe Hall

Local Set: New Year’s Eve Bash @ Red Rocks

Unearth + Darkest Hour w/ IAMTHESHOTGUN @ The Roxy Theatre

Like A Storm w/ Pushing Veronica, Sleep Signals @ The Oriental Theater

The Kids Are Alright w/ The Potato Pirates, Worthless Commodity, Cadaverine, Indecisive, Amazing Flying Dumbasses, DJ Robbdogg, DJ Tommy Gun @ Goosetown Tavern

