This Week In Concerts – Billy Strings, BROCKHAMPTON, Nathaniel Rateliff, The Dead South and More

As we enter the second week of the last month of 2019, you can expect the always exciting energy of the Denver music scene with shows going on across the Mile High City. This time of year is the perfect chance to check out a more intimate show at a small scale venue as the weather gets colder. If you’re into bigger venues, there’s plenty of those to escape the cold with as well. Whatever you decide to do this week, be safe and have a blast.
Monday, December 9
BROCKHAMPTON
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: To kick this week in Denver concerts off, rap group BROCKHAMPTON is headed to the Mile High City to take over Mission Ballroom. Hailing from Texas, BROCKHAMPTON consists of 12 members in their current form. If you’re unfamiliar with their work, check out their 2019 album GINGER to get yourself started. Fellow artists Slowthai and 100 Gecs are on the bill for Monday night as well.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Alex Cameron w/ Holiday Sidewinder @ The Bluebird Theater
Etienne Charles Creole Christmas @ Dazzle Jazz
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
GodJammit ft. Members of Phour.O + Musicians Supporting Family: Benefit for Susan Eisman @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Tuesday, December 10
Slackfest ft. The Slackers
Where: The Bluebird Theater
The Lowdown: On Tuesday and Wednesday night, we’re taking you over to The Bluebird Theater where New York-based band The Slackers will be taking over the Mile High City stage. The Slackers are known for their blend of multiple genres such as rock, reggae and Latin. If you’re looking for some songs of theirs to check out before attending their shows, take a listen to “Wasted Days” and “I Shall Be Released” to get yourself started. Fellow artists and Denver-based bands Younger Than Neil and The Ghoulies along with Viernes13 are on the bill for Tuesday night as well.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Rambler Sessions #2 w/ We Dream Dawn, Enion Pelta-Tiller @ Midnight Rambler Boutique
Robert Glasper Trio @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Etienne Charles Creole Christmas @ Dazzle Jazz
Katie Thiroux Trio ft. Ken Peplowski @ Nocturne Jazz
The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Open Jam @ 3 Kings Tavern
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Teebs w/ Pink Siifu, Sound Guy Josh, Dwarfighter, Krytical Hit, BEX @ The Black Box
Wednesday, December 11
Michal Menert + Adam Deitch + Nick Gerlach w/ Jordan Polovina
Where: Cervantes’ Other Side
The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, Cervantes’ Other Side is hosting Michal Menert, Lettuce’s Adam Deitch and sax player Nick Gerlach all in one jam-packed night (pun intended). All three of these names are not only incredible musicians, they know how to throw a party. On Wednesday, that’s exactly what they will be doing to get us through the rest of the week. Tickets are still available to catch Menert, Deitch and Gerlach along with Jordan Polovina, so grab some now before time runs out.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Slackfest ft. The Slackers w/ Viernes13, Starjammer, All Waffle Trick @ The Bluebird Theater
Lil Tjay @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Boston Manor w/ Microwave, Heart Attack Man, Selfish Things @ Marquis Theater
The Rad Trads w/ Dayton Stone & the Undertones, Mark’s Midnight Carnival Show @ Larimer Lounge
Andy Babb & Lara Elle (Album Release) w/ John Adam Smith, Deva Yoder @ Lost Lake
Westend @ Bar Standard
CU Thompson Big Band Performs Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite @ Dazzle Jazz
Paul Musso Trio Plays The King Cole Trio Book @ Nocturne Jazz
Honey Chile w/ Spicy Pepper Band, Keep Off The Grass @ Globe Hall
Lion’s Lair Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair
Ryan Shupe and The RubberBand @ Soiled Dove Underground
Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Thursday, December 12
The Dead South
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: On Thursday night, we’re taking you back to Mission Ballroom where the bluegrass rockers of The Dead South will be taking over Denver’s newest venue. The Dead South’s sound is a perfect blend of rock and bluegrass, as exemplified by songs such as “In Hell I’ll Be in Good Company” and “Banjo Odyssey.” Earlier this year, The Dead South released their most recent album Sugar & Joy which is worth checking out before attending their show this week. Fellow artists The Legendary Shack Shakers, Lost Dog Street Band and Danny Oliver are on the bill for Thursday night as well.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Jojo Herman (Widespread Panic) + Jerry Joseph w/ Sherman Ewing @ The Bluebird Theater
Souly Had w/ 12AM, Foggiera W @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Louis Futon @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Cloudchord w/ Tone Ranger, Shae District, Cat Party @ Larimer Lounge
Sunny Sideways (Single Release) w/ The New Creep, Faux Mantra @ Lost Lake
Jukebox & Music Trivia With Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Ben Markley Trio (Album Release) @ Nocturne Jazz
French Horn Rebellion w/ boyhollow, Retrofette (DJ Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Too Many Humans w/ Citra, Vicoda @ Globe Hall
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene w/ Larry Nix @ Soiled Dove Underground
Phoggy w/ Rather Groggy Phish Thursdays ft. Kings of Prussia @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Cashforgold w/ Faith In May, Supermassive, Xeela, Filthy Trace @ The Black Box Lounge
Tsuruda w/ Potions, Magnetik Moon, KIN @ The Black Box
Sage Armstrong @ Temple Denver
Friday, December 13
Local Set: Venture Still + Ian Mahan
Where: Red Rocks
The Lowdown: Red Rocks is back at it with its 2019 run of its annual “Local Set” concert series. On Friday, Colorado artists Venture Still and Ian Mahan are set to headline this week’s local set and both these acts are names to keep an eye on. Indie-pop group Venture Still hails from Fort Collins while pop singer-songwriter Mahan originally hails from Illinois, but now calls Denver his home. Red Rocks’ local set also includes a backstage look at Red Rocks as well as dinner and drinks, making this a fun night out you won’t want to miss out on.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Billy Strings @ The Ogden Theatre
Kai Wachi w/ Sam Lamar, Calvin Hobbes, Sektah @ The Bluebird Theater
Emo Nite LA @ Summit Music Hall
Dirtwire @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Dead Floyd w/ Rumpke Mountain Boys @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Sammy Johnson w/ Swells @ Marquis Theater
Project Aspect w/ Kavsko, Patrick Skyler, Low Frequency Output, Mr. Bugatti @ Larimer Lounge
Fathers w/ Sorry, no sympathy, The Burial Plot, Cheap Perfume, Saving Verona @ Hi-Dive
O’Connor Brothers Band w/ M’Lady, Rick Van Patten Band @ Lost Lake
DJ Sensé @ Bar Standard
Ben Nicky @ The Church
Mark Chesnutt @ The Grizzly Rose
Retro Rocket Brunch w/ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Random Rab w/ Dillard (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Tourist w/ Matthew Dear, Swim Mountain @ Globe Hall
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats w/ Mavis Staples @ Mission Ballroom
Born to Run (Bruce Springsteen Tribute) w/ Lost Dog Ensemble (Tom Waits Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater
Ready Set Go ft. DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern
An Irish Christmas In America @ Soiled Dove Underground
Three Days in the Saddle w/ Jessica John Paul Jones Project @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
The Rainbow Treatment w/ Klaus D., Waiting Til Three @ Skylark Lounge
Caspa w/ Thelem, Sleeper, Hebbe, Retina b2b Bean @ The Black Box
Oomah w/ SwaZ, RNG, Special Guests @ The Black Box Lounge
Slushii + Cy Press @ Temple Denver
Saturday, December 14
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats w/ Mavis Staples
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: On Friday and Saturday night, Colorado’s own Nathaniel Rateliff is making his Mission Ballroom debut. Rateliff has tackled a lot of different venues across the Mile High City over the span of his career and we’re excited to see him add another venue to his list. Rateliff and his backing band, the Night Sweats, are known for their blend of genres that span old school horn-based grooves to somber folk. Fellow artist Mavis Staples is joining Rateliff on Saturday night, which makes this concert a can’t miss this week.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Billy Strings @ The Ogden Theatre
The Rock ‘n’ Roll Playhouse ft. Music of the Grateful Dead, Tribute to Robert Hunter w/ Ross James & Friends, Mark Levy (Circle Around the Sun), Todd Smallie (JJ Grey Mofro) (Day Set) @ The Bluebird Theater
Khemmis w/ Wayfarer, UN (Night Set) @ The Bluebird Theater
Angel Olsen w/ Vagabon @ The Gothic Theatre
Pink Talking Fish (Beastie Boys Tribute) w/ The Jauntee @ Summit Music Hall
Analog Son @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Detox Unit w/ Navigatorz, Thought Process @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Eric Bellinger w/ Ye Ali, Sy Ari Da Kid, Garren @ Marquis Theater
Old Man Saxon @ Larimer Lounge
King Cardinal w/ Corsicana, Bellhoss @ Hi-Dive
Silver & Gold w/ Overslept, Neon The Bishop, Coastal Wives @ Lost Lake
BASS OPS: Benda @ Club Vinyl
Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Barry Sames: Razzle at Dazzle Christmas Fundraiser (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Gumbo Le Deux (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Random Rab w/ Living Light (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Lee Fields & the Expressions w/ Neon Brown @ Globe Hall
Carnivale De Sensuale: Krampus! w/ Tiger Bay @ The Oriental Theater
Holiday Punk Rock Benefit for Sue @ 3 Kings Tavern
Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern
An Irish Christmas In America @ Soiled Dove Underground
Three Days in the Saddle w/ Phour.O (Phish Tribute) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Cyclo-Sonic @ Skylark Lounge
Pomegranate Sounds w/ DJ Imeh, Peter Vaughan, Uriah West, Tess @ The Black Box Lounge
Ryan Dykstra @ The Black Box
Breathe Carolina + 2AR @ Temple Denver
Sunday, December 15
Billy Strings
Where: The Ogden Theatre
The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a little more bluegrass this week, we’ve got just the thing for you. To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, bluegrass musician Billy Strings is finishing up a three-night run at The Ogden Theatre. William Apostol, the man behind Billy Strings, is known for his immense energy and incredible talent as a musician and songwriter. If you’re unfamiliar with his work, check out his most recent 2019 album Home to get yourself started. Tickets are still available to catch Billy Strings in action this week, so act now before it’s too late.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Fabio Frizzi @ The Bluebird Theater
Angel Olsen w/ Vagabon @ The Gothic Theatre
Moon Tooth @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Plaid w/ Rasmussen, Nasty Nachos @ Larimer Lounge
Everignite w/ The Jinjas, 2 Seconds to Denver @ Lost Lake
HESONFIRE @ The Church
Lonestar + Phil Vassar @ The Paramount Theatre
The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
A Cool Yule Celebration w/ Purnell Steen P*S*A*L*M (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Performance Play Music School Winter Showcase @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Americo w/ Dry Mouth @ Globe Hall
Local Set: New Year’s Eve Bash @ Red Rocks
Unearth + Darkest Hour w/ IAMTHESHOTGUN @ The Roxy Theatre
Like A Storm w/ Pushing Veronica, Sleep Signals @ The Oriental Theater
The Kids Are Alright w/ The Potato Pirates, Worthless Commodity, Cadaverine, Indecisive, Amazing Flying Dumbasses, DJ Robbdogg, DJ Tommy Gun @ Goosetown Tavern