The remaining weeks of 2019 fill our calendars with holiday planning and back-to-back events. Giving back to the community and those in need is also a common tradition. And unfortunate families are unable to meet holiday needs such as food and gifts without help. If you haven’t found time to search for the right place to donate we have taken all the guesswork out for you. Here are 10 ways to give back in Colorado this season.

Impact – Sack Lunches for the Homeless

Where: Denver Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom at 2635 Welton St.

When: This holiday the event occurred December 15, however you may still support online by giving a simple donation or register for the next event on January 19.

The Lowdown: Denver nonprofit named Impact Locally began with five guys passionate to give to the homeless. Today, volunteer opportunities are held every week serving the homeless monthly. It provides individuals and families with food, hygiene packs and clothing. One Sunday a month, a two-hour sack lunch event is held and there are various options to register for:

$10 to create individual lunches

$20 to create family lunches

$60 to create group lunches.

Register to volunteer go here To make a financial donation go here

The Family-to-Family Holiday Program

The Lowdown: This is a program that gives gift cards to vulnerable families in child protection, foster care, adolescent, elderly and disabled communities of Boulder County. Providing them with the opportunity to shop for holiday food and gifts. All donations will go to the purchase of Walmart and Target gift cards in bulk to distribute. If you want to specify an alternative place where you would like the gift cards to come from you may fill out a donor form and specify the names of stores you choose here, along with your financial donation.

To make a financial donation go here For more information send and email to [email protected]

Let’s Do Christmas!

Where: 5804 S. Datura St., Littleton

When: Food and other item drop off accepted Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and the next volunteer opportunity is December 18, 2019 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

The Lowdown: The Life Center of Littleton is in need of food, warm clothing and blanket donations. Everything received will be given to senior citizens, the homeless, mentally disabled and low-income families. It will also host an event serving meals and toys this holiday. You can volunteer to participate by registering online here, by phone at 303-953-7180 or email [email protected]. If you are unable to volunteer, you can make a food donation.

Food Bank of the Rockies

When: All year long Monday through Friday at 8:45 a.m.- noon or 12:15 p.m. -3:30 p.m. (Age 14 with an adult, Age 16+ individually)

Where: 10700 E. 45th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: A large majority of food donations at Food Bank of the Rockies come from retailers and wholesalers. However, they are in need of volunteers year-round, register by signing up online here. Your time will be spent helping to inspect, sort, clean and box food items received. All volunteers work together in groups. If you are unable to volunteer, you may support by giving a financial donation online here where $1 provides 4 meals.

Bienvenidos Food Bank

Where: 3810 Pecos St. Denver

When: Food is accepted on Weds 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Thurs 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. & 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.; Volunteers can schedule for Weds 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Thurs 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Provides food to those in need through a list of other sub-programs. From home delivery to seniors, the disabled, baby food and even a pet food pantry. Among these programs, one of them is the Holiday Celebration. Children can choose gifts for their parents, make crafts and meet Santa. You can contribute by making a food donation, volunteering your time, a financial donation where $1 provides $9 worth of food.

To make a financial donation go here. For a list of items needed, to schedule a large food drop off or to volunteer call 303-433-6328

Metro Caring

Where: 1100 E. 18th Ave. Denver

When: Food is accepted on Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Tuesday 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. For a list of items needed go here ; Volunteers Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and Noon-3:30 p.m., Tuesday evening 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. (Age 14+ older)

The Lowdown: Metro Caring has a fresh food market allowing shoppers to choose groceries of their own. In addition to canned foods, this market includes fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, grains and protein. Their priority is to provide anti-hunger resources for families in poverty. You can contribute with food donations at select times, volunteer to restock, sort, help provide customer service or educate on nutrition. Financial donations are also accepted and go towards a week’s worth of nutritious groceries, anti-poverty programs and education on nutrition and cooking.

To make a financial donation go here

The GrowHaus

Where: 4751 York St, Denver

When: Volunteering Monday, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Food boxes on Friday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Plant Maintenance 2nd and 4th Tuesday 3 p.m.-5 p.m. For more info go here.

The Lowdown: The Growhaus is a large greenhouse, an indoor farm, market and education center. Here is where food production, distribution, education and community outreach take place. All made possible by partnering with the community. Every volunteer has the ability to drop in without registration, however for groups larger than five, email [email protected] to schedule. Help sort, prepare a meal, create food boxes and help with overall maintenance. Garden plant maintenance is available on select times and dates. Financial donations go towards education, distribution and production programs,

To make a financial donation go here

Women’s Bean Project

Where: Firehouse #10 3201 Curtis St. Denver

When: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: The Women’s Bean project is a non-profit food manufacturing business and transitional employment program for women. Helping to transform the lives of women who are chronically unemployed. Women are hired and taught working skills for seven months in the Women’s Bean Project. The program tackles women-related issues that include domestic violence, addiction, incarceration and transitional employment. It provides development in life skills, on-the-job training and addressing welfare dependency. You can support by purchasing their items here, by giving a list goods and services needed here, volunteering at their facilities. Make a financial donation here as a one-time gift or monthly giving program.

For more information go here

Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

Where: King Soopers toy bins at these 130 participating locations here ; CBS4 Denver News Station at 1044 Lincoln St., Denver; Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver’s Main Office at 2017 W 9th Ave., Denver (between 8-5)

The Lowdown:The Boys & Girls Club is a youth development organization helping kids succeed all year round. The organization provides after school and summer programs to kids that include academic support, healthy lifestyle education and coaching in the Denver Metro area at low to no-cost. Every child and teen between the ages of 6-18 years old will be able to open a gift this holiday. Thanks to the annual toy drive supported by CBS4 Denver News Station, King Soopers and 97.3 KBCO radio station. There are convenient drop off locations to donate new and unwrapped toys from now up through December 24, 2019.

For more information go here

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 Toy Drive

The Lowdown: New and unwrapped toys will also be received for the Salvation Army in partnership with Channel 2 and Fox 31. With the help of Macy’s participating 12 locations and Hand & Stone’s 17 locations, bins will be provided for you to make quick drop offs. The Salvation Army will ensure delivery and donate to children in need. Toy donations are accepted until December 22, 2019.

Where: Macy’s at the following Mall locations:

Cherry Creek

Park Meadows

Flat Iron Crossing

Southwest Plaza

Fort Collins Foothills Fashion

Boulder Twenty Ninth Street

Aurora Town Center

Loveland Shops At Centerra

Southglenn Centennial, CO

Chapel Hills, Colorado Springs

Orchard Town Center Westminster

Northfield Stapleton

Hand & Stone Stores locations: