Sparkle into 2020 With These New Year’s Eve Looks

New Year’s Eve 2019 is a little different than past years. On this year’s celebratory night, partygoers will celebrate not just another year but welcome a new decade as well. Champagne, glitter, sparkle and dancing are expected to be the focuses of attention, but the amazing outfits of many will also be central attractions. Although sequins and metallics are always welcomed for the jubilant night, other textures, bold colors and accessories full of sparkle should be embraced as well. Welcome 2020 and toast to the special occasion with these voguish and polished looks in an extremely moody and vintage environment compliments of The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa.

Deep Pigment

The Lowdown: Deep pigments are timeless, classic and fashion-forward color approaches to any outfit — especially perfect for New Year’s Eve. The pitch-black and navy hues excel in the regal approach and look supreme on anyone. Focused on sequins paired with bold earrings and sleek heels, these looks pulled inspiration from past runway seasons of Alexandre Vauthier, Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen. Stripes, geometric patterns and tracksuit flare inspired these mesmerizing looks and provided numerous style approaches. The black sparkle gown — best suited for elegant black-tie events — with the tracksuit and midi high neck dress more appropriate for less informal gatherings paired beautifully together for a female empowered moment. Styled with matching black moody eyeshadow, loads of left-over-night eyeliner and major attitudes, these starry-eyed looks provided elements of glamour, confidence and taste.

Pink Inspiration

The Lowdown: On New Year’s Eve, we wear pink. Inspired by runways of Alexander McQueen and it-girls of many, shades of blush are expected to influence 2020 fashion trends and provide major sparkle moments for NYE 2019. For these bold looks, a more effortless, casual approach and an elevated look were demonstrated. The casual inspired outfit complete with pants, vintage concert tee and blazer is an appropriate fashion approach to a milder New Year’s Eve — think date night, friend’s house, movie, concert, etc. The elevated wrap dress paired with vintage inspire heels served as a better option for a more sophisticated party or event. Garcia’s ruby suit had a flare of dare as a polka dot bowtie added stylish dimension to the otherwise monochromatic outfit.

Shades of Cocoa

The Lowdown: Denver designer, Gino Velardi, produced several looks full of sparkle during his runway show of Denver Fashion Week Fall ’19. Black, gold and silver designs ruled many looks, but his take on a beautiful brown color surprised and impressed many. Pictured on Larson, that deep brown shade provided major inspiration as a holiday look. Similar to the deep chocolate, shades of earth-inspired hues played part in a collective category of cocoa looks. Prada unreleased a similar deep chocolate shade during the Spring 2020 Ready-to-Wear runway show where double-breasted coats and flowing dresses encapsulated the beautiful color.

