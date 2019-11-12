Winter on the Rocks Is Set To Return with ZHU, They. and More

Red Rocks Amphitheatre’s presumably coldest concert of the year — the ninth edition of Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks — is set to return once again with a power-packed electronic lineup. Returning January 31, 2020, Winter on the Rocks will boast the likes of ZHU, They., SNBRN, Channel Tres and DJ Cassidy. The concert, which also marks the first performance of 2020 for the venue, has been a staple over the years — giving Denver a beloved precursor to the season’s proper launch in April when Red Rocks season thoroughly gets underway. Previous editions of the lineup have featured the likes of Anderson .Paak, Rick Ross, Atmosphere and more.

ZHU has made several trips across Colorado this past year, performing in Winter Park as part of Powabunga in April and Global Dance Festival in July.

Tickets for the forthcoming date will go on sale Friday, November 15 at 10 a.m.