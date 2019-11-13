Just Announced – Harry Styles and Camila Cabello Are Set To Hit The Pepsi Center

Two of pop’s youngest and most burgeoning stars have plans to hit the Pepsi Center in 2020. Harry Styles, fresh off the magnificent new single “Lights Up” will hit the Pepsi Center on August 15 in support of his forthcoming album, Fine Line with none other than Jenny lewis in tow. Camila Cabello will return to Denver a mere day later, on August 16 supporting her long-awaited sophmore effort, Romance set for release on December 6.

Both singer/songwriters represent a new generation of pop stars at the forefront of today’s music industry. Styles, a prior member of One Direction, broke free with his self-titled debut when the boy band went on an indefinite hiatus, going on to become the most well established solo artist of the group. Cabello broke free from Fifth Harmony fame, when the girl group went on hiatus, going on to become the most successful solo act of that project in her own right.

So far, 2020 is shaping up to be a year of a lot of newer stars making their way to arena level acts. In addition to Camila Cabello and Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Chance the Rapper will also hit the Pepsi Center in 2020, with more sure to be announced.

Tickets for Camila Cabello will go on sale Thursday, November 21 at 10 a.m. and Harry Styles will go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m.

See the full dates for both tours below:

Harry Styles “Love On Tour – Tour” dates:

06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

06/30 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

07/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

07/17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/19 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/21 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

07/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

07/29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/01 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/03 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

08/06 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

08/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/11 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

08/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/18 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

08/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

08/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/29 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

08/30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

09/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

09/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/29 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey

10/01 – Guadalajara, MX @ Arena VFG

10/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Outdoors)

Camila Cabello “Romance Tour” dates:

July 29th, 2020 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

July 31st, 2020 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

August 1st, 2020 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

August 4th, 2020 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 5th, 2020 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

August 7th, 2020 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

August 11th, 2020 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

August 12th, 2020 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

August 14th, 2020 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

August 16th, 2020 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 18th, 2020 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

August 19th, 2020 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

August 21st, 2020 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 4th, 2020 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

September 5th, 2020 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

September 8th, 2020 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

September 9th, 2020 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

September 11th, 2020 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

September 12th, 2020 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

September 15th, 2020 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 16th, 2020 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

September 18th, 2020 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 22nd, 2020 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

September 23rd, 2020 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

September 25th, 2020 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

September 26th, 2020 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena