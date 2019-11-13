Just Announced – Harry Styles and Camila Cabello Are Set To Hit The Pepsi Center

Two of pop’s youngest and most burgeoning stars have plans to hit the Pepsi Center in 2020. Harry Styles, fresh off the magnificent new single “Lights Up” will hit the Pepsi Center on August 15 in support of his forthcoming album, Fine Line with none other than Jenny lewis in tow. Camila Cabello will return to Denver a mere day later, on August 16 supporting her long-awaited sophmore effort, Romance set for release on December 6.
Both singer/songwriters represent a new generation of pop stars at the forefront of today’s music industry. Styles, a prior member of One Direction, broke free with his self-titled debut when the boy band went on an indefinite hiatus, going on to become the most well established solo artist of the group. Cabello broke free from Fifth Harmony fame, when the girl group went on hiatus, going on to become the most successful solo act of that project in her own right.
So far, 2020 is shaping up to be a year of a lot of newer stars making their way to arena level acts. In addition to Camila Cabello and Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Chance the Rapper will also hit the Pepsi Center in 2020, with more sure to be announced.
Tickets for Camila Cabello will go on sale Thursday, November 21 at 10 a.m. and Harry Styles will go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m.
See the full dates for both tours below:
Harry Styles “Love On Tour – Tour” dates:
06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
06/30 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
07/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
07/17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/19 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/21 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
07/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/01 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/03 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
08/06 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
08/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/11 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
08/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/18 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
08/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
08/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/29 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
08/30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
09/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
09/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
09/29 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey
10/01 – Guadalajara, MX @ Arena VFG
10/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Outdoors)
Camila Cabello “Romance Tour” dates:
July 29th, 2020 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
July 31st, 2020 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
August 1st, 2020 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
August 4th, 2020 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 5th, 2020 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
August 7th, 2020 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
August 11th, 2020 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
August 12th, 2020 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
August 14th, 2020 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
August 16th, 2020 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 18th, 2020 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
August 19th, 2020 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
August 21st, 2020 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
September 4th, 2020 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
September 5th, 2020 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
September 8th, 2020 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
September 9th, 2020 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
September 11th, 2020 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
September 12th, 2020 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
September 15th, 2020 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
September 16th, 2020 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
September 18th, 2020 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
September 22nd, 2020 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
September 23rd, 2020 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
September 25th, 2020 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
September 26th, 2020 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena