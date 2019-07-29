It’s Monday and the concert announcements are in full swing. First and foremost, Chance the Rapper, fresh off what is technically his debut album, The Big Day, has announced a tour in support of the project. Hitting the Pepsi Center on September 24, Chance the Rapper will bring “The Big Day Tour” to Denver. The singer and rapper last came through the Mile High City in 2017, performing two consecutive sold-out shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on the “Be Encouraged Tour” in support of 2016’s Grammy-winning Coloring Book. The Big Day, Chance the Rapper’s first non-mixtape project, follows a string of singles the singer/rapper released last year, as well as a lucrative cameo in a Doritos SuperBowl commercial alongside the Backstreet Boys and appearances on tracks with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Cardi B.

The embattled Melanie Martinez, gearing up for what many are calling a comeback, will come through Denver’s Paramount Theatre on November 17 in support of her forthcoming album K-12. Emerging from the singing competition, The Voice in 2012 and breaking out to startling popularity with the release of her gargantuan debut album, Cry Baby in 2015, the burgeoning pop star nearly had her career derailed amidst sexual assault allegations in 2017 from a woman with whom Martinez had previously shared a friendship with. The forthcoming tour will feature some of Martinez’s first live performances since the allegations and will come off the heels of a film accompanying the album.

In addition to the aforementioned concerts, country breakouts Midland will hit the brand new Mission Ballroom on October 26, bringing their retro-country sound and “Drinkin’ Problem” to the venue. Louisiana rapper, Kevin Gates will also perform at Mission Ballroom, heading out on the “I’m Him” Tour hitting the venue on November 17 as well.

Tickets for these shows will all go on sale this Friday, August 2 at 10 AM.