The 303 Guide to What to Wear for Denver Fashion Week Fall ’19

Denver Fashion Week (DFW) is a major entity that consistently produces elaborate design, powerful talent and extreme style. Through the collaboration of fashion designers and artists from international and national bearings, DFW Fall ’19 is sure to produce runway shows for the history books. In preparation for the start of DFW on Saturday, 303 Magazine created a style guide inspired by past DFW designs set in Cherish Spirits Lounge.

Fashion x Art

The Lowdown: To start DFW Fall ’19, Day One will feature designs from Fashion x Art artists. Collaborative design crossovers between fashion designers, hair stylists and artists will be the focal point. Last season, the multi-talented team of Charlie Price and Amber Fries presented audiences with an array of androgynous designs equipped with street style and high-fashion elements. As pictured, neutral colors dominated these wardrobes, however, those neutral spaces created perfect canvasses for Amber Fries photographs of her work. Together, this collaboration exuded creativity, emotion and thoughtfulness. Style tips to take from these collaborative efforts are to dress according to comfort level and incorporate bold elements such as pattern, graphics, color or texture to truly elevate outfits.

Avant-Garde

The Lowdown: Avant-Garde Night is a night for upscale dress, strong accessories and most of all, compelling hairstyles. Previously known as the Hair Show, the Avant-Garde night is a favorite to many audiences because of the lavish design and surprising styles on the runway. Personal styling for this night should reflect daring and advanced outfits that are statement worthy. Two outfits perfect for this night arose in Denver original fashion designer Rachel Marie Hurst’s past DFW runway collection. Pictured is Hurst’s use of vivid color, fabric and intricate design which made these dresses declarations of true fashion. Paired with these dramatic tulle dresses, a polished and modern suit created stylish and timeless elements that can be worn on any body type, gender and skin color.

National & International Designers

The Lowdown: National & International Night has created a space for designers who work outside of Denver and the United States. Maxwell Bresler, Zeppelin Station’s Made in a City and numerous other designers will be featured this night and are expected to captivate audiences with rare and unique designs. Created from the incorporation of personal experience, culture and imagination, this night is the purest form of fashion fantasy. To construct a personal look, integrate various textures together that are prominent in style. An eye-catching neckpiece like this one from designer, Jasmine Lewis, would be the perfect addition to an outfit and would instantly heighten the overall look, or a fanny pack rested on a shoulder is a major accessory win.

Denver Originals Designers

The Lowdown: Denver Originals night pays tribute to the exclusive designers located in the Mile High City that had extreme influence and involvement with past DFW seasons. Incorporated into this lookbook were past designs from local artist, Tyne Hall, who often specializes in designs full of feminine and grunge elements. We chose prominent fall colors and patterns paired with biker lace-up boots and dainty handbags. If dresses are not your thing, a matching patterned suit with a coordinating sweater underneath is an appropriate and stylish option.

