Miracle Bar and 16 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

Denver has some delicious Thanksgiving-inspired food and drink events this week. You can start the week at a Wine and Pie pairing at The Infinite Monkey Theorem and enjoy Black Friday at Alternation Brewing Company’s Black Friday Bash x Cruel-Free Market. Wherever the week may take you, make sure to check out this list of food and drink events in Denver this week.

Monday, November 25

Denver: Wine and Pie Me!

When: Monday, November 25, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25, email nicki@theinfinitemonkeytheorem.com to reserve your spot

The Lowdown: The Long I Pie Shop and The Infinite Monkey Theorem RiNo are hosting their annual wine and pie pairing event this Monday. For $25 guests will receive three wine and pie pairings. Featured pairings include Spiced Apple Cranberry and Chardonnay and more.

5th Annual Friendsgiving at Platt Park Brewing Company

When: Monday, November 25, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Platt Park Brewing Company, 1875 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Platt Park Brewing Company is celebrating Turkey Day early with its Annual Friendsgiving celebration. For $15 attendees will receive a Thanksgiving Plate provided by Gates Deli & Grog and a pint. For every plate purchased $1 will go towards the Denver Rescue Mission, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing services to the homeless.

Tuesday, November 26

Cocktail Class: Party Punches

When: Tuesday, November 26, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Nocturne, 1330 27th St., Denver

Cost: $19 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Nocturne is celebrating the start of the holiday season with a Party Punch Cocktail Class. The class will teach you why some cocktails are easier to craft in batches and will leave you with a couple of recipes you can customize for your holiday party needs.

Vinyl Records Night at Ratio Beerworks

When: Tuesday, November 26, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Vinyl Records Night at Ratio Beerworks returns this Tuesday. The brewery will host a mobile record store on-site from Something Vinyl Club and two turntables set-up to spin your favorite records. As always attendees are encouraged to bring records to swap or trade with others and to enjoy a Ratio brew.

Wednesday, November 27

Miracle Bar at Avanti’s Wolf Bar

When: Starts Wednesday, November 27 at 5 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, 3200 Pecos St. Denver

Cost: Free admission, groups of six or more can reserve a spot here

The Lowdown: Miracle Bar returns to Avanti’s Wolf Bar starting this Wednesday. The Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar will serve up craft cocktails in the setting of kitschy holiday decor until December 30th. You can also purchase a Miracle mug to take home with 10% of the proceeds benefitting Action Against Hunger.

Friendsgiving at Smōk

When: Wednesday, November 27, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Smōk – Denver, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Smōk is celebrating the night before Thanksgiving with all-day happy hour. Specials include $6 classic cocktails, $9 beer and shot specials and food specials. You can kick your barbecue craving at Smōk all day long.

Wild Turkey Party

When: Wednesday, November 27, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market is throwing a pre-Thanksgiving bash this Wednesday. The event will feature Wild Turkey cocktails and live bluegrass music. The lawn games will also be brought indoors so you can play some corn hole while consuming some cornbread.

Thursday, November 28

Thanksgiving at Citizen Rail

When: Thursday, November 28, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Citizen Rail, 1899 16th St., Denver

Cost: $75 per person

The Lowdown: Citizen Rail is offering two ways to have a stress-free Thanksgiving. If your meal at home goes sideways you can get a feast to-go for six people for $192. If you don’t feel like doing dishes you can enjoy a three-course meal for $75 with dishes like Dry-Aged Ribeye and Heart Baked Focaccia with Burrata.

Thanksgiving Potluck at Station 26 Brewing Co.

When: Thursday, November 28, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. is also open Thanksgiving Day for a potluck. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share and the brewery will have beer available for purchase. You can celebrate Turkey Day with a beer in hand and with friends at Station 26 Brewing Co.

Thanksgiving at Range Downtown

When: Thursday, November 28, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: range, 918 17th St., Denver

Cost: $50 per person, reserve your spot here

The Lowdown: Range Downtown is also hosting a Thanksgiving feast this Thursday. For $50 guests will receive a starter, Herb Roasted Turkey Breast and Confit Leg and traditional sides and a piece of pie.

LIBERATI’s Italian-Style Thanksgiving Feast

When: Thursday, November 28, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: LIBERATI restaurant & brewery, 2403 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: LIBERATI is also throwing a Thanksgiving feast, but with an Italian twist. Diners will receive multiple courses including dishes like slow-cooked rosemary-rubbed prime rib, al forno with traditional ragu and more. For an additional $19 you can have your meal paired with LIBERATI’s famous oenobeers.

Friday, November 29

Black Friday Bash x Cruelty-Free Market

When: Friday, November 28, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Alternation Brewing Company, 1539 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alternation Brewing Company presents Black Friday Bash x Cruelty-Free Market. The brewery will be taken over by cruelty-free vendors that range from clothing to soap to manicures. Migration Taco will be there to feed your cravings and The One And Only Jon Ham will be providing live music.

Stout Variant Release

When: Starts Friday, November 29 at 12 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company is celebrating Black Friday with seven culinary-inspired stout variant releases. The brews vary from Steep Imperial Coffee Stout Variants to Feely Effects Green Tea Milk Chocolate Stout Variants. Deputy Spudslinger will also be on-site so you can snack and imbibe all day long.

Black RyeDay Celebration

When: Friday, November 29, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Baere Brewing Company, 320 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Baere Brewing Company presents a Black RyeDay Celebration. The event celebrates all things dark beer and features the Black RyeDay brew. The event will also host some other exclusive brews like the Palisade Peach variation of Duplicitous and more.

Saturday, November 30

The Cat Crawl

When: Saturday, November 30 8 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Bang Up To The Elephant, 1310 Pearl St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue is hosting a cat-themed bar crawl this Saturday. For $20 guests will receive drink specials at one of the Colfax bar crawl stops that include 1-Up and more. Guests are encouraged to dress up as cats.

Sunday, December 1

Pictures with Santa

When: Sunday, December 1, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company is welcoming Santa to their brewery for a holiday picture event. For $5 you will get a photo session with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and the digital images touched up and emailed to you by the photographer. You can grab a beer and get into the holiday spirit and get your picture taken with Santa.

Power Vinyasa and Pints with Shaylah

When: Starts Sunday, December 1 at 12:30 p.m.

Where: Oasis Brewing Company, LLC, 3257 N. Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Oasis Brewing Company is turning into a yoga-studio this Sunday. For $10 guests will receive a 60-minute Power Vinyasa class taught by Shaylah Robertson and a free pint. You can kick the Sunday Scaries with a yoga class and a brew at Oasis.

Mark Your Calendar

Alternation Brewing Turns 2

When: Starts Friday, December 6 at 1 p.m.

Where: Alternation Brewing Company, 1539 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

Grand Opening of Raices Brewing Co.

When: Saturday, December 7 11 a.m. – 11:55 p.m.

Where: Raices Brewing Co., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

RiNo Holiday Bazaar

When: Starts Sunday, December 8 at 11 a.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5