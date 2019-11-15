What You Missed From Garbarini Night at Denver Fashion Week Fall ’19

Weekend two of 303’s Denver Fashion Week (DFW) is officially in high gear at the McNichols Civic Center building. Denver’s own local boutique, Garbarini made a memorable return to the DFW stage and featured its high fashion ensembles. Garbarini showcased its designer brands like Elisabetta Franchi, Halston, Mackage, Camilla, and many other notable lines.

Thursday’s show was hosted by editor in chief of Cherry Creek Fashion, Esther Lee Leach who sported many looks from Garbarini, including a sequined studded jumpsuit. During the show, Leach introduced the founder and owner of this over 30-year standing boutique, Terri Garbarini. This polished production displayed trends worth paying attention to and gave us all the hair inspiration we’ll ever need this upcoming year. The Cherry Creek local boutique graced the DFW runway with inspiring looks fit for every day or a night out that will equally turn heads. If you happened to miss it, we have some of our favorite looks listed below.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A running theme of bold textiles graced the DFW runway and set the standard of which patterns to be on the lookout for. Animal prints like cheetah and snakeskin usually take the lead, however, sequin and hot pink ensembles rivaled these classic prints as they made a bold comeback down the runway. These sequined looks were convincing enough to pull off on all occasions of the year, not just on a night celebrating our yearly trip around the sun. Pieces like sequined blazers, a hot pink power suit or a black sequined matching shirt and pant set, are perfect for work and a lot of play. But even amidst all the glamourous elements, each item felt incredibly ready to wear, even in a dress-down town like Denver. It doesn’t hurt that band tees and simplistic hair and makeup connected the dots throughout the night.

All photography by Annelise Blackwood. Go here to see the full gallery.