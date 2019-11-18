Meow Wolf Dark Palace and 29 Things to do in Denver this Week

Denver has some crafty events lined up this week. Start it off by exploring the art of Frank Mechau and end it by stitching it up at Cross-Stitching with Jordan Lyn Art. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, November 18

Frank Mechau

When: November 18, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: American Museum of Western Art-The Anschutz Collection, 1727 Tremont Pl., Denver ‎

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: American Museum of Western Art welcomes Frank Mechau for a deeper look into his works created in Colorado and as part of the Federal Art Project. You can learn more about Mechau’s painting style that is inspired by the history of the West, mountains, canyons and more as well as his and the government’s efforts to get artists to work in the Great Depression.

Turn Up The Heat

When: November 18, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek‎, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Break a sweat during an hour-long workout class at Turn Up The Heat. The class is part of the TruFusion Fitness Series at Halcyon and will keep you burning those holiday indulgences. You can burn it out on the rooftop pool deck and follow it up with a complimentary beer or wine to refuel.

Arts + Energy Forum

When: November 18, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Gensler Denver, 1225 17th St. #150, Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the futures of traditional and renewable energy during an Arts + Energy Forum. You can listen to an interactive dialogue with speakers such as the founding co-director of Land Art Generator Initiative Robert Ferry, the other founding co-director, Land Art Generator Initiative Elizabeth Monoian and P.E., LEED AP and principal engineer of National Renewable Energy Laboratory Otto Van Geet.

Tuesday, November 19

Anderman Photography Lecture

When: November 19, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum holds an Anderman Photography Lecture with artist Lalla Essaydi. You can hear Essaydi speak about her photography and inspiration that draws from breaking the traditional cultural expectations and gender roles of Islamic culture with the use of textiles, bullets, henna and more.

Cafe des Arts: The Life and Work of Claude Monet

When: November 19, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Alliance Française de Denver, 571 Galapago St., Denver‎

Cost: $16 get tickets here

The Lowdown: With the new Monet exhibition debuting at the Denver Art Museum Alliance Française de Denver hosts Cafe des Arts: The Life and Work of Claude Monet as part of its three-part talk series. You can hear from local Franco-American artist Fred Pichon speak about Monet’s career, the Impressionist movement and how he and his fellow artists revolutionized the art world.

The Way of the Problem Solver

When: November 19, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Arc’teryx Denver, 250 Columbine St. Ste 110, Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Get some inspiration and take some time to hear about three different projects that can make a difference during The Way of the Problem Solver. Arc’teryx Denver hosts an evening to learn from three local problem solvers and their solutions for local issues. You can vote for your favorite solution and the winner will receive a cash award and an Arc’teryx gift card.

Small Terrorium Class

When: November 19, 7:15 – 8:15 p.m.

Where: The Terrorium Shop, 3611 W. 49th Ave., Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Add a little horror into your life with a Small Terrorium Class. The workshop is led by an instructor and will cover the creating and care instructions to make an itty bitty little living bowl of fun. All materials needed to participate will be provided.

Union Station Live Jazz

When: November 19, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sway to the music at Union Station Live Jazz. You can rock out to vintage beats from local jazz band LAPOMPE within the Great Hall as they perform American Jazz, burning blues, “Hot Club” Style jazz and more.

Wednesday, November 20

Artist in Residence – Miguel Dakota

When: November 20, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Oxford Hotel, 1600 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take an evening to jam out to live music during Artist in Residence – Miguel Dakota. Dakota is the lead singer of local rock band Dream Feed and was a final contestant on season nine of NBC’s America’s Got Talent. You can listen to Dakota string out some tunes and sip on bourbon from the bourbon bar.

Fine Art Afternoon

When: November 20, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Grab your paints and join others in the community for a Fine Art Afternoon. ReCreative Denver opens its studio doors for you to be able to work on current projects, meet like-minded individuals and share tips and tricks. Make sure to bring your own supplies or have money on hand to purchase from ReCreative.

Stained Glass Ornaments

When: November 20, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: D&L Art Glass Supply, 1440 W. 52nd Ave., Denver ‎

Cost: $59 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Need some new decorations for the holiday season but don’t love the ones in the store? You can try your hand at the traditional art of stained glass making during a Stained Glass Ornaments class. The three-hour class will cover the basics and leave you with your own beautiful handmade piece to bring home and put up on display.

30 Years of Colfax

When: November 20, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Filmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: As the Colfax Ave Business Improvement District (BID) turns 30 the district looks back on achievements and looks forward to the future during 30 Years of Colfax. You can meet local businesses, artists and community partners that make Colfax that amazing street that it is and help continue supporting those in need. Make sure to bring an unwrapped gift to donate to Warren Village.

The Great Love Debate World Tour

When: November 20, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theater, 8246 E. Northfield Blvd. Unit 1400, Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: In light of the news that Denver really is the worst city to find love in, commiserate with others at The Great Love Debate World Tour. The tour has starred on BRAVO TV with host Brian Howie taking a deep dive into dating, love, sex and relationships. You can hear from local specialists and personalities including Jessica Smith, Felipe Yanez and Corinne Kaplan throughout the thrilling night.

Thursday, November 21

Logan Lecture

When: November 21, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum welcomes artist Anthony McCall for a Logan Lecture. McCall will take you into his exploration of light and time with his Solid Light series and give a deeper explanation of his films that incorporate installation, sculpture, drawing and more.

The Denver Pancake & Booze Art Show

When: November 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Temple Nightclub, 1136 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Pancake & Booze Art Show is back in the city by popular demand. You can grab a stack of hot pancakes and explore Temple Nightclub as it transforms into a showcase holding more than 100 local artists’ works. You can also watch live body painting, bop to sets from local DJs and music producers all while perusing some sick art.

Science Lounge: Exoplanets and Extraterrestrials

When: November 2, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the solar system at Science Lounge: Exoplanets and Extraterrestrials. The event will take an evening to seek deeper into if we are really alone and if Earth is the only planet sustainable to life. You can even create your own alien and look up at the night sky with the help of a telescope.

Ranchlands Annual Art Show

When: November 21, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Nature Conservancy, 3575 Ringsby Ct. Suite 428, Denver

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Nature Conservancy holds the Ranchlands Annual Art Show. The event showcases works from six different artists including Duke Beardsley, Stephanie Hartshorn and Jill Soukup. Each artist gives their perspective of ranch life after spending time on a three-day retreat at a ranch.

Winter Gift Market

When: November 21 – 23

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you haven’t started your holiday gift hunt now is the time and the Winter Gift Market is chock-full of ideas to get you ready for the festive season. The market hosts vendors selling jewelry, handcrafted holiday bits and bobs, antiques and more.

Kaleidoscope Workshop

When: November 21, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Create your own magic display of colors during a Kaleidoscope Workshop. Artist Eileen Richardson of Altar’d Continuum will guide you through the process of making the kaleidoscopes with the result of taking your own home.

Prêt-a-Porter Fashion Showcase

When: November 21, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Sterling Event Space, 1261 Delaware St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your fashion on during a Prêt-à-Porter Fashion Showcase. You can watch as models strut their stuff down the runway in local and national designers such as Aesthete Mercantile, Boysterous and La’Marie Luxeries.

Fabio Napoleoni Virtual Show

When: November 21, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Fascination St. Fine Art and Frame, 2727 E. 3rd St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fascination St. Fine Art and Frame hosts a Fabio Napoleoni Virtual Show. You can peruse the gallery of works from Napoleoni during the new installation Love Soup and then listen in on a live skype session with the artist.

Friday, November 22

Meow Wolf Dark Palace: A Dance Obscura

When: November 22 – 25

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $29.95 – $84.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The ever-innovative creative collective Meow Wolf is hosting a new concept dubbed Meow Wolf Dark Palace: A Dance Obscura. The three-day event will give you the chance to party with names such as Claude VonStroke, Steve Darko, Nadasound and more. You can get wild and dark while partying it out.

Detour’s The 5 Pointers Performance

When: November 22, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: RedLine Denver, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Redbull presents Detour’s 5 Pointers Performance. You can listen and watch a performance and exhibition mix created by local artist Thomas “Detour” Evans in collaboration with Redline Contemporary Art Center. The exhibition explores the future of Five Points through the perspective of a band from the future while critiquing issues that affect the local community at the current moment.

Art Pop-Up

When: November 22, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Coffee at The Point‎, 710 E. 26th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Coffee at The Point hosts an Art Pop-Up. You can stop in to take a look at pieces from local artists and performers during the art sale and networking event. You can peruse the works while vibing to jams from local musicians.

Winter Welcome

When: November 22, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: E. 29th Ave. Town Center, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The holiday season is almost in full swing and Stapleton MCA is preppin’ with a Winter Welcome. You can explore the 29th Avenue businesses during an open house and watch as the town center turns on the holiday lighting displays with music, carolers and more get that festive atmosphere.

Saturday, November 23

World Gift Market

When: November 23 – 24

Where: Intersection of Hampden Blvd. and Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a different route this gift-giving season and find some eco-friendly and fair-trade items at the World Gift Market. The market occurs the weekend before Thanksgiving, giving you a chance to shop before that Black Friday rush.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

When: November 23 – 24

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your Christmas classic on with a twist while watching The Hip Hop Nutcracker. Denver Center of the Performing Arts hosts the contemporary take on the wintery tale with music from a DJ, a violinist and MC Kurtis Blow. You can watch dancers take the stage with poppin’ moves set to Tchaikovsky’s beautiful notes.

Cherry Creek’s Annual Tree Lighting

When: November 23, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 E. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Start your festivities early with Cherry Creek’s Annual Tree Lighting and after-party. You can watch the tree light up in the night, delight in hot chocolate to warm you and get in on an after-party within the shopping center.

Sunday, November 24

Self Care Sunday

When: November 24, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission at entry

The Lowdown: Take a day to wind down at Self Care Sundays. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) hosts a day to slow down and experience the art that is held the galleries with a new (and hopefully more appreciative) perspective. The goal to be more present and enjoy the moment in its fullest.

Cross-Stitching with Jordan Lyn Art

When: November 24, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Terrorium Shop‎, 3611 W. 49th Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get out your needles and thread for Cross-Stitching with Jordan Lyn Art. You can learn how to stitch one of three plant themed designs during the class and go home with a four-by-four canvas masterpiece. Jordan Lyn Art has presented works in multiple galleries around Denver and has works situated around The Terrorium Shop.

Mark Your Calendar

Jesus Christ Superstar

When: November 26 – December 1

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $115 tickets available here

Stanley Harvesting Hope 5K, 10K & Fun Run

When: November 28, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Stapleton Central Park, 7351 E. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $60 register here

The Grand Illumination 2019

When: November 29, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

Stapleton Holiday Bazaar

When: November 29 – December 1

Where: The Shops at Northfield Stapleton, 8340 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission