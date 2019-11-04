500+ Denver Concerts To See In November

As we bid farewell to October 2019, we’d like to welcome you to November by giving you the guide to all the Denver concerts going on over the next 30 days. There are over 500 concerts to check out this month which can be a lot to handle. If you’re looking for a place to start, look no further and use our recommendations below. Alternatively, you have the power to choose your own adventure by exploring whatever you want whenever you want. Whatever you decide to do this month, we hope you have fun doing it.

Week 1: November 4 – November 10

What The Night Brings: An Evening of Music, Remembrance and Community

When: November 4

Where: 1st Bank Center

The Lowdown: To kick things off this month, a huge number of musicians are gathering at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield to pay tribute to a fallen friend. In June, Yonder Mountain String Band’s own Jeff Austin passed away. On November 4, Bill Nershi, Billy Strings, Brendan Bayliss, Cody Dickinson, Darol Anger, Greensky Bluegrass, Hot Rize, The Infamous Stringdusters, Keith Moseley, Keller Williams, Leftover Salmon, members of the Jeff Austin Band, Kyle Tuttle, Jean-Luc Davis, Lindsay Lou, Mimi Naja, Noam Pikelny, Railroad Earth, Sam Bush, The Travelin’ McCourys, Todd Snider and Yonder Mountain String Band are all gathering to bring music, remembrance and community in memoriam of Austin. All proceeds are going to Austin’s family, making this show even more special.

Also see…

11/4 – Space Jesus w/ Huxley Anne, Supersillyus, Digital Vagabond @ The Bluebird Theater

11/4 – The Dear Hunter @ Larimer Lounge

11/4 – Mondo Drag w/ Love Gang, Abrams @ Hi-Dive

11/4 – Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/4 – Lana Del Ray @ Bellco Theatre

11/5 – Last Dinosaurs w/ Born Ruffians, AMZY @ The Bluebird Theater

11/5 – Young Thug w/ Flipp Dinero, KILLY @ The Fillmore

11/5 – Kikagaku Moyo w/ Minamu Deutsch @ The Gothic Theatre

11/5 – Ice Nine Kills w/ Fit For A King, Light The Torch, Awake At Last @ Summit Music Hall

11/5 – Maxo Kream w/ Q Da Fool, Slayter @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/5 – Max Bemis w/ Perma, Museum Mouth @ Marquis Theater

11/5 – Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage w/ Adam Baumeister @ Hi-Dive

11/5 – Mary Stallings @ Dazzle Jazz

11/5 – Dru Heller Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

11/6 – The Dear Hunter w/ Satio @ The Bluebird Theater

11/6 – Slaves w/ Outline In Color, Hemingway Hero, Bluprint, Vital // Signs @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

11/6 – Ryan Caraveo w/ Alec King, Rence @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/6 – RE:Search ft. Cofresi + Vibe Street w/ Kaptain, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/6 – (Sandy) Alex G w/ Indigo De Souza, Tomberlin @ Marquis Theater

11/6 – Zach Maxwell w/ Adiel Mitchell, DJ Cyn, Mandy Groves @ Larimer Lounge

11/6 – Fister w/ Horseburner, Matriarch, Vulgarian @ Hi-Dive

11/6 – Negative Approach @ Lost Lake

11/6 – Kill Frenzy @ Bar Standard

11/6 – Jesse Cook @ The Paramount Theatre

11/6 – Mary Stallings @ Dazzle Jazz

11/6 – Coração Brazilian Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

11/6 – Augustana w/ Decatur, Glas Cases @ Globe Hall

11/6 – Keith Harkin @ The Walnut Room

11/6 – Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra w/ Sinclair @ Soiled Dove Underground

11/6 – Kurt Vile and the Violators w/ Dinosaur Jr. @ Mission Ballroom

11/7 – Ra Ra Riot w/ Bayonne, Corsicana @ The Bluebird Theater

11/7 – That 1 Guy w/ Honeycomb @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/7 – The Trifinity ft. Yheti, Toadface, Mt. Analogue w/ Supertask, Godlazer @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/7 – Moon and Dad + Granny Tweed w/ Kaepora @ Larimer Lounge

11/7 – The Deer w/ The Low Road, 300 Days @ Lost Lake

11/7 – Einmusik w/ Noisia @ Club Vinyl

11/7 – A Tuba to Cuba: Preservation Hall Jazz Band w/ Yusa, Special Guests @ The Paramount Theatre

11/7 – Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/7 – Oz Noy Trio ft. Dave Weckl + Hadrien Feraud (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/7 – Ryan Fourt Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

11/7 – Juan Maclean @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/7 – Mac Ayres w/ Dylan Streight @ Globe Hall

11/7 – Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra w/ Sinclair @ Soiled Dove Underground

11/7 – Ludacris + Nelly w/ DJ Squizzy Taylor @ Mission Ballroom

11/8 – Camp w/ Futurebirds @ The Ogden Theatre

11/8 – Frankie Cosmos w/ Stephen Steinbrink, Ashley Koett @ The Bluebird Theater

11/8 – The Roots w/ Chris Karns @ The Fillmore

11/8 – Julia Michaels w/ Rhys Lewis @ The Gothic Theatre

11/8 – Perpetual Groove w/ The Dirty Revival @ Summit Music Hall

11/8 – Part & Parcel w/ Flash Mountain Flood, Morsel @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/8 – Skizzy Mars w/ Yoshi Flower, Zaia @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/8 – Matt Maeson w/ Moby Rich @ Marquis Theater

11/8 – Frankie Cosmos w/ Stephen Steinbrink, Ashley Koett @ Larimer Lounge @ Larimer Lounge

11/8 – Codename: Carter w/ SPELLS, Zephyr @ Hi-Dive

11/8 – All Waffle Trick w/ Then I Fly, Mean Machine @ Lost Lake

11/8 – Gene Farris w/ Sorsari, MRKRYL @ Bar Standard

11/8 – Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/8 – Oz Noy Trio ft. Dave Weckl + Hadrien Feraud (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/8 – The Kenyon Brenner Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

11/8 – Patrick McDevitt Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

11/8 – The Cadillac Three @ The Grizzly Rose

11/8 – Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/8 – Beyonce v.s. Rihanna 3 – In Honor of Women’s History Month (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/8 – City of the Sun w/ Sontalk @ Globe Hall

11/8 – The Nadas w/ Brad Colerick @ The Walnut Room

11/8 – Steve Poltz @ Soiled Dove Underground

11/8 – Vicetone @ Temple Denver

11/8 – Opiuo w/ Koan Sound, Haywyre, Maddy O’Neal, Guggenz @ Mission Ballroom

11/9 – Camp w/ Futurebirds @ The Ogden Theatre

11/9 – Houndmouth w/ Kyle Emerson @ The Bluebird Theater

11/9 – Madeon w/ LP Giobbi @ The Fillmore

11/9 – Tribal Seeds w/ New Kingston, Tropidelic @ The Gothic Theatre

11/9 – Perpetual Groove w/ Schema Things @ Summit Music Hall

11/9 – Perpetual Groove @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

11/9 – Moontricks w/ Chewy&Bach, f-ether, Waxcat @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/9 – Anders Osborne ft. Scott Metzger (JRAD) w/ Ross James & The Counterpoint @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/9 – The Spill Canvas w/ The Juliana Theory, Cory Wells @ Marquis Theater

11/9 – Koffin Kats w/ Thee Coroners, The Mossgatherers @ Larimer Lounge

11/9 – Necropanther w/ Methane, Incarnit, Draghoria @ Hi-Dive

11/9 – Dirty Honey w/ Matt Rouch & the Noise Upstairs, Elektric Animals @ Lost Lake

11/9 – BASS OPS: Arius + Sonny Fodera + Dom Dolla @ Club Vinyl

11/9 – Ray LaMontagne w/ Kacy & Clayton @ The Paramount Theatre

11/9 – Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/9 – Kenwood Dennard + Joe Anderies Collaboration Project (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/9 – The Gabriel Mervine Sextet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

11/9 – Matt Skellenger + Matt Reid Duo (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

11/9 – Rabblefish (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/9 – Pink Hawks’ Scorpio Party (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/9 – From Indian Lakes @ Globe Hall

11/9 – Mike Massé @ The Walnut Room

11/9 – TJ Hooker Taylor w/ Sam Mayfield Blues Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

11/9 – Good Times Ahead @ Temple Denver

11/9 – Nahko and Medicine for the People w/ Nattali Rize @ Mission Ballroom

11/10 – Post Malone w/ Swae Lee, Tyla Yaweh @ Pepsi Center

11/10 – 5th Annual Mile High Fashion + Music Showcase @ Summit Music Hall

11/10 – Rainbow Girls w/ Strings and the Box, Grace Clark Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/10 – JAYDAYOUNGAN w/ Tha Ape, Hailey Bop, DJ Hardaway, DJ Domino @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/10 – Black & White + Motion Picture w/ Moving Still, Wiff, Upstairs Neighbor @ Larimer Lounge

11/10 – Finding Common Ground w/ JSR, The Yellnats, Television Generation @ Lost Lake

11/10 – Foreign Roots. Presents Rooftop Rotations @ Club Vinyl

11/10 – Ray LaMontagne w/ Kacy & Clayton @ The Paramount Theatre

11/10 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/10 – Hal Aqua and The Lost Tribe (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/10 – Another Brunch in The Wall – The Pink Floyd Brunch (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/10 – El Javi (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/10 – Futurebirds w/ Rowboat, Paul Dehaven @ Globe Hall

11/10 – ATB @ Temple Denver

Week 2: November 11 – November 17

Q-Tip w/ Busta Rhymes, The Grouch & Murs, DJ Abilities

When: November 15

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: On November 15, we’re taking you over to Mission Ballroom where a stacked line up of rap legends are will be taking the stage. Back in the ’90s, Q-Tip, born Jonathan William Davis, was part of the legendary rap group A Tribe Called Quest followed by a successful solo career. Fellow rappers Busta Rhymes, The Grouch & Murs and DJ Abilities are on the bill for the evening as well. This show will satisfy all sorts of rap fans, old and new. Tickets are still available so plan ahead before it’s too late.

Also see…

11/11 – Brent Cobb and Them w/ Hailey Whitters, Hunter Burnette @ The Bluebird Theater

11/11 – The Aquabats! @ The Gothic Theatre

11/11 – The Amphibious Man w/ Sixteen Jackies, Ladies Night @ Larimer Lounge

11/11 – Ulthar w/ Nightfell, Malum Mortuus, Saeva @ Hi-Dive

11/11 – Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/11 – Allen Stone’s Karaoke Extravaganza @ Soiled Dove Underground

11/12 – PJ Morton w/ Asiahn, Pell @ The Bluebird Theater

11/12 – Big Freedia w/ Low Cut Connie @ The Gothic Theatre

11/12 – Peelander-Z w/ Younger Than Neil, Brewhaha @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

11/12 – Hirie w/ RDGLDGRN, Tunnel Vision @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/12 – Harley Poe w/ The Homeless Gospel Choir, Crow Cavalier @ Marquis Theater

11/12 – Elephant Stone w/ Frankie & The Witch Fingers, Emerald Siam @ Hi-Dive

11/12 – Frank’s Favorite Songs @ Dazzle Jazz

11/12 – Dru Heller Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

11/12 – Tony Lucca w/ Brother Elsey @ The Walnut Room

11/12 – Tyrone Wells w/ Dan Rodriguez, RIVVRS @ Soiled Dove Underground

11/12 – FKA + Magdalene @ Mission Ballroom

11/13 – Amber Run w/ Jordan Mackampa @ The Bluebird Theater

11/13 – Tobe Nwigwe w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/13 – RE:Search ft. Lucid Vision, Modern Measure w/ Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/13 – Sun Seeker w/ Duncan Fellows @ Larimer Lounge

11/13 – The Coathangers w/ Control Top, Rocket Dust @ Lost Lake

11/13 – John Monkman @ Bar Standard

11/13 – Boundless (Album Release) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/13 – The Teague Bechtel Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

11/13 – Mono @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/13 – San Fermin w/ Joyero @ Globe Hall

11/13 – Gesaffelstein @ Mission Ballroom

11/14 – Brittany Howard w/ Georgia Anne Muldrow @ The Ogden Theatre

11/14 – James Young @ The Bluebird Theater

11/14 – Oliver Francis w/ Smrtdeath, Marco XO, slouch, superare @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/14 – Dustycloud @ Larimer Lounge

11/14 – JP Harris w/ Bison Bone, White Rose Motor Oil @ Hi-Dive

11/14 – Stoop Kids w/ Kaji, The Lost Mondays @ Lost Lake

11/14 – Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/14 – The Mind and Music of George Gershwin (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/14 – Royal Roost Revival @ Nocturne Jazz

11/14 – The Bones of J.R. Jones w/ The Ugly Architect, Great Sabin @ Globe Hall

11/15 – Pigeons Playing Ping Pong w/ Lespecial @ The Ogden Theatre

11/15 – The Milk Carton Kids @ The Bluebird Theater

11/15 – The Cinematic Orchestra w/ Photay, PBDY @ The Gothic Theatre

11/15 – The Starting Line w/ Chris Farren @ Summit Music Hall

11/15 – DAX w/ CalenRaps, OTIS, Bobby Mercer, Summer’s Son, Phil Mauro @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/15 – Jyemo Club + Pink Hawks w/ Green Buddha, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/15 – Liptruce w/ Amanda Hawkins, Bailey Elora, Mawule @ Marquis Theater

11/15 – Joey Harkum w/ A-Mac @ Larimer Lounge

11/15 – The Kinky Fingers w/ Serpentfoot, TOOMUCHBLOND, Funk Hunk @ Hi-Dive

11/15 – Specific Ocean w/ Panther Martin, Amazing Adventures @ Lost Lake

11/15 – Roy Rosenfeld + Facundo Mohr @ Bar Standard

11/15 – Kaskade @ The Church

11/15 – Camilla Vaitaitis (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/15 – Marguerite Juenemann + Jim Ridl (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/15 – Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/15 – The Kenyon Brenner Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

11/15 – Patrick McDevitt Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

11/15 – Easton Corbin @ The Grizzly Rose

11/15 – Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/15 – Patrick Sweany (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/15 – Extra Golden w/ Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels, 4H Royalty @ Globe Hall

11/15 – Kid Astronaut (EP Release Show) @ Soiled Dove Underground

11/15 – Grandtheft @ Temple Denver

11/16 – Pigeons Playing Ping Pong w/ Yak Attack @ The Ogden Theatre

11/16 – Quix w/ Montell2099, Stayloose @ The Bluebird Theater

11/16 – Chon w/ Between The Buried And Me, Intervals @ The Fillmore

11/16 – Penny & Sparrow w/ Lily & Madeleine @ The Gothic Theatre

11/16 – Trans-Siberian Orchestra (Two Sets) @ Pepsi Center

11/16 – Our Last Night w/ I See Stars, The World Alive, Ashland @ Summit Music Hall

11/16 – Head for the Hills w/ Vince, Silas Herman @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/16 – Collie Buddz w/ Keznamdi, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/16 – Role Model w/ Mills., Oxeye Daisy @ Marquis Theater

11/16 – Kaivon w/ Inzo @ Larimer Lounge

11/16 – Hi-Dive’s 16th (& 7th) Birthday Party! @ Hi-Dive

11/16 – Briston Maroney w/ Covey, Roseville @ Lost Lake

11/16 – Ardalan @ Club Vinyl

11/16 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/16 – Miguel Zenón Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/16 – Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/16 – The Gabriel Mervine Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz

11/16 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/16 – Clark Thomas (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/16 – Thank You Scientist w/ Bent Knee, The Tea Club @ Globe Hall

11/16 – The Goonies w/ Journey Girls @ The Walnut Room

11/16 – Eric Darius @ Soiled Dove Underground

11/16 – Gorgon City @ Temple Denver

11/16 – Zomboy w/ Dubloadz, Gladez, Kompany, Laxx, Must Die!, Skism, Space Laces, Trampa @ Mission Ballroom

11/17 – Fit for an Autopsy w/ Rivers of Nihil, Lorna Shore, The Last Ten Seconds of Life, DYSCARNATE, Talk Is Cheap @ The Bluebird Theater

11/17 – The Score w/ The Unlikely Candidates, the Orphan, the Poet @ Summit Music Hall

11/17 – G. Perico @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

11/17 – One Giant Leap Showcase ft. Monk Gyatso, Modern Lingo, Lavender Jones + More @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/17 – Hilltop Hoods w/ Adrian Eagle, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/17 – Fox Stevenson w/ Digital Beat Down @ Larimer Lounge

11/17 – Bankshot w/ The Movers & Shakers, Puma Borracha, Sugarcandy @ Lost Lake

11/17 – Melanie Martinez @ The Paramount Theatre

11/17 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/17 – Jim Ridl Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/17 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/17 – Vetiver (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/17 – Pigeons Playing Ping Pong @ Globe Hall

11/17 – Los Angeles Azules @ Bellco Theatre

11/17 – Kevin Gates w/ YK Osiris, Rod Wave, SDoT Fresh @ Mission Ballroom

Week 3: November 18 – November 24

The Chainsmokers + 5 Seconds of Summer + Lennon Stella

When: November 19

Where: Pepsi Center

The Lowdown: On November 19, The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella are all teaming up and heading to the Pepsi Center in the heart of downtown Denver. All three of these acts have their notable songs such as The Chainsmoker’s “Closer,” 5 Seconds of Summer’s “Youngblood” and Lennon Stella’s “Polaroid.” If you’re a fan of one or all three of these artists, this will be a show you won’t want to miss this month. Tickets are still available, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

11/18 – Pinback w/ Disheveled Cuss @ The Bluebird Theater

11/18 – Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/18 – A$AP Ferg + Ski Mask The Slump God w/ Pouya, Murda Beatz, MadeinTYO, Danny Towers, DJ Scheme @ Mission Ballroom

11/19 – Tiffany Young @ The Bluebird Theater

11/19 – The Maine w/ Twin XL @ Summit Music Hall

11/19 – Asian Doll w/ Miss Money, $toney, Snoww Bear, JayOhh, Nay Renee @ Marquis Theater

11/19 – The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

11/19 – Nots w/ Slugger, Dearborn @ Lost Lake

11/19 – Art Garfunkel @ The Paramount Theatre

11/19 – Colorado Symphony Presents: Ensemble Faucheux @ Dazzle Jazz

11/19 – Dru Heller Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

11/19 – DJ Williams Shots Fired @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/19 – Sugar Walls @ Globe Hall

11/19 – Wilco w/ Tuomo & Markus @ Mission Ballroom

11/20 – Summer Walker w/ Melii @ The Ogden Theatre

11/20 – Jack Harlow w/ ALLBLACK @ The Bluebird Theater

11/20 – Misterwives w/ Foreign Air @ The Gothic Theatre

11/20 – Helmet @ Summit Music Hall

11/20 – RE:Search ft. Sweater Beats w/ jackLNDN, Movesayer, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/20 – Mayday Parade @ Marquis Theater

11/20 – Mellow Fellow w/ RuRu, Pure Weed @ Larimer Lounge

11/20 – Italo Disco Legacy Screening After Party @ Hi-Dive

11/20 – G Tom Mac @ Lost Lake

11/20 – John Gunther & the “Bad Hombres” @ Dazzle Jazz

11/20 – The Teague Bechtel Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

11/20 – Mihali @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/20 – Zhavia Ward @ Globe Hall

11/20 – Caleb Caudle @ The Walnut Room

11/20 – The Hot Sardines @ Soiled Dove Underground

11/21 – Mt. Joy w/ Wilderado, Adam Melchor @ The Ogden Theatre

11/21 – Syml w/ Handsome Ghost @ The Bluebird Theater

11/21 – Pickin on Hip Hop ft. The Sweet Lillies w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/21 – Mystikal w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/21 – Giuseppe Ottaviani @ Marquis Theater

11/21 – Tow’rs w/ B.R. Lively @ Larimer Lounge

11/21 – The Supervillans w/ Ufer, Uncle Lame Bake @ Lost Lake

11/21 – Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/21 – David Arthur & The Round Table (Frank Sinatra Tribute) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/21 – SuperMagick (Amy Winehouse Tribute) (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/21 – Raúl Pacheco & the Cumbia Dragons @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/21 – Wild w/ Johnny Gates @ Globe Hall

11/21 – DaBaby w/ Stunna 4 Vegas @ Mission Ballroom

11/22 – Wildermiss (Record Release) w/ Slow Caves @ The Bluebird Theater

11/22 – King Diamond w/ Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, The Idle Hands @ The Fillmore

11/22 – Aqueous w/ Evanoff @ The Gothic Theatre

11/22 – Elephante w/ PLS&TY, Jamesik @ Summit Music Hall

11/22 – Planet of the Drums ft. AK1200, Dara, Dieselboy, Messinian w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/22 – The Funk Sessions w/ Emerald Quintet ft. Skerik, Stanton Moore @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/22 – Exhumed + Gatekeeper w/ Necrot, Judiciary @ Marquis Theater

11/22 – Shredders @ Larimer Lounge

11/22 – Briffaut w/ Down Time, Inaiah Lujan @ Hi-Dive

11/22 – Wasteland Hop w/ Solsatellite, The Dollhouse Thieves @ Lost Lake

11/22 – Black Asteroid @ Bar Standard

11/22 – Andrew Bayer @ The Church

11/22 – Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/22 – Stafford Hunter & Continuum (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/22 – FreeBear (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/22 – The Kenyon Brenner Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

11/22 – Patrick McDevitt Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

11/22 – Tracy Byrd @ The Grizzly Rose

11/22 – Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/22 – Atomga (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/22 – Broncho @ Globe Hall

11/22 – Emily Barns w/ Cole Scheifele, Young Pine, Sister Neapolitan @ The Walnut Room

11/22 – Jeffrey Foucault w/ John Statz @ Soiled Dove Underground

11/22 – November to Remember! @ Bellco Theatre

11/22 – Lost Kings @ Temple Denver

11/22 – Seven Lions w/ Jason Ross, Crystal Skies, Last Heroes @ Mission Ballroom

11/23 – Keller Williams Grateful Grass w/ Keller & The Keels, Love Canon @ The Ogden Theatre

11/23 – Katastro w/ Bikini Trill, Dylan Reese @ The Bluebird Theater

11/23 – Ghostland Observatory w/ Holy Ghost!, MUNYA @ The Fillmore

11/23 – Blood Indication w/ Vermin Womb, Dreadnought, Superstition @ The Gothic Theatre

11/23 – Issues w/ Polyphia, Lil Aaron, Sleep Token, Mosaic @ Summit Music Hall

11/23 – Funk You w/ The Green House Band, RADO @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/23 – Ponicz w/ Awminus, Codd Dubz @ Marquis Theater

11/23 – Jirad The Completionist (Day Set) @ Larimer Lounge

11/23 – Lusine w/ Juschill, Hu @ Larimer Lounge

11/23 – Limbwrecker w/ Glacial Tomb, Berated, Whammer @ Hi-Dive

11/23 – Consider The Source w/ Kaleid, Markafiki @ Lost Lake

11/23 – BASS OPS: Dirtysnatcha w/ Catz ‘n Dogz @ Club Vinyl

11/23 – Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/23 – Keith Oxman (Album Release) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/23 – Kerry Pastine Cocktail Combo (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/23 – The Gabriel Mervine Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz

11/23 – Brunch w/ Half Pint & The Growlers @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/23 – WHIP IT! ’80s Dance Party @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/23 – Broncho w/ Hot Flash Heat Wave, Rinse & Repeat @ Globe Hall

11/23 – FY5 w/ Michael Batdorf @ The Walnut Room

11/23 – Green Velvet @ Temple Denver

11/23 – Black Star Gang ft. Yasiin Bey, Talib Kweli, DJ Premier w/ Brother Ali, Evidence, The ReMINDers @ Mission Ballroom

11/24 – Neyla Pekarek w/ Bluebook, Chris Fleming @ The Bluebird Theater

11/24 – Hovvdy w/ Nick Dorian, Caroline Says @ Larimer Lounge

11/24 – Lisa Prank w/ The Tangles, Horse Girl @ Hi-Dive

11/24 – Vérité w/ Yasi @ Lost Lake

11/24 – Kris Kristofferson & the Strangers @ The Paramount Theatre

11/24 – The Adam Bodine Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

11/24 – Brunch w/ Ross James @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/24 – Mathias Olson @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/24 – Technicolor Riots w/ Colors & Static, Birdhouse View @ Globe Hall

11/24 – Romaro Franceswa w/ Perry Porter @ The Walnut Room

Week 4: November 25 – December 1

Hobo Johnson & the Love Makers w/ Mom Jeans, The Philharmonik, Nate Curry

When: November 26

Where: Ogden Theatre

The Lowdown: To wrap this month in Denver concerts up, we recommend you head over to The Ogden Theatre on November 26 to catch rapper Hobo Johnson and his band, the Love Makers, take over. Hobo Johnson is one of the newer acts on the scene today with his fame beginning back in 2018 with his viral hit “Peach Scone.” Johnson’s style is unique in that it is very poetic with hard-hitting production. Fellow artists Mom Jeans, The Philharmonik and Nate Curry are on the bill for November 26 as well.

Also see…

11/25 – Cher w/ Nile Rodgers + Chic @ Pepsi Center

11/25 – Monolord w/ Blackwater Holylight @ Marquis Theater

11/25 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/26 – ScHoolboy w/ QNAV @ The Fillmore

11/26 – HIDE w/ Echo Beds, Church Fire, Cau5er @ Hi-Dive

11/26 – Dru Heller Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

11/26 – B. Dolan @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/27 – Brondo @ The Ogden Theatre

11/27 – Neon Indian w/ Lou Rebecca @ The Bluebird Theater

11/27 – Last Waltz Revisited @ The Fillmore

11/27 – G Herbo w/ Smoke DZA, TheyCallHimAP, MiKEMiNDED, Hunidrack6, Swizzy J @ The Gothic Theatre

11/27 – Pigface @ Summit Music Hall

11/27 – SAINt JHN w/ Kodie Shane @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/27 – RE:Search ft. EOTO w/ Borahm Lee, Nicholas Gerlach, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/27 – Andy C w/ Tonn Piper @ Marquis Theater

11/27 – Shark Dreams w/ Nuancer @ Larimer Lounge

11/27 – Flaural w/ OKO TYGRA, Wet Nights, DJ Lexie @ Hi-Dive

11/27 – Emma Mayes & the Hip w/ Los Mocochetes, Ghost Tapes @ Lost Lake

11/27 – Giolì & Assia @ Bar Standard

11/27 – Trancegiving 2019: Vini Vici @ The Church

11/27 – Elephant Wrecking Ball @ Dazzle Jazz

11/27 – Greg Wahl & the Wahl Street Band @ Nocturne Jazz

11/27 – Matt Stell @ The Grizzly Rose

11/27 – Drakesgiving 2 ft. Big Styles @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/27 – Greyson Chance @ Globe Hall

11/27 – The Long Run (Eagles Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

11/29 – Eptic w/ Tynan, Oolacile, Green Matter, Yoda Popz @ The Ogden Theatre

11/29 – Black Mountain w/ Ryley Walker @ The Bluebird Theater

11/29 – 12th Planet w/ Borgore, PhaseOne, Yookie, Tisoki, Bloodthinnerz, G-Rex @ The Fillmore

11/29 – Eric Rachmany w/ Howi Spangler, The John Dank Show @ Summit Music Hall

11/29 – Dreamers w/ Arrested Youth, American Teeth @ Marquis Theater

11/29 – Catching Flies w/ Chitchat, Sifts, Chromadrift @ Larimer Lounge

11/29 – Automatic @ Lost Lake

11/29 – Prok & Fitch @ Bar Standard

11/29 – Gammer @ The Church

11/29 – Bonnie Lowdermilk (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/29 – Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/29 – The Kenyon Brenner Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

11/29 – Patrick McDevitt Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

11/29 – Mitchell Tenpenny w/ Seaforth @ The Grizzly Rose

11/29 – Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/29 – Disco Ball (’70s Dance Party) (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/29 – The Long Run (Eagles Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

11/29 – Temple Fridays @ Temple Denver

11/29 – The String Cheese Incident @ Mission Ballroom

11/30 – Potato Pirates (Album Release) w/ Starving Wolves, The Dendrites, The Wheelz, Implied Risk @ The Bluebird Theater

11/30 – Ying Yang Twins w/ Twista, Slim Thug, Dem Franchize Boyz, Mike Jones, Bubba Sparxxx, DJ Unk @ The Fillmore

11/30 – Paul van Dyk w/ Cold Blue @ Summit Music Hall

11/30 – An-Ten-Nae + Govinda + WHYT RBBT ft. Eriel Indigo w/ ATYYA, Skinny Limbs @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/30 – Cautious Clay w/ Remi Wolf @ Marquis Theater

11/30 – Cheap Perfume w/ SPELLS, Plasma Canvas, Wild Lives @ Hi-Dive

11/30 – One Way To Live w/ Under Auburn Skies, Lungburn, Wall of the Fallen, Le Reve @ Lost Lake

11/30 – BASS OPS: Crizzly w/ The Blaze @ Club Vinyl

11/30 – Tony Monaco w/ Fareed Haque, Paul Wertico @ Dazzle Jazz

11/30 – The Gabriel Mervine Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz

11/30 – Mitchell Tenpenny w/ Seaforth @ The Grizzly Rose

11/30 – Astraea Cortez (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/30 – SNAP! ’90s Dance Party @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/30 – We The Kings w/ Northbound @ Globe Hall

11/30 – Soul School w/ A Holiday Cheer @ Soiled Dove Underground

11/30 – Icona Pop @ Temple Denver

11/30 – The String Cheese Incident @ Mission Ballroom

12/1 – Bad Decisions w/ Asalt, Ballistic Biscuit, Chris Srift @ Lost Lake

12/1 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/1 – Dave Halchak (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/1 – The 1975 @ 1st Bank Center

