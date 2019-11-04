500+ Denver Concerts To See In November

As we bid farewell to October 2019, we’d like to welcome you to November by giving you the guide to all the Denver concerts going on over the next 30 days. There are over 500 concerts to check out this month which can be a lot to handle. If you’re looking for a place to start, look no further and use our recommendations below. Alternatively, you have the power to choose your own adventure by exploring whatever you want whenever you want. Whatever you decide to do this month, we hope you have fun doing it.
Week 1: November 4 – November 10
What The Night Brings: An Evening of Music, Remembrance and Community
When: November 4
Where: 1st Bank Center
The Lowdown: To kick things off this month, a huge number of musicians are gathering at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield to pay tribute to a fallen friend. In June, Yonder Mountain String Band’s own Jeff Austin passed away. On November 4, Bill Nershi, Billy Strings, Brendan Bayliss, Cody Dickinson, Darol Anger, Greensky Bluegrass, Hot Rize, The Infamous Stringdusters, Keith Moseley, Keller Williams, Leftover Salmon, members of the Jeff Austin Band, Kyle Tuttle, Jean-Luc Davis, Lindsay Lou, Mimi Naja, Noam Pikelny, Railroad Earth, Sam Bush, The Travelin’ McCourys, Todd Snider and Yonder Mountain String Band are all gathering to bring music, remembrance and community in memoriam of Austin. All proceeds are going to Austin’s family, making this show even more special.
Also see…
11/4 – Space Jesus w/ Huxley Anne, Supersillyus, Digital Vagabond @ The Bluebird Theater
11/4 – The Dear Hunter @ Larimer Lounge
11/4 – Mondo Drag w/ Love Gang, Abrams @ Hi-Dive
11/4 – Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/4 – Lana Del Ray @ Bellco Theatre
11/5 – Last Dinosaurs w/ Born Ruffians, AMZY @ The Bluebird Theater
11/5 – Young Thug w/ Flipp Dinero, KILLY @ The Fillmore
11/5 – Kikagaku Moyo w/ Minamu Deutsch @ The Gothic Theatre
11/5 – Ice Nine Kills w/ Fit For A King, Light The Torch, Awake At Last @ Summit Music Hall
11/5 – Maxo Kream w/ Q Da Fool, Slayter @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/5 – Max Bemis w/ Perma, Museum Mouth @ Marquis Theater
11/5 – Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage w/ Adam Baumeister @ Hi-Dive
11/5 – Mary Stallings @ Dazzle Jazz
11/5 – Dru Heller Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
11/6 – The Dear Hunter w/ Satio @ The Bluebird Theater
11/6 – Slaves w/ Outline In Color, Hemingway Hero, Bluprint, Vital // Signs @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
11/6 – Ryan Caraveo w/ Alec King, Rence @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/6 – RE:Search ft. Cofresi + Vibe Street w/ Kaptain, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/6 – (Sandy) Alex G w/ Indigo De Souza, Tomberlin @ Marquis Theater
11/6 – Zach Maxwell w/ Adiel Mitchell, DJ Cyn, Mandy Groves @ Larimer Lounge
11/6 – Fister w/ Horseburner, Matriarch, Vulgarian @ Hi-Dive
11/6 – Negative Approach @ Lost Lake
11/6 – Kill Frenzy @ Bar Standard
11/6 – Jesse Cook @ The Paramount Theatre
11/6 – Mary Stallings @ Dazzle Jazz
11/6 – Coração Brazilian Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
11/6 – Augustana w/ Decatur, Glas Cases @ Globe Hall
11/6 – Keith Harkin @ The Walnut Room
11/6 – Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra w/ Sinclair @ Soiled Dove Underground
11/6 – Kurt Vile and the Violators w/ Dinosaur Jr. @ Mission Ballroom
11/7 – Ra Ra Riot w/ Bayonne, Corsicana @ The Bluebird Theater
11/7 – That 1 Guy w/ Honeycomb @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/7 – The Trifinity ft. Yheti, Toadface, Mt. Analogue w/ Supertask, Godlazer @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/7 – Moon and Dad + Granny Tweed w/ Kaepora @ Larimer Lounge
11/7 – The Deer w/ The Low Road, 300 Days @ Lost Lake
11/7 – Einmusik w/ Noisia @ Club Vinyl
11/7 – A Tuba to Cuba: Preservation Hall Jazz Band w/ Yusa, Special Guests @ The Paramount Theatre
11/7 – Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/7 – Oz Noy Trio ft. Dave Weckl + Hadrien Feraud (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/7 – Ryan Fourt Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
11/7 – Juan Maclean @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/7 – Mac Ayres w/ Dylan Streight @ Globe Hall
11/7 – Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra w/ Sinclair @ Soiled Dove Underground
11/7 – Ludacris + Nelly w/ DJ Squizzy Taylor @ Mission Ballroom
11/8 – Camp w/ Futurebirds @ The Ogden Theatre
11/8 – Frankie Cosmos w/ Stephen Steinbrink, Ashley Koett @ The Bluebird Theater
11/8 – The Roots w/ Chris Karns @ The Fillmore
11/8 – Julia Michaels w/ Rhys Lewis @ The Gothic Theatre
11/8 – Perpetual Groove w/ The Dirty Revival @ Summit Music Hall
11/8 – Part & Parcel w/ Flash Mountain Flood, Morsel @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/8 – Skizzy Mars w/ Yoshi Flower, Zaia @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/8 – Matt Maeson w/ Moby Rich @ Marquis Theater
11/8 – Frankie Cosmos w/ Stephen Steinbrink, Ashley Koett @ Larimer Lounge @ Larimer Lounge
11/8 – Codename: Carter w/ SPELLS, Zephyr @ Hi-Dive
11/8 – All Waffle Trick w/ Then I Fly, Mean Machine @ Lost Lake
11/8 – Gene Farris w/ Sorsari, MRKRYL @ Bar Standard
11/8 – Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/8 – Oz Noy Trio ft. Dave Weckl + Hadrien Feraud (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/8 – The Kenyon Brenner Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
11/8 – Patrick McDevitt Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
11/8 – The Cadillac Three @ The Grizzly Rose
11/8 – Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/8 – Beyonce v.s. Rihanna 3 – In Honor of Women’s History Month (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/8 – City of the Sun w/ Sontalk @ Globe Hall
11/8 – The Nadas w/ Brad Colerick @ The Walnut Room
11/8 – Steve Poltz @ Soiled Dove Underground
11/8 – Vicetone @ Temple Denver
11/8 – Opiuo w/ Koan Sound, Haywyre, Maddy O’Neal, Guggenz @ Mission Ballroom
11/9 – Camp w/ Futurebirds @ The Ogden Theatre
11/9 – Houndmouth w/ Kyle Emerson @ The Bluebird Theater
11/9 – Madeon w/ LP Giobbi @ The Fillmore
11/9 – Tribal Seeds w/ New Kingston, Tropidelic @ The Gothic Theatre
11/9 – Perpetual Groove w/ Schema Things @ Summit Music Hall
11/9 – Perpetual Groove @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
11/9 – Moontricks w/ Chewy&Bach, f-ether, Waxcat @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/9 – Anders Osborne ft. Scott Metzger (JRAD) w/ Ross James & The Counterpoint @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/9 – The Spill Canvas w/ The Juliana Theory, Cory Wells @ Marquis Theater
11/9 – Koffin Kats w/ Thee Coroners, The Mossgatherers @ Larimer Lounge
11/9 – Necropanther w/ Methane, Incarnit, Draghoria @ Hi-Dive
11/9 – Dirty Honey w/ Matt Rouch & the Noise Upstairs, Elektric Animals @ Lost Lake
11/9 – BASS OPS: Arius + Sonny Fodera + Dom Dolla @ Club Vinyl
11/9 – Ray LaMontagne w/ Kacy & Clayton @ The Paramount Theatre
11/9 – Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/9 – Kenwood Dennard + Joe Anderies Collaboration Project (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/9 – The Gabriel Mervine Sextet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
11/9 – Matt Skellenger + Matt Reid Duo (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
11/9 – Rabblefish (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/9 – Pink Hawks’ Scorpio Party (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/9 – From Indian Lakes @ Globe Hall
11/9 – Mike Massé @ The Walnut Room
11/9 – TJ Hooker Taylor w/ Sam Mayfield Blues Band @ Soiled Dove Underground
11/9 – Good Times Ahead @ Temple Denver
11/9 – Nahko and Medicine for the People w/ Nattali Rize @ Mission Ballroom
11/10 – Post Malone w/ Swae Lee, Tyla Yaweh @ Pepsi Center
11/10 – 5th Annual Mile High Fashion + Music Showcase @ Summit Music Hall
11/10 – Rainbow Girls w/ Strings and the Box, Grace Clark Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/10 – JAYDAYOUNGAN w/ Tha Ape, Hailey Bop, DJ Hardaway, DJ Domino @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/10 – Black & White + Motion Picture w/ Moving Still, Wiff, Upstairs Neighbor @ Larimer Lounge
11/10 – Finding Common Ground w/ JSR, The Yellnats, Television Generation @ Lost Lake
11/10 – Foreign Roots. Presents Rooftop Rotations @ Club Vinyl
11/10 – Ray LaMontagne w/ Kacy & Clayton @ The Paramount Theatre
11/10 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/10 – Hal Aqua and The Lost Tribe (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/10 – Another Brunch in The Wall – The Pink Floyd Brunch (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/10 – El Javi (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/10 – Futurebirds w/ Rowboat, Paul Dehaven @ Globe Hall
11/10 – ATB @ Temple Denver
Week 2: November 11 – November 17
Q-Tip w/ Busta Rhymes, The Grouch & Murs, DJ Abilities
When: November 15
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: On November 15, we’re taking you over to Mission Ballroom where a stacked line up of rap legends are will be taking the stage. Back in the ’90s, Q-Tip, born Jonathan William Davis, was part of the legendary rap group A Tribe Called Quest followed by a successful solo career. Fellow rappers Busta Rhymes, The Grouch & Murs and DJ Abilities are on the bill for the evening as well. This show will satisfy all sorts of rap fans, old and new. Tickets are still available so plan ahead before it’s too late.
Also see…
11/11 – Brent Cobb and Them w/ Hailey Whitters, Hunter Burnette @ The Bluebird Theater
11/11 – The Aquabats! @ The Gothic Theatre
11/11 – The Amphibious Man w/ Sixteen Jackies, Ladies Night @ Larimer Lounge
11/11 – Ulthar w/ Nightfell, Malum Mortuus, Saeva @ Hi-Dive
11/11 – Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/11 – Allen Stone’s Karaoke Extravaganza @ Soiled Dove Underground
11/12 – PJ Morton w/ Asiahn, Pell @ The Bluebird Theater
11/12 – Big Freedia w/ Low Cut Connie @ The Gothic Theatre
11/12 – Peelander-Z w/ Younger Than Neil, Brewhaha @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
11/12 – Hirie w/ RDGLDGRN, Tunnel Vision @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/12 – Harley Poe w/ The Homeless Gospel Choir, Crow Cavalier @ Marquis Theater
11/12 – Elephant Stone w/ Frankie & The Witch Fingers, Emerald Siam @ Hi-Dive
11/12 – Frank’s Favorite Songs @ Dazzle Jazz
11/12 – Dru Heller Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
11/12 – Tony Lucca w/ Brother Elsey @ The Walnut Room
11/12 – Tyrone Wells w/ Dan Rodriguez, RIVVRS @ Soiled Dove Underground
11/12 – FKA + Magdalene @ Mission Ballroom
11/13 – Amber Run w/ Jordan Mackampa @ The Bluebird Theater
11/13 – Tobe Nwigwe w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/13 – RE:Search ft. Lucid Vision, Modern Measure w/ Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/13 – Sun Seeker w/ Duncan Fellows @ Larimer Lounge
11/13 – The Coathangers w/ Control Top, Rocket Dust @ Lost Lake
11/13 – John Monkman @ Bar Standard
11/13 – Boundless (Album Release) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/13 – The Teague Bechtel Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
11/13 – Mono @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/13 – San Fermin w/ Joyero @ Globe Hall
11/13 – Gesaffelstein @ Mission Ballroom
11/14 – Brittany Howard w/ Georgia Anne Muldrow @ The Ogden Theatre
11/14 – James Young @ The Bluebird Theater
11/14 – Oliver Francis w/ Smrtdeath, Marco XO, slouch, superare @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/14 – Dustycloud @ Larimer Lounge
11/14 – JP Harris w/ Bison Bone, White Rose Motor Oil @ Hi-Dive
11/14 – Stoop Kids w/ Kaji, The Lost Mondays @ Lost Lake
11/14 – Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/14 – The Mind and Music of George Gershwin (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/14 – Royal Roost Revival @ Nocturne Jazz
11/14 – The Bones of J.R. Jones w/ The Ugly Architect, Great Sabin @ Globe Hall
11/15 – Pigeons Playing Ping Pong w/ Lespecial @ The Ogden Theatre
11/15 – The Milk Carton Kids @ The Bluebird Theater
11/15 – The Cinematic Orchestra w/ Photay, PBDY @ The Gothic Theatre
11/15 – The Starting Line w/ Chris Farren @ Summit Music Hall
11/15 – DAX w/ CalenRaps, OTIS, Bobby Mercer, Summer’s Son, Phil Mauro @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/15 – Jyemo Club + Pink Hawks w/ Green Buddha, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/15 – Liptruce w/ Amanda Hawkins, Bailey Elora, Mawule @ Marquis Theater
11/15 – Joey Harkum w/ A-Mac @ Larimer Lounge
11/15 – The Kinky Fingers w/ Serpentfoot, TOOMUCHBLOND, Funk Hunk @ Hi-Dive
11/15 – Specific Ocean w/ Panther Martin, Amazing Adventures @ Lost Lake
11/15 – Roy Rosenfeld + Facundo Mohr @ Bar Standard
11/15 – Kaskade @ The Church
11/15 – Camilla Vaitaitis (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/15 – Marguerite Juenemann + Jim Ridl (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/15 – Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/15 – The Kenyon Brenner Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
11/15 – Patrick McDevitt Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
11/15 – Easton Corbin @ The Grizzly Rose
11/15 – Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/15 – Patrick Sweany (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/15 – Extra Golden w/ Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels, 4H Royalty @ Globe Hall
11/15 – Kid Astronaut (EP Release Show) @ Soiled Dove Underground
11/15 – Grandtheft @ Temple Denver
11/16 – Pigeons Playing Ping Pong w/ Yak Attack @ The Ogden Theatre
11/16 – Quix w/ Montell2099, Stayloose @ The Bluebird Theater
11/16 – Chon w/ Between The Buried And Me, Intervals @ The Fillmore
11/16 – Penny & Sparrow w/ Lily & Madeleine @ The Gothic Theatre
11/16 – Trans-Siberian Orchestra (Two Sets) @ Pepsi Center
11/16 – Our Last Night w/ I See Stars, The World Alive, Ashland @ Summit Music Hall
11/16 – Head for the Hills w/ Vince, Silas Herman @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/16 – Collie Buddz w/ Keznamdi, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/16 – Role Model w/ Mills., Oxeye Daisy @ Marquis Theater
11/16 – Kaivon w/ Inzo @ Larimer Lounge
11/16 – Hi-Dive’s 16th (& 7th) Birthday Party! @ Hi-Dive
11/16 – Briston Maroney w/ Covey, Roseville @ Lost Lake
11/16 – Ardalan @ Club Vinyl
11/16 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/16 – Miguel Zenón Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/16 – Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/16 – The Gabriel Mervine Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz
11/16 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/16 – Clark Thomas (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/16 – Thank You Scientist w/ Bent Knee, The Tea Club @ Globe Hall
11/16 – The Goonies w/ Journey Girls @ The Walnut Room
11/16 – Eric Darius @ Soiled Dove Underground
11/16 – Gorgon City @ Temple Denver
11/16 – Zomboy w/ Dubloadz, Gladez, Kompany, Laxx, Must Die!, Skism, Space Laces, Trampa @ Mission Ballroom
11/17 – Fit for an Autopsy w/ Rivers of Nihil, Lorna Shore, The Last Ten Seconds of Life, DYSCARNATE, Talk Is Cheap @ The Bluebird Theater
11/17 – The Score w/ The Unlikely Candidates, the Orphan, the Poet @ Summit Music Hall
11/17 – G. Perico @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
11/17 – One Giant Leap Showcase ft. Monk Gyatso, Modern Lingo, Lavender Jones + More @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/17 – Hilltop Hoods w/ Adrian Eagle, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/17 – Fox Stevenson w/ Digital Beat Down @ Larimer Lounge
11/17 – Bankshot w/ The Movers & Shakers, Puma Borracha, Sugarcandy @ Lost Lake
11/17 – Melanie Martinez @ The Paramount Theatre
11/17 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/17 – Jim Ridl Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/17 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/17 – Vetiver (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/17 – Pigeons Playing Ping Pong @ Globe Hall
11/17 – Los Angeles Azules @ Bellco Theatre
11/17 – Kevin Gates w/ YK Osiris, Rod Wave, SDoT Fresh @ Mission Ballroom
Week 3: November 18 – November 24
The Chainsmokers + 5 Seconds of Summer + Lennon Stella
When: November 19
Where: Pepsi Center
The Lowdown: On November 19, The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella are all teaming up and heading to the Pepsi Center in the heart of downtown Denver. All three of these acts have their notable songs such as The Chainsmoker’s “Closer,” 5 Seconds of Summer’s “Youngblood” and Lennon Stella’s “Polaroid.” If you’re a fan of one or all three of these artists, this will be a show you won’t want to miss this month. Tickets are still available, so act now before it’s too late.
Also see…
11/18 – Pinback w/ Disheveled Cuss @ The Bluebird Theater
11/18 – Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/18 – A$AP Ferg + Ski Mask The Slump God w/ Pouya, Murda Beatz, MadeinTYO, Danny Towers, DJ Scheme @ Mission Ballroom
11/19 – Tiffany Young @ The Bluebird Theater
11/19 – The Maine w/ Twin XL @ Summit Music Hall
11/19 – Asian Doll w/ Miss Money, $toney, Snoww Bear, JayOhh, Nay Renee @ Marquis Theater
11/19 – The Lituation @ Hi-Dive
11/19 – Nots w/ Slugger, Dearborn @ Lost Lake
11/19 – Art Garfunkel @ The Paramount Theatre
11/19 – Colorado Symphony Presents: Ensemble Faucheux @ Dazzle Jazz
11/19 – Dru Heller Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
11/19 – DJ Williams Shots Fired @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/19 – Sugar Walls @ Globe Hall
11/19 – Wilco w/ Tuomo & Markus @ Mission Ballroom
11/20 – Summer Walker w/ Melii @ The Ogden Theatre
11/20 – Jack Harlow w/ ALLBLACK @ The Bluebird Theater
11/20 – Misterwives w/ Foreign Air @ The Gothic Theatre
11/20 – Helmet @ Summit Music Hall
11/20 – RE:Search ft. Sweater Beats w/ jackLNDN, Movesayer, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/20 – Mayday Parade @ Marquis Theater
11/20 – Mellow Fellow w/ RuRu, Pure Weed @ Larimer Lounge
11/20 – Italo Disco Legacy Screening After Party @ Hi-Dive
11/20 – G Tom Mac @ Lost Lake
11/20 – John Gunther & the “Bad Hombres” @ Dazzle Jazz
11/20 – The Teague Bechtel Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
11/20 – Mihali @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/20 – Zhavia Ward @ Globe Hall
11/20 – Caleb Caudle @ The Walnut Room
11/20 – The Hot Sardines @ Soiled Dove Underground
11/21 – Mt. Joy w/ Wilderado, Adam Melchor @ The Ogden Theatre
11/21 – Syml w/ Handsome Ghost @ The Bluebird Theater
11/21 – Pickin on Hip Hop ft. The Sweet Lillies w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/21 – Mystikal w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/21 – Giuseppe Ottaviani @ Marquis Theater
11/21 – Tow’rs w/ B.R. Lively @ Larimer Lounge
11/21 – The Supervillans w/ Ufer, Uncle Lame Bake @ Lost Lake
11/21 – Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/21 – David Arthur & The Round Table (Frank Sinatra Tribute) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/21 – SuperMagick (Amy Winehouse Tribute) (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/21 – Raúl Pacheco & the Cumbia Dragons @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/21 – Wild w/ Johnny Gates @ Globe Hall
11/21 – DaBaby w/ Stunna 4 Vegas @ Mission Ballroom
11/22 – Wildermiss (Record Release) w/ Slow Caves @ The Bluebird Theater
11/22 – King Diamond w/ Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, The Idle Hands @ The Fillmore
11/22 – Aqueous w/ Evanoff @ The Gothic Theatre
11/22 – Elephante w/ PLS&TY, Jamesik @ Summit Music Hall
11/22 – Planet of the Drums ft. AK1200, Dara, Dieselboy, Messinian w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/22 – The Funk Sessions w/ Emerald Quintet ft. Skerik, Stanton Moore @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/22 – Exhumed + Gatekeeper w/ Necrot, Judiciary @ Marquis Theater
11/22 – Shredders @ Larimer Lounge
11/22 – Briffaut w/ Down Time, Inaiah Lujan @ Hi-Dive
11/22 – Wasteland Hop w/ Solsatellite, The Dollhouse Thieves @ Lost Lake
11/22 – Black Asteroid @ Bar Standard
11/22 – Andrew Bayer @ The Church
11/22 – Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/22 – Stafford Hunter & Continuum (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/22 – FreeBear (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/22 – The Kenyon Brenner Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
11/22 – Patrick McDevitt Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
11/22 – Tracy Byrd @ The Grizzly Rose
11/22 – Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/22 – Atomga (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/22 – Broncho @ Globe Hall
11/22 – Emily Barns w/ Cole Scheifele, Young Pine, Sister Neapolitan @ The Walnut Room
11/22 – Jeffrey Foucault w/ John Statz @ Soiled Dove Underground
11/22 – November to Remember! @ Bellco Theatre
11/22 – Lost Kings @ Temple Denver
11/22 – Seven Lions w/ Jason Ross, Crystal Skies, Last Heroes @ Mission Ballroom
11/23 – Keller Williams Grateful Grass w/ Keller & The Keels, Love Canon @ The Ogden Theatre
11/23 – Katastro w/ Bikini Trill, Dylan Reese @ The Bluebird Theater
11/23 – Ghostland Observatory w/ Holy Ghost!, MUNYA @ The Fillmore
11/23 – Blood Indication w/ Vermin Womb, Dreadnought, Superstition @ The Gothic Theatre
11/23 – Issues w/ Polyphia, Lil Aaron, Sleep Token, Mosaic @ Summit Music Hall
11/23 – Funk You w/ The Green House Band, RADO @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/23 – Ponicz w/ Awminus, Codd Dubz @ Marquis Theater
11/23 – Jirad The Completionist (Day Set) @ Larimer Lounge
11/23 – Lusine w/ Juschill, Hu @ Larimer Lounge
11/23 – Limbwrecker w/ Glacial Tomb, Berated, Whammer @ Hi-Dive
11/23 – Consider The Source w/ Kaleid, Markafiki @ Lost Lake
11/23 – BASS OPS: Dirtysnatcha w/ Catz ‘n Dogz @ Club Vinyl
11/23 – Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/23 – Keith Oxman (Album Release) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/23 – Kerry Pastine Cocktail Combo (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/23 – The Gabriel Mervine Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz
11/23 – Brunch w/ Half Pint & The Growlers @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/23 – WHIP IT! ’80s Dance Party @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/23 – Broncho w/ Hot Flash Heat Wave, Rinse & Repeat @ Globe Hall
11/23 – FY5 w/ Michael Batdorf @ The Walnut Room
11/23 – Green Velvet @ Temple Denver
11/23 – Black Star Gang ft. Yasiin Bey, Talib Kweli, DJ Premier w/ Brother Ali, Evidence, The ReMINDers @ Mission Ballroom
11/24 – Neyla Pekarek w/ Bluebook, Chris Fleming @ The Bluebird Theater
11/24 – Hovvdy w/ Nick Dorian, Caroline Says @ Larimer Lounge
11/24 – Lisa Prank w/ The Tangles, Horse Girl @ Hi-Dive
11/24 – Vérité w/ Yasi @ Lost Lake
11/24 – Kris Kristofferson & the Strangers @ The Paramount Theatre
11/24 – The Adam Bodine Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
11/24 – Brunch w/ Ross James @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/24 – Mathias Olson @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/24 – Technicolor Riots w/ Colors & Static, Birdhouse View @ Globe Hall
11/24 – Romaro Franceswa w/ Perry Porter @ The Walnut Room
Week 4: November 25 – December 1
Hobo Johnson & the Love Makers w/ Mom Jeans, The Philharmonik, Nate Curry
When: November 26
Where: Ogden Theatre
The Lowdown: To wrap this month in Denver concerts up, we recommend you head over to The Ogden Theatre on November 26 to catch rapper Hobo Johnson and his band, the Love Makers, take over. Hobo Johnson is one of the newer acts on the scene today with his fame beginning back in 2018 with his viral hit “Peach Scone.” Johnson’s style is unique in that it is very poetic with hard-hitting production. Fellow artists Mom Jeans, The Philharmonik and Nate Curry are on the bill for November 26 as well.
Also see…
11/25 – Cher w/ Nile Rodgers + Chic @ Pepsi Center
11/25 – Monolord w/ Blackwater Holylight @ Marquis Theater
11/25 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/26 – ScHoolboy w/ QNAV @ The Fillmore
11/26 – HIDE w/ Echo Beds, Church Fire, Cau5er @ Hi-Dive
11/26 – Dru Heller Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
11/26 – B. Dolan @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/27 – Brondo @ The Ogden Theatre
11/27 – Neon Indian w/ Lou Rebecca @ The Bluebird Theater
11/27 – Last Waltz Revisited @ The Fillmore
11/27 – G Herbo w/ Smoke DZA, TheyCallHimAP, MiKEMiNDED, Hunidrack6, Swizzy J @ The Gothic Theatre
11/27 – Pigface @ Summit Music Hall
11/27 – SAINt JHN w/ Kodie Shane @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/27 – RE:Search ft. EOTO w/ Borahm Lee, Nicholas Gerlach, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/27 – Andy C w/ Tonn Piper @ Marquis Theater
11/27 – Shark Dreams w/ Nuancer @ Larimer Lounge
11/27 – Flaural w/ OKO TYGRA, Wet Nights, DJ Lexie @ Hi-Dive
11/27 – Emma Mayes & the Hip w/ Los Mocochetes, Ghost Tapes @ Lost Lake
11/27 – Giolì & Assia @ Bar Standard
11/27 – Trancegiving 2019: Vini Vici @ The Church
11/27 – Elephant Wrecking Ball @ Dazzle Jazz
11/27 – Greg Wahl & the Wahl Street Band @ Nocturne Jazz
11/27 – Matt Stell @ The Grizzly Rose
11/27 – Drakesgiving 2 ft. Big Styles @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/27 – Greyson Chance @ Globe Hall
11/27 – The Long Run (Eagles Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground
11/29 – Eptic w/ Tynan, Oolacile, Green Matter, Yoda Popz @ The Ogden Theatre
11/29 – Black Mountain w/ Ryley Walker @ The Bluebird Theater
11/29 – 12th Planet w/ Borgore, PhaseOne, Yookie, Tisoki, Bloodthinnerz, G-Rex @ The Fillmore
11/29 – Eric Rachmany w/ Howi Spangler, The John Dank Show @ Summit Music Hall
11/29 – Dreamers w/ Arrested Youth, American Teeth @ Marquis Theater
11/29 – Catching Flies w/ Chitchat, Sifts, Chromadrift @ Larimer Lounge
11/29 – Automatic @ Lost Lake
11/29 – Prok & Fitch @ Bar Standard
11/29 – Gammer @ The Church
11/29 – Bonnie Lowdermilk (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/29 – Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/29 – The Kenyon Brenner Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
11/29 – Patrick McDevitt Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
11/29 – Mitchell Tenpenny w/ Seaforth @ The Grizzly Rose
11/29 – Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/29 – Disco Ball (’70s Dance Party) (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/29 – The Long Run (Eagles Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground
11/29 – Temple Fridays @ Temple Denver
11/29 – The String Cheese Incident @ Mission Ballroom
11/30 – Potato Pirates (Album Release) w/ Starving Wolves, The Dendrites, The Wheelz, Implied Risk @ The Bluebird Theater
11/30 – Ying Yang Twins w/ Twista, Slim Thug, Dem Franchize Boyz, Mike Jones, Bubba Sparxxx, DJ Unk @ The Fillmore
11/30 – Paul van Dyk w/ Cold Blue @ Summit Music Hall
11/30 – An-Ten-Nae + Govinda + WHYT RBBT ft. Eriel Indigo w/ ATYYA, Skinny Limbs @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/30 – Cautious Clay w/ Remi Wolf @ Marquis Theater
11/30 – Cheap Perfume w/ SPELLS, Plasma Canvas, Wild Lives @ Hi-Dive
11/30 – One Way To Live w/ Under Auburn Skies, Lungburn, Wall of the Fallen, Le Reve @ Lost Lake
11/30 – BASS OPS: Crizzly w/ The Blaze @ Club Vinyl
11/30 – Tony Monaco w/ Fareed Haque, Paul Wertico @ Dazzle Jazz
11/30 – The Gabriel Mervine Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz
11/30 – Mitchell Tenpenny w/ Seaforth @ The Grizzly Rose
11/30 – Astraea Cortez (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/30 – SNAP! ’90s Dance Party @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/30 – We The Kings w/ Northbound @ Globe Hall
11/30 – Soul School w/ A Holiday Cheer @ Soiled Dove Underground
11/30 – Icona Pop @ Temple Denver
11/30 – The String Cheese Incident @ Mission Ballroom
12/1 – Bad Decisions w/ Asalt, Ballistic Biscuit, Chris Srift @ Lost Lake
12/1 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/1 – Dave Halchak (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/1 – The 1975 @ 1st Bank Center