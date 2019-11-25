This Week In Concerts – Cher, Hobo Johnson, The String Cheese Incident, Ying Yang Twins and More

There’s no better time than now for us to give thanks to the Denver concert scene. The Mile High City celebrates and supports live music and for that we are grateful. If you’re looking for a way to show your appreciation for the Denver music scene, you can start by attending any one of the more than 70 concerts going on this week. As always, we hope you’ll get out there and have some fun exploring this week in Denver concerts.

Monday, November 25

Cher w/ Nile Rodgers + Chic

Where: Pepsi Center

The Lowdown: To kick things off on Monday night, the one and only Cher is headed to Denver to take over the Pepsi Center. Cher’s career dates back to the mid ’60s in her Sonny & Cher days with hits such as “I Got You Babe” and “The Beat Goes On.” Cher continued to make moves by releasing albums throughout the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and the 2010s proving that there’s no end in sight for the Goddess of Pop. Cher is hitting the road with fellow musician and legendary guitar player Nile Rodgers along with Chic. Tickets are still available to see this killer line up in action, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

Monolord w/ Blackwater Holylight @ Marquis Theater

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Benefit for Susan Eisman + Godjammit ft. Members of Phour.O @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Krakyn w/ T4BZ, Trip Drop, Mantrah, Haunt, Daddy Whompus, Nitrous Wolf, Tentacle Brain, Guitarthur @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

Tuesday, November 26

Hobo Johnson & the Love Makers

Where: The Ogden Theatre

The Lowdown: On Tuesday night, we’re taking you to The Ogden Theatre where rapper Hobo Johnson and his band the Love Makers will be taking over the Colfax Avenue stage. If you’re unfamiliar with Hobo Johnson’s work, you may remember his 2018 viral hit “Peach Scone” which demonstrated his spoken-word style. Fellow artists Mom Jeans, The Philharmonik and Nate Curry are on the bill for Tuesday night’s performance as well.

Also see…

ScHoolboy w/ QNAV @ The Fillmore

HIDE w/ Echo Beds, Church Fire, Cau5er @ Hi-Dive

Dru Heller Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

B. Dolan @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Millennial Falcon w/ Arctobog, Graves @ 7th Circle Music Collective

Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Bukez Finezt w/ Aimerie, Fathomless, Bezlebub, Swoll, Ghast @ The Black Box

Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark

Wednesday, November 27

Last Waltz Revisited

Where: The Fillmore

The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, The Last Waltz Revisited is returning to The Fillmore for its 2019 run. The Last Waltz is a concert of remembrance for the legendary group The Band’s 1978 documentary of the same title. Over four decades later, the legacy of The Band still runs strong as this tour aims to keep the spirit of their music alive. If you’re unfamiliar with The Band’s work, check out any one of their timeless hits such as “The Weight” or “Up On Cripple Creek.” Tickets are still available, so grab some now while supplies last.

Also see…

Brondo @ The Ogden Theatre

Neon Indian w/ Lou Rebecca @ The Bluebird Theater

G Herbo w/ Smoke DZA, TheyCallHimAP, MiKEMiNDED, Hunidrack6, Swizzy J @ The Gothic Theatre

Pigface @ Summit Music Hall

SAINt JHN w/ Kodie Shane @ Cervantes’ Other Side

RE:Search ft. EOTO w/ Borahm Lee, Nicholas Gerlach, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Andy C w/ Tonn Piper @ Marquis Theater

Shark Dreams w/ Nuancer @ Larimer Lounge

Flaural w/ OKO TYGRA, Wet Nights, DJ Lexie @ Hi-Dive

Emma Mayes & the Hip w/ Los Mocochetes, Ghost Tapes @ Lost Lake

Giolì & Assia @ Bar Standard

Trancegiving 2019: Vini Vici @ The Church

Elephant Wrecking Ball @ Dazzle Jazz

Greg Wahl & the Wahl Street Band @ Nocturne Jazz

Matt Stell @ The Grizzly Rose

Drakesgiving 2 ft. Big Styles @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Greyson Chance @ Globe Hall

The Long Run (Eagles Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Lion’s Lair Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

Funky Good Time: ’80s + ’90s R&B @ Goosetown Tavern

Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Collective Wednesdays: Subciety Takeover @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Hillbilly Demons Thanksgiving Eve Party @ The Venue

The Lituation + Pantones @ The Meadowlark

Thursday, November 28

G-Space w/ Foxy Dope, Niraya, Ollie Mumbles

Where: The Black Box

The Lowdown: If you’re looking to spice up your Thanksgiving evening a little bit, we’ve got just the way to do it. On Thursday night, The Black Box is hosting artists G-Space, Foxy Dope, Niraya and Ollie Mumbles. Headliner G-Space’s sound takes a more laid back rhythmic approach that delivers plenty of grooves. All of these EDM artists are coming together and are sure to bring some music that we can be thankful for.

Also see…

Phish Thursdays @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Fam & Friends w/ Protekta, Rumblejunkie, Wayzout @ The Black Box Lounge

Friday, November 29

The String Cheese Incident

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: On Friday and Saturday night, The String Cheese Incident is returning to Denver to make their Mission Ballroom debut. The String Cheese Incident is one of the most famous bands out of Colorado ever since they started back in the early ’90s. If you’re a fan of rock or jam band type music, this will be a show you won’t want to miss this week. If you’re unfamiliar with SCI’s work, check out “Sirens” or “BollyMunster” or any one of their live albums to get a taste of what to expect. You have two chances to catch this Colorado band in action, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

Eptic w/ Tynan, Oolacile, Green Matter, Yoda Popz @ The Ogden Theatre

Black Mountain w/ Ryley Walker @ The Bluebird Theater

12th Planet w/ Borgore, PhaseOne, Yookie, Tisoki, Bloodthinnerz, G-Rex @ The Fillmore

Eric Rachmany w/ Howi Spangler, The John Dank Show @ Summit Music Hall

Dreamers w/ Arrested Youth, American Teeth @ Marquis Theater

Catching Flies w/ Chitchat, Sifts, Chromadrift @ Larimer Lounge

Automatic @ Lost Lake

Prok & Fitch @ Bar Standard

Gammer @ The Church

Bonnie Lowdermilk (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Kenyon Brenner Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Patrick McDevitt Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Mitchell Tenpenny w/ Seaforth @ The Grizzly Rose

Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Disco Ball (’70s Dance Party) (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Long Run (Eagles Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Temple Fridays @ Temple Denver

High On Fire w/ Power Trip, Devil Master, Creeping Death @ The Oriental Theater

American Idiot (Green Day Tribute) w/ Chili Powder (Red Hot Chili Pepper Tribute), Porno Addiction @ The Venue

DJ Ill Kid w/ Drop Logik, Wayzout, NOFRENDO @ The Black Box Lounge

Caspa w/ Hatcha, 2Rip, Zipse, AOWL @ The Black Box

Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

Saturday, November 30

Ying Yang Twins

Where: The Fillmore

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a 2000s themed party to check out this weekend, look no further. On Saturday night, rap duo Ying Yang Twins is headed to Denver to take over The Fillmore. You might recognize the Ying Yang Twins from their smash 2002 hit “Get Low” with fellow artist Lil Jon, and if you don’t, we highly suggest taking a listen. Fellow artists Twista, Slim Thug, Dem Franchize Boyz, Mike Jones, Bubba Sparxxx and DJ Unk are all on Saturday night’s bill as well.

Also see…

Potato Pirates (Album Release) w/ Starving Wolves, The Dendrites, The Wheelz, Implied Risk @ The Bluebird Theater

Paul van Dyk w/ Cold Blue @ Summit Music Hall

An-Ten-Nae + Govinda + WHYT RBBT ft. Eriel Indigo w/ ATYYA, Skinny Limbs @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Cautious Clay w/ Remi Wolf @ Marquis Theater

Cheap Perfume w/ SPELLS, Plasma Canvas, Wild Lives @ Hi-Dive

One Way To Live w/ Under Auburn Skies, Lungburn, Wall of the Fallen, Le Reve @ Lost Lake

BASS OPS: Crizzly w/ The Blaze @ Club Vinyl

Tony Monaco w/ Fareed Haque, Paul Wertico @ Dazzle Jazz

The Gabriel Mervine Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz

Mitchell Tenpenny w/ Seaforth @ The Grizzly Rose

Astraea Cortez (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

SNAP! ’90s Dance Party @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

We The Kings w/ Northbound @ Globe Hall

Soul School w/ A Holiday Cheer @ Soiled Dove Underground

Icona Pop @ Temple Denver

The String Cheese Incident @ Mission Ballroom

Meat and Potatoes Band @ 3 Kings Tavern

Potato Pirates Official After Party @ Goosetown Tavern

He Kill 3 w/ Order I Chaos, Deathride, Infestation 303 @ The Venue

Cualli + Resonant Language + Drezza @ The Black Box

Sunday, December 1

The 1975 @ 1st Bank Center

Where: 1st Bank Center

The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts and to welcome in the month of December, we’re taking you to Broomfield where The 1975 will be taking over the 1st Bank Center. Originally from Britain, The 1975’s sound blends the lines between rock, indie, electronic and dance. If you haven’t checked out any of The 1975’s work, take a listen to “Somebody Else” and “This Must Be My Dream” to get yourself going. Tickets are still available, so grab some and end your week the right way.

Also see…

Bad Decisions w/ Asalt, Ballistic Biscuit, Chris Srift @ Lost Lake

The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Dave Halchak (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Dealz w/ DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark

