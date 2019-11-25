This Week In Concerts – Cher, Hobo Johnson, The String Cheese Incident, Ying Yang Twins and More

There’s no better time than now for us to give thanks to the Denver concert scene. The Mile High City celebrates and supports live music and for that we are grateful. If you’re looking for a way to show your appreciation for the Denver music scene, you can start by attending any one of the more than 70 concerts going on this week. As always, we hope you’ll get out there and have some fun exploring this week in Denver concerts.
Monday, November 25
Cher w/ Nile Rodgers + Chic
Where: Pepsi Center
The Lowdown: To kick things off on Monday night, the one and only Cher is headed to Denver to take over the Pepsi Center. Cher’s career dates back to the mid ’60s in her Sonny & Cher days with hits such as “I Got You Babe” and “The Beat Goes On.” Cher continued to make moves by releasing albums throughout the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and the 2010s proving that there’s no end in sight for the Goddess of Pop. Cher is hitting the road with fellow musician and legendary guitar player Nile Rodgers along with Chic. Tickets are still available to see this killer line up in action, so act now before it’s too late.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Monolord w/ Blackwater Holylight @ Marquis Theater
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Benefit for Susan Eisman + Godjammit ft. Members of Phour.O @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Krakyn w/ T4BZ, Trip Drop, Mantrah, Haunt, Daddy Whompus, Nitrous Wolf, Tentacle Brain, Guitarthur @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
Tuesday, November 26
Hobo Johnson & the Love Makers
Where: The Ogden Theatre
The Lowdown: On Tuesday night, we’re taking you to The Ogden Theatre where rapper Hobo Johnson and his band the Love Makers will be taking over the Colfax Avenue stage. If you’re unfamiliar with Hobo Johnson’s work, you may remember his 2018 viral hit “Peach Scone” which demonstrated his spoken-word style. Fellow artists Mom Jeans, The Philharmonik and Nate Curry are on the bill for Tuesday night’s performance as well.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
ScHoolboy w/ QNAV @ The Fillmore
HIDE w/ Echo Beds, Church Fire, Cau5er @ Hi-Dive
Dru Heller Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
B. Dolan @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Millennial Falcon w/ Arctobog, Graves @ 7th Circle Music Collective
Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Bukez Finezt w/ Aimerie, Fathomless, Bezlebub, Swoll, Ghast @ The Black Box
Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark
Wednesday, November 27
Last Waltz Revisited
Where: The Fillmore
The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, The Last Waltz Revisited is returning to The Fillmore for its 2019 run. The Last Waltz is a concert of remembrance for the legendary group The Band’s 1978 documentary of the same title. Over four decades later, the legacy of The Band still runs strong as this tour aims to keep the spirit of their music alive. If you’re unfamiliar with The Band’s work, check out any one of their timeless hits such as “The Weight” or “Up On Cripple Creek.” Tickets are still available, so grab some now while supplies last.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Brondo @ The Ogden Theatre
Neon Indian w/ Lou Rebecca @ The Bluebird Theater
G Herbo w/ Smoke DZA, TheyCallHimAP, MiKEMiNDED, Hunidrack6, Swizzy J @ The Gothic Theatre
Pigface @ Summit Music Hall
SAINt JHN w/ Kodie Shane @ Cervantes’ Other Side
RE:Search ft. EOTO w/ Borahm Lee, Nicholas Gerlach, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Andy C w/ Tonn Piper @ Marquis Theater
Shark Dreams w/ Nuancer @ Larimer Lounge
Flaural w/ OKO TYGRA, Wet Nights, DJ Lexie @ Hi-Dive
Emma Mayes & the Hip w/ Los Mocochetes, Ghost Tapes @ Lost Lake
Giolì & Assia @ Bar Standard
Trancegiving 2019: Vini Vici @ The Church
Elephant Wrecking Ball @ Dazzle Jazz
Greg Wahl & the Wahl Street Band @ Nocturne Jazz
Matt Stell @ The Grizzly Rose
Drakesgiving 2 ft. Big Styles @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Greyson Chance @ Globe Hall
The Long Run (Eagles Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Lion’s Lair Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair
Funky Good Time: ’80s + ’90s R&B @ Goosetown Tavern
Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Collective Wednesdays: Subciety Takeover @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Hillbilly Demons Thanksgiving Eve Party @ The Venue
The Lituation + Pantones @ The Meadowlark
Thursday, November 28
G-Space w/ Foxy Dope, Niraya, Ollie Mumbles
Where: The Black Box
The Lowdown: If you’re looking to spice up your Thanksgiving evening a little bit, we’ve got just the way to do it. On Thursday night, The Black Box is hosting artists G-Space, Foxy Dope, Niraya and Ollie Mumbles. Headliner G-Space’s sound takes a more laid back rhythmic approach that delivers plenty of grooves. All of these EDM artists are coming together and are sure to bring some music that we can be thankful for.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Phish Thursdays @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Fam & Friends w/ Protekta, Rumblejunkie, Wayzout @ The Black Box Lounge
Friday, November 29
The String Cheese Incident
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: On Friday and Saturday night, The String Cheese Incident is returning to Denver to make their Mission Ballroom debut. The String Cheese Incident is one of the most famous bands out of Colorado ever since they started back in the early ’90s. If you’re a fan of rock or jam band type music, this will be a show you won’t want to miss this week. If you’re unfamiliar with SCI’s work, check out “Sirens” or “BollyMunster” or any one of their live albums to get a taste of what to expect. You have two chances to catch this Colorado band in action, so act now before it’s too late.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Eptic w/ Tynan, Oolacile, Green Matter, Yoda Popz @ The Ogden Theatre
Black Mountain w/ Ryley Walker @ The Bluebird Theater
12th Planet w/ Borgore, PhaseOne, Yookie, Tisoki, Bloodthinnerz, G-Rex @ The Fillmore
Eric Rachmany w/ Howi Spangler, The John Dank Show @ Summit Music Hall
Dreamers w/ Arrested Youth, American Teeth @ Marquis Theater
Catching Flies w/ Chitchat, Sifts, Chromadrift @ Larimer Lounge
Automatic @ Lost Lake
Prok & Fitch @ Bar Standard
Gammer @ The Church
Bonnie Lowdermilk (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Kenyon Brenner Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Patrick McDevitt Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Mitchell Tenpenny w/ Seaforth @ The Grizzly Rose
Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Disco Ball (’70s Dance Party) (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Long Run (Eagles Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Temple Fridays @ Temple Denver
High On Fire w/ Power Trip, Devil Master, Creeping Death @ The Oriental Theater
American Idiot (Green Day Tribute) w/ Chili Powder (Red Hot Chili Pepper Tribute), Porno Addiction @ The Venue
DJ Ill Kid w/ Drop Logik, Wayzout, NOFRENDO @ The Black Box Lounge
Caspa w/ Hatcha, 2Rip, Zipse, AOWL @ The Black Box
Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark
Saturday, November 30
Ying Yang Twins
Where: The Fillmore
The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a 2000s themed party to check out this weekend, look no further. On Saturday night, rap duo Ying Yang Twins is headed to Denver to take over The Fillmore. You might recognize the Ying Yang Twins from their smash 2002 hit “Get Low” with fellow artist Lil Jon, and if you don’t, we highly suggest taking a listen. Fellow artists Twista, Slim Thug, Dem Franchize Boyz, Mike Jones, Bubba Sparxxx and DJ Unk are all on Saturday night’s bill as well.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Potato Pirates (Album Release) w/ Starving Wolves, The Dendrites, The Wheelz, Implied Risk @ The Bluebird Theater
Paul van Dyk w/ Cold Blue @ Summit Music Hall
An-Ten-Nae + Govinda + WHYT RBBT ft. Eriel Indigo w/ ATYYA, Skinny Limbs @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Cautious Clay w/ Remi Wolf @ Marquis Theater
Cheap Perfume w/ SPELLS, Plasma Canvas, Wild Lives @ Hi-Dive
One Way To Live w/ Under Auburn Skies, Lungburn, Wall of the Fallen, Le Reve @ Lost Lake
BASS OPS: Crizzly w/ The Blaze @ Club Vinyl
Tony Monaco w/ Fareed Haque, Paul Wertico @ Dazzle Jazz
The Gabriel Mervine Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz
Mitchell Tenpenny w/ Seaforth @ The Grizzly Rose
Astraea Cortez (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
SNAP! ’90s Dance Party @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
We The Kings w/ Northbound @ Globe Hall
Soul School w/ A Holiday Cheer @ Soiled Dove Underground
Icona Pop @ Temple Denver
The String Cheese Incident @ Mission Ballroom
Meat and Potatoes Band @ 3 Kings Tavern
Potato Pirates Official After Party @ Goosetown Tavern
He Kill 3 w/ Order I Chaos, Deathride, Infestation 303 @ The Venue
Cualli + Resonant Language + Drezza @ The Black Box
Sunday, December 1
The 1975 @ 1st Bank Center
Where: 1st Bank Center
The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts and to welcome in the month of December, we’re taking you to Broomfield where The 1975 will be taking over the 1st Bank Center. Originally from Britain, The 1975’s sound blends the lines between rock, indie, electronic and dance. If you haven’t checked out any of The 1975’s work, take a listen to “Somebody Else” and “This Must Be My Dream” to get yourself going. Tickets are still available, so grab some and end your week the right way.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Bad Decisions w/ Asalt, Ballistic Biscuit, Chris Srift @ Lost Lake
The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Dave Halchak (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Dealz w/ DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark