This Week In Concerts – Art Garfunkel, DaBaby, Wildermiss, Zhavia Ward and More

It’s hard to believe that we are already in the last few weeks of November 2019. The time seems to keep flying by this year, but when there are so many concerts to see, no wonder it’s going by so fast. As we enter into the third week of November, you can expect over 70 Denver concerts to check out over the next seven days. No matter where you are in Denver or what kind of music you’re into, there’s bound to be something for you out there.

Monday, November 18

A$AP Ferg + Ski Mask The Slump God

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: To kick the work week off on Monday, rappers A$AP Ferg and Ski Mask The Slump God are headed to Denver to take over Mission Ballroom. If you’re a fan of rap in any capacity, this will be one show you won’t want to miss. A$AP Ferg and Ski Mask The Slump God have both made waves in the modern rap scene with hits such as “Plain Jane” and “Faucet Failure” under their belts respectively. Fellow artists Pouya, Murda Beatz, MadeinTYO, Danny Towers and DJ Scheme are on the bill for Monday night as well.

Also see…

Pinback w/ Disheveled Cuss @ The Bluebird Theater

Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Sleepspent @ 7th Circle Music Collective

DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

Benefit for Susan Eisman + Godjammit ft. Members of Phour.O @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

NILE w/ Terrorizer, Smackfactor, Pile of Priests, Manxome Foe @ Herman’s Hideaway

Beat Battle: Producer Tournament (Original Music Only) Vol. 4 @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

Tuesday, November 19

Art Garfunkel

Where: The Paramount Theatre

The Lowdown: On Tuesday night, we’re taking you to the heart of downtown Denver where singer-songwriting legend Art Garfunkel will be taking over The Paramount Theatre. Garfunkel is world-famous for his angelic voice that stands the test of time on such unforgettable tracks as “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “Sounds of Silence.” You have the chance to see this classic rock legend in action this week as he comes through the Mile High City, so grab some tickets before it’s too late.

Also see…

Tiffany Young @ The Bluebird Theater

The Maine w/ Twin XL @ Summit Music Hall

Asian Doll w/ Miss Money, $toney, Snoww Bear, JayOhh, Nay Renee @ Marquis Theater

The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

Nots w/ Slugger, Dearborn @ Lost Lake

Colorado Symphony Presents: Ensemble Faucheux @ Dazzle Jazz

Dru Heller Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

DJ Williams Shots Fired @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Sugar Walls @ Globe Hall

Wilco w/ Tuomo & Markus @ Mission Ballroom

Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra @ The Venue

Keota w/ Restraint, Ceiva, Dopel, Sin7, GoldenMane @ The Black Box

Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark

Wednesday, November 20

Zhavia Ward

Where: Globe Hall

The Lowdown: On Wednesday, 18-year-old singer-songwriter Zhavia Ward is headed to the Mile High City to take over Globe Hall. Ward first gained momentum with her appearance on the 2018 reality show “The Four” where her unique voice was displayed for the world to hear. Since then, Ward has released singles and an EP that debuted earlier this year. If you’re unfamiliar with Ward, check out any of her performances from “The Four” or any song of her latest EP 17. Tickets are still available to catch Ward in Denver, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

Summer Walker w/ Melii @ The Ogden Theatre

Jack Harlow w/ ALLBLACK @ The Bluebird Theater

Misterwives w/ Foreign Air @ The Gothic Theatre

Helmet @ Summit Music Hall

RE:Search ft. Sweater Beats w/ jackLNDN, Movesayer, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Mayday Parade @ Marquis Theater

Mellow Fellow w/ RuRu, Pure Weed @ Larimer Lounge

Italo Disco Legacy Screening After Party @ Hi-Dive

G Tom Mac @ Lost Lake

John Gunther & the “Bad Hombres” @ Dazzle Jazz

The Teague Bechtel Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Mihali @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Caleb Caudle @ The Walnut Room

The Hot Sardines @ Soiled Dove Underground

Lion’s Lair Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Johnny Luv w/ Mono Verde Collective, Reviva @ Herman’s Hideaway

Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

Pretty Poison w/ DJ Caddy Steeze & the Commissioner @ The Meadowlark

Thursday, November 21

DaBaby w/ Stunna 4 Vegas

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: On Thursday night, Charlotte-based rapper DaBaby is headed to Denver to take over Mission Ballroom. DaBaby is one of the relatively new names in the rap scene today, after making his debut in 2015. Over the last five years, DaBaby has made quite the name for himself with songs such as “Suge” and “Baby” racking up millions of streams on Spotify. Fellow artist Stunna 4 Vegas is on the bill for Thursday night as well, so grab some tickets to catch these artists in action while supplies last.

Also see…

Mt. Joy w/ Wilderado, Adam Melchor @ The Ogden Theatre

Syml w/ Handsome Ghost @ The Bluebird Theater

Pickin on Hip Hop ft. The Sweet Lillies w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Mystikal w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Giuseppe Ottaviani @ Marquis Theater

Tow’rs w/ B.R. Lively @ Larimer Lounge

The Supervillans w/ Ufer, Uncle Lame Bake @ Lost Lake

Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

David Arthur & The Round Table (Frank Sinatra Tribute) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

SuperMagick (Amy Winehouse Tribute) (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Raúl Pacheco & the Cumbia Dragons @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Wild w/ Johnny Gates @ Globe Hall

SpaceDrippin w/ MC SLeR @ The Roxy Theatre

Ensiferum w/ Kalmah, Abigail Williams, Aenimus @ The Oriental Theater

Scarlett O’Hara w/ Sleep Waker, Somewhere to Call Home, Black July, BehindColoredGlass @ 7th Circle Music Collective

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Space Kadet + Chachuba @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Open Stage @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

Holderr w/ Indokt, ProphetZ, ((diverse)), Messea @ The Black Box Lounge

Oakk + Leet w/ David Warren, Bass Battle Champion @ The Black Box

Public Rhythm @ The Meadowlark

Friday, November 22

Wildermiss (Record Release) w/ Slow Caves

Where: The Bluebird Theater

The Lowdown: To wrap up the work week on Friday night, we’re taking you over to The Bluebird Theater where local up-and-coming band Wildermiss will be celebrating the release of their brand new record. Wildermiss has made a name for themselves over the last few years and there’s no end in sight for what this Denver based band can achieve. From an appearance on national TV to the Red Rocks stage, there’s nowhere to go but up for Wildermiss. Fellow Denver band Slow Caves is on the Friday night bill as well, making this a great way to support local talent.

Also see…

King Diamond w/ Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, The Idle Hands @ The Fillmore

Aqueous w/ Evanoff @ The Gothic Theatre

Elephante w/ PLS&TY, Jamesik @ Summit Music Hall

Planet of the Drums ft. AK1200, Dara, Dieselboy, Messinian w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

The Funk Sessions w/ Emerald Quintet ft. Skerik, Stanton Moore @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Exhumed + Gatekeeper w/ Necrot, Judiciary @ Marquis Theater

Shredders @ Larimer Lounge

Briffaut w/ Down Time, Inaiah Lujan @ Hi-Dive

Wasteland Hop w/ Solsatellite, The Dollhouse Thieves @ Lost Lake

Black Asteroid @ Bar Standard

Andrew Bayer @ The Church

Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Stafford Hunter & Continuum (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

FreeBear (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Kenyon Brenner Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Patrick McDevitt Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Tracy Byrd @ The Grizzly Rose

Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Atomga (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Broncho @ Globe Hall

Emily Barns w/ Cole Scheifele, Young Pine, Sister Neapolitan @ The Walnut Room

Jeffrey Foucault w/ John Statz @ Soiled Dove Underground

November to Remember! @ Bellco Theatre

Lost Kings @ Temple Denver

Seven Lions w/ Jason Ross, Crystal Skies, Last Heroes @ Mission Ballroom

Hail Satan @ 3 Kings Tavern

Dead Zone @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

ROYAL BLISS (Album Release Tour) w/ Straight Six, Dirty Kings, Cody Temple Trio @ Herman’s Hideaway

Space Kadet + Chachuba @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Donna The Buffalo w/ We Dream Dawn @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Heather Mae (Album Release) @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Michael Morrow & the Culprits w/ The Remus Tucker Band @ The Venue

Caspa w/ Ternion Sound, Prophet, SixChakra, Dillard b2b Qilin @ The Black Box

Feyk Collective @ The Black Box Lounge

Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

Saturday, November 23

Ghostland Observatory w/ Holy Ghost!, MUNYA

Where: The Fillmore

The Lowdown: On Saturday night, Ghostland Observatory is headed to the Mile High City to take over The Fillmore. If you’re a fan of indie and/or electronic music, this will be the perfect show for you. Ghostland Observatory’s sound is a perfect blend of indie and electronic music, as exemplified by tracks such as “Sad Sad City” and “Sometimes.” This also means that if you’re a fan of indie and/or electronic music, this will be the perfect show for you. Fellow artists Holy Ghost! and MUNYA are on Saturday night’s bill as well, so grab some tickets now.

Also see…

Keller Williams Grateful Grass w/ Keller & The Keels, Love Canon @ The Ogden Theatre

Katastro w/ Bikini Trill, Dylan Reese @ The Bluebird Theater

Blood Indication w/ Vermin Womb, Dreadnought, Superstition @ The Gothic Theatre

Issues w/ Polyphia, Lil Aaron, Sleep Token, Mosaic @ Summit Music Hall

Funk You w/ The Green House Band, RADO @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Ponicz w/ Awminus, Codd Dubz @ Marquis Theater

Jirad The Completionist (Day Set) @ Larimer Lounge

Lusine w/ Juschill, Hu @ Larimer Lounge

Limbwrecker w/ Glacial Tomb, Berated, Whammer @ Hi-Dive

Consider The Source w/ Kaleid, Markafiki @ Lost Lake

BASS OPS: Dirtysnatcha w/ Catz ‘n Dogz @ Club Vinyl

Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Keith Oxman (Album Release) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Kerry Pastine Cocktail Combo (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Gabriel Mervine Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz

Brunch w/ Half Pint & The Growlers @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

WHIP IT! ’80s Dance Party @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Broncho w/ Hot Flash Heat Wave, Rinse & Repeat @ Globe Hall

FY5 w/ Michael Batdorf @ The Walnut Room

Green Velvet @ Temple Denver

Black Star Gang ft. Yasiin Bey, Talib Kweli, DJ Premier w/ Brother Ali, Evidence, The ReMINDers @ Mission Ballroom

Big Sandy and his Fly Rite Boys @ Goosetown Tavern

Dead Zone @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Sons of Texas w/ September Mourning @ Herman’s Hideaway

Kalani Pe’a w/ Kalama Polynesian Dancers @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Strange Americans @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Chicano Heat @ The Venue

Lowercase Tres w/ Brett Starr, Todd Powers @ The Black Box Lounge

Kursa w/ GrymeTyme, pheel., parkbreezy @ The Black Box

Pantones @ The Meadowlark

Sunday, November 24

Kris Kristofferson & the Strangers

Where: The Paramount Theatre

The Lowdown: To wrap this week in Denver concerts up, we’re taking you back to The Paramount Theatre where songwriting legend Kris Kristofferson will be taking the downtown stage over. Kristofferson is responsible for multiple evergreen hits such as “Me and Bobby McGee” and “Help Me Make It Through The Night” back in the ’70s. Years later, Kristofferson is still making moves to this day. On Sunday night, you have the chance to see this legend in action along with his band the Strangers.

Also see…

Neyla Pekarek w/ Bluebook, Chris Fleming @ The Bluebird Theater

Hovvdy w/ Nick Dorian, Caroline Says @ Larimer Lounge

Lisa Prank w/ The Tangles, Horse Girl @ Hi-Dive

Vérité w/ Yasi @ Lost Lake

The Adam Bodine Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

Brunch w/ Ross James @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Mathias Olson @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Technicolor Riots w/ Colors & Static, Birdhouse View @ Globe Hall

Romaro Franceswa w/ Perry Porter @ The Walnut Room

Goon w/ Whiskey Autumn, We Are Not a Glum Lot @ Lion’s Lair

DJ Manape @ 3 Kings Tavern

Show Me The Body w/ Urochromes, Euth, Gack, Disposal Notice @ 7th Circle Music Collective

Collectors Corner ft. Wesley Summerhill @ Goosetown Tavern

JNoCap w/ Stacks303, Zuri Gold, Moulja, Jalanjeramine @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Dealz w/ DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark

Want to get this list before everyone else?