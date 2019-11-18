This Week In Concerts – Art Garfunkel, DaBaby, Wildermiss, Zhavia Ward and More

It’s hard to believe that we are already in the last few weeks of November 2019. The time seems to keep flying by this year, but when there are so many concerts to see, no wonder it’s going by so fast. As we enter into the third week of November, you can expect over 70 Denver concerts to check out over the next seven days. No matter where you are in Denver or what kind of music you’re into, there’s bound to be something for you out there.
Monday, November 18
A$AP Ferg + Ski Mask The Slump God
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: To kick the work week off on Monday, rappers A$AP Ferg and Ski Mask The Slump God are headed to Denver to take over Mission Ballroom. If you’re a fan of rap in any capacity, this will be one show you won’t want to miss. A$AP Ferg and Ski Mask The Slump God have both made waves in the modern rap scene with hits such as “Plain Jane” and “Faucet Failure” under their belts respectively. Fellow artists Pouya, Murda Beatz, MadeinTYO, Danny Towers and DJ Scheme are on the bill for Monday night as well.
Pinback w/ Disheveled Cuss @ The Bluebird Theater
Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Sleepspent @ 7th Circle Music Collective
DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern
Benefit for Susan Eisman + Godjammit ft. Members of Phour.O @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
NILE w/ Terrorizer, Smackfactor, Pile of Priests, Manxome Foe @ Herman’s Hideaway
Beat Battle: Producer Tournament (Original Music Only) Vol. 4 @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
Tuesday, November 19
Art Garfunkel
Where: The Paramount Theatre
The Lowdown: On Tuesday night, we’re taking you to the heart of downtown Denver where singer-songwriting legend Art Garfunkel will be taking over The Paramount Theatre. Garfunkel is world-famous for his angelic voice that stands the test of time on such unforgettable tracks as “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “Sounds of Silence.” You have the chance to see this classic rock legend in action this week as he comes through the Mile High City, so grab some tickets before it’s too late.
Tiffany Young @ The Bluebird Theater
The Maine w/ Twin XL @ Summit Music Hall
Asian Doll w/ Miss Money, $toney, Snoww Bear, JayOhh, Nay Renee @ Marquis Theater
The Lituation @ Hi-Dive
Nots w/ Slugger, Dearborn @ Lost Lake
Colorado Symphony Presents: Ensemble Faucheux @ Dazzle Jazz
Dru Heller Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
DJ Williams Shots Fired @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Sugar Walls @ Globe Hall
Wilco w/ Tuomo & Markus @ Mission Ballroom
Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra @ The Venue
Keota w/ Restraint, Ceiva, Dopel, Sin7, GoldenMane @ The Black Box
Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark
Wednesday, November 20
Zhavia Ward
Where: Globe Hall
The Lowdown: On Wednesday, 18-year-old singer-songwriter Zhavia Ward is headed to the Mile High City to take over Globe Hall. Ward first gained momentum with her appearance on the 2018 reality show “The Four” where her unique voice was displayed for the world to hear. Since then, Ward has released singles and an EP that debuted earlier this year. If you’re unfamiliar with Ward, check out any of her performances from “The Four” or any song of her latest EP 17. Tickets are still available to catch Ward in Denver, so act now before it’s too late.
Summer Walker w/ Melii @ The Ogden Theatre
Jack Harlow w/ ALLBLACK @ The Bluebird Theater
Misterwives w/ Foreign Air @ The Gothic Theatre
Helmet @ Summit Music Hall
RE:Search ft. Sweater Beats w/ jackLNDN, Movesayer, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Mayday Parade @ Marquis Theater
Mellow Fellow w/ RuRu, Pure Weed @ Larimer Lounge
Italo Disco Legacy Screening After Party @ Hi-Dive
G Tom Mac @ Lost Lake
John Gunther & the “Bad Hombres” @ Dazzle Jazz
The Teague Bechtel Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Mihali @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Caleb Caudle @ The Walnut Room
The Hot Sardines @ Soiled Dove Underground
Lion’s Lair Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair
Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Johnny Luv w/ Mono Verde Collective, Reviva @ Herman’s Hideaway
Open Stage Denver @ The Venue
Pretty Poison w/ DJ Caddy Steeze & the Commissioner @ The Meadowlark
Thursday, November 21
DaBaby w/ Stunna 4 Vegas
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: On Thursday night, Charlotte-based rapper DaBaby is headed to Denver to take over Mission Ballroom. DaBaby is one of the relatively new names in the rap scene today, after making his debut in 2015. Over the last five years, DaBaby has made quite the name for himself with songs such as “Suge” and “Baby” racking up millions of streams on Spotify. Fellow artist Stunna 4 Vegas is on the bill for Thursday night as well, so grab some tickets to catch these artists in action while supplies last.
Mt. Joy w/ Wilderado, Adam Melchor @ The Ogden Theatre
Syml w/ Handsome Ghost @ The Bluebird Theater
Pickin on Hip Hop ft. The Sweet Lillies w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Mystikal w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Giuseppe Ottaviani @ Marquis Theater
Tow’rs w/ B.R. Lively @ Larimer Lounge
The Supervillans w/ Ufer, Uncle Lame Bake @ Lost Lake
Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
David Arthur & The Round Table (Frank Sinatra Tribute) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
SuperMagick (Amy Winehouse Tribute) (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Raúl Pacheco & the Cumbia Dragons @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Wild w/ Johnny Gates @ Globe Hall
SpaceDrippin w/ MC SLeR @ The Roxy Theatre
Ensiferum w/ Kalmah, Abigail Williams, Aenimus @ The Oriental Theater
Scarlett O’Hara w/ Sleep Waker, Somewhere to Call Home, Black July, BehindColoredGlass @ 7th Circle Music Collective
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Space Kadet + Chachuba @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Open Stage @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
Holderr w/ Indokt, ProphetZ, ((diverse)), Messea @ The Black Box Lounge
Oakk + Leet w/ David Warren, Bass Battle Champion @ The Black Box
Public Rhythm @ The Meadowlark
Friday, November 22
Wildermiss (Record Release) w/ Slow Caves
Where: The Bluebird Theater
The Lowdown: To wrap up the work week on Friday night, we’re taking you over to The Bluebird Theater where local up-and-coming band Wildermiss will be celebrating the release of their brand new record. Wildermiss has made a name for themselves over the last few years and there’s no end in sight for what this Denver based band can achieve. From an appearance on national TV to the Red Rocks stage, there’s nowhere to go but up for Wildermiss. Fellow Denver band Slow Caves is on the Friday night bill as well, making this a great way to support local talent.
King Diamond w/ Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, The Idle Hands @ The Fillmore
Aqueous w/ Evanoff @ The Gothic Theatre
Elephante w/ PLS&TY, Jamesik @ Summit Music Hall
Planet of the Drums ft. AK1200, Dara, Dieselboy, Messinian w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
The Funk Sessions w/ Emerald Quintet ft. Skerik, Stanton Moore @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Exhumed + Gatekeeper w/ Necrot, Judiciary @ Marquis Theater
Shredders @ Larimer Lounge
Briffaut w/ Down Time, Inaiah Lujan @ Hi-Dive
Wasteland Hop w/ Solsatellite, The Dollhouse Thieves @ Lost Lake
Black Asteroid @ Bar Standard
Andrew Bayer @ The Church
Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Stafford Hunter & Continuum (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
FreeBear (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Kenyon Brenner Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Patrick McDevitt Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Tracy Byrd @ The Grizzly Rose
Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Atomga (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Broncho @ Globe Hall
Emily Barns w/ Cole Scheifele, Young Pine, Sister Neapolitan @ The Walnut Room
Jeffrey Foucault w/ John Statz @ Soiled Dove Underground
November to Remember! @ Bellco Theatre
Lost Kings @ Temple Denver
Seven Lions w/ Jason Ross, Crystal Skies, Last Heroes @ Mission Ballroom
Hail Satan @ 3 Kings Tavern
Dead Zone @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
ROYAL BLISS (Album Release Tour) w/ Straight Six, Dirty Kings, Cody Temple Trio @ Herman’s Hideaway
Space Kadet + Chachuba @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Donna The Buffalo w/ We Dream Dawn @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Heather Mae (Album Release) @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Michael Morrow & the Culprits w/ The Remus Tucker Band @ The Venue
Caspa w/ Ternion Sound, Prophet, SixChakra, Dillard b2b Qilin @ The Black Box
Feyk Collective @ The Black Box Lounge
Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark
Saturday, November 23
Ghostland Observatory w/ Holy Ghost!, MUNYA
Where: The Fillmore
The Lowdown: On Saturday night, Ghostland Observatory is headed to the Mile High City to take over The Fillmore. If you’re a fan of indie and/or electronic music, this will be the perfect show for you. Ghostland Observatory’s sound is a perfect blend of indie and electronic music, as exemplified by tracks such as “Sad Sad City” and “Sometimes.” This also means that if you’re a fan of indie and/or electronic music, this will be the perfect show for you. Fellow artists Holy Ghost! and MUNYA are on Saturday night’s bill as well, so grab some tickets now.
Keller Williams Grateful Grass w/ Keller & The Keels, Love Canon @ The Ogden Theatre
Katastro w/ Bikini Trill, Dylan Reese @ The Bluebird Theater
Blood Indication w/ Vermin Womb, Dreadnought, Superstition @ The Gothic Theatre
Issues w/ Polyphia, Lil Aaron, Sleep Token, Mosaic @ Summit Music Hall
Funk You w/ The Green House Band, RADO @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Ponicz w/ Awminus, Codd Dubz @ Marquis Theater
Jirad The Completionist (Day Set) @ Larimer Lounge
Lusine w/ Juschill, Hu @ Larimer Lounge
Limbwrecker w/ Glacial Tomb, Berated, Whammer @ Hi-Dive
Consider The Source w/ Kaleid, Markafiki @ Lost Lake
BASS OPS: Dirtysnatcha w/ Catz ‘n Dogz @ Club Vinyl
Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Keith Oxman (Album Release) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Kerry Pastine Cocktail Combo (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Gabriel Mervine Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz
Brunch w/ Half Pint & The Growlers @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
WHIP IT! ’80s Dance Party @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Broncho w/ Hot Flash Heat Wave, Rinse & Repeat @ Globe Hall
FY5 w/ Michael Batdorf @ The Walnut Room
Green Velvet @ Temple Denver
Black Star Gang ft. Yasiin Bey, Talib Kweli, DJ Premier w/ Brother Ali, Evidence, The ReMINDers @ Mission Ballroom
Big Sandy and his Fly Rite Boys @ Goosetown Tavern
Dead Zone @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Sons of Texas w/ September Mourning @ Herman’s Hideaway
Kalani Pe’a w/ Kalama Polynesian Dancers @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Strange Americans @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Chicano Heat @ The Venue
Lowercase Tres w/ Brett Starr, Todd Powers @ The Black Box Lounge
Kursa w/ GrymeTyme, pheel., parkbreezy @ The Black Box
Pantones @ The Meadowlark
Sunday, November 24
Kris Kristofferson & the Strangers
Where: The Paramount Theatre
The Lowdown: To wrap this week in Denver concerts up, we’re taking you back to The Paramount Theatre where songwriting legend Kris Kristofferson will be taking the downtown stage over. Kristofferson is responsible for multiple evergreen hits such as “Me and Bobby McGee” and “Help Me Make It Through The Night” back in the ’70s. Years later, Kristofferson is still making moves to this day. On Sunday night, you have the chance to see this legend in action along with his band the Strangers.
Neyla Pekarek w/ Bluebook, Chris Fleming @ The Bluebird Theater
Hovvdy w/ Nick Dorian, Caroline Says @ Larimer Lounge
Lisa Prank w/ The Tangles, Horse Girl @ Hi-Dive
Vérité w/ Yasi @ Lost Lake
The Adam Bodine Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
Brunch w/ Ross James @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Mathias Olson @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Technicolor Riots w/ Colors & Static, Birdhouse View @ Globe Hall
Romaro Franceswa w/ Perry Porter @ The Walnut Room
Goon w/ Whiskey Autumn, We Are Not a Glum Lot @ Lion’s Lair
DJ Manape @ 3 Kings Tavern
Show Me The Body w/ Urochromes, Euth, Gack, Disposal Notice @ 7th Circle Music Collective
Collectors Corner ft. Wesley Summerhill @ Goosetown Tavern
JNoCap w/ Stacks303, Zuri Gold, Moulja, Jalanjeramine @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Dealz w/ DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark