This Week In Concerts – Brittany Howard, The Grouch & Murs, PJ Morton, San Fermin and More

How are you enjoying November so far? If you haven’t taken the time to get out and explore the Denver music scene yet this month, it’s not too late. Over the next seven days, you can have the selection of over 70 concerts going on throughout the Mile High City. All of these concerts will range in size, genre and location which means you’ll have more than plenty to choose from. Whatever it is you decide to check out this week, we hope you’ll use our guide below.
Monday, November 11
PJ Morton w/ Asiahn, Pell
Where: The Bluebird Theater
The Lowdown: To kick this week in Denver concerts off, R&B artist PJ Morton is headed to the Mile High City to take over The Bluebird Theater. PJ Morton has a very smooth sound to his music that includes elements of electronic production as well as live acoustic instruments. If you’re unfamiliar with PJ Morton, check out “How Deep Is Your Love” and “Say So” to get yourself started. Fellow artists Asiahn and Pell are on the bill for Monday night as well.
Also see…
The Aquabats! @ The Gothic Theatre
The Amphibious Man w/ Sixteen Jackies, Ladies Night @ Larimer Lounge
Ulthar w/ Nightfell, Malum Mortuus, Saeva @ Hi-Dive
Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Allen Stone’s Karaoke Extravaganza @ Soiled Dove Underground
Don Trip @ The Roxy Theatre
Suffocation + Belphegor w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater
Broken Record + River Gods w/ The Yellnats, State Drugs @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Benefit for Susan Eisman + Godjammit ft. Members of Phour.O @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Delirious Nebula w/ Lightstory @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
Tuesday, November 12
Big Freedia w/ Low Cut Connie
Where: The Gothic Theatre
The Lowdown: On Tuesday night, drag star Big Freedia is headed to Denver to take over The Gothic Theatre. Big Freedia’s music will get you hyped up and ready to dance your ass off. From collaborations with artists such as Lizzo and Dillon Francis to her solo tracks – Big Freedia is fun, fierce and will put on one hell of a show in Denver this week. Fellow artist Low Cut Connie is on the bill for Tuesday night as well.
Also see…
Amber Run w/ Jordan Mackampa @ The Bluebird Theater
Peelander-Z w/ Younger Than Neil, Brewhaha @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Hirie w/ RDGLDGRN, Tunnel Vision @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Harley Poe w/ The Homeless Gospel Choir, Crow Cavalier @ Marquis Theater
Elephant Stone w/ Frankie & The Witch Fingers, Emerald Siam @ Hi-Dive
Frank’s Favorite Songs @ Dazzle Jazz
Dru Heller Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Tony Lucca w/ Brother Elsey @ The Walnut Room
Tyrone Wells w/ Dan Rodriguez, RIVVRS @ Soiled Dove Underground
FKA + Magdalene @ Mission Ballroom
Neva’s Birthday Blowout @ The Roxy Theatre
Icon For Hire w/ Amy Guess, Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater
Paul Cherry @ Lion’s Lair
Joshua Hyslop (Night Set) @ Goosetown Tavern
Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay (Late Set) @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Open Jam ft. Strange Dame @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Break Vandull w/ Major Oak, Subliminal, Leaci, Whadat @ The Black Box
Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark
Wednesday, November 13
San Fermin w/ Joyero
Where: Globe Hall
The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, San Fermin is headed to Globe Hall to get us through the mid-week blues. Based out of Brooklyn, San Fermin’s sound is a mellow blend of pop and indie rock, as exemplified by tracks such as “Saints” and “Bride.” Earlier this year, San Fermin released their most recent album The Cormorant I marking their fourth studio album. Fellow artist Joyero is on the bill for Wednesday night as well.
Also see…
James Young @ The Bluebird Theater
Tobe Nwigwe w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
RE:Search ft. Lucid Vision, Modern Measure w/ Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Sun Seeker w/ Duncan Fellows @ Larimer Lounge
The Coathangers w/ Control Top, Rocket Dust @ Lost Lake
John Monkman @ Bar Standard
Boundless (Album Release) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Teague Bechtel Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Mono @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Gesaffelstein @ Mission Ballroom
Mark Battles @ The Roxy Theatre
The Get Up Kids w/ Kevin Devine, The Whiffs @ The Oriental Theater
Lion’s Lair Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair
Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Stitched Up Heart w/ Kaleido, Darling @ Herman’s Hideaway
Freakbass & The Bump Assembly ft. Members of The New Mastersounds @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Wild Bill Outlaws @ The Venue
The Swallow @ The Meadowlark
Thursday, November 14
Brittany Howard w/ Georgia Anne Muldrow
Where: The Ogden Theatre
The Lowdown: On Thursday night, singer Brittany Howard is bringing some soul to Denver at The Ogden Theatre. Howard is known for tracks such as “Stay High” and “History Repeats” which are two great tracks to get you started if you’re unfamiliar with her work. If you’re looking for a deeper cut of Howard’s, take a listen to her 2013 track “When My Man Comes Home.” Fellow artist Georgia Anne Muldrow is on the bill for Thursday night as well, so grab some tickets while you still can.
Also see…
The Milk Carton Kids @ The Bluebird Theater
Oliver Francis w/ Smrtdeath, Marco XO, slouch, superare @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Dustycloud @ Larimer Lounge
JP Harris w/ Bison Bone, White Rose Motor Oil @ Hi-Dive
Stoop Kids w/ Kaji, The Lost Mondays @ Lost Lake
Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Mind and Music of George Gershwin (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Royal Roost Revival @ Nocturne Jazz
The Bones of J.R. Jones w/ The Ugly Architect, Great Sabin @ Globe Hall
Poundgame Addison w/ Darrein Safron @ The Roxy Theatre
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Phish Thursdays @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Lita Ford @ Herman’s Hideaway
Morphics w/ Tooch, BANkaji, Sather, Animal Ace, Low Mane Monsta, ZTB @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Scupanon @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
Junior Brown @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Chance @ The Venue
Froz+wr3ck w/ Drizzle, Faith In May, G-Moses, Lemon Doza, Protekta @ The Black Box Lounge
Dorfex Bos w/ Patches O’Malley, Killadaze, ChkChk @ The Black Box
The Interesting Times Gang 001 w/ DJ Couchman @ The Meadowlark
Friday, November 15
Q-Tip w/ Busta Rhymes, The Grouch & Murs, DJ Abilities
Also see…
Quix w/ Montell2099, Stayloose @ The Bluebird Theater
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong w/ Lespecial @ The Ogden Theatre
The Cinematic Orchestra w/ Photay, PBDY @ The Gothic Theatre
The Starting Line w/ Chris Farren @ Summit Music Hall
DAX w/ CalenRaps, OTIS, Bobby Mercer, Summer’s Son, Phil Mauro @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Jyemo Club + Pink Hawks w/ Green Buddha, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Liptruce w/ Amanda Hawkins, Bailey Elora, Mawule @ Marquis Theater
Joey Harkum w/ A-Mac @ Larimer Lounge
The Kinky Fingers w/ Serpentfoot, TOOMUCHBLOND, Funk Hunk @ Hi-Dive
Specific Ocean w/ Panther Martin, Amazing Adventures @ Lost Lake
Roy Rosenfeld + Facundo Mohr @ Bar Standard
Kaskade @ The Church
Camilla Vaitaitis (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Marguerite Juenemann + Jim Ridl (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Kenyon Brenner Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Patrick McDevitt Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Easton Corbin @ The Grizzly Rose
Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Patrick Sweany (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Extra Golden w/ Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels, 4H Royalty @ Globe Hall
Kid Astronaut (EP Release Show) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Grandtheft @ Temple Denver
The Pitch Invasion w/ Dust Beneath Dirt, Dryer Fire, Cattle Axe @ Lion’s Lair
Vampire Squids From Hell w/ Shwarma, Heliotrope, Plastic Rakes @ 3 Kings Tavern
Terrapin Flyer + Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Night of Metal w/ Empty Caskets @ Herman’s Hideaway
STIG + The New Motif w/ Koion Kitten, SolSatellite @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Dark Red Sky w/ Lowdead, Ressurection @ The Venue
DJ Lag w/ Gila, Rameau Control, Drifter Angle, Tulpa @ The Black Box Lounge
Caspa w/ Coki, Mesck, Dalek One, CurlyOnE @ The Black Box
Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark
Saturday, November 16
Penny and Sparrow w/ Lily & Madeleine
Where: The Gothic Theatre
The Lowdown: On Saturday night, singer-songwriter duo Penny & Sparrow are taking their show to The Gothic Theatre. Penny and Sparrow, comprised of musicians Andy Baxter and Kyle Jahnke, are known for their incredibly beautiful compositions. The duo blends powerful lyrics against stunning song structure to create something resemblant of Simon & Garfunkel. Fellow artist Lily & Madeleine are on the bill for Saturday night as well.
Also see…
Fit for an Autopsy w/ Rivers of Nihil, Lorna Shore, The Last Ten Seconds of Life, DYSCARNATE, Talk Is Cheap @ The Bluebird Theater
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong w/ Yak Attack @ The Ogden Theatre
Chon w/ Between The Buried And Me, Intervals @ The Fillmore
Trans-Siberian Orchestra (Two Sets) @ Pepsi Center
Our Last Night w/ I See Stars, The World Alive, Ashland @ Summit Music Hall
Head for the Hills w/ Vince, Silas Herman @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Collie Buddz w/ Keznamdi, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Role Model w/ Mills., Oxeye Daisy @ Marquis Theater
Kaivon w/ Inzo @ Larimer Lounge
Hi-Dive’s 16th (& 7th) Birthday Party! @ Hi-Dive
Briston Maroney w/ Covey, Roseville @ Lost Lake
Ardalan @ Club Vinyl
Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Miguel Zenón Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Gabriel Mervine Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Clark Thomas (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Thank You Scientist w/ Bent Knee, The Tea Club @ Globe Hall
The Goonies w/ Journey Girls @ The Walnut Room
Eric Darius @ Soiled Dove Underground
Gorgon City @ Temple Denver
Zomboy w/ Dubloadz, Gladez, Kompany, Laxx, Must Die!, Skism, Space Laces, Trampa @ Mission Ballroom
Dax @ The Roxy Theatre
Plain White T’s w/ The Mowgli’s, New Politics @ The Oriental Theater
Mandy Yoches and the Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern
Terrapin Flyer + Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Totally ’80s Party ft. RETRO ’80s Tribute Band w/ The Legend Makers @ Herman’s Hideaway
Box Era w/ Ruby Hill, 2 Fat 2 skydive, Dijon Mustang @ Your Mom’s House Denver
DBuk @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
The Steel Wheels @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Rush Archives + Vivid Black @ The Venue
DiS_1 w/ Evasive, Contrast, GHOST, Solid, Borrowed Drums @ The Black Box Lounge
Goth Trad w/ Distance, Commodo @ The Black Box
Poptones w/ DJ YungKev, El Brian @ The Meadowlark
Sunday, November 17
Melanie Martinez
Where: The Paramount Theatre
The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, we’re taking you to the heart of downtown Denver where singer Melanie Martinez will be taking over the Paramount Theatre. Melanie Martinez is known for her eclectic image and sound that is sure to captivate your attention. If you’re unfamiliar with Martinez’s work, check out tracks such as “Mad Hatter” and “Show & Tell” to get yourself started. Tickets are still on sale to catch Martinez in action, so act now while supplies last.
Also see…
Pinback w/ Disheveled Cuss
The Score w/ The Unlikely Candidates, the Orphan, the Poet @ Summit Music Hall
G. Perico @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
One Giant Leap Showcase ft. Monk Gyatso, Modern Lingo, Lavender Jones + More @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Hilltop Hoods w/ Adrian Eagle, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Fox Stevenson w/ Digital Beat Down @ Larimer Lounge
Bankshot w/ The Movers & Shakers, Puma Borracha, Sugarcandy @ Lost Lake
The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Jim Ridl Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Vetiver (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong @ Globe Hall
Los Angeles Azules @ Bellco Theatre
Kevin Gates w/ YK Osiris, Rod Wave, SDoT Fresh @ Mission Ballroom
Blaze w/ Boondox, A.X.E @ The Roxy Theatre
White Rose Motor Oil @ 3 Kings Tavern
The Kids Are Alright @ Goosetown Tavern
Mindphunx w/ DJ Eagle, HENDO, Wredgie Midz, Oli Watzon, Indubitably, Benzo$ @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Son Little w/ Christopher Paul Stelling @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Dealz w/ DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark