This Week In Concerts – Brittany Howard, The Grouch & Murs, PJ Morton, San Fermin and More

How are you enjoying November so far? If you haven’t taken the time to get out and explore the Denver music scene yet this month, it’s not too late. Over the next seven days, you can have the selection of over 70 concerts going on throughout the Mile High City. All of these concerts will range in size, genre and location which means you’ll have more than plenty to choose from. Whatever it is you decide to check out this week, we hope you’ll use our guide below.

Monday, November 11

PJ Morton w/ Asiahn, Pell

Where: The Bluebird Theater

The Lowdown: To kick this week in Denver concerts off, R&B artist PJ Morton is headed to the Mile High City to take over The Bluebird Theater. PJ Morton has a very smooth sound to his music that includes elements of electronic production as well as live acoustic instruments. If you’re unfamiliar with PJ Morton, check out “How Deep Is Your Love” and “Say So” to get yourself started. Fellow artists Asiahn and Pell are on the bill for Monday night as well.

Also see…

The Aquabats! @ The Gothic Theatre

The Amphibious Man w/ Sixteen Jackies, Ladies Night @ Larimer Lounge

Ulthar w/ Nightfell, Malum Mortuus, Saeva @ Hi-Dive

Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Allen Stone’s Karaoke Extravaganza @ Soiled Dove Underground

Don Trip @ The Roxy Theatre

Suffocation + Belphegor w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater

Broken Record + River Gods w/ The Yellnats, State Drugs @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Benefit for Susan Eisman + Godjammit ft. Members of Phour.O @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Delirious Nebula w/ Lightstory @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

Tuesday, November 12

Big Freedia w/ Low Cut Connie

Where: The Gothic Theatre

The Lowdown: On Tuesday night, drag star Big Freedia is headed to Denver to take over The Gothic Theatre. Big Freedia’s music will get you hyped up and ready to dance your ass off. From collaborations with artists such as Lizzo and Dillon Francis to her solo tracks – Big Freedia is fun, fierce and will put on one hell of a show in Denver this week. Fellow artist Low Cut Connie is on the bill for Tuesday night as well.

Also see…

Amber Run w/ Jordan Mackampa @ The Bluebird Theater

Peelander-Z w/ Younger Than Neil, Brewhaha @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Hirie w/ RDGLDGRN, Tunnel Vision @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Harley Poe w/ The Homeless Gospel Choir, Crow Cavalier @ Marquis Theater

Elephant Stone w/ Frankie & The Witch Fingers, Emerald Siam @ Hi-Dive

Frank’s Favorite Songs @ Dazzle Jazz

Dru Heller Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Tony Lucca w/ Brother Elsey @ The Walnut Room

Tyrone Wells w/ Dan Rodriguez, RIVVRS @ Soiled Dove Underground

FKA + Magdalene @ Mission Ballroom

Neva’s Birthday Blowout @ The Roxy Theatre

Icon For Hire w/ Amy Guess, Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater

Paul Cherry @ Lion’s Lair

Joshua Hyslop (Night Set) @ Goosetown Tavern

Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay (Late Set) @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Open Jam ft. Strange Dame @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Break Vandull w/ Major Oak, Subliminal, Leaci, Whadat @ The Black Box

Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark

Wednesday, November 13

San Fermin w/ Joyero

Where: Globe Hall

The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, San Fermin is headed to Globe Hall to get us through the mid-week blues. Based out of Brooklyn, San Fermin’s sound is a mellow blend of pop and indie rock, as exemplified by tracks such as “Saints” and “Bride.” Earlier this year, San Fermin released their most recent album The Cormorant I marking their fourth studio album. Fellow artist Joyero is on the bill for Wednesday night as well.

Also see…

James Young @ The Bluebird Theater

Tobe Nwigwe w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

RE:Search ft. Lucid Vision, Modern Measure w/ Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Sun Seeker w/ Duncan Fellows @ Larimer Lounge

The Coathangers w/ Control Top, Rocket Dust @ Lost Lake

John Monkman @ Bar Standard

Boundless (Album Release) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Teague Bechtel Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Mono @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Gesaffelstein @ Mission Ballroom

Mark Battles @ The Roxy Theatre

The Get Up Kids w/ Kevin Devine, The Whiffs @ The Oriental Theater

Lion’s Lair Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Stitched Up Heart w/ Kaleido, Darling @ Herman’s Hideaway

Freakbass & The Bump Assembly ft. Members of The New Mastersounds @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Wild Bill Outlaws @ The Venue

The Swallow @ The Meadowlark

Thursday, November 14

Brittany Howard w/ Georgia Anne Muldrow

Where: The Ogden Theatre

The Lowdown: On Thursday night, singer Brittany Howard is bringing some soul to Denver at The Ogden Theatre. Howard is known for tracks such as “Stay High” and “History Repeats” which are two great tracks to get you started if you’re unfamiliar with her work. If you’re looking for a deeper cut of Howard’s, take a listen to her 2013 track “When My Man Comes Home.” Fellow artist Georgia Anne Muldrow is on the bill for Thursday night as well, so grab some tickets while you still can.

Also see…

The Milk Carton Kids @ The Bluebird Theater

Oliver Francis w/ Smrtdeath, Marco XO, slouch, superare @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Dustycloud @ Larimer Lounge

JP Harris w/ Bison Bone, White Rose Motor Oil @ Hi-Dive

Stoop Kids w/ Kaji, The Lost Mondays @ Lost Lake

Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Mind and Music of George Gershwin (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Royal Roost Revival @ Nocturne Jazz

The Bones of J.R. Jones w/ The Ugly Architect, Great Sabin @ Globe Hall

Poundgame Addison w/ Darrein Safron @ The Roxy Theatre

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Phish Thursdays @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Lita Ford @ Herman’s Hideaway

Morphics w/ Tooch, BANkaji, Sather, Animal Ace, Low Mane Monsta, ZTB @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Scupanon @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

Junior Brown @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Chance @ The Venue

Froz+wr3ck w/ Drizzle, Faith In May, G-Moses, Lemon Doza, Protekta @ The Black Box Lounge

Dorfex Bos w/ Patches O’Malley, Killadaze, ChkChk @ The Black Box

The Interesting Times Gang 001 w/ DJ Couchman @ The Meadowlark

Friday, November 15

Q-Tip w/ Busta Rhymes, The Grouch & Murs, DJ Abilities

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: If you’re a fan of rap music in any capacity, we’ve got the perfect show for you. To wrap the work week up on Friday, legendary rapper Q-Tip along with other big names such as Busta Rhymes, The Grouch & Murs and DJ Abilities are headed to Denver to take over Mission Ballroom. Whether you’re a classic hip-hop fan or are more into the modern era, this show will be one you will not want to miss. Tickets are still available, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

Quix w/ Montell2099, Stayloose @ The Bluebird Theater

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong w/ Lespecial @ The Ogden Theatre

The Cinematic Orchestra w/ Photay, PBDY @ The Gothic Theatre

The Starting Line w/ Chris Farren @ Summit Music Hall

DAX w/ CalenRaps, OTIS, Bobby Mercer, Summer’s Son, Phil Mauro @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Jyemo Club + Pink Hawks w/ Green Buddha, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Liptruce w/ Amanda Hawkins, Bailey Elora, Mawule @ Marquis Theater

Joey Harkum w/ A-Mac @ Larimer Lounge

The Kinky Fingers w/ Serpentfoot, TOOMUCHBLOND, Funk Hunk @ Hi-Dive

Specific Ocean w/ Panther Martin, Amazing Adventures @ Lost Lake

Roy Rosenfeld + Facundo Mohr @ Bar Standard

Kaskade @ The Church

Camilla Vaitaitis (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Marguerite Juenemann + Jim Ridl (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Kenyon Brenner Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Patrick McDevitt Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Easton Corbin @ The Grizzly Rose

Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Patrick Sweany (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Extra Golden w/ Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels, 4H Royalty @ Globe Hall

Kid Astronaut (EP Release Show) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Grandtheft @ Temple Denver

The Pitch Invasion w/ Dust Beneath Dirt, Dryer Fire, Cattle Axe @ Lion’s Lair

Vampire Squids From Hell w/ Shwarma, Heliotrope, Plastic Rakes @ 3 Kings Tavern

Terrapin Flyer + Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Night of Metal w/ Empty Caskets @ Herman’s Hideaway

STIG + The New Motif w/ Koion Kitten, SolSatellite @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Dark Red Sky w/ Lowdead, Ressurection @ The Venue

DJ Lag w/ Gila, Rameau Control, Drifter Angle, Tulpa @ The Black Box Lounge

Caspa w/ Coki, Mesck, Dalek One, CurlyOnE @ The Black Box

Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

Saturday, November 16

Penny and Sparrow w/ Lily & Madeleine

Where: The Gothic Theatre

The Lowdown: On Saturday night, singer-songwriter duo Penny & Sparrow are taking their show to The Gothic Theatre. Penny and Sparrow, comprised of musicians Andy Baxter and Kyle Jahnke, are known for their incredibly beautiful compositions. The duo blends powerful lyrics against stunning song structure to create something resemblant of Simon & Garfunkel. Fellow artist Lily & Madeleine are on the bill for Saturday night as well.

Also see…

Fit for an Autopsy w/ Rivers of Nihil, Lorna Shore, The Last Ten Seconds of Life, DYSCARNATE, Talk Is Cheap @ The Bluebird Theater

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong w/ Yak Attack @ The Ogden Theatre

Chon w/ Between The Buried And Me, Intervals @ The Fillmore

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (Two Sets) @ Pepsi Center

Our Last Night w/ I See Stars, The World Alive, Ashland @ Summit Music Hall

Head for the Hills w/ Vince, Silas Herman @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Collie Buddz w/ Keznamdi, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Role Model w/ Mills., Oxeye Daisy @ Marquis Theater

Kaivon w/ Inzo @ Larimer Lounge

Hi-Dive’s 16th (& 7th) Birthday Party! @ Hi-Dive

Briston Maroney w/ Covey, Roseville @ Lost Lake

Ardalan @ Club Vinyl

Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Miguel Zenón Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Gabriel Mervine Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Clark Thomas (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Thank You Scientist w/ Bent Knee, The Tea Club @ Globe Hall

The Goonies w/ Journey Girls @ The Walnut Room

Eric Darius @ Soiled Dove Underground

Gorgon City @ Temple Denver

Zomboy w/ Dubloadz, Gladez, Kompany, Laxx, Must Die!, Skism, Space Laces, Trampa @ Mission Ballroom

Dax @ The Roxy Theatre

Plain White T’s w/ The Mowgli’s, New Politics @ The Oriental Theater

Mandy Yoches and the Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

Terrapin Flyer + Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Totally ’80s Party ft. RETRO ’80s Tribute Band w/ The Legend Makers @ Herman’s Hideaway

Box Era w/ Ruby Hill, 2 Fat 2 skydive, Dijon Mustang @ Your Mom’s House Denver

DBuk @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

The Steel Wheels @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Rush Archives + Vivid Black @ The Venue

DiS_1 w/ Evasive, Contrast, GHOST, Solid, Borrowed Drums @ The Black Box Lounge

Goth Trad w/ Distance, Commodo @ The Black Box

Poptones w/ DJ YungKev, El Brian @ The Meadowlark

Sunday, November 17

Melanie Martinez

Where: The Paramount Theatre

The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, we’re taking you to the heart of downtown Denver where singer Melanie Martinez will be taking over the Paramount Theatre. Melanie Martinez is known for her eclectic image and sound that is sure to captivate your attention. If you’re unfamiliar with Martinez’s work, check out tracks such as “Mad Hatter” and “Show & Tell” to get yourself started. Tickets are still on sale to catch Martinez in action, so act now while supplies last.

Also see…

Pinback w/ Disheveled Cuss

The Score w/ The Unlikely Candidates, the Orphan, the Poet @ Summit Music Hall

G. Perico @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

One Giant Leap Showcase ft. Monk Gyatso, Modern Lingo, Lavender Jones + More @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Hilltop Hoods w/ Adrian Eagle, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Fox Stevenson w/ Digital Beat Down @ Larimer Lounge

Bankshot w/ The Movers & Shakers, Puma Borracha, Sugarcandy @ Lost Lake

The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Jim Ridl Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Vetiver (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong @ Globe Hall

Los Angeles Azules @ Bellco Theatre

Kevin Gates w/ YK Osiris, Rod Wave, SDoT Fresh @ Mission Ballroom

Blaze w/ Boondox, A.X.E @ The Roxy Theatre

White Rose Motor Oil @ 3 Kings Tavern

The Kids Are Alright @ Goosetown Tavern

Mindphunx w/ DJ Eagle, HENDO, Wredgie Midz, Oli Watzon, Indubitably, Benzo$ @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Son Little w/ Christopher Paul Stelling @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Dealz w/ DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark

