America’s Tallest Digital Tree Is Coming to Sculpture Park

Now that Halloween is dead and gone, holiday fever is in full swing and Denver’s Sculpture Park is cooking up something huge for the holiday season. As part of the 16th annual Mile High Holiday marketing campaign, VISIT DENVER alongside other community partners will be erect a 110-foot pixel LED tree in Sculpture Park. The electronic yuletide tree will be 10 feet higher than the tallest Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in history. Beginning on November 30, the tree will display free nightly light shows choreographed to holiday music that’ll span cultures and traditions and will accommodate up to 140 guests at a time for an immersive interior viewing experience.

“The Mile High Tree will be the tallest art installation in the history of our city as well as a perfect community centerpiece for bringing people of all cultures together for seasonal celebrations,” said Richard Scharf, president and CEO of VISIT DENVER. “And, as the newest iconic attraction on the Denver skyline this holiday season, we couldn’t think of a more perfect focal point for our regional holiday marketing campaign.”

Created by Spain-based ILMEX Illumination a world-leading firm in artistic and decorative lighting, the tree will offer dynamic, pre-programmed lighting and music experiences every 30 minutes throughout the evenings with the use of 60,000 LED lights. The tree will tower over a new holiday attraction featuring lighting displays, festive entertainment, holiday treats and libations, that’ll call Sculpture Park home from November 30 through January 31.

The tree will be open from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. nightly through December 31 with new hours for January to be announced at a later date. For more information go here.