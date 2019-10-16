How a Local Boutique Owner Turned Her Quirky Style into Success

When Alexis Drennan set out to open a vintage-inspired boutique with a contemporary edge, she knew she had a tall order to fill, but she’s had a lifetime of practice combining the best fashion from every decade.
“My childhood was filled with a fair amount of TV Land, which at that time was I Love Lucy, Happy Days and Bewitched. I think those shows started my fascination with all things vintage. It felt so foreign to my ’90s upbringing. I joke that my high school career was a rotating fashion identity crisis. Every year was a new, weird trend to try,” she explained.
Alexis Drennan: I still remember this pair of rainbow platform sandals. I was in sixth grade and no one wore anything like them. They were glorious. I think that’s when it really started for me. This idea that I could be anyone I wanted and fashion was a piece of that.