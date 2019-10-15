Three 6 Mafia Will Reunite and Head To Denver in 2020

Three 6 Mafia are back at it again. Together, Juicy J and DJ Paul, known as the Memphis rap group, Three 6 Mafia, are hitting the road, reuniting for a select number of shows and Denver is on the itinerary. Hitting the Fillmore Auditorium on March 6, 2020, the Academy Award-winning duo will indulge the Mile High City with their legacy.

“This year has already been a banner year for new music and production from both of us,” DJ Paul said in a statement. “I know this is what the fans have been asking for, so we’re ready to bring them the classics, along with our new music in the best possible way. To quote LL, don’t call it a comeback, we have officially been here for years, and we’ve got a lot to show for it. Just wait to see what comes next.”

The lineup of Three 6 Mafia has changed up over the years, but Juicy J and DJ Paul have always been at its core. In 2012, the group officially went on hiatus, with Juicy J embarking on a very successful solo career, churning out hits like “Bandz A Make Her Dance” and “Bounce It.” Previously, the two teased the imminent reunion on Instagram and later journeyed out on their first performance together at Atlanta’s One Music Fest in August of this year. The group hasn’t been in Denver since June of 2011.

Tickets for the upcoming performance will go on sale this Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m. via LiveNation.