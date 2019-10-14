Just Announced – Thom Yorke Headed to Mission Ballroom in 2020

Radiohead frontman, Thom Yorke, has announced new dates for his solo tour in 2020 and Denver’s newest venue will play host to the artist. Going down on April 8 at Mission Ballroom, this leg of the “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes Tour” will include material from his prior solo projects as well as his most recent release, this year’s ANIMA.

The musician’s critically acclaimed output has merited him a titled and lengthy career spanning Radiohead’s entire discography and more recently a dip into movie soundtracks with last year’s remake of Suspiria and this year’s critically acclaimed film festival favorite, Motherless Brooklyn. His interest and collaboration in the cinematic realm recently also included a short film to accompany ANIMA, which debuted on Netflix alongside his album directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Previously Yorke, returned to the stage solo, taking to the Paramount Theatre in December of last year.

Read: Review – Thom Yorke Was A Vortex of Beauty At The Paramount

His most recent LP features the London Contemporary Orchestra on all nine of the tracks, so the question of the hour is how Yorke will emulate that sonic powerhouse at Denver’s very own mid-sized ballroom. Nonetheless, Yorke is sure to put on quite the show at Mission this April, and with the sound quality of the new venue, it’s likely to be an unforgettable experience overall.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m. on AXS.

See the full list of tour dates below:

10-18 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

10-20 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

10-21 Vancouver, British Columbia – Orpheum

10-22 Portland, OR – The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10-25 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

10-26 Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

10-29 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

10-30 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

2020:

03-28 Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

03-30 New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall

04-04 Chicago, IL – United Center

04-05 St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

04-08 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

06-19 Glasgow, Scotland – SEC Hall 3

06-20 Manchester, England – o2 Victoria Warehouse

06-23 London, England – Eventim Apollo

06-24 London, England – Eventim Apollo

07-01 Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival

07-01-04 Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival

07-06 Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

07-09 Milan, Italy – Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro

07-11 Trenčín, Slovakia – Pohoda Festival

07-12 Prague, Czechia – Karlin Hall

07-13 Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling-Halle