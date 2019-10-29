National Designer Maxwell Bresler Talks about his Denver Fashion Week Debut

Creativity, raw talent and extraordinary essence protrude from Denver designer, Maxwell Bresler. The artist — having designed outfits for Billboard alternative singer-songwriter, Billie Eilish — produces avant-garde, individualistic pieces that ignite the fashion industry on a national level. “Every time I make a new piece, it becomes my new favorite design. Every time I make a piece I challenge myself to make something more complex and technically difficult. It’s impossible to grow as an artist if you settle for mediocrity,” explained Bresler.

As a participant in Denver Fashion Week (DFW) Fall ’19 on day seven for National & International Designers Night, Bresler is guaranteed to supply innovative and visionary style at its best. “I have never before had the opportunity to express my imagination to the extent that I want. DFW has given me a platform to present all the ideas I have had sitting in my head,” Bresler noted. 303 Magazine caught up with Bresler to discuss his alluring designs and what to expect from him this year for his first official runway show at DFW.

303 Magazine: What should audiences expect to see from you this year at Denver Fashion Week?

Maxwell Bresler: Denver Fashion Week attendees this year are in for a surprise. The pieces in the show are nothing like anyone has seen before. As this being my first official runway show, I have been working on putting together an extremely dramatic show.

303: What was your inspiration for DFW?

MB: The collection I am presenting is called “Electro-Pop Space Club.” Like everything I create, it was very important to me to make this show very conceptual. The Electro-Pop Space Club is an intergalactic club floating in space. The club is known throughout the galaxy for the unique, expressive, colorful and eye-catching garments its attendees wear. The entire show is a presentation of the garments worn to the Electro-Pop Space Club.

303: In three words, how would you describe your most recent creations?

MB: If I could describe my most recent creations in three words, they would be: Engaging, exuberant, and enchanting.

303: Who are some inspirational figures you look up to when creating? Why?

MB: When creating I try to strictly rely on my imagination to fuel the inspiration behind my designs. I strongly believe that to create something completely unique and original, it should not come from outside influences. I don’t keep up with fashion anymore, everything in my creative realm is the world within my head.

303: Your designs take an unconventional approach to fashion. Can you tell us how you incorporate this into your pieces?

MB: When looking at my work, I think that “fashion” is not the right word to describe it. I like to think of it as “imagination-driven conceptual art.” Although my work is considered “unconventional,” I like to think that the idea of something being conventional or unconventional is completely relative. Defining art can sometimes put subconscious limitations on the artist. I approach every piece I make with the mindset that there are no limitations and no barriers, so anything is possible, and I can make my pieces as crazy or “unconventional” as I want.

303: When designing, do you prefer to use neutral or bright colors and what are the preferred fabrics you utilize?

MB: When designing, I like to use both very bright, electric colors and toned down neutral colors. It just depends on the piece. Not everything can be bright and electric. Refinement is very important to me. A lot of thought goes into every aspect of the design.

303: Billie Eilish wore a beautiful design of yours. Can you tell us how that process of designing for Eilish was?

MB: Billie wore two pieces I made, and then after that, her stylist reached out to me to do a custom piece for her (which she hasn’t worn yet).

303: If you could dress anyone (alive or dead) who would it be and why?

MB: I was introduced to David Bowie at a very young age, and I always thought his style and fashion influence was pulchritudinous, so if I had the opportunity to dress anyone, it would definitely be him.

303: What piece of yours has been your favorite design?

MB: Every time I make a new piece, it becomes my new favorite design. Every time I make a piece I challenge myself to make something more complex and technically difficult. It’s impossible to grow as an artist if you settle for mediocrity. There is a romance between me and the pieces I make. I feel like I fall in love every time I finish a piece. I have so many designs that I have never shown to anyone because they are so personal and close to my heart.

Photos provided by Maxwell Bresler.