The WhiskyX Denver and 26 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver this Week

Prep your taste buds for some flavor-filled events this week. Start it off with the 2nd Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Benefit Dinner and end it by being charitable at Impact Sack Lunches for the Homeless. Wherever the week takes you, make sure you take a peek at this list of food and drink events happening in Denver.

Monday, October 14

2nd Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Benefit Dinner

When: Monday, October 14, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Comal Heritage Food Incubator, 3455 Ringsby Ct. #105, Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Comal Heritage Food Incubator partners with The GrowHaus for a 2nd Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Benefit Dinner. You can dine on a six-course meal with Andean bites created by chef Andrea. The feast will support and raise funds for The GrowHaus.

Sugar Skull Painting

When: Monday, October 14, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado partners with Potter’s Touch Denver for a Sugar Skull Painting workshop in celebration of Dia De Los Muertos. You can test your crafting skills with a twist on the Mexican tradition by painting your own sugar skull mug. All materials needed to participate are included in the ticket price.

Tuesday, October 15

Popster Pairing

When: Tuesday, October 15, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders partners with Sugar Bakeshop and Coffee House for a Popsters Pairing. Munch on four mini popsters including flavors of Blue Cheese Walnut Cheesecake, Caramel Apple, Maple Brown Sugar and Pumpkin Pie paired with four ciders from Stem Ciders. The sips include a Pear cider, a Rosé cider, a Le Chêne and a Chile Guava cider to wash each baked good down.

Music Bingo + National Cheese Curd Day

When: Tuesday, October 15, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Wally’s Wisconsin Tavern‎, 1417 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab some fried squeaky cheese during Music Bingo + National Cheese Curd Day at Wally’s Wisconsin Tavern. You can snack on half-priced baskets of cheese curds piled high with toppings while playing for prizes at bingo.

Milk Run

When: Tuesday, October 15, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market teams up with Dairy Block for a Milk Run. You can work up an appetite during a two to five-mile run around Denver then hit the market for some grub. The group will meet at the S&G side counter to start the run.

Wednesday, October 16

Denver Vegan Food Truck Rally

When: Wednesday, October 16, 5 – 9

Where: LFX Filmworks, 1701 31st St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Vegans rejoice as a Denver Vegan Food Truck Rally is hitting the city. You can snack on bites from trucks such as Vegan Van, Wong Way Veg, Migration Taco and more. You can also jam to live music and sip on beer and wine while noshing out.

Celebration of Life for Ariella Chavez

When: Wednesday, October 16, 7 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: The Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $10 donation at Entry

The Lowdown: Help raise funds for a fellow service industry worker during a Celebration of Life for Ariella Chavez. You can take part in a silent auction to win items such as Broncos tickets, restaurant gift cards, swag and more all for a good cause. All of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Chavez family.

Halloween Unicorn Cake Class

When: Wednesday, October 16, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: My Make Studio, 6460 E. Yale Ave. Ste. E60, Denver

Cost: $59.40 register here

The Lowdown: Get a little crafty at a Halloween Unicorn Cake Class. Instructor Chayla Turner will teach you how to make a spooky unicorn cake with different decorating techniques. Each cake will be custom to your tastes so be prepared to get creative.

Thursday, October 17

Proud Souls BBQ Tailgate Takeover

When: Thursday, October 17, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Studio Kitchen Colorado – Home of The Modern Eater Network, 490 Decatur St., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Modern Eater Network teams up with Proud Souls Barbecue and Provisions at Studio Kitchen Colorado to host a Proud Souls BBQ Tailgate Takeover. You can dive into BBQ prepared from Chefs Tony, Dan and Chris of Proud Souls along with guest chef Justin Brunson from Old Major while sipping on local beer and whiskey samples.

Taps and Tails

When: Thursday, October 17, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the Denver Zoo while imbibing on local craft brews at Taps and Tails. The event features an open-air beer hall with samples from Great Divide Brewing Co., 4 Noses Brewing Company and Cervecería Colorado. You can sip, experience animal encounters, watch live entertainment and more throughout the evening.

Baptist Release & Tap Takeover

When: Thursday, October 17, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company – Denver Taproom‎, 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Epic Brewing Company hosts the Baptist Release & Tap Takeover. You can snag a bottle of the one day only release of Bad Baptist variants such as the Big Bad Baptist, the Big Bad Baptist Reserve and the Big Bad Baptista. You can also stay in and sip on Baptist variants on tap while snacking on tacos, Temper chocolates and Confections bonbons.

National Pasta Day

When: Thursday, October 17, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Rioja, 1431 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $65 register here

The Lowdown: Celebrate National Pasta Day with rioja. Chef Gaby Wyman and pasta ninja Danielle Youngerman will present a four-course tasting menu with pasta dishes galore for an amazing experience. You can choose from three different seatings and indulge in some great handmade pasta.

Fall Whiskey Series

When: Thursday, October 17, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Mythology Distillery, 3622 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mythology Distillery embraces the changing of seasons with a Fall Whiskey Series. You can sip on Mythology whiskey cocktails while listening to live music from Mike Heuer during a crisp fall evening.

Friday, October 18

The WhiskyX Denver

When: Friday, October 18, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver

Cost: $50 – $300 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you love whiskey then The WhiskyX Denver is the perfect event for you. You can sample over 60 different types of whiskey from around the world, rock out to live music from St. Paul and the Broken Bones and delight in food from food trucks throughout the night.

4th Anniversary Appreciation Party

When: Friday, October 18, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Little Machine Beer, 2924 W. 20th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Machine Beer celebrates four years of achievements with a 4th Anniversary Appreciation Party. You can imbibe on free beer for an hour at 7:30 p.m., jam out to live music from Dead Pay Rent and snag some limited edition anniversary artwork merchandise. You can also sip on a release of a That’s My Yam! Sweet Potato stout.

Meta Asian Kitchen: Friends & Family Soft Opening

When: Friday, October 18, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Avanti Food & Beverage, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get a first look at Avanti’s new food concept during Meta Asian Kitchen: Friends & Family Soft Opening. You can try the signature dishes of chicken and chive dumplings, Sichuan rice cakes and a Mama Wan’s dish – a plate made of braised pork and rice tributed to the chef Kenneth’s mom.

Crab Festival

When: Friday, October 18 – 27

Where: Fresh Fish Company, 7800 E. Hampden Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fresh Fish Company hosts a Crab Festival. You can indulge in more than 20 different crab dishes such as crab cakes, crab claw, crab artichoke dip and even crab ice cream to satisfy all of your crustacean cravings.

2019 Well Bred Barleywine Release

When: Friday, October 18, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company‎, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company presents its 2019 Well Bred Barleywine Release. The 10.5% ABV 19-ounce can and draught release features the English barleywine brewed with notes of vanilla, caramel and woody undertones.

Saturday, October 19

Stack of Wax Brunch

When: Saturday, October 19 – 20

Where: Hearth & Dram, 1801 Wewatta St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hearth & Dram partners with Vinyl Me, Please to host a Stacks of Wax Brunch. You can listen to the vinyl of House and Disco jams spun by Chris Kennedy while munching on brunch from Hearth & Dram.

Wine + Walls

When: Saturday, October 19, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $30 reserve here

The Lowdown: Learn more about the murals of Denver during a Wine + Walls tour. A Denver Graffiti Tour staff member will lead you around stops such to sip wine and admire works of street art. The tour will start and end at Improper City.

Oyster Roast

When:Saturday, October 19, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 35th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your oyster fix at Station 26 Brewing Co’s Oyster Roast. You can nosh on oysters in many ways such as raw, charred, grilled and more as well as a menu from Roaming Bull Brasserie. You can wash all of the sea bounties down with a Station 26 brew.

Crooked Cannon at Woods Boss Brewing

When: Saturday, October 19, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Woods Boss Brewing, 2210 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a cold brew and kick back for a performance from Crooked Cannon at Woods Boss Brewing. The acoustic group meshes bluegrass beats with Americana vibes for a chill feel perfect for fall.

20th Anniversary Celebration

When: Saturday, October 19, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Leopold Bros., 5285 Joliet St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Leopold Bros. hosts is 20th Anniversary Celebration. You can sip on drinks of whiskey, delight in treats and help support the business in celebrating 20 years of achievements.

Tamale Festival

When: Saturday, October 19, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Town Center of Aurora, 14200 E. Alameda Ave., Aurora

Cost: $5 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Treat yourself at the Tamale Festival. The festival features a sampling of a myriad of tamales, tastings from 40 different breweries, live music from a Selena tribute band and more. If you love tamales, you need to check it out.

Sunday, October 20

The Bloody Mary Festival

When: Sunday, October 20, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St. Denver

Cost: $45 – $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Say cheers to the weekend with The Bloody Mary Festival. You can sample bloody marys from more than 10 of Denver’s best restaurants and bars including Highland Tavern, Gallop Cafe and The Bloody Mary Co while munching on bites from local artisans.

BYOV Sunday Brunch

When: Sunday, October 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse‎, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your brunch on with Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse during a BYOV Sunday Brunch. BYOV stands for bring your own vinyl – meaning you can grab your favorite vinyl record to spin at the brunch while you sip on cocktails and dine on delights.

Impact Sack Lunches for the Homeless

When: Sunday, October 20, 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation

The Lowdown: Help prepare and pack lunches for those in need at Impact Sack Lunches for the Homeless. You can give a little time to put together sack lunches and hand them out in downtown Denver. Make an impact on your local community one lunch at a time. Volunteer here.

Sign up here to get the best of our food desk delivered to your inbox.

Mark Your Calendar

Shortbread and Cider Pairing

When: October 22, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $20 tickets available here

Taste of Greenwood Village

When: October 23, 4:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Marriott Tech Center, 4900 South Syracuse St., Denver

Cost: $63 – $179 tickets available here

BOOnion Station: Trick-or-Treat Parade

When: October 24, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free and Open to the public

Trick or Drink: Denver Halloween Bar Crawl

When: October 26 – November 2

Where: Larimer Beer Hall, 2012 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $45 tickets available here