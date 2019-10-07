Santiago’s Breakfast Burrito Day and 23 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

Fall is in full swing and Denver has some seasonally inspired food and drink events this week. From the Harvest Feast in the Northeast to Ironton Distillery’s Annual Fall Festival there is an event for everyone. Wherever your plans take you, make sure to check out this list of food and drink events in Denver this week.

Monday, October 7

Frasca’s Monday Night Wine Dinner with Elena Currado of Vietti

When: Monday, October 7, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Frasca Food & Wine, 1738 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: $65 per person, reserve your spot here

The Lowdown: Frasca Food & Wine welcomes Elena Currado of Vietti for their Monday Night Wine Dinner this week. For $65 guests will enjoy a four-course menu designed around a curated wine flight that costs between an additional $50 – $55. You can start your week off right with a decadent dining and wine-ing experience at Frasca Food & Wine.

Tuesday, October 8

Wine Tasting: The World of Pinot Noir with Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood

When: Tuesday, October 8, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood, 2625 E. 2nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $32.40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood is hosting a wine tasting event featuring pinot noirs. Attendees can enjoy multiple wine tastings paired with appetizers provided by the chef at Blue Island. You can try some new wines while snacking on some seafood.

National Pierogi Day

When: Tuesday, October 8, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Pierogies Factory, 3795 Wadsworth Blvd., Wheat Ridge

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: It is National Pierogi Day this Tuesday and Pierogies Factory in Wheat Ridge is celebrating. The restaurant will have some new tasty specials available or you can order through their website to throw your own Pierogi party. You can celebrate this Polish dumpling this Tuesday with Pierogies Factory in Wheat Ridge.

Wednesday, October 9

ChoLon’s 9th Year Anniversary Party

When: Wednesday, October 9, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: ChoLon, 1555 Blake St., Ste. 101, Denver

Cost: $99 per person, get your tickets here

The Lowdown: ChoLon is turning nine and they are throwing a party. For $99 attendees will enjoy nine specialty dishes, unlimited beverages, live music and more. You can dine and imbibe in honor of the beloved LoDo restaurant.

Harvest Feast in the Northeast

When: Wednesday, October 9, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Dahlia Campus for Health and Well-Being, 3401 Eudora St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dahlia Campus is celebrating another year of community grown food in the Northeast Park Hill community with a Harvest Feast. Attendees can enjoy a free meal while supplies last, shop local produce, attend gardening workshops and more.

Simply Sherry: Cross-Category Seminar

When: Wednesday, October 9, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Jovanina’s Broken Italian, 1520 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, register here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Bartender’s Guild is hosting Simple Sherry: Cross-Category Seminar at Jovanina’s Broken Italian this Wednesday. The event will feature an educational tasting workshop of sherry and light bites. You can learn about this misunderstood spirit in LoDo this hump day.

Thursday, October 10

Denver Vegan Food Truck Rally

When: Thursday, October 10, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: LFX Filmworks, 1701 31st St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Vegan Food Truck Rally is hosting its inaugural event this Thursday. The event will host multiple vegan food trucks including Vegan Van, Wong Way eg, Piante Pizzeria and more. The event will also have live music, beer and wine.

Taps and Tails

When: Starts Thursday, October 10, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo’s Taps and Tails 21+ event is back starting this Thursday. Tickets include one complimentary beer or wine, access to the outdoor beer hall with fire pits, animal encounters, live music and more. You can peruse the Denver Zoo while sipping on your favorite brew.

Friday, October 11

Enchanted Hollows: Bigfoot Festival

When: Starts Friday, October 11 at 6 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo and Occidental present Enchanted Hollows: Bigfoot Festival. The fall festival will feature Sasquatch-themed food, huckleberry cocktails and yeti beer, pumpkin carvings, corn hole and more. There will even be a “scary-oke” sing-along so you can truly do the monster mash.

Saturday, October 12

Santiago’s Breakfast Burrito Day

When: Saturday, October 12 from open to close

Where: All Santiago’s Mexican Restaurant locations, Colorado

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The third annual Breakfast Burrito Day at Santiago’s is this Saturday. The Colorado institution will be selling its legendary breakfast burritos all day for $1.25. This year the restaurant is also donating 3% of sales from the event to charity so you can chow down for a good cause.

Choctoberfest

When: Saturday, October 12, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora

Cost: $10 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The 6th Annual Choctoberfest returns to Aurora this Saturday. The event features chocolate samples and vendors, a beer garden, chocolate martinis, a chocolate cake showdown and more. You can spend your Saturday celebrating this sweet treat.

Ironton’s Annual Fall Festival and Wheat Whiskey Limited Release

When: Saturday, October 12, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse is hosting a Fall Festival complete with a free pumpkin patch. The event will also feature a limited release of Ironton’s Wheat Whiskey, beer from Blue Moon and free axe throwing. There will also be live music provided by Ghost Town Drifters.

Nightmare Fuel & Nightmare Fuel BA Release

When: Saturday, October 12, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St., Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery is releasing its Nightmare Fuel and Barrel-Aged Nightmare Fuel this Saturday. Both brews are a coffee stout, using Logan House Coffee Company coffee and roasted flavors with hints of chocolate and malt.

Peruvian Food Workshop

When: Saturday, October 12, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $28 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museo de las Americas is hosting a Peruvian Food Workshop with Chef Maya León-Meis from Taste of Peru Cooking School. In the class, students will learn how to make Papa a la Huancaína, a classic appetizer from Peru.

Sunday, October 13

6th Annual bRUNch Run

When: Sunday, October 13, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Stapleton Central Park, 7351 E. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The 6th Annual bRUNch Run is taking over Stapleton Central Park this Sunday. Attendees can sign up for a 10K or 5K fun run and enjoy bloody Marys and mimosas and brunch bites. Brunch delicacies will be provided by Syrup, Citizen Rail, Just Be Kitchen, Rosenberg’s Bagels and more.

Yes You Can! Canning 101

When: Sunday, October 13, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Mizuna, 225 E. 7th Ave., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Kathy Lee of Modern Gingham Preserves is hosting a Canning 101 at Mizuna this Sunday. Attendees will enjoy an interactive class with tips and tricks on how to can. The event includes all ingredients, materials and light bites.

The Royal Tenenbrunch: Wes Anderson Soundtrack Costume Brunch

When: Sunday, October 13 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, call 303-993-8023 to reserve a table

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s is hosting a The Royal Tenenbaum’s themed brunch. The event will feature typical brunch dishes served while DJ boyhollow and guest DJ Tyler Jacobson spins tracks.

Mark Your Calendar

The WhiskyX Festival

When: Friday, October 18 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver

Cost: $50 – $300 get tickets here

Leopold Bros. 20th Anniversary Celebration

When: Saturday, October 19 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Leopold Bros., 5285 Joliet St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Bloody Mary Festival

When: Sunday, October 20 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St. Denver

Cost: $45 – $55 get tickets here