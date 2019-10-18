Denver Fashion Week Fall 2019 Workshops and Panelists Announced

Denver Fashion Week Fall 2019 is just a few short weeks away and it’s turning out to be our biggest and newest season yet. We have new designers, new models, new runway shows and now, new workshops. These workshops aim to help individuals in the fashion industry be able to connect with each other and with professionals in the industry to learn and grow their business and careers.

Anyone from models, designers to local business owners and everyone in between can attend. The workshops begin Monday, November 11 with the Designer Workshop: Tech Pack Boot Camp, followed by the A Night with Denver Art Museum’s Florence Müller on Tuesday, November 12 and then a panel discussion on Patents & Trademarks with the US Patent Office on Wednesday, November 13.

Each workshop is created for the community and for the fashion scene to continue to grow in Denver. Below is information for each individual event.

When: Monday, November 11 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building

Tickets: Go here

The Workshop: Have you had a difficult time getting the perfect sample from your contractor? Does your garment have the look you designed? Does your design sample fit properly? Product Development Specialist, Darlene C Ritz, will work with you to develop the perfect technical package (tech pack) to deliver to your contractor in order to get the sample and production you want. This workshop will cover the differences between Tech Packs needed for FP (full package), CMT (cut-make-trim), and sample makers. We will cover Design Sheets, Fabric Sheets, BOMs, Detail/Construction Sheets, and Spec Sheets. We will also discuss the different types of samples (fit, sales, sew-by, and production) and when and how each sample is used.

Dr. Darlene C Ritz is a Colorado native. She has designed for companies in New York, LA, Toronto, Tokyo, and many other domestic areas. Most recently, Darlene’s work was seen at Oxford Fashion Studios during London Fashion Week (Fall ’19 Season). Dr. Ritz, the creator behind DCR Studios, has been educating the next generation of fashion professionals since 2003

When: Tuesday, November 12 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building

Tickets: Go here

The Workshop: Join us for an intimate conversation with Denver Art Museum’s Florence Müller. As the Fashion and Textile Art Curator, Müller has brought fashion to the forefront of DAM’s programming through groundbreaking exhibits such as Dior: From Paris to The World and Yves Saint Laurent – The Retrospective. Raised in Paris, she has had an illustrious career working for everyone from Dior to Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel. Moderated by Georgia Alexia Benjou fashion editor & stylist, this will be a one-of-a-kind event featuring one of our city’s most influential and important figures in Denver fashion & art.

When: Wednesday, November 13 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building

Tickets: Go here

The Workshop: Rocky Mountain Regional USPTO Director Molly Kocialski, Digital Marketing Executive and inventor Sirena Rolfe, and Primary Patent Examiner Kristina DeHerrera will give a presentation on the importance of intellectual property in the ever-changing industry of fashion design, and the strategic management and use of IP rights to reduce risk and enhance the competitiveness of all types of businesses in the fashion industry.

*These events are supported by the Cultural Partner Program at the McNichols Civic Center Building*

Denver Fashion Week is November 9-17. For more information, visit denverfashionweek.com. Tickets for each night can be purchased here. DFW is sponsored by Visit Denver, Denver Arts & Venues, Adonái and Series Two.