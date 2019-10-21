Glow at the Gardens and 27 Things to do in Denver this Week

Denver has some autumnal events lined up this week. Start it off by embracing pumpkins with Glow at the Gardens and end it getting seasonal at the Highlands Harvest Festival. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, October 21

Glow at the Gardens

When: October 21 – 25

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $21 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Glow at the Gardens returns to Denver with a whole new year of lit-up pumpkin fun. The fall celebration features pumpkins stacked high carved from local artists to create wild sculptures, Halloween carnival games and a chance to carve your own pumpkins with help from pumpkin carving experts.

We Still Like You: Denver #37

When: October 21, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Buntport Theatre, 717 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a giggle in at We Still Like You: Denver #37. You can hear some of Denver’s best comedians and storytellers such as Brittany Ballard, Nick Ross and Grace Thomas let you in on some of their most embarrassing moments. You can also watch artist Olivia Schyling create live art during the hilarious evening.

Tuesday, October 22

Fall Speaker Series

When: October 22, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies partners with the Denver Museum of Nature & Science for a Fall Speaker Series. Dr. Rebecca Safran, the associate professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Colorado, will speak about barn swallows on the Front Range and from around the world and how they create an amazing example for biodiversity.

One Painting at a Time

When: October 22, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission register here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum continues its One Painting at a Time series with a lecture from Michal Mikesell – the museum’s assistant conservator of paper. Mikesell will lead a tour through the museum with stops at different installations giving a new perspective on the art.

Climate – a New Story: A Talk by Author Charles Eisenstein

When: October 22, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Patagonia, 1431 15th St., Denver

Cost: Donation suggested here

The Lowdown: Dive deep into the relationship of the environmental climate and its interactions with political, social and psychic climates with Climate – a New Story: A Talk by Author Charles Eisenstein. Patagonia Denver hosts the evening with complimentary sips and snacks to keep you fueled during the lecture.

Wednesday, October 23

What’s Your Story?

When: October 23, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $14 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore different Coloradans’ adventures at the new What’s Your Story? exhibition. The exhibit will take you through different individuals’ lives with the use of multimedia tools for you to experience the paths of others. You can gain a new perspective and maybe think about what your impact will be.

A Film For All Seasons

When: October 23, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre, 110 Broadway, Denver ‎

Cost: $8.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Kick back and relax during a screening of Solaris (1972). The sci-fi film features the story of a cosmonaut and psychologist who is sent to investigate the death of a doctor to then discover a dementia endemic that has taken over, haunting cosmonauts.

Lecture with Richard Barnes

When: October 23, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Vicki Myhren Gallery, 2121 E. Asbury Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Learn more about photography from two different experts in the photography world at a Lecture with Richard Barnes and Rupert Jenkins. Barnes is a New York-based photographer who has worked on archaeological digs and with natural history museums. Jenkins, the former director of the Colorado Photographic Arts Center in Denver, is currently crafting a book about photography in Colorado post-WWII and will facilitate the lecture.

Thursday, October 24

Living History: A Concert in the Wildlife Hall

When: October 24, 5:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Living History: A Concert in the Wildlife Hall. You can experience a performance by Stephen Brackett of the Flobots along with two Sonatas of Chevalier de Saint-Georges. Later, Brenton Weyi, the creator of the event, will perform a part of his new musical My Country, My Country, along with the cast.

BOOnion Station: Trick-or-Treat Parade

When: October 24, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free and Open to the public

The Lowdown: Grab your costumes for a BOOnion Station: Trick-or-Treat Parade. The parade will cascade through Denver’s Union Station with live entertainment, balloons and treats galore. You can also have a chance to win prizes for the best individual and group/family costumes.

Native American Bank Grand Opening Celebration

When: October 24, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Native American Bank, 201 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Help support a local business during the Native American Bank Grand Opening Celebration. The bank is moving its headquarters to establish a full-service Denver Retail Branch. You can grab a bite from Tocabe and cheers to the new location.

Return to Mount Kennedy

When: October 23, 6 – 8:15 p.m.

Where: REI Denver, 1416 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the heights of a majestic mountain during a screening of Return to Mount Kennedy. The film documents a climbing team comprised of the sons who first led Senator Robert Kennedy up to the mountain’s peak in 1965 and dubbed it Mount Kennedy after JFK.

Burns Park Public Art Tour

When: October 24, 5:30 – 6:45 p.m.

Where: Burns Park, Between Colorado Blvd., Alameda Ave. and Leetsdale Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Public Art presents a Burns Park Public Art Tour. You can stroll around Burns Park and explore all of the unique sculptures with the guidance of a public art docent. The tour will meet by the red and black sculpture at the Southeast corner of the park.

Friday, October 25

Untitled Final Friday

When: October 25, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: Untitled Final Friday is back with the last Friday of the month. This Friday you can experience the creative processes of BioArtist Lauri Lynnxe Murphy with the theme of in/visible taking inspiration from The Light Show and the new Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature exhibition. You can also delight in honey tastings, watch a shadow theater and more throughout the evening.

DINKC Closing Show

When: October 25, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a chance to peruse works from the popular mural artist DINKC during the DINKC Closing Show. You can imbibe on sips from Ironton Distillery while having a last look at drawings, canvas pieces and more. You can also purchase DINKC merch throughout the night.

Fall Film Series

When: October 25, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Cube Stapleton, 8371 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch the last film screening of the Fall Film Series at The Cube Stapleton. You can watch the documentary film The Weight of Water – a story of Erik, a man who is blind and taking a solo kayaking trip the length of the Grand Canyon. Before the screening, Dr. Vincent Piturro will lead an educational discussion.

Space Case Comedy

When: October 25, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Laugh all night long at Space-Case Comedy. The evening features a lineup of sets from comedians including Aiden Main, Gabby Gutierrez-Reed, Evan Johnson and Miljen Aljinovic. While you giggle you can also win art door prizes and hear commentary from MC Joshua Masek.

Colorado Ski & Snowboard Expo

When: October 25 – 27

Where: Colorado Ski & Snowboard Expo, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you love winter sports you need to check out the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Expo. The three-day expo hosts a myriad of live exhibits, vendors and tons of giveaways to snag all throughout the weekend.

Saturday, October 26

Small Terrorium Class

When: October 26, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Terrorium Shop, 3611 W. 49th Ave., Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little spooky and a little crafty at the Small Terrorium Class. The workshop is guided by an instructor and will cover the building and care instructions to make a tiny creepy living bowl of fun. All materials needed to participate will be provided.

5th Annual Great Gatsby Zombie Ball

When: October 26, 5:30 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Nocturne, 1330 27th St., Denver

Cost: $19 – $390 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dress in your best formal zombie garb for the 5th Annual Great Gatsby Zombie Ball. The ’20 themed soiree returns to Denver once more for a roaring celebration with cocktails, a three-course tasting menu, dancing and more. Tickets are selling fast so make sure to snag yours soon.

The 28th Annual Witches Ball

When: October 26, 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Special Occasions and Events at Highlands Masonic Temple, 3550 Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a bit witchy at The 28th Annual Witches Ball. The Highlands Masonic Temple hosts the pagan masquerade ball with a midnight Samhain ritual, live music and more. You can delight in food and drink, shop from merchants and even take part in a costume contest.

3rd Annual REI Rocktober Climbing Festival

When: October 26, 2 – 8 p.m.

Where: REI Denver, 1416 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: REI Denver hosts the 3rd Annual REI Rocktober Climbing Festival. You can rock it at the climbing party with climbing vendors, a black diamond 5.13 climbing competition, music and more. You can also snack on food and drinks, shop from a vendor village and raise funds to benefit the Boulder Climbing Community.

A Very Victorian Monster Soiree

When: October 26, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Denver Rock Drill – RiNo, 1777 E. 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 – $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rainbow Militia teams up with Circus Foundry LLC to present A Very Victorian Monster Soiree. The wild event will transport you to another land with monsters and hunters waging a war with beats from DJ Em and Reed Cameron Fox, libations and more. Choose a side and come dressed as such to match the theme of the night.

Stapleton Fall Fest

When: October 26, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Conservatory Green at Stapleton, E. 49th Pl., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the autumnal season with the Stapleton Fall Fest. You can jam out to music, sip on seasonal drinks, play games and more. If you are one of the first 250 people in attendance you can receive a free pumpkin. The proceeds from the event will benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Sunday, October 27

Denver Grand Opening of Forage

When: October 27, 11 a.m.

Where: Forage, 4416 Yates St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dive into some green while leaves are turning orange at Denver Grand Opening of Forage. The new plant store is opening its doors for the first time with sips of CBD beverages, treats and gifts for the first 10 people in the door.

Nick Kroll: Middle-Aged Boy Tour

When: October 27, 7 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $33.50 – $169 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver hosts comedian Nick Kroll for the Nick Kroll: Middle-Aged Boy Tour. Kroll is on the Netflix series BIG MOUTH, stars in Secret Life of Pets 2 as Sergei and plays Uncle Fester in MGM’s The Addams Family. You can laugh with hilarious jokes throughout the evening during the comedic tour.

Flea Market

When: October 27, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: South Pearl Street, 1400 – 1500 blocks on South Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: South Pearl Farmers Market presents a Flea Market. You can shop until you drop from vintage and antique items while finding some tasty produce from local vendors. The market is a host to a wide variety of salvage and handcrafted goods that are one-of-a-kind.

Highlands Harvest Festival

When: October 27, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Highlands Square, W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Highlands Merchants Association presents Highlands Harvest Festival. You can take a jaunt around Highlands Square during the festival while rocking out to live music, trick or treating with the local businesses and exploring a beer garden.

Mark Your Calendar

Denver Film Festival

When: October 31 – November 10

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various prices check here

Día de los Muertos First Friday Art Walk

When: November 1, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

Día de los Muertos at the Denver Botanic Gardens

When: November 2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $12.50 tickets available here

Denver Fashion Week Fall ’19

When: November 9 – 17

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various prices check here