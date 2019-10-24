Denver Design Week Returns for Its Fourth Year of Innovation

Denver Design Week is back for the fourth year and it is bigger than ever. The week-long event from October 18 to 25 celebrates innovation, architecture and of course design in all things. This year the week supports Denver’s creatives with an increase of events all around the city – not just in location as previous years – giving those attending a chance to explore offices, workshops, showrooms and more with presenters showcasing new innovative talks and topics.

Photo Courtesy of Hilton Garden Inn Denver Union Station on Facebook

Denver Design Week was originally founded in 2016 by William Logan and his team after they saw the opportunity to tap into Denver’s blooming potential to become a hub of technology and creation. The first year saw an attendance of around 600 people – this year attendance is expected to be higher than ever before at around 2,500 to 3,000 people.

Along with an increase in numbers, Design Week will give attendees a chance to hear from multiples panels about sustainability including Continuity and Change: The Social, Environmental; Financial Benefits of Repositioning Existing Buildings with John McIntyre of Tryba Architects; From Zero to Circular – A Greater Sustainable Future panel and a Urban Wood Project: Baltimore. Reclaimed Wood. Reclaimed Neighborhoods. Reclaimed Lives. panel.

Photo by Rebecca Grant

Design Week is also focusing on bringing in more women keynote speakers this year and specifically opened on October 18 with local designer Lindsey Kruger during her panel, I Think We’re in Heaven: A Wild Ride to Build 68 homes in Three Years. Other women keynote speakers throughout the week will include Débora Mesa Molina the principle architect of Ensamble Studio and Qin Li the vice president of Design at fuseproject.

Overall Denver Design Week is set to challenge your perspective on how design, architecture and innovation can spark a flame in your life. Maybe it can even give you some new ideas on how to impact the world around you.

“Good design has the power to change the world in real and meaningful ways. Economically, socially and culturally, good design is a driving force in our lives. Denver Design Week aims to be a platform to promote dialogue and discussion about design and how it relates to our city, state and world,” said Jodi Kopke the operations director of Modern In Denver.

Explore the full schedule of events here.

Tickets vary in price. Check here for more information. There are two free events, the Poketo: Creative Spaces Booking Signing + Talk on October 21 and the Preservation +design Presented by Design Within Reach event on October 23.
