Denver Design Week Returns for Its Fourth Year of Innovation

. The week-long event fromcelebrates innovation, architecture and of course design in all things. This year the week supports Denver’s creatives with an increase of events all around the city – not just in location as previous years – giving those attending a chance to explore offices, workshops, showrooms and more with presenters showcasing new innovative talks and topics.

Denver Design Week was originally founded in 2016 by William Logan and his team after they saw the opportunity to tap into Denver’s blooming potential to become a hub of technology and creation. The first year saw an attendance of around 600 people – this year attendance is expected to be higher than ever before at around 2,500 to 3,000 people.

Along with an increase in numbers, Design Week will give attendees a chance to hear from multiples panels about sustainability including Continuity and Change: The Social, Environmental; Financial Benefits of Repositioning Existing Buildings with John McIntyre of Tryba Architects; From Zero to Circular – A Greater Sustainable Future panel and a Urban Wood Project: Baltimore. Reclaimed Wood. Reclaimed Neighborhoods. Reclaimed Lives. panel.

Design Week is also focusing on bringing in more women keynote speakers this year and specifically opened on October 18 with local designer Lindsey Kruger during her panel, I Think We’re in Heaven: A Wild Ride to Build 68 homes in Three Years. Other women keynote speakers throughout the week will include Débora Mesa Molina the principle architect of Ensamble Studio and Qin Li the vice president of Design at fuseproject.

Overall Denver Design Week is set to challenge your perspective on how design, architecture and innovation can spark a flame in your life. Maybe it can even give you some new ideas on how to impact the world around you.