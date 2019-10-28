This Week In Concerts – The Motet, Matt and Kim, Said The Sky, Ween and More

It’s the last and spookiest week of October and with that comes over 100 Denver concerts to check out over the next seven days. If you’re looking to expand your Halloween festivities to more than just one night, there is something going on every single day this week which means there’s bound to be something for you to check out. We’ve compiled as many shows as we could find below in one convenient list for you to use at your disposal. With all that being said, have a great week everyone.

Monday, October 28

Marilyn Manson

Where: The Fillmore

The Lowdown: To kick this week in Denver concerts off on Monday, we’re starting Halloween week off with a performance by Marilyn Manson at The Fillmore. Manson is known for his overall dark and spooky aesthetic that matches the music he puts out. If you’re looking for some entry-level Manson songs to check out before seeing him in action this week, try “The Beautiful People” or his Eurythmics cover of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” Tickets are still available so grab some while you still can.

Also see…

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Rags & Riches w/ Sliver, Gila Teen @ The Walnut Room

Filter w/ Silver Snakes, Oko Tygra @ The Oriental Theater

E.T.A. + More (Halloween) @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Denver Drone Night @ The Venue

Tuesday, October 29

Matt and Kim w/ SWMRS

Where: The Ogden Theatre

The Lowdown: On Tuesday night, we’re taking you over to The Ogden Theatre where husband-wife duo Matt and Kim are bringing their tunes to Denver. Matt and Kim are known for their incredibly high energy shows that can range from jumping to the beat all the way up to encouraging their fans to mosh. You might recognize some of their more popular and catchy songs such as “Daylight” and “Let Go,” and if not, it’s never too late to check them out. Fellow artist SWMRS is on the bill for Tuesday night as well.

Also see…

Wu-Tang Clan @ Mission Ballroom

Scott Helman @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Tiny Moving Parts w/ Fredo Disco, Standards @ Marquis Theater

Mike and the Moonpies w/ Extra Gold, The Barlow @ Hi-Dive

Today’s Paramount w/ Samvega, Emily Shreve @ Lost Lake

The Renewal Jazz Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

David Cook w/ Megan Burtt @ Globe Hall

JGR Open Jam @ 3 Kings Tavern

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Sukh Knight w/ Curlyone, Astra @ The Black Box

Wednesday, October 30

Todrick

Where: The Gothic Theatre

The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, the one and only Todrick Hall is headed to the Mile High City to take over The Gothic Theatre. Hall is known for his incredible voice along with his eye for creative content. His career spans from being a semi-finalist on American Idol to becoming a YouTube sensation to Broadway and pretty much everything in between. On Wednesday night, you’ll have the chance to see this artist in action and we recommend taking advantage of this opportunity.

Also see…

Ghostemane w/ Lil Tracy, Harm’s Way, Horus the Astroneer, Parv0 @ The Ogden Theatre

Swervedriver w/ Criminal Hygiene, Milly @ The Bluebird Theater

The Story So Far w/ The Frights, Hunny, Just Friends @ Summit Music Hall

RE:Search ft. Bleep Bloop w/ Sayer, Little Snake, Secret Recipe @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

The North 41 @ Larimer Lounge

4th Ave w/ Jagmac @ Lost Lake

Wongo @ Bar Standard

Avishai Cohen Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

Seth Lewis Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Russell Dickerson @ The Grizzly Rose

The Midnight Hour @ Globe Hall

Nuclear Ninja w/ Anza, Synapse The Wizard, Anomalous @ The Walnut Room

Ween @ Mission Ballroom

Neil Hilborn w/ Willow Hawk @ The Oriental Theater

Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Colorado Halloween miniFEST + Solo Artist Awards @ Herman’s Hideaway

Air-Band Contest: Special Halloween Edition @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

Thursday, October 31

Ween @ Mission Ballroom

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Ween is headed to Denver to take over Mission Ballroom for a three-night run. Ween is known for their quirky rock sound that falls more on the relaxed side of the rock genre, depending on which tracks they decide to play. They have a cult following, and you have three chances to see Ween in action this week, though you may have to find some tickets from unconventional sources.

Also see…

Said The Sky @ The Ogden Theatre

Hell’s Belles w/ Tracksuit Wedding @ The Bluebird Theater

Cherub w/ Gibbz @ The Gothic Theatre

Itchy-O w/ Magic Sword @ Summit Music Hall

Dragondeer w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

James Brown Dance Party ft. Adam Deitch, Adam Smirnoff, Eric Bloom @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

In The Whale w/ The Trujillo Company, Hellgrammites @ Marquis Theater

Skiitour Halloween DJ Dance Party @ Larimer Lounge

Blues Brothers Halloween w/ The Hi-Dive Blues Band @ Hi-Dive

Tulaween @ Lost Lake

CLOAK & DAGGER 2019 – Night One @ The Church

PHIE (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Halloween Disco Dance Costume Party (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Adam Bodine Trio: Halloween Spooktacular @ Nocturne Jazz

Grizzly Rose Halloween Bash @ The Grizzly Rose

Halloween w/ The Legendary Pink Dots, Orbit Service, The Drood, DJ Mudwulf, VJ Dizy Pixl @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

One Flew West Halloween Party @ Globe Hall

Wu-Tang Clan w/ Jedi Mind Tricks, Immortal Technique, Dillon Cooper @ Red Rocks

T.S.O.L. w/ Noogy, The Pitch Invasion @ The Oriental Theater

Turbonauts w/ Queen City Sinners, The Dead End @ 3 Kings Tavern

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Halloween Extravaganza w/ Melvin Seals, JGB, John Kadlecik @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Fiend Club (Misfits Tribute) w/ Sonic Temple (Cult Tribute), Second Hand (Sublime Tribute), Zepp11 @ Herman’s Hideaway

Hazel Hue @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

Sleeper w/ Ether, Sectra, Trisicloplox (Halloween) @ The Black Box Lounge

Innamind + System (Halloween) @ The Black Box

Chromeo @ Temple Denver

Friday, November 1

Said The Sky w/ FRND, Toybox

Where: The Ogden Theatre

The Lowdown: To wrap up the work week on Friday, EDM artist Said The Sky is wrapping up a two night run at The Ogden Theatre. Said The Sky, also known by his real name, Trevor Christensen, is a local Colorado artist who has taken the EDM scene by storm with hits such as “Rush Over Me” and “Where’d U Go.” More recently, Christensen released a brand new single titled “Hero” which is worth checking out before seeing him in action this Friday with fellow artists FRND and Toybox.

Also see…

The Ghost of Paul Revere w/ Ezra Bell @ The Bluebird Theater

Lucy Dacus w/ Liza Anne, Sun June @ The Gothic Theatre

Itchy-O w/ PPL MVR @ Summit Music Hall

The Copper Children w/ Kessel Run @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Muzzy Bear w/ Shooka, Pandasaywhat, EXO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Yung Bae w/ Birocratic, Jaguar Nights @ Marquis Theater

Cherub DJ Set w/ Gibbz @ Larimer Lounge

Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive

Brook & the Bluff w/ Stephen Day @ Lost Lake

CLOAK & DAGGER 2019 – Night Two @ The Church

Rachel Caswell (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Art Lande “Dream Band” (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Flatland Cavalry w/ Kaitlin Butts @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Cave Singers @ Globe Hall

Calvin Jones @ The Walnut Room

Jonathan Butler (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Ween @ Mission Ballroom

Chelsea Grin w/ The Acacia Strain, Spite, Left Behind, Traitors @ The Oriental Theater

Bethlehem Steel w/ Special Guests @ Lion’s Lair

The Kick Back @ Goosetown Tavern

Day of the Dead w/ Melvin Seals, JGB, John Kadlecik @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Cloud Temple w/ Nova Somnia, Crafty Hands, Dagoba Trio @ Herman’s Hideaway

The Dirty Gemz w/ Since JulEYE, SonX, DJ Waggles b2b Burban @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Old Fashioned Hootenanny @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Smith w/ Mize, Wriza, Killa Nova @ The Black Box

2 Year Anniversary Celebration @ Temple Denver

Saturday, November 2

The Motet w/ Tauk, Con Brio

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: On Saturday night, Colorado’s own funk-rock band The Motet is headed to Mission Ballroom. The Motet’s sound is not only tight but has a groove factor that is almost contagious upon listening. Earlier this year, The Motet released their most recent album Death or Devotion which makes for some great recommended listening if you’re unfamiliar with their work. Fellow artists Tauk and Con Brio are on the bill for Saturday night as well.

Also see…

Space Jesus w/ Huxley Anne, MZG, Digital Vagabond @ The Ogden Theatre

Cory Wong w/ Paris Monster @ The Bluebird Theater

Lotus w/ Moon Hooch @ The Fillmore

Twin Peaks w/ Post Animal, Ohmme @ The Gothic Theatre

The Locust @ Summit Music Hall

Bumpin Uglies w/ Project 432, BetaRay @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Dangerous Summer w/ Arms Akimbo, Locket, The BRKN @ Marquis Theater

Funk ‘n’ Soul Halloween w/ Moonglade, The Pamlico Sound @ Larimer Lounge

¡Dia De Muertos Celebration! w/ Altas, Plume Varia, Los Mocochetes @ Hi-Dive

Fathers w/ Limbwrecker, The Munsens, Muscle Beach @ Lost Lake

Emmet Cohen Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

The Cave Singers @ Globe Hall

Dia de Los Muertos Latin Fest w/ Akwid, El Cacho @ The Roxy Theatre

Wax w/ Lance Skiiiwalker @ The Oriental Theater

Young Renegade w/ Sonja Blade @ 3 Kings Tavern

Malibu Nights @ Goosetown Tavern

All Souls Day w/ Melvin Seals, JGB, John Kadlecik @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Sipapalooza 2019 @ Herman’s Hideaway

The Rowdy Shadehouse w/ Stay Gypsy @ Your Mom’s House Denver

The Okee Dokee Brothers @ Central Presbyterian Church

Bettman & Halpin @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Wood Belly and the Lonesome Days @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

DJ Pan @ The Black Box

2 Year Anniversary Celebration @ Temple Denver

Sunday, November 3

The Menzingers w/ Tigers Jaw, Culture Abuse

Where: The Ogden Theatre

The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, the rockers known as The Menzingers are headed to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. The Menzingers are known for their rock sound that blends together genres such as punk and even a little bit of folk-rock. Earlier this month, The Menzingers released their most recent album Hello Exile which marks their sixth studio release. Fellow artists Tigers Jaw and Culture Abuse are on the bill for Sunday night as well.

Also see…

Space Jesus w/ Huxley Anne, Supersillyus, Digital Vagabond @ The Bluebird Theater

In Flames w/ RED @ The Gothic Theatre

TR/ST @ Summit Music Hall

$not w/ Guapboi Velo & cHunnitM’s, Yung Kell @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Danny Brown w/ Ashnikko, Zeelooperz @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Vivian Girls @ Marquis Theater

Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster w/ Spencer Thomas @ Hi-Dive

Counterparts w/ Stray From The Path, Varials, Chamber, Dying Wish @ The Oriental Theater

Lula Wiles @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Want to get this list before everyone else?