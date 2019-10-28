This Week In Concerts – The Motet, Matt and Kim, Said The Sky, Ween and More

It’s the last and spookiest week of October and with that comes over 100 Denver concerts to check out over the next seven days. If you’re looking to expand your Halloween festivities to more than just one night, there is something going on every single day this week which means there’s bound to be something for you to check out. We’ve compiled as many shows as we could find below in one convenient list for you to use at your disposal. With all that being said, have a great week everyone.
Monday, October 28
Marilyn Manson
Where: The Fillmore
The Lowdown: To kick this week in Denver concerts off on Monday, we’re starting Halloween week off with a performance by Marilyn Manson at The Fillmore. Manson is known for his overall dark and spooky aesthetic that matches the music he puts out. If you’re looking for some entry-level Manson songs to check out before seeing him in action this week, try “The Beautiful People” or his Eurythmics cover of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” Tickets are still available so grab some while you still can.
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Rags & Riches w/ Sliver, Gila Teen @ The Walnut Room
Filter w/ Silver Snakes, Oko Tygra @ The Oriental Theater
E.T.A. + More (Halloween) @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Denver Drone Night @ The Venue
Tuesday, October 29
Matt and Kim w/ SWMRS
Where: The Ogden Theatre
The Lowdown: On Tuesday night, we’re taking you over to The Ogden Theatre where husband-wife duo Matt and Kim are bringing their tunes to Denver. Matt and Kim are known for their incredibly high energy shows that can range from jumping to the beat all the way up to encouraging their fans to mosh. You might recognize some of their more popular and catchy songs such as “Daylight” and “Let Go,” and if not, it’s never too late to check them out. Fellow artist SWMRS is on the bill for Tuesday night as well.
Wu-Tang Clan @ Mission Ballroom
Scott Helman @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Tiny Moving Parts w/ Fredo Disco, Standards @ Marquis Theater
Mike and the Moonpies w/ Extra Gold, The Barlow @ Hi-Dive
Today’s Paramount w/ Samvega, Emily Shreve @ Lost Lake
The Renewal Jazz Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz
David Cook w/ Megan Burtt @ Globe Hall
JGR Open Jam @ 3 Kings Tavern
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Sukh Knight w/ Curlyone, Astra @ The Black Box
Wednesday, October 30
Todrick
Where: The Gothic Theatre
The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, the one and only Todrick Hall is headed to the Mile High City to take over The Gothic Theatre. Hall is known for his incredible voice along with his eye for creative content. His career spans from being a semi-finalist on American Idol to becoming a YouTube sensation to Broadway and pretty much everything in between. On Wednesday night, you’ll have the chance to see this artist in action and we recommend taking advantage of this opportunity.
Ghostemane w/ Lil Tracy, Harm’s Way, Horus the Astroneer, Parv0 @ The Ogden Theatre
Swervedriver w/ Criminal Hygiene, Milly @ The Bluebird Theater
The Story So Far w/ The Frights, Hunny, Just Friends @ Summit Music Hall
RE:Search ft. Bleep Bloop w/ Sayer, Little Snake, Secret Recipe @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
The North 41 @ Larimer Lounge
4th Ave w/ Jagmac @ Lost Lake
Wongo @ Bar Standard
Avishai Cohen Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz
Seth Lewis Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Russell Dickerson @ The Grizzly Rose
The Midnight Hour @ Globe Hall
Nuclear Ninja w/ Anza, Synapse The Wizard, Anomalous @ The Walnut Room
Ween @ Mission Ballroom
Neil Hilborn w/ Willow Hawk @ The Oriental Theater
Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Colorado Halloween miniFEST + Solo Artist Awards @ Herman’s Hideaway
Air-Band Contest: Special Halloween Edition @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Open Stage Denver @ The Venue
Thursday, October 31
Ween @ Mission Ballroom
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Ween is headed to Denver to take over Mission Ballroom for a three-night run. Ween is known for their quirky rock sound that falls more on the relaxed side of the rock genre, depending on which tracks they decide to play. They have a cult following, and you have three chances to see Ween in action this week, though you may have to find some tickets from unconventional sources.
Said The Sky @ The Ogden Theatre
Hell’s Belles w/ Tracksuit Wedding @ The Bluebird Theater
Cherub w/ Gibbz @ The Gothic Theatre
Itchy-O w/ Magic Sword @ Summit Music Hall
Dragondeer w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
James Brown Dance Party ft. Adam Deitch, Adam Smirnoff, Eric Bloom @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
In The Whale w/ The Trujillo Company, Hellgrammites @ Marquis Theater
Skiitour Halloween DJ Dance Party @ Larimer Lounge
Blues Brothers Halloween w/ The Hi-Dive Blues Band @ Hi-Dive
Tulaween @ Lost Lake
CLOAK & DAGGER 2019 – Night One @ The Church
PHIE (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Halloween Disco Dance Costume Party (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Adam Bodine Trio: Halloween Spooktacular @ Nocturne Jazz
Grizzly Rose Halloween Bash @ The Grizzly Rose
Halloween w/ The Legendary Pink Dots, Orbit Service, The Drood, DJ Mudwulf, VJ Dizy Pixl @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
One Flew West Halloween Party @ Globe Hall
Wu-Tang Clan w/ Jedi Mind Tricks, Immortal Technique, Dillon Cooper @ Red Rocks
T.S.O.L. w/ Noogy, The Pitch Invasion @ The Oriental Theater
Turbonauts w/ Queen City Sinners, The Dead End @ 3 Kings Tavern
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Halloween Extravaganza w/ Melvin Seals, JGB, John Kadlecik @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Fiend Club (Misfits Tribute) w/ Sonic Temple (Cult Tribute), Second Hand (Sublime Tribute), Zepp11 @ Herman’s Hideaway
Hazel Hue @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
Sleeper w/ Ether, Sectra, Trisicloplox (Halloween) @ The Black Box Lounge
Innamind + System (Halloween) @ The Black Box
Chromeo @ Temple Denver
Friday, November 1
Said The Sky w/ FRND, Toybox
Where: The Ogden Theatre
The Lowdown: To wrap up the work week on Friday, EDM artist Said The Sky is wrapping up a two night run at The Ogden Theatre. Said The Sky, also known by his real name, Trevor Christensen, is a local Colorado artist who has taken the EDM scene by storm with hits such as “Rush Over Me” and “Where’d U Go.” More recently, Christensen released a brand new single titled “Hero” which is worth checking out before seeing him in action this Friday with fellow artists FRND and Toybox.
The Ghost of Paul Revere w/ Ezra Bell @ The Bluebird Theater
Lucy Dacus w/ Liza Anne, Sun June @ The Gothic Theatre
Itchy-O w/ PPL MVR @ Summit Music Hall
The Copper Children w/ Kessel Run @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Muzzy Bear w/ Shooka, Pandasaywhat, EXO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Yung Bae w/ Birocratic, Jaguar Nights @ Marquis Theater
Cherub DJ Set w/ Gibbz @ Larimer Lounge
Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive
Brook & the Bluff w/ Stephen Day @ Lost Lake
CLOAK & DAGGER 2019 – Night Two @ The Church
Rachel Caswell (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Art Lande “Dream Band” (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Flatland Cavalry w/ Kaitlin Butts @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Cave Singers @ Globe Hall
Calvin Jones @ The Walnut Room
Jonathan Butler (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Ween @ Mission Ballroom
Chelsea Grin w/ The Acacia Strain, Spite, Left Behind, Traitors @ The Oriental Theater
Bethlehem Steel w/ Special Guests @ Lion’s Lair
The Kick Back @ Goosetown Tavern
Day of the Dead w/ Melvin Seals, JGB, John Kadlecik @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Cloud Temple w/ Nova Somnia, Crafty Hands, Dagoba Trio @ Herman’s Hideaway
The Dirty Gemz w/ Since JulEYE, SonX, DJ Waggles b2b Burban @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Old Fashioned Hootenanny @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Smith w/ Mize, Wriza, Killa Nova @ The Black Box
2 Year Anniversary Celebration @ Temple Denver
Saturday, November 2
The Motet w/ Tauk, Con Brio
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: On Saturday night, Colorado’s own funk-rock band The Motet is headed to Mission Ballroom. The Motet’s sound is not only tight but has a groove factor that is almost contagious upon listening. Earlier this year, The Motet released their most recent album Death or Devotion which makes for some great recommended listening if you’re unfamiliar with their work. Fellow artists Tauk and Con Brio are on the bill for Saturday night as well.
Space Jesus w/ Huxley Anne, MZG, Digital Vagabond @ The Ogden Theatre
Cory Wong w/ Paris Monster @ The Bluebird Theater
Lotus w/ Moon Hooch @ The Fillmore
Twin Peaks w/ Post Animal, Ohmme @ The Gothic Theatre
The Locust @ Summit Music Hall
Bumpin Uglies w/ Project 432, BetaRay @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Dangerous Summer w/ Arms Akimbo, Locket, The BRKN @ Marquis Theater
Funk ‘n’ Soul Halloween w/ Moonglade, The Pamlico Sound @ Larimer Lounge
¡Dia De Muertos Celebration! w/ Altas, Plume Varia, Los Mocochetes @ Hi-Dive
Fathers w/ Limbwrecker, The Munsens, Muscle Beach @ Lost Lake
Emmet Cohen Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
The Cave Singers @ Globe Hall
Dia de Los Muertos Latin Fest w/ Akwid, El Cacho @ The Roxy Theatre
Wax w/ Lance Skiiiwalker @ The Oriental Theater
Young Renegade w/ Sonja Blade @ 3 Kings Tavern
Malibu Nights @ Goosetown Tavern
All Souls Day w/ Melvin Seals, JGB, John Kadlecik @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Sipapalooza 2019 @ Herman’s Hideaway
The Rowdy Shadehouse w/ Stay Gypsy @ Your Mom’s House Denver
The Okee Dokee Brothers @ Central Presbyterian Church
Bettman & Halpin @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Wood Belly and the Lonesome Days @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
DJ Pan @ The Black Box
2 Year Anniversary Celebration @ Temple Denver
Sunday, November 3
The Menzingers w/ Tigers Jaw, Culture Abuse
Where: The Ogden Theatre
The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, the rockers known as The Menzingers are headed to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. The Menzingers are known for their rock sound that blends together genres such as punk and even a little bit of folk-rock. Earlier this month, The Menzingers released their most recent album Hello Exile which marks their sixth studio release. Fellow artists Tigers Jaw and Culture Abuse are on the bill for Sunday night as well.
Space Jesus w/ Huxley Anne, Supersillyus, Digital Vagabond @ The Bluebird Theater
In Flames w/ RED @ The Gothic Theatre
TR/ST @ Summit Music Hall
$not w/ Guapboi Velo & cHunnitM’s, Yung Kell @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Danny Brown w/ Ashnikko, Zeelooperz @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Vivian Girls @ Marquis Theater
Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster w/ Spencer Thomas @ Hi-Dive
Counterparts w/ Stray From The Path, Varials, Chamber, Dying Wish @ The Oriental Theater
Lula Wiles @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music