This Week In Concerts – Abhi the Nomad, The Devil Wears Prada, Twenty One Pilots and More

It’s crazy to think that there are only two weeks left in October. Time flies when you’re having fun, and what better way to have some fun than going to any one of the 60 plus concerts going on in Denver this week. Whatever you’re in the mood for, there’s bound to be something for you to check out on the list below. So, get out there and see for yourself all the Denver concert scene has to offer.
Monday, October 21
Whitney w/ Lala Lala
Where: The Ogden Theatre
The Lowdown: To kick things off on Monday this week, we’re taking you over to The Ogden Theatre where indie band Whitney will be taking over the mid-sized venue on Colfax. Whitney is known for its minimalistic production style that has a retro feel to it. If you’re unfamiliar with this band’s work, check out their most recent album Forever Turned Around to get started. Fellow artist Lala Lala is on the bill for Monday night as well.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
J.S. Ondara w/ Elise Davis @ The Bluebird Theater
Ayokay @ Larimer Lounge
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Black Lips w/ Blue Rose Rounders, The Corner Girls @ Globe Hall
DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern
Grey Sky Falls w/ Leporid, Ring Nebula, Taking Alpha @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Denver Drone Night @ The Venue
Tuesday, October 22
The Devil Wears Prada w/ Norma Jean, Gideon, Talk is Cheap
Where: Summit Music Hall
The Lowdown: If you’re in the mood for some screaming rock music this week, we’ve got just the show for you. On Tuesday night, the rockers of The Devil Wears Prada are headed to Denver to take over Summit Music Hall. If you’re looking for some recommended listening, we’d recommend two songs on both ends of their sonic spectrum — “Chemical” and “Lines of Your Hands.” Fellow artists Norma Jean, Gideon and Talk is Cheap are on the bill for Tuesday night as well.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Shovels & Rope w/ John Paul White @ The Ogden Theatre
The Weeks w/ Future Thieves, H.A.R.D. @ The Bluebird Theater
Noah Kahan w/ JP Saxe @ The Gothic Theatre
The KVB w/ Numb.er @ Larimer Lounge
Mating Ritual w/ Hembree @ Lost Lake
The Jeff Hamilton Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
The LACS + Black Stone Cherry w/ The Josephines @ The Oriental Theater
JGR Open Jam @ 3 Kings Tavern
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
J:Kenzo w/ Scarien, Gahlaktus @ The Black Box
Wednesday, October 23
Abhi The Nomad w/ Atwood
Where: The Bluebird Theater
The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, we’re taking you over to The Bluebird Theater where Abhi The Nomad will be filling the venue up with his electro-R&B vibes. Abhi The Nomad’s style is smooth and has a contagious groove factor to it. If you’re not familiar with Abhi The Nomad’s work, check out songs such as “Sex n’ Drugs” or “Marbled” to get started. Fellow artist Atwood is on the bill for Wednesday night as well.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Sabaton w/ Hammerfall @ The Ogden Theatre
Abhi The Nomad w/ Atwood @ The Bluebird Theater
Matty Matheson @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Magician w/ Lea Luna, Tri-Tip, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Mxmtoon @ Larimer Lounge
Andrew Combs w/ Patrick Dethlefs @ Hi-Dive
Bruno Furlan @ Bar Standard
Ben Sidran @ Dazzle Jazz
Seth Lewis Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Shaed w/ Absofacto @ Globe Hall
Agnostic Front w/ The New Narrative, Clusterfux, Out For Blood @ The Oriental Theater
Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
The Raskins w/ Seed of Descent, Burnt by Witches, Cold RePlay @ Herman’s Hideaway
Bass Capital Takeover @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Open Stage Denver @ The Venue
Thursday, October 24
Natasha Bedingfield
Where: The Gothic Theatre
The Lowdown: On Thursday night, Natasha Bedingfield is headed to Denver to take over The Gothic Theatre. You might recognize Bedingfield from hits such as “Unwritten” and “Pocketful of Sunshine” back in the early 2000s. Today, Bedingfield recently released her most recent record, ROLL WITH ME, which includes 18 tracks to check out before seeing her take over The Gothic this week. Tickets are still available, so grab some now before it’s too late.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Jpegmafia w/ Butch Dawson @ The Bluebird Theater
Two Feet w/ Stevie Wolf, XOXFORD @ Summit Music Hall
O.T. Genasis w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Tubby Love + Amber Lily w/ Tierro Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Amigo The Devil w/ King Dude, Twin Temple @ Marquis Theater
Tom West @ Larimer Lounge
Weathered Statues w/ Triton FC, Rejekted Kauses @ Hi-Dive
Penelope Isles @ Lost Lake
Baby Shark Live @ The Paramount Theatre
Carmen Sandim (Album Release) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Democracy @ Nocturne Jazz
Cass McCombs w/ Meg Baird @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Kris Allen @ Soiled Dove Underground
Afton ft. Bel James @ The Roxy Theatre
Flames Of Durga w/ The Blackouts @ Lion’s Lair
When Particles Collide w/ Vicoda, Whole Milk, WPC @ 3 Kings Tavern
Pound w/ Hemwick, Diisbömber @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Phish Thursdays @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Enforcer & Warbringer @ Herman’s Hideaway
Zero Gravity w/ Toone, EVZY, JukeKnobz, Universal Concepts @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Open Stage @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
Potent Productions Takeover w/ Funkstatik, Ghost Ride, Underlux @ The Black Box
KMG Takeover @ The Black Box Lounge
Friday, October 25
Gryffin w/ Medasin, Fairlane
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: On Friday night, you’ll have the chance to end the work week with EDM artist Gryffin at Mission Ballroom. Dan Griffith, also known by his stage name Gryffin, has been making moves in the industry over the last five years and we can’t wait to see where he goes next. He is known for his unique remixes and tasteful original tunes as well. Fellow artists Medasin and Fairlane are on the bill for Friday night as well.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Spafford @ The Ogden Theatre
Five Iron Frenzy w/ Be Like Max & Scooter James @ The Bluebird Theater
Maribou State w/ Sea Moya @ The Gothic Theatre
Sonic Blossom ft. Bluetech, Spoonbill, Dynohunter @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side
Mat Kerekes w/ Motherfolk, Teamonade @ Marquis Theater
Slaughter To Prevail w/ Bodysnatcher, Orthodox @ Larimer Lounge
Annual Tribute Bash w/ Devo, Oingo Boingo, The Cars, Fear, New Found Glory @ Hi-Dive
Matthew Mayfield @ Lost Lake
Victor Ruiz @ Bar Standard
A.M.C. @ Club Vinyl
Pegboard Nerds @ The Church
Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Ben Markley Big Band ft. Ari Hoenig (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Jenna McLean Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Diamond Rio @ The Grizzly Rose
The Burroughs @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Justin Townes Earle w/ Michigan Rattlers @ Globe Hall
Silver and Smoke w/ Elder Grown, Floatgoat, Eleanor Nash and the Ramblers @ The Walnut Room
Mason Jennings @ Soiled Dove Underground
Rings Of Saturn w/ Enterprise Earth, Angelmaker, Brand Of Sacrifice @ The Oriental Theater
Liliac @ Herman’s Hideaway
Goldilox 2nd Annual Halloween ’90s Party @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Blue Moon Bluegrass @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
John McCutcheon @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Metal Hallo Scream Masquerade @ The Venue
A Punchis Halloween ft. Seven, Dre.Annon @ The Black Box Lounge
Brooks @ Temple Denver
Saturday, October 26
Hard Halloween 2019
Where: Red Rocks
The Lowdown: The Halloween celebrations are already starting to kick-off in the Denver concert scene and one of those events happens to be this Saturday. On Saturday night, HARD is taking over Red Rocks once again to bring their EDM Halloween celebration concert to the Morrison venue with a stacked line up. This year’s artists include Gramatik, Kayzo, Ghastly, Tom Morello (that’s right, the guitar player), Armnhmr, Ducky and Mom n Dad. Tickets are still on sale, so grab some now before it’s too late.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Spafford @ The Ogden Theatre
Old Salt Union + Wood & Wire w/ Pick & Howl @ The Bluebird Theater
Rebirth Brass Band w/ FaceMan @ The Gothic Theatre
Magic Beans w/ TNERTLE, Frogleg @ Summit Music Hall
Shawn James w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Start Making Sense (Talking Heads Tribute) w/ Graham Good & The Painters @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
The Anchor w/ What Came Before, Blue Mesa, Heartsick Heroine, Colony Collapse @ Marquis Theater
Solsattallite w/ Kayla Marque @ Larimer Lounge
Off The Wall – Halloween Dance Party! @ Hi-Dive
Smooth Hound Smith w/ Shovelin Stone @ Lost Lake
BASS OPS: Blankface b2b Decimate w/ Paco Osuna @ Club Vinyl
Christian Nodal @ The Paramount Theatre
Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Colorado Jazz Workshop Jazz Festival (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
5th Annual Great Zombie Gatsby Ball @ Nocturne Jazz
Montgomery Gentry @ The Grizzly Rose
Ladygang + Starjammer (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
SNAP! ’90s Dance Party w/ DJ A-L (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Mason Jennings @ Soiled Dove Underground
Midland @ Mission Ballroom
!MAYDAYi @ The Roxy Theatre
Wurve w/ Slugger and Grass @ Lion’s Lair
Tsushimamire @ 3 Kings Tavern
Mandy Yoches and the Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern
Kore Rozzik w/ Whiskey Starship, Michael Morrow & the Culprits, Social Fuse @ Herman’s Hideaway
Halloween Edition ft. Swimmer w/ RADO @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Dick Weissman w/ Miguel Espinoza, Martin Gilmore @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Colcannon w/ Take Down The Door @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Hillbilly Demons Halloween Hootenanny @ The Venue
Family Moons @ The Black Box Lounge
Khiva (EP Release) @ The Black Box
Volac + Phlegmatic Dogs: Russian Style @ Temple Denver
Sunday, October 27
Twenty One Pilots
Where: Pepsi Center
The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, we’re taking you to the heart of downtown Denver where Twenty One Pilots are set to take over the Pepsi Center. Twenty One Pilots have a very successful career under their belts with hit albums such as Vessel, Blurryface and their most recent album Trench. On Sunday, they’re returning to Denver to show their Denver fans some love. Tickets are still available to catch this duo in action, so grab some now before supplies run out.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Berner w/ DJ Hollywood, Anonymous, Rmean @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Universal Language w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Punk Rock Burlesque @ Larimer Lounge
Shai Maestro Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
Dia de los Muertos Brunch w/ iZCALLi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Erik Martin Drums Student Showcase (Day Set) @ The Walnut Room
Erik Martin Drums Student Showcase (Night Set) @ The Walnut Room
Collectors Corner w/ Wesley Summerhill @ Goosetown Tavern
Bass & Flow Ladies Showcase w/ Circular Synergy @ Your Mom’s House Denver