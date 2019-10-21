This Week In Concerts – Abhi the Nomad, The Devil Wears Prada, Twenty One Pilots and More

It’s crazy to think that there are only two weeks left in October. Time flies when you’re having fun, and what better way to have some fun than going to any one of the 60 plus concerts going on in Denver this week. Whatever you’re in the mood for, there’s bound to be something for you to check out on the list below. So, get out there and see for yourself all the Denver concert scene has to offer.

Monday, October 21

Whitney w/ Lala Lala

Where: The Ogden Theatre

The Lowdown: To kick things off on Monday this week, we’re taking you over to The Ogden Theatre where indie band Whitney will be taking over the mid-sized venue on Colfax. Whitney is known for its minimalistic production style that has a retro feel to it. If you’re unfamiliar with this band’s work, check out their most recent album Forever Turned Around to get started. Fellow artist Lala Lala is on the bill for Monday night as well.

Also see…

J.S. Ondara w/ Elise Davis @ The Bluebird Theater

Ayokay @ Larimer Lounge

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Black Lips w/ Blue Rose Rounders, The Corner Girls @ Globe Hall

DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

Grey Sky Falls w/ Leporid, Ring Nebula, Taking Alpha @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Denver Drone Night @ The Venue

Tuesday, October 22

The Devil Wears Prada w/ Norma Jean, Gideon, Talk is Cheap

Where: Summit Music Hall

The Lowdown: If you’re in the mood for some screaming rock music this week, we’ve got just the show for you. On Tuesday night, the rockers of The Devil Wears Prada are headed to Denver to take over Summit Music Hall. If you’re looking for some recommended listening, we’d recommend two songs on both ends of their sonic spectrum — “Chemical” and “Lines of Your Hands.” Fellow artists Norma Jean, Gideon and Talk is Cheap are on the bill for Tuesday night as well.

Also see…

Shovels & Rope w/ John Paul White @ The Ogden Theatre

The Weeks w/ Future Thieves, H.A.R.D. @ The Bluebird Theater

Noah Kahan w/ JP Saxe @ The Gothic Theatre

The KVB w/ Numb.er @ Larimer Lounge

Mating Ritual w/ Hembree @ Lost Lake

The Jeff Hamilton Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

The LACS + Black Stone Cherry w/ The Josephines @ The Oriental Theater

JGR Open Jam @ 3 Kings Tavern

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

J:Kenzo w/ Scarien, Gahlaktus @ The Black Box

Wednesday, October 23

Abhi The Nomad w/ Atwood

Where: The Bluebird Theater

The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, we’re taking you over to The Bluebird Theater where Abhi The Nomad will be filling the venue up with his electro-R&B vibes. Abhi The Nomad’s style is smooth and has a contagious groove factor to it. If you’re not familiar with Abhi The Nomad’s work, check out songs such as “Sex n’ Drugs” or “Marbled” to get started. Fellow artist Atwood is on the bill for Wednesday night as well.

Also see…

Sabaton w/ Hammerfall @ The Ogden Theatre

Matty Matheson @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Magician w/ Lea Luna, Tri-Tip, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Mxmtoon @ Larimer Lounge

Andrew Combs w/ Patrick Dethlefs @ Hi-Dive

Bruno Furlan @ Bar Standard

Ben Sidran @ Dazzle Jazz

Seth Lewis Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Shaed w/ Absofacto @ Globe Hall

Agnostic Front w/ The New Narrative, Clusterfux, Out For Blood @ The Oriental Theater

Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

The Raskins w/ Seed of Descent, Burnt by Witches, Cold RePlay @ Herman’s Hideaway

Bass Capital Takeover @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

Thursday, October 24

Natasha Bedingfield

Where: The Gothic Theatre

The Lowdown: On Thursday night, Natasha Bedingfield is headed to Denver to take over The Gothic Theatre. You might recognize Bedingfield from hits such as “Unwritten” and “Pocketful of Sunshine” back in the early 2000s. Today, Bedingfield recently released her most recent record, ROLL WITH ME, which includes 18 tracks to check out before seeing her take over The Gothic this week. Tickets are still available, so grab some now before it’s too late.

Also see…

Jpegmafia w/ Butch Dawson @ The Bluebird Theater

Two Feet w/ Stevie Wolf, XOXFORD @ Summit Music Hall

O.T. Genasis w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Tubby Love + Amber Lily w/ Tierro Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Amigo The Devil w/ King Dude, Twin Temple @ Marquis Theater

Tom West @ Larimer Lounge

Weathered Statues w/ Triton FC, Rejekted Kauses @ Hi-Dive

Penelope Isles @ Lost Lake

Baby Shark Live @ The Paramount Theatre

Carmen Sandim (Album Release) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Democracy @ Nocturne Jazz

Cass McCombs w/ Meg Baird @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Kris Allen @ Soiled Dove Underground

Afton ft. Bel James @ The Roxy Theatre

Flames Of Durga w/ The Blackouts @ Lion’s Lair

When Particles Collide w/ Vicoda, Whole Milk, WPC @ 3 Kings Tavern

Pound w/ Hemwick, Diisbömber @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Phish Thursdays @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Enforcer & Warbringer @ Herman’s Hideaway

Zero Gravity w/ Toone, EVZY, JukeKnobz, Universal Concepts @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Open Stage @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

Potent Productions Takeover w/ Funkstatik, Ghost Ride, Underlux @ The Black Box

KMG Takeover @ The Black Box Lounge

Friday, October 25

Gryffin w/ Medasin, Fairlane

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: On Friday night, you’ll have the chance to end the work week with EDM artist Gryffin at Mission Ballroom. Dan Griffith, also known by his stage name Gryffin, has been making moves in the industry over the last five years and we can’t wait to see where he goes next. He is known for his unique remixes and tasteful original tunes as well. Fellow artists Medasin and Fairlane are on the bill for Friday night as well.

Also see…

Spafford @ The Ogden Theatre

Five Iron Frenzy w/ Be Like Max & Scooter James @ The Bluebird Theater

Maribou State w/ Sea Moya @ The Gothic Theatre

Sonic Blossom ft. Bluetech, Spoonbill, Dynohunter @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side

Mat Kerekes w/ Motherfolk, Teamonade @ Marquis Theater

Slaughter To Prevail w/ Bodysnatcher, Orthodox @ Larimer Lounge

Annual Tribute Bash w/ Devo, Oingo Boingo, The Cars, Fear, New Found Glory @ Hi-Dive

Matthew Mayfield @ Lost Lake

Victor Ruiz @ Bar Standard

A.M.C. @ Club Vinyl

Pegboard Nerds @ The Church

Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Ben Markley Big Band ft. Ari Hoenig (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Jenna McLean Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Diamond Rio @ The Grizzly Rose

The Burroughs @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Justin Townes Earle w/ Michigan Rattlers @ Globe Hall

Silver and Smoke w/ Elder Grown, Floatgoat, Eleanor Nash and the Ramblers @ The Walnut Room

Mason Jennings @ Soiled Dove Underground

Rings Of Saturn w/ Enterprise Earth, Angelmaker, Brand Of Sacrifice @ The Oriental Theater

Liliac @ Herman’s Hideaway

Goldilox 2nd Annual Halloween ’90s Party @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Blue Moon Bluegrass @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

John McCutcheon @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Metal Hallo Scream Masquerade @ The Venue

A Punchis Halloween ft. Seven, Dre.Annon @ The Black Box Lounge

Brooks @ Temple Denver

Saturday, October 26

Hard Halloween 2019

Where: Red Rocks

The Lowdown: The Halloween celebrations are already starting to kick-off in the Denver concert scene and one of those events happens to be this Saturday. On Saturday night, HARD is taking over Red Rocks once again to bring their EDM Halloween celebration concert to the Morrison venue with a stacked line up. This year’s artists include Gramatik, Kayzo, Ghastly, Tom Morello (that’s right, the guitar player), Armnhmr, Ducky and Mom n Dad. Tickets are still on sale, so grab some now before it’s too late.

Also see…

Spafford @ The Ogden Theatre

Old Salt Union + Wood & Wire w/ Pick & Howl @ The Bluebird Theater

Rebirth Brass Band w/ FaceMan @ The Gothic Theatre

Magic Beans w/ TNERTLE, Frogleg @ Summit Music Hall

Shawn James w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Start Making Sense (Talking Heads Tribute) w/ Graham Good & The Painters @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

The Anchor w/ What Came Before, Blue Mesa, Heartsick Heroine, Colony Collapse @ Marquis Theater

Solsattallite w/ Kayla Marque @ Larimer Lounge

Off The Wall – Halloween Dance Party! @ Hi-Dive

Smooth Hound Smith w/ Shovelin Stone @ Lost Lake

BASS OPS: Blankface b2b Decimate w/ Paco Osuna @ Club Vinyl

Christian Nodal @ The Paramount Theatre

Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Colorado Jazz Workshop Jazz Festival (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

5th Annual Great Zombie Gatsby Ball @ Nocturne Jazz

Montgomery Gentry @ The Grizzly Rose

Ladygang + Starjammer (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

SNAP! ’90s Dance Party w/ DJ A-L (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Mason Jennings @ Soiled Dove Underground

Midland @ Mission Ballroom

!MAYDAYi @ The Roxy Theatre

Wurve w/ Slugger and Grass @ Lion’s Lair

Tsushimamire @ 3 Kings Tavern

Mandy Yoches and the Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

Kore Rozzik w/ Whiskey Starship, Michael Morrow & the Culprits, Social Fuse @ Herman’s Hideaway

Halloween Edition ft. Swimmer w/ RADO @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Dick Weissman w/ Miguel Espinoza, Martin Gilmore @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Colcannon w/ Take Down The Door @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Hillbilly Demons Halloween Hootenanny @ The Venue

Family Moons @ The Black Box Lounge

Khiva (EP Release) @ The Black Box

Volac + Phlegmatic Dogs: Russian Style @ Temple Denver

Sunday, October 27

Twenty One Pilots

Where: Pepsi Center

The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, we’re taking you to the heart of downtown Denver where Twenty One Pilots are set to take over the Pepsi Center. Twenty One Pilots have a very successful career under their belts with hit albums such as Vessel, Blurryface and their most recent album Trench. On Sunday, they’re returning to Denver to show their Denver fans some love. Tickets are still available to catch this duo in action, so grab some now before supplies run out.

Also see…

Berner w/ DJ Hollywood, Anonymous, Rmean @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Universal Language w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Punk Rock Burlesque @ Larimer Lounge

Shai Maestro Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

Dia de los Muertos Brunch w/ iZCALLi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Erik Martin Drums Student Showcase (Day Set) @ The Walnut Room

Erik Martin Drums Student Showcase (Night Set) @ The Walnut Room

Collectors Corner w/ Wesley Summerhill @ Goosetown Tavern

Bass & Flow Ladies Showcase w/ Circular Synergy @ Your Mom’s House Denver

