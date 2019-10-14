This Week In Concerts – Bob Dylan, Lizzo, Sara Bareilles, Tool and More

We’ve reached the half-way point for October and what a month it’s been so far. Even though there are only two more weeks left in the month, there are still plenty of concerts to check out. As for this week in Denver concerts is concerned, you can look forward to over 60 events going on throughout the Mile High City. Whatever you decide to do this week, we hope you use our guide below in your travels and musical adventures.
Monday, October 14
Caravan Palace w/ The Sinister Swing Syndicate
Where: The Ogden Theatre
The Lowdown: To kick things off on Monday this week, we’re taking you to The Ogden Theatre where EDM fusion group Caravan Palace will be taking the place over. Caravan Palace is known for its excellent blend of different genres such as EDM, jazz and more that come together to form a unique and wide-reaching sound. If you’re unfamiliar with Caravan Palace, check out tracks such as “Lone Digger” and “Wonderland” to get started. Fellow artist The Sinister Swing Syndicate is on the bill for Monday night as well.
Delain + Amorphis w/ Anneke van Giersbergen @ The Gothic Theatre
POW! w/ WOBBLES, Star Garbage @ Hi-Dive
Inferi w/ Cyclonusfilth, Seren @ Lost Lake
Lenny Kaye @ Dazzle Jazz
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Nacho Picasso & the Doppelgangaz @ Lion’s Lair
Throwing Things w/ Black & White Motion Picture, Sharp Circles @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Denver Drone Night @ The Venue
Tuesday, October 15
Tool w/ Killing Joke
Where: The Pepsi Center
The Lowdown: On Tuesday night, we’re taking you to the heart of downtown Denver where Los Angeles rock band Tool will be taking over the Pepsi Center for the first of a two night run in the Mile High City. Tool is known for complex song structures and an overall dark timbre. Earlier this year, Tool released their most recent album Fear Inoculum which also marked their return to the scene after nearly 13 years. Fellow artist Killing Joke is on the bill for Tuesday night as well.
Too Many Zooz w/ Thumpasaurus @ The Bluebird Theater
Half Alive w/ Sure Sure @ The Gothic Theatre
Josh A + Jake Hill w/ Darko, Jordanxbell @ Larimer Lounge
The Lituation @ Hi-Dive
Skeletal Remains w/ Plague Years @ Lost Lake
Experience Hendrix @ The Paramount Theatre
Mistura Fina Presents the Music of Paquito D’Rivera + Claudio Roditi @ Dazzle Jazz
Saintseneca w/ Knuckle Pups @ Globe Hall
John Pizzarelli Trio @ Soiled Dove Underground
JGR Open Jam @ 3 Kings Tavern
TAME w/ The Aspiring Me, Secret Dog, Shamwow Flashcow @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Chameleons Vox w/ Theatre of Hate, Jay Aston @ Herman’s Hideaway
Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra @ The Venue
Mike Wallis + Malakai @ The Black Box
Wednesday, October 16
Lizzo w/ Ari Lennox
Where: The Fillmore
The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, the one and only Lizzo is headed to Denver to take over The Fillmore. Lizzo is one of the breakout artists of 2019 and we can’t wait to see where the rest of her career takes her. You might recognize some of Lizzo’s hits such as “Truth Hurts” or “Boys” that have gained major traction over the last few months. If you haven’t heard those songs yet, it’s never too late to go and check her out. Fellow artist Ari Lennox is set to join Lizzo on Wednesday night.
Ingrid Michaelson w/ Maddie Poppe @ The Ogden Theatre
Yoke Lore w/ EXES @ The Bluebird Theater
Kongos w/ FITNESS, YIP YOPS @ The Gothic Theatre
Tool w/ Killing Joke @ Pepsi Center
BIG K.R.I.T. w/ Rapsody, Domani Harris @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
RE:Search ft. Plantrae and MOUR w/ Volo, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Nashville Pussy w/ Wild Call @ Lost Lake
Cut Snake @ Bar Standard
Rekha Ohal @ Dazzle Jazz
Seth Lewis Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Monster Rally w/ RUMTUM @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Max w/ Zotto @ Globe Hall
Logic w/ J.I.D, YBN Cordae @ Red Rocks
Eric EQ Young Bass Clinic @ The Oriental Theater
Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Powerman 5000 w/ (hed) PE, Adema @ Herman’s Hideaway
Intrepid Audio Takeover @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Open Stage Denver @ The Venue
Thursday, October 17
Bob Dylan and his Band
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: On Thursday night, we’re taking you over to Mission Ballroom for a throwback that you will not want to miss. Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is headed to Denver to take over Mission Ballroom. Dylan’s songs will forever be known as classics and have been and will be the inspiration for bands of today and of the future. If you’re looking to dive into some of Dylan’s classics, check out “Like a Rolling Stone” or “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” to get started before checking him out in person this week.
Grandson w/ nothing,nowhere. @ The Ogden Theatre
A Day To Remember w/ I Prevail, Beartooth, Can’t Swim @ The Fillmore
Starset w/ Palisades, Hyde, A Brilliant Lie @ Summit Music Hall
Thin Air + Phour Point O @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Big Wreck w/ Texas King @ Marquis Theater
Matt Heckler w/ Casper Allen, Johno Leeroy Roberts @ Hi-Dive
False Report (EP Release) w/ In My Room, Pacific Nerve, Cagemates @ Lost Lake
Dang’O w/ Big Paleo, Ghost Pulse, Had I Known @ Globe Hall
Ronnie Baker Brooks @ Soiled Dove Underground
For King & Country @ 1st Bank Center
Wardruna w/ Mari Boine @ Red Rocks
The Patient Zeros w/ Noth by North, Bad Britton @ 3 Kings Tavern
The Speed of Sound in Seawater w/ So Much Light, Catbamboo, Endless, Nameless @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Peter Tosh Birthday Celebration w/ Half Pint @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Scales w/ HU, Daily Doses, ToneVizion @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Harry Tuft w/ Rene Heredia @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
Free Jukebox Thursday @ The Venue
Audioculture Inaugural Bass Battle @ The Black Box Lounge
Mystic Grizzly @ The Black Box
Friday, October 18
Sara Bareilles w/ Emily King
Where: The Pepsi Center
The Lowdown: To wrap up the work week on Friday night, Sara Bareilles is headed to Denver to take over the Pepsi Center. Bareilles’ career is wide-reaching and full of successes including chart-topping hits, Grammy nominations and even a Tony nomination for her work on the Broadway hit “Waitress.” Earlier this year, Bareilles released her most recent album Amidst the Chaos which includes 13 new tracks to familiarize yourself before her show with Elle King this week.
Phantoms w/ SACHI @ The Bluebird Theater
Temples w/ Honey Harper @ The Gothic Theatre
Papadosio w/ Autonomix, Andrew Rothschild @ Summit Music Hall
Futuristic w/ Scribe Cash, Abstract, Ekoh, Th3 KiND R3D @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Main Squeeze w/ Jaden Carlson Band, Ghost Tapes @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Wage War, w/ Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Dayseeker @ Marquis Theater
Brick + Mortar @ Larimer Lounge
Colfax Speed Queen w/ The Kinky Fingers, The Savage Blush, Ladies Night @ Hi-Dive
Faye Webster w/ Jenny O. @ Lost Lake
Goldcap @ Bar Standard
Dusky @ The Church
Jónsi + Alex Somers – Riceboy Sleeps w/ Wordless Orchestra @ The Paramount Theatre
Dawn Clement (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Aaron Parks’ “Little Big” (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Jenna McLean Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Jackon Taylor @ The Grizzly Rose
WHIP IT! ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller, DJ Erin Stereo @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Hiss Golden Messenger w/ Erin Rae @ Globe Hall
Coast 2 Coast Live @ The Walnut Room
Ron McMillon @ Soiled Dove Underground
Michael Franti & Spearhead w/ Devon Gilfillian, Bombargo @ Mission Ballroom
Troyboi + G Jones w/ Keys N Krates, Lunice @ Red Rocks
Kung Fu Vampire @ The Roxy Theatre
Strange Mistress w/ Tejon Street, Corner Thieves, Indigenous Robots @ 3 Kings Tavern
Territorio Liberado Fundraiser Day One w/ Roka Hueka, Don Chicharron, Cheap Perfume, Bad Year, DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern
Terrapin Flyer @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Michale Graves @ Herman’s Hideaway
OmegaMode, Saltee, Chocolate Drop, GDLK, Xstinct, Docfunk, Bogzilla, dr1zzle, San Foster, Spazim @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Big Head Scientist @ The Black Box Lounge
Classic Hip-Hop Night @ The Black Box
Benzi @ Temple Denver
Saturday, October 19
Tech N9ne w/ Krizz Kaliko, Rittz, Jelly Roll, Ces Cru
Where: Red Rocks
The Lowdown: On Saturday, rapper Tech N9ne is returning to the Red Rocks stage and he’s bringing quite the crew along with him. Tech N9ne is known for his chopper style rap that is quick, clever and concise. Tech N9ne has been in the rap game for decades and he’s showing no signs of slowing down his flow or momentum. Fellow artists Krizz Kaliko, Rittz, Jelly Roll and Ces Cru are on the bill for Saturday night as well.
The Distillers w/ Death Valley Girls @ The Ogden Theatre
Defunk w/ Homemade Spaceship, The Party People @ The Bluebird Theater
Here Comes The Mummies @ The Gothic Theatre
Papadosio w/ Cualli, Blossomn @ Summit Music Hall
The High Hawks ft. Vince Herman, Tim Carbone, Adam Greuel, Chad Staehly @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Game Show w/ Chompers, Zeta June @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram @ Marquis Theater
Aldous Harding @ Larimer Lounge
Guerilla Toss w/ Cindygod, The Corner Girls @ Hi-Dive
Lido @ Lost Lake
BASS OPS: Akeos, Sacha Robotti @ Club Vinyl
EnParejaDos w/ Adrián Uribe, Consuelo Duval @ The Paramount Theatre
Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Generations of Bebop (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Main Squeeze (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Hiss Golden Messenger w/ Erin Rae @ Globe Hall
RL Grime w/ Boombox Cartel, Juelz @ Mission Ballroom
Ransteez Dnver Demon w/ Meelo V x Lil Steviee, Venezuelan Heartthrob, Yxng Phiji @ The Roxy Theatre
Reverend Freak Child w/ Bloodbelly Blues, White Rose Motor Oil @ 3 Kings Tavern
Territorio Liberado Fundraiser Day Two w/ Altas, Church Fire, The Dendrites, A Lot of Lip, Starjammer @ Goosetown Tavern
Terrapin Flyer @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
8th Annual Halloween Bash w/ the Iron Maidens @ Herman’s Hideaway
East Coast v.s. West Coast Hip-Hop Night: ’90s Edition @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Jonathan Richman ft. Tommy Larkins @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
The Brother Brothers w/ Lillian @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Bombino + Vieux Farka Touré w/ Sons of the Sahara @ Swallow Hill Music
Benefit Concert for the Matthew Hertzing Family (Day Set) @ The Venue
Project Foreigner w/ Van Who-Len (Night Set) @ The Venue
Trevor Lamont @ The Black Box Lounge
Recon DNB XVI Anniversary ft. Digital, Coco Bryce @ The Black Box
Temple Saturdays @ Temple Denver
Sunday, October 20
Wes Watkins (Morning Set)
Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Lowdown: On Sunday morning, we’re taking you to Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox where Denver’s own Wes Watkins will be sending the week out in style. Oh, and did we mention that there will be food? That’s right, this event combines music and brunch — what more could you want? Watkin’s skills on the trumpet are a force to reckoned with as the artist has appeared alongside artists such as Nathaniel Rateliff. You have the chance to see Watkins’ skills in action this Sunday and you will not be disappointed.
Rising Appalachia + Ayla Nereo w/ Raye Zaragoza @ The Ogden Theatre
Scott Biram + The Goddamn Gallows w/ Urban Pioneers @ The Bluebird Theater
Joshua Radin & The Weepies w/ Lily Kershaw @ The Gothic Theatre
Maluma @ Pepsi Center
Municipal Waste w/ Napalm Death, Sick Of It All, Take Offense @ Summit Music Hall
Ableton Spaces: Denver @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Lady Denim w/ Gestalt, HOLLR @ Marquis Theater
Black Lips w/ Blue Rose Rounders, Backseat Vinyl @ Larimer Lounge
Lido @ Lost Lake
Ken Walker Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz
Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Hiss Golden Messenger w/ Erin Rae @ Globe Hall
Justin Stone w/ Adrian Stresow @ The Walnut Room
Kurt Elling @ Soiled Dove Underground
Rick Lobato @ 3 Kings Tavern
The Choir + Michael Roe w/ Hold Me Hostage @ Herman’s Hideaway
Minor to Major – Fall 2019 @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Tracy Grammer @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Rapidgrass + Sam Reider & the Human Hands @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
11th Annual Rocky Mountain Bass Slam @ The Venue