This Week In Concerts – Bob Dylan, Lizzo, Sara Bareilles, Tool and More

We’ve reached the half-way point for October and what a month it’s been so far. Even though there are only two more weeks left in the month, there are still plenty of concerts to check out. As for this week in Denver concerts is concerned, you can look forward to over 60 events going on throughout the Mile High City. Whatever you decide to do this week, we hope you use our guide below in your travels and musical adventures.

Monday, October 14

Caravan Palace w/ The Sinister Swing Syndicate

Where: The Ogden Theatre

The Lowdown: To kick things off on Monday this week, we’re taking you to The Ogden Theatre where EDM fusion group Caravan Palace will be taking the place over. Caravan Palace is known for its excellent blend of different genres such as EDM, jazz and more that come together to form a unique and wide-reaching sound. If you’re unfamiliar with Caravan Palace, check out tracks such as “Lone Digger” and “Wonderland” to get started. Fellow artist The Sinister Swing Syndicate is on the bill for Monday night as well.

Also see…

Delain + Amorphis w/ Anneke van Giersbergen @ The Gothic Theatre

POW! w/ WOBBLES, Star Garbage @ Hi-Dive

Inferi w/ Cyclonusfilth, Seren @ Lost Lake

Lenny Kaye @ Dazzle Jazz

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Nacho Picasso & the Doppelgangaz @ Lion’s Lair

Throwing Things w/ Black & White Motion Picture, Sharp Circles @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Denver Drone Night @ The Venue

Tuesday, October 15

Tool w/ Killing Joke

Where: The Pepsi Center

The Lowdown: On Tuesday night, we’re taking you to the heart of downtown Denver where Los Angeles rock band Tool will be taking over the Pepsi Center for the first of a two night run in the Mile High City. Tool is known for complex song structures and an overall dark timbre. Earlier this year, Tool released their most recent album Fear Inoculum which also marked their return to the scene after nearly 13 years. Fellow artist Killing Joke is on the bill for Tuesday night as well.

Also see…

Too Many Zooz w/ Thumpasaurus @ The Bluebird Theater

Half Alive w/ Sure Sure @ The Gothic Theatre

Josh A + Jake Hill w/ Darko, Jordanxbell @ Larimer Lounge

The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

Skeletal Remains w/ Plague Years @ Lost Lake

Experience Hendrix @ The Paramount Theatre

Mistura Fina Presents the Music of Paquito D’Rivera + Claudio Roditi @ Dazzle Jazz

Saintseneca w/ Knuckle Pups @ Globe Hall

John Pizzarelli Trio @ Soiled Dove Underground

JGR Open Jam @ 3 Kings Tavern

TAME w/ The Aspiring Me, Secret Dog, Shamwow Flashcow @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Chameleons Vox w/ Theatre of Hate, Jay Aston @ Herman’s Hideaway

Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra @ The Venue

Mike Wallis + Malakai @ The Black Box

Wednesday, October 16

Lizzo w/ Ari Lennox

Where: The Fillmore

The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, the one and only Lizzo is headed to Denver to take over The Fillmore. Lizzo is one of the breakout artists of 2019 and we can’t wait to see where the rest of her career takes her. You might recognize some of Lizzo’s hits such as “Truth Hurts” or “Boys” that have gained major traction over the last few months. If you haven’t heard those songs yet, it’s never too late to go and check her out. Fellow artist Ari Lennox is set to join Lizzo on Wednesday night.

Also see…

Ingrid Michaelson w/ Maddie Poppe @ The Ogden Theatre

Yoke Lore w/ EXES @ The Bluebird Theater

Kongos w/ FITNESS, YIP YOPS @ The Gothic Theatre

Tool w/ Killing Joke @ Pepsi Center

BIG K.R.I.T. w/ Rapsody, Domani Harris @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

RE:Search ft. Plantrae and MOUR w/ Volo, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Nashville Pussy w/ Wild Call @ Lost Lake

Cut Snake @ Bar Standard

Rekha Ohal @ Dazzle Jazz

Seth Lewis Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Monster Rally w/ RUMTUM @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Max w/ Zotto @ Globe Hall

Logic w/ J.I.D, YBN Cordae @ Red Rocks

Eric EQ Young Bass Clinic @ The Oriental Theater

Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Powerman 5000 w/ (hed) PE, Adema @ Herman’s Hideaway

Intrepid Audio Takeover @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

Thursday, October 17

Bob Dylan and his Band

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: On Thursday night, we’re taking you over to Mission Ballroom for a throwback that you will not want to miss. Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is headed to Denver to take over Mission Ballroom. Dylan’s songs will forever be known as classics and have been and will be the inspiration for bands of today and of the future. If you’re looking to dive into some of Dylan’s classics, check out “Like a Rolling Stone” or “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” to get started before checking him out in person this week.

Also see…

Grandson w/ nothing,nowhere. @ The Ogden Theatre

A Day To Remember w/ I Prevail, Beartooth, Can’t Swim @ The Fillmore

Starset w/ Palisades, Hyde, A Brilliant Lie @ Summit Music Hall

Thin Air + Phour Point O @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Big Wreck w/ Texas King @ Marquis Theater

Matt Heckler w/ Casper Allen, Johno Leeroy Roberts @ Hi-Dive

False Report (EP Release) w/ In My Room, Pacific Nerve, Cagemates @ Lost Lake

Dang’O w/ Big Paleo, Ghost Pulse, Had I Known @ Globe Hall

Ronnie Baker Brooks @ Soiled Dove Underground

For King & Country @ 1st Bank Center

Wardruna w/ Mari Boine @ Red Rocks

The Patient Zeros w/ Noth by North, Bad Britton @ 3 Kings Tavern

The Speed of Sound in Seawater w/ So Much Light, Catbamboo, Endless, Nameless @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Peter Tosh Birthday Celebration w/ Half Pint @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Scales w/ HU, Daily Doses, ToneVizion @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Harry Tuft w/ Rene Heredia @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

Free Jukebox Thursday @ The Venue

Audioculture Inaugural Bass Battle @ The Black Box Lounge

Mystic Grizzly @ The Black Box

Friday, October 18

Sara Bareilles w/ Emily King

Where: The Pepsi Center

The Lowdown: To wrap up the work week on Friday night, Sara Bareilles is headed to Denver to take over the Pepsi Center. Bareilles’ career is wide-reaching and full of successes including chart-topping hits, Grammy nominations and even a Tony nomination for her work on the Broadway hit “Waitress.” Earlier this year, Bareilles released her most recent album Amidst the Chaos which includes 13 new tracks to familiarize yourself before her show with Elle King this week.

Also see…

Phantoms w/ SACHI @ The Bluebird Theater

Temples w/ Honey Harper @ The Gothic Theatre

Papadosio w/ Autonomix, Andrew Rothschild @ Summit Music Hall

Futuristic w/ Scribe Cash, Abstract, Ekoh, Th3 KiND R3D @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Main Squeeze w/ Jaden Carlson Band, Ghost Tapes @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Wage War, w/ Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Dayseeker @ Marquis Theater

Brick + Mortar @ Larimer Lounge

Colfax Speed Queen w/ The Kinky Fingers, The Savage Blush, Ladies Night @ Hi-Dive

Faye Webster w/ Jenny O. @ Lost Lake

Goldcap @ Bar Standard

Dusky @ The Church

Jónsi + Alex Somers – Riceboy Sleeps w/ Wordless Orchestra @ The Paramount Theatre

Dawn Clement (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Aaron Parks’ “Little Big” (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Jenna McLean Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Jackon Taylor @ The Grizzly Rose

WHIP IT! ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller, DJ Erin Stereo @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Hiss Golden Messenger w/ Erin Rae @ Globe Hall

Coast 2 Coast Live @ The Walnut Room

Ron McMillon @ Soiled Dove Underground

Michael Franti & Spearhead w/ Devon Gilfillian, Bombargo @ Mission Ballroom

Troyboi + G Jones w/ Keys N Krates, Lunice @ Red Rocks

Kung Fu Vampire @ The Roxy Theatre

Strange Mistress w/ Tejon Street, Corner Thieves, Indigenous Robots @ 3 Kings Tavern

Territorio Liberado Fundraiser Day One w/ Roka Hueka, Don Chicharron, Cheap Perfume, Bad Year, DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

Terrapin Flyer @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Michale Graves @ Herman’s Hideaway

OmegaMode, Saltee, Chocolate Drop, GDLK, Xstinct, Docfunk, Bogzilla, dr1zzle, San Foster, Spazim @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Big Head Scientist @ The Black Box Lounge

Classic Hip-Hop Night @ The Black Box

Benzi @ Temple Denver

Saturday, October 19

Tech N9ne w/ Krizz Kaliko, Rittz, Jelly Roll, Ces Cru

Where: Red Rocks

The Lowdown: On Saturday, rapper Tech N9ne is returning to the Red Rocks stage and he’s bringing quite the crew along with him. Tech N9ne is known for his chopper style rap that is quick, clever and concise. Tech N9ne has been in the rap game for decades and he’s showing no signs of slowing down his flow or momentum. Fellow artists Krizz Kaliko, Rittz, Jelly Roll and Ces Cru are on the bill for Saturday night as well.

Also see…

The Distillers w/ Death Valley Girls @ The Ogden Theatre

Defunk w/ Homemade Spaceship, The Party People @ The Bluebird Theater

Here Comes The Mummies @ The Gothic Theatre

Papadosio w/ Cualli, Blossomn @ Summit Music Hall

The High Hawks ft. Vince Herman, Tim Carbone, Adam Greuel, Chad Staehly @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Game Show w/ Chompers, Zeta June @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram @ Marquis Theater

Aldous Harding @ Larimer Lounge

Guerilla Toss w/ Cindygod, The Corner Girls @ Hi-Dive

Lido @ Lost Lake

BASS OPS: Akeos, Sacha Robotti @ Club Vinyl

EnParejaDos w/ Adrián Uribe, Consuelo Duval @ The Paramount Theatre

Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Generations of Bebop (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Main Squeeze (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Hiss Golden Messenger w/ Erin Rae @ Globe Hall

RL Grime w/ Boombox Cartel, Juelz @ Mission Ballroom

Ransteez Dnver Demon w/ Meelo V x Lil Steviee, Venezuelan Heartthrob, Yxng Phiji @ The Roxy Theatre

Reverend Freak Child w/ Bloodbelly Blues, White Rose Motor Oil @ 3 Kings Tavern

Territorio Liberado Fundraiser Day Two w/ Altas, Church Fire, The Dendrites, A Lot of Lip, Starjammer @ Goosetown Tavern

Terrapin Flyer @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

8th Annual Halloween Bash w/ the Iron Maidens @ Herman’s Hideaway

East Coast v.s. West Coast Hip-Hop Night: ’90s Edition @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Jonathan Richman ft. Tommy Larkins @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

The Brother Brothers w/ Lillian @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Bombino + Vieux Farka Touré w/ Sons of the Sahara @ Swallow Hill Music

Benefit Concert for the Matthew Hertzing Family (Day Set) @ The Venue

Project Foreigner w/ Van Who-Len (Night Set) @ The Venue

Trevor Lamont @ The Black Box Lounge

Recon DNB XVI Anniversary ft. Digital, Coco Bryce @ The Black Box

Temple Saturdays @ Temple Denver

Sunday, October 20

Wes Watkins (Morning Set)

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Lowdown: On Sunday morning, we’re taking you to Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox where Denver’s own Wes Watkins will be sending the week out in style. Oh, and did we mention that there will be food? That’s right, this event combines music and brunch — what more could you want? Watkin’s skills on the trumpet are a force to reckoned with as the artist has appeared alongside artists such as Nathaniel Rateliff. You have the chance to see Watkins’ skills in action this Sunday and you will not be disappointed.

Also see…

Rising Appalachia + Ayla Nereo w/ Raye Zaragoza @ The Ogden Theatre

Scott Biram + The Goddamn Gallows w/ Urban Pioneers @ The Bluebird Theater

Joshua Radin & The Weepies w/ Lily Kershaw @ The Gothic Theatre

Maluma @ Pepsi Center

Municipal Waste w/ Napalm Death, Sick Of It All, Take Offense @ Summit Music Hall

Ableton Spaces: Denver @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Lady Denim w/ Gestalt, HOLLR @ Marquis Theater

Black Lips w/ Blue Rose Rounders, Backseat Vinyl @ Larimer Lounge

Lido @ Lost Lake

Ken Walker Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz

Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Hiss Golden Messenger w/ Erin Rae @ Globe Hall

Justin Stone w/ Adrian Stresow @ The Walnut Room

Kurt Elling @ Soiled Dove Underground

Rick Lobato @ 3 Kings Tavern

The Choir + Michael Roe w/ Hold Me Hostage @ Herman’s Hideaway

Minor to Major – Fall 2019 @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Tracy Grammer @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Rapidgrass + Sam Reider & the Human Hands @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

11th Annual Rocky Mountain Bass Slam @ The Venue

Want to get this list before everyone else?