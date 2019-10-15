Cheap Flights to Every International Resort Listed on Colorado Ski Passes

If ski season is typically your main excuse for not flying out of the country during winter in Colorado, this year is the year to get your passport stamped. While many avid skiers and snowboarders set aside the serious cash to invest in an Epic Pass or Ikon Pass for unlimited ski days and access to multiple resorts in Colorado and neighboring states, not many use the pass to access the partnered international resorts featured. According to Condé Nast Traveler, October 2019 is expected to see the lowest prices for domestic flights in six years and international round-trip fares aren’t too shabby either. Now is the time to book, so we did the work for you. Here are cheap flights from Denver International Airport to every international resort listed on Colorado ski passes.
*Note: Airfare prices are subject to change regularly. For daily airfare deals to these destinations, check the links provided below. Keep in mind that for some of these destinations, the closest airport to the resort is not the cheapest and may require extra travel time.
SkiBig3, Canada
Destination Airport: Calgary International Airport
Pass: Ikon
What You Get: 7 Days at Banff Sunshine, Lake Louise Ski Resort and Mt. Norquay
Best Price: $176
Airline: Delta
Dates: Thursday, January 30 – Saturday, February 1
Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Canada
Destination Airport: Calgary International Airport
Pass: Ikon
What You Get: 7 Days
Best Price: $176
Airline: Delta
Dates: Thursday, January 30 – Saturday, February 1
Cypress, Canada
Destination Airport: Vancouver International Airport
Pass: Ikon
What You Get: 7 Days
Best Price: $243
Airline: Delta
Dates: Saturday, December 7 – Tuesday, December 10
Zermatt Matterhorn, Switzerland/Italy
Destination Airport: Zurich International Airport
Pass: Ikon
What You Get: 7 Days
Best Price: $490
Airline: Icelandair
Dates: Wednesday, January 8 – Thursday, January 16
Niseko United, Japan
Destination Airport: New Chitose Airport
Pass: Ikon
What You Get: 7 Days
Best Price: $866
Airline: JetBlue
Dates: Thursday, February 18 – Sunday, February 23
Mont Tremblant, Canada
Destination Airport: Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport
Pass: Ikon
What You Get: Unlimited Access
Best Price: $317
Airline: American Airlines
Dates: Tuesday, December 10 – Friday, December 13
Blue Mountain, Canada
Destination Airport: Toronto Pearson International Airport
Pass: Ikon
What You Get: Unlimited Access
Best Price: $364
Airline: Delta
Dates: Saturday, January 25 – Saturday, February 1
Whistler Blackcomb, Canada
Destination Airport: Vancouver International Airport
Pass: Epic
What You Get: Unlimited Access
Best Price: $243
Airline: Delta
Dates: Saturday, December 7 – Tuesday, December 10
Rusutsu, Japan
Destination Airport: New Chitose Airport
Pass: Epic
What You Get: 5 Days
Best Price: $866
Airline: JetBlue
Dates: Thursday, February 18 – Sunday, February 23
Hakuba Valley, Japan
Destination Airport: Tokyo International Airport
Pass: Epic
What You Get: 5 Days at Hakuba Valley’s 10 Resorts.
Best Price: $957
Airline: China Eastern
Dates: Monday, January 6 – Monday, January 13
Canadian Rockies, Canada
Destination Airport: Calgary International Airport
Pass: Epic
What You Get: 7 Days at Fernie Alpine Resort, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, Kimberley Alpine Resort, Nakiska, Mont Sainte Anne and Stoneham.
Best Price: $176
Airline: Delta
Dates: Thursday, January 30 – Saturday, February 1
Skirama Dolomiti Adamello Brenta, Italy
Destination Airport: Venice Marco Polo Airport
Pass: Epic
What You Get: 7 Days at Madonna di Campiglio, Pinzolo, Folgarida-Marilleva, Pejo, Ponte di Legno-Tonale, Andalo-Fai della Paganella, Monte Bondone and Folgarida-Lavarone.
Best Price: $688
Airline: SWISS
Dates: Sunday, January 12 – Wednesday, January 22
Les 3 Vallées, France
Destination Airport: Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport
Pass: Epic
What You Get: 7 Days at Val Thorens, Méribel, Courchevel, Les Menuires, Saint Martin de Bellevelle, La Tania, Orelle and Brides-Les-Bains.
Best Price: $588
Airline: Air Canada
Dates: Monday, January 13 – Thursday, January 23
Verbier4Vallées, Switzerland
Destination Airport: Zurich International Airport
Pass: Epic
What You Get: 5 Days at Verbier, Nendaz, Veysonnaz, Thyon, Bruson and La Tzoumaz if you stay at one of these participating properties.
Best Price: $490
Airline: Icelandair
Dates: Wednesday, January 8 – Thursday, January 16
Future Cheap Flights: Summer Skiing
Perisher, Australia
Destination Airport: Canberra Airport
Pass: Epic
What You Get: Unlimited Access in 2020
The ski season in Australia is typically from June through August.
Hotham, Australia
Destination Airport: Melbourne International Airport
Pass: Epic
What You Get: Unlimited Access in 2020
The ski season in Australia is typically from June through August.
Falls Creek, Australia
Destination Airport: Melbourne International Airport
Pass: Epic
What You Get: Unlimited Access in 2020
The ski season in Australia is typically from June through August.
Valle Nevado, Chile
Destination Airport: Santiago International Airport
Pass: Ikon
What You Get: 7 Days in 2020
The ski season in Chile is typically from June through September.
Thredbo, Australia
Destination Airport: Melbourne International Airport
Pass: Ikon
What You Get: 7 Days in 2020
The ski season in Australia is typically from June through August.
Mt. Buller, Australia
Destination Airport: Melbourne International Airport
Pass: Ikon
What You Get: 7 Days in 2020
The ski season in Australia is typically from June through August.
Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt. Hutt, New Zealand
Destination Airport: Dunedin International Airport
Pass: Ikon
What You Get: 7 Days in 2020
The ski season in New Zealand is typically from June through August.