Cheap Flights to Every International Resort Listed on Colorado Ski Passes

If ski season is typically your main excuse for not flying out of the country during winter in Colorado, this year is the year to get your passport stamped. While many avid skiers and snowboarders set aside the serious cash to invest in an Epic Pass or Ikon Pass for unlimited ski days and access to multiple resorts in Colorado and neighboring states, not many use the pass to access the partnered international resorts featured. According to Condé Nast Traveler, October 2019 is expected to see the lowest prices for domestic flights in six years and international round-trip fares aren’t too shabby either. Now is the time to book, so we did the work for you. Here are cheap flights from Denver International Airport to every international resort listed on Colorado ski passes.

*Note: Airfare prices are subject to change regularly. For daily airfare deals to these destinations, check the links provided below. Keep in mind that for some of these destinations, the closest airport to the resort is not the cheapest and may require extra travel time.

SkiBig3, Canada

Destination Airport: Calgary International Airport

Pass: Ikon

What You Get: 7 Days at Banff Sunshine, Lake Louise Ski Resort and Mt. Norquay

Best Price: $176

Airline: Delta

Dates: Thursday, January 30 – Saturday, February 1

Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Canada

Destination Airport: Calgary International Airport

Pass: Ikon

What You Get: 7 Days

Best Price: $176

Airline: Delta

Dates: Thursday, January 30 – Saturday, February 1

Cypress, Canada

Destination Airport: Vancouver International Airport

Pass: Ikon

What You Get: 7 Days

Best Price: $243

Airline: Delta

Dates: Saturday, December 7 – Tuesday, December 10

Zermatt Matterhorn, Switzerland/Italy

Destination Airport: Zurich International Airport

Pass: Ikon

What You Get: 7 Days

Best Price: $490

Airline: Icelandair

Dates: Wednesday, January 8 – Thursday, January 16

Niseko United, Japan

Destination Airport: New Chitose Airport

Pass: Ikon

What You Get: 7 Days

Best Price: $866

Airline: JetBlue

Dates: Thursday, February 18 – Sunday, February 23

Mont Tremblant, Canada

Destination Airport: Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport

Pass: Ikon

What You Get: Unlimited Access

Best Price: $317

Airline: American Airlines

Dates: Tuesday, December 10 – Friday, December 13

Blue Mountain, Canada

Destination Airport: Toronto Pearson International Airport

Pass: Ikon

What You Get: Unlimited Access

Best Price: $364

Airline: Delta

Dates: Saturday, January 25 – Saturday, February 1

Whistler Blackcomb, Canada

Destination Airport: Vancouver International Airport

Pass: Epic

What You Get: Unlimited Access

Best Price: $243

Airline: Delta

Dates: Saturday, December 7 – Tuesday, December 10

Rusutsu, Japan

Destination Airport: New Chitose Airport

Pass: Epic

What You Get: 5 Days

Best Price: $866

Airline: JetBlue

Dates: Thursday, February 18 – Sunday, February 23

Hakuba Valley, Japan

Destination Airport: Tokyo International Airport

Pass: Epic

What You Get: 5 Days at Hakuba Valley’s 10 Resorts.

Best Price: $957

Airline: China Eastern

Dates: Monday, January 6 – Monday, January 13

Canadian Rockies, Canada

Destination Airport: Calgary International Airport

Pass: Epic

What You Get: 7 Days at Fernie Alpine Resort, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, Kimberley Alpine Resort, Nakiska, Mont Sainte Anne and Stoneham.

Best Price: $176

Airline: Delta

Dates: Thursday, January 30 – Saturday, February 1

Skirama Dolomiti Adamello Brenta, Italy

Destination Airport: Venice Marco Polo Airport

Pass: Epic

What You Get: 7 Days at Madonna di Campiglio, Pinzolo, Folgarida-Marilleva, Pejo, Ponte di Legno-Tonale, Andalo-Fai della Paganella, Monte Bondone and Folgarida-Lavarone.

Best Price: $688

Airline: SWISS

Dates: Sunday, January 12 – Wednesday, January 22

Les 3 Vallées, France

Destination Airport: Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport

Pass: Epic

What You Get: 7 Days at Val Thorens, Méribel, Courchevel, Les Menuires, Saint Martin de Bellevelle, La Tania, Orelle and Brides-Les-Bains.

Best Price: $588

Airline: Air Canada

Dates: Monday, January 13 – Thursday, January 23

Verbier4Vallées, Switzerland

Destination Airport: Zurich International Airport

Pass: Epic

What You Get: 5 Days at Verbier, Nendaz, Veysonnaz, Thyon, Bruson and La Tzoumaz if you stay at one of these participating properties.

Best Price: $490

Airline: Icelandair

Dates: Wednesday, January 8 – Thursday, January 16

Future Cheap Flights: Summer Skiing

Perisher, Australia

Destination Airport: Canberra Airport

Pass: Epic

What You Get: Unlimited Access in 2020

The ski season in Australia is typically from June through August.

Hotham, Australia

Destination Airport: Melbourne International Airport

Pass: Epic

What You Get: Unlimited Access in 2020

The ski season in Australia is typically from June through August.

Falls Creek, Australia

Destination Airport: Melbourne International Airport

Pass: Epic

What You Get: Unlimited Access in 2020

The ski season in Australia is typically from June through August.

Valle Nevado, Chile

Destination Airport: Santiago International Airport

Pass: Ikon

What You Get: 7 Days in 2020

The ski season in Chile is typically from June through September.

Thredbo, Australia

Destination Airport: Melbourne International Airport

Pass: Ikon

What You Get: 7 Days in 2020

The ski season in Australia is typically from June through August.

Mt. Buller, Australia

Destination Airport: Melbourne International Airport

Pass: Ikon

What You Get: 7 Days in 2020

The ski season in Australia is typically from June through August.

Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt. Hutt, New Zealand

Destination Airport: Dunedin International Airport

Pass: Ikon

What You Get: 7 Days in 2020

The ski season in New Zealand is typically from June through August.