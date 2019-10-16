Just Announced – Blake Shelton To Make A Stop at the Pepsi Center

Country singer, Blake Shelton, will bring his “The Friends and Heroes 2020 Tour” to Denver on Saturday, March 14. Shelton will play alongside special guest Lauren Alaina, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins, making for one hell of a country showdown.

Shelton got his introduction to country stardom with his 2001 debut single “Austin.” Since then, the singer has consecutively topped the country charts and most recently become a television personality as a permanent judge on NBC’s The Voice. On that same show, he met his partner and badass musician superstar, Gwen Stefani. This year, he’s teased the release of a new album set to drop in December titled Fully Loaded: God’s Country, ensuring that the tour will include some new material.

“The Friends and Heroes Tour was so exciting and successful last year that I couldn’t imagine not trying something like that again. I didn’t know if I’d be able to get the same artists, but we were able to work it out where we have the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina all coming back to do the exact same tour. We were only able to do a handful of shows last year, so we’re going to take the tour to different areas so that fans will get a chance to see what we did. I feel like it was the best concert experience that I’ve ever been involved in, and I’m ready to get fired up again.” said Shelton in a press release

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on October 25. Check out Shelton’s website for more details.