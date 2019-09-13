prAna Presents ‘Life Changing Rooms’ Pop-Up this Weekend

Known for delivering sustainable products for people to wear wherever they are and whatever they do with ease, prAna is offering a one-of-a-kind changing room experience this weekend at Denver Central Market.

“We believe in ‘Clothing for Positive Change’ so much so that we are creating a unique, hands-on experience to help people step outside their comfort zones to inspire change,” said Jeff Haack, vice president of global marketing for prAna. “We hope after experiencing our life-changing rooms where people might participate in an ancient cultural ceremony or perhaps come face to face with their greatest fear, participants will be more open to change. This can be through their perspective, views or even their mindset.”

prAna will host this event at 2660 Walnut Street, Unit 560, Denver. The event will last from Friday, September 13 through Saturday, September 14. There are also two permanent locations, one in Cherry Creek at 105 Fillmore Street, #109, Denver and one in Boulder at 1147 Pearl Street.

All photography courtesy of prAna