A South African Wine Festival is Happening in Denver This Weekend

South Africa is listed in the top eight wine-producing regions in the world, but its representation in Denver has been thus far limited despite its global presence, both in liquor stores and in restaurants. On Saturday, September 28 local festival organizer and sommelier Maia Parish will bring a one-of-a-kind event showcasing wines from the South Africa Wine Association through her multi-faceted firm The Wine Suite. The formal event will showcase over 20 wines, eight different chefs and a fashion show featuring takes on the 13 Wakandan tribes. Grapes from the Western Cape, Stellenbosch, Walker’s Bay, Elgin, and Zimbabwe will all be present. The event is split into two sections — the grand tasting from 6 – 9 p.m. and the afterparty and fashion show from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m., featuring dancing, dessert and an espresso bar. A performance from Denver’s own Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Troupe will help to tie together the proceedings. Wine sponsors including Rose and Thorne Collective, Boabob Wine and Balisteri Vineyard will make sure that glasses remain full.

The evening will highlight designs from Goldie Burnette of Golden Diva and Rosema Designs. While inspired fashion will grace the stage, audience members are expected to dress formally as well. Cocktail attire is expected — men should to show up in a suit, or slacks and a blazer, and everyone is encouraged to show up in their national or cultural style of formalwear if a suit is not to their liking. Tennis shoes are forbidden and organizers are reserving the right to refuse entry to anyone who shows up a bit too casual.

Food and fashion always have provided lovely complements to one another. Night in Wakanda’s combination of the iconic film’s aesthetics, fashion and one of the world’s most important wine regions is sure to provide one of the more imaginative food events of the season. The event is supported by the Denver Arts and Venues Cultural Partner Program. DJ Big Styles — known for his various residencies at Ophelia’s and Bar Helix — will bring the kind of essential dancefloor heat suited for an event of this caliber.

Night in Wakanda takes place at The McNichol’s Civic Center Building at 144 West Colfax, Denver on Saturday, September 28 from 6 p.m. – 12 a.m. Tickets are available here.