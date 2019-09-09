Izakaya Den is Throwing a Sake Festival This Month

If you are a fan of sipping sake on a rooftop overlooking the city, Izakaya Den has a night planned for you. On September 23, Izakaya Den will host its fall Annual Sake Grand Tasting. The aim of the evening is to bring awareness of the amazing world of sake to Denver with the chance to taste award-winning sips.

The tasting will feature a journey through Japan with six different sample stations on the restaurant’s first and second floors. Each station will host a sake sample from a curated selection of sake brewers from seven different regions of Japan that master sushi chef Toshi Kizaki gathered specially for the occasion. Chef Kizaki also curates the sake list at Izakaya Den, Sushi Den and OTOTO – so you know the evening is sure to tantalize your taste buds.

You can imbibe in sake from brewers including Yamamoto Honke from the Kyoto Region, Kobe Shushinkan from the Kobe Region and Hatsumomiji from the Yamaguchi Region. As you sip you can also delight in complimentary izakaya-style appetizers that will be paired with the sake samplings.

The tasting times are from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $70 and can be purchased here. The ticket price includes five sake tastings, food pairing and a sake cup to bring home at the end of the night. Izakaya Den is located at 1487A S. Pearl St., Denver

Photos courtesy of Izakaya Den.